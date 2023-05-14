ROOSTERS RESTAURANT 1515 Southgate Pl
1515 Southgate Pl
Pendleton, OR 97801
Food
Appetizers
Fry Basket
A full pound of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce on the side.
Onion Rings
Sweet onion rings served with ranch dip.
Potato Chips
House-made potato vhips freshly fried and served with our own carmelized onion dip on the side.
Shrooms
Fresh button mushroom hand dipped in tempura batter and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dip on the side.
1/2 Fry Basket
1/2 Onion Rngs
1/2 Potato Chips
1/2 Shrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
Nearly a 1/2 pound of hand breaded cheese. Served with marinara on the side.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy dip of spinach, artichoke hearts and parmesan cheese with toasted sourdough bread.
Soup
Chicken Noodle - Cup
Our famous housemade Chicken Noodle Soup with handrolled noodles. Served with 1 dinner roll and butter. Crackers upon request.
Chicken Noodle - Bowl
Chicken Noodle - Pint
Our famous housemade Chicken Noodle Soup with handrolled noodles. Served with 1 dinner roll and butter. Crackers upon request.
Chicken Noodle - Quart
Our famous housemade Chicken Noodle Soup with handrolled noodles. Served with 2 dinner rolls and butter. Crackers upon request.
Clam Chowder - Cup
Our famous housemade New England Style Clam Chowder. Served with 1 dinner roll and butter. Crackers upon request.
Clam Chowder - Bowl
Clam Chowder - Pint
Our famous housemade New England Style Clam Chowder. Served with 1 dinner roll and butter. Crackers upon request.
Clam Chowder - Quart
Our famous housemade New England Style Clam Chowder. Served with 2 dinner rolls and butter. Crackers upon request.
Soup & Salad Combo
Large bowl of chicken noodle soup with a crisp garden salad.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and croutons.
Shrimp Caesar
Crisp romaine tossed with shrimp, parmesan, Caesar dressing, and croutons.
Chef Salad
Crisp romaine, house roasted turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, and hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Seasoned chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onion and your choice of dressing.
Sizzling Taco Salad
Tender house roasted shredded beef with sauteed red bell peppers, green onions, tomatoes, and olives with flour tortilla crisps. Served sizzling hot atop crisp romaine with cheddar cheese. House made salsa, taco dressing, and sour cream served on the side.
Large bowl of chicken noodle soup with a crisp garden salad.
Spinach Salad
Tender spinach topped with crisp bacon, boiled egg, mushrooms, red onion, and sliced almonds. Served with our own Sweet & Tangy dressing.
House Salad
Sandwiches
B.L.A.T.
Fresh avocados, thick sliced bacon, crisp lettuce, and tomato on toasted Wheat Montana Sourdough.
B.L.T.
Thick sliced bacon, crisp lettuce, and tomato on toasted Wheat Montana sourdough bread.
Grilled Turkey & Bacon
House roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Wheat Montana sourdough bread.
Hot Pot Roast Sandwich
Served open faced with freshly steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and real roast gravy.
Meatloaf Patty Melt
Housemade meatloaf on grilled marbled rye with Swiss, cheddar, onion jam, and our own garlic parmesan sauce.
Monte Cristo
Triple decker of ham, house roasted turkey breast and Swiss on egg battered grilled sourdough. Served with freeer jam on the side.
Prime Dip
6oz thinly sliced prime rib piled high on a French roll. Served with au jus on the side.
Rueben
Thin sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on marbled rye with house made 1000 island dressing on the side.
1/2 Sandwich, Soup & Salad
Our famous chicken noodle soup and crisp house salad served with your choice of one of the following: BLAT, BLT, Grilled Turkey & Bacon, or Rueben.
Turkey Club Croissant
House roasted turkey breast served warm with sharp cheddar, thick sliced bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Burgers
Bacon Burger
Sharp cheddar and thick sliced bacon stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Rooster sauce.
Basic Burger
Basic Cheeseburger
Almost as basic as it sounds. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Rooster sauce.
Burger Dip
Juicy burger nestled in a seasoned hoagie roll. Served with au jus on the side.
Cowboy Burger
Sharp cheddar and crispy onion rings stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Roosters' BBQ Ranch sauce
Jalapeno Bacon Burger
Seasoned spicy and topped with smoky jalapeno bacon, habanero pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, chipotle aioli, house made raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Mushroom Onion Swiss
Veggie Burger
Dr. Praeger vegan patty, pepperjack ceese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayonnaise.
Baskets
Chicken Strips
Chicken tenderloins hand dipped in our blend of seasonings and fried till golden. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.
2 PC Cod Basket
Hand cut and dipped in tempura. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.
3 PC Cod Basket
Hand cut and dipped in tempura. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.
Prawn Basket
6 prawns hand dipped in tempura batter. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.
2 PC Halibut Basket
Hand cut and dipped in tempura. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.
3 PC Halibut Basket
Hand cut and dipped in tempura. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.
Seafood Catch
Hand dipped cod, and prawns with clam strips & oysters. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.
