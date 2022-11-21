Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Roosters Polaris

194 Reviews

$$

1041 Gemini Place

Columbus, OH 43240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Website

Location

1041 Gemini Place, Columbus, OH 43240

Directions

Gallery
Roosters image
Roosters image
Roosters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nomad - Polaris
orange star4.7 • 354
2050 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Chef Rich's Kitchen - Chef Rich's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 241
2521 W Schrock Rd Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.4 • 1,781
7370 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Clintonville
orange star4.2 • 707
5179 N High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Sawmill
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Henderson Rd
orange star4.0 • 40
1832 W Henderson Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Atlas Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,363
8944 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Social
orange star4.9 • 1,102
8954 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
The Royce - Columbus
orange star4.3 • 1,019
8791 Lyra Drive Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Polaris
orange star4.2 • 947
8958 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Nomad - Polaris
orange star4.7 • 354
2050 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Italian Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clintonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston