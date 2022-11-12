Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

Rooster's A Noble Grille - Winston Salem

review star

No reviews yet

380 Knollwood Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Pepperoni Pizza
Mac and Cheese
Romaine Caesar, Croutons, Parmigiana

Thanksgiving (Pick up Wednesday November 23rd 2pm-4pm)

Sliced Turkey Breast with giblet gravy

$60.00

feeds 5-8 people Available only for Nov 23rd pickup.

Fire Roasted Brussel Sprouts (feeds 5-6)

$28.00

apple butter, pickled winter squash, bacon balsamic jus, goat cheese gluten free, dairy free Available only for Nov 23rd pickup.

Green Beans (feeds 5-6)

$28.00

gluten free, vegetarian avaliable Available only for Nov 23rd pickup.

Andouille Cornbread Dressing (feeds 5-6)

$28.00

southern cornbread dressing, andouille sausage, mire poix Available only for Nov 23rd pickup.

Sweet Potato Puree (feeds 5-6)

$28.00

gluten free Available only for Nov 23rd pickup.

Apple Cobbler (feeds 5-6)

$45.00

Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake (Individual)

$14.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Apple Gallettes (Individual)

$12.00

All the Sides

$115.00

Fire Roasted Brussel Sprouts Andouille Cornbread Dressing Green Beans Sweet Potato Puree feeds 5-6 people Available only for Nov 23rd pickup.

Daily Specials

House Made Bolognese, Farm Egg Tagliatelle Noodles, Parmesan, Basil

$26.00
Joyce Farms Pork Chop

$38.00

items may be served raw or undercooked

Salad