Pasta
Smoked Chicken Penne
House made & hand tossed to order. Tender chicken breast, mushrooms and green onions simmered in a smoky garlic cream sauce with spinach, parmesan and Romano cheeses. Topped with cashews and dried cranberries.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
House made & hand tossed to order. Rock shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and green onions and simmered in our garlic cream sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
House made & hand tossed to order. Tender chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and green onions and simmered in our garlic cream sauce with parmesan and Ramano cheeses.
Steak Stroganoff
Hand crafted with tender bistro tenderloins, onions and creamy mushroom gravy. Served over egg noodles.
Vegetable Afredo
House made & hand tossed to order. Garden vegetables simmered in our garlic cream sauce with parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Fettuccine Alfredo
House made & hand tossed to order. Our garlic cream sauce with parmesan and Ramano cheeses, mushrooms, and green onions.
Comfort Classics
Bistro Tenderloin
7oz USDA Choice shoulder tender served with fresh steamed vegetables and choice of mashed or baked potato (after 3pm).
Chicken Fried Steak
6oz USDA Choice sirloin hand pounded, breaded and smothered with milk gravy. Served with fresh steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Fried Chicken
Half chicken hand dipped and rolled in our secret seasonings then fried to perfection. Served with fresh steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and milk gravy.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken breast served with fresh steamed vegetablesand mashed potatoes.
Meatloaf
Beef and pork cozy up to onions, celery, and ketchup along with a special blend of herbs and seasonings. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh steamed vegetables.
Smothered Hamburger Steak
Ground chuck smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and house made beef gravy. Served with fresh steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes with beef gravy.
Yankee Pot Roast
Slow cooked to fall apart! Served with fresh steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and real roast gravy.
Yankee Pot Roast - Light
Slow cooked to fall apart! Served with fresh steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and real roast gravy.
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauces.
Creme Brulee
Rich velvety custard beneath a crisp burnt sugar surface.
Triple Berry Crisp
Housemade fruit filling of Marionberries, blueberries, and strawberries. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Peanut Butter Pie
Housemade chocolate graham cracker crust with creamy peanut butter "cheesecake" filling. Drizzled with chocolate and topped with whipped cream.
Bread Pudding
A housemade favorite! Served warm and topped with a rich vanilla sauce and whipped cream.
NW Cheesecake
Ala Mode
1 Scoop Sundae
1 scoop of vanilla bean ice cream served with your choice of chocolate, strawberry, or caramel sauce.
2 Scoop Sundae
2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream served with your choice of chocolate, strawberry, or caramel sauce.
Kid Ice Cream Bar
Carrot Cake
Kid Lunch/Dinner
Corn Dog Bites - 6PC
6 fat little corn dogs served with choice of side.
Corn Dog Bites - 10 PC
10 fat little corn dogs served with choice of side.
Mini Cheeseburger
1/4 lb burger with cheese served plain and dry with choice of side.
Mini Burger
1/4 lb burger with served plain and dry with choice of side.
Mac & Cheese
Yes, it's from the blue box just the way they like it. Served with choice of side.
Kid's Chicken Alfredo
Penne noodles tossed with tender chicken in a house made light parmesan sauce. Served with choice of side.
Alfredo
Penne noodles tossed in a house made light parmesan sauce. Served with choice of side.
Pizza - Cheese
Individual cheese pizza. Served with choice of side option
Pizza - Pepperoni
Individual pepperoni pizza. Served with choice of side option
Pot Roast
Slow cooked to fall apart. Served with real roast gravy and choice of side.
Chicken Strips
2 hand breaded chicken strips served with choice of side.
S- Kid Side
Secret Menu
Deli Ham
Deli Turkey
Jean's Salad
Crisp Romaine, 6oz grilled chicken breast, tomato, shredded cheddar, olives, and choice of dressing.
Clubhouse
Patty Melt
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Our famous chicken noodle soup and crisp house salad served with your choice of one of the following: BLAT, BLT, Grilled Turkey & Bacon, or Rueben.
Sides
S - 4 Prawns
S - 6oz Chicken
S- Bistro
S- Cole Slaw
S- Kid Side
S-Alfredo Sauce
S-Baked Potato
S-Brown Gravy
S-Burger Patty
S-Burger Steak
S-Clam Strips
S-Corn
S-Mashed Potato
S-Vegetable
S-White Gravy
Side - 1/2 Toast
Side - Toast/Biscuit
S-Pot Roast (4oz)
Drinks
N/A Beverage
7 Up
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Huckleberry Water
Iced Tea
Unsweetened
K-Drink
Lemonade
Milkshake
Mt. Dew
Peach Tea
Pepsi
Root Beer, Henry Weinhard
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Specialty Lemonade
Bottled Beer
19oz ACE Blood Orange
19oz ACE Pineapple Cider
19oz Ciderboys Peach County
19oz Elyisian Hazy IPA
19oz Elyisian Spacedust IPA
Alaskan Amber
Bud Light
Coors Light
Drop Top Amber
Irish Death
Michelob Ultra
Red Hook IPA
Shock Top Belgian White
Stella Artois
Widmer Hefeweizen
Big Wave
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Specializing in down-home American favorites since 1997.
1515 Southgate Pl, Pendleton, OR 97801