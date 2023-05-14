Restaurant header imageView gallery

ROOSTERS RESTAURANT 1515 Southgate Pl

No reviews yet

1515 Southgate Pl

Pendleton, OR 97801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Fry Basket

$6.99

A full pound of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce on the side.

Onion Rings

$9.99

Sweet onion rings served with ranch dip.

Potato Chips

$6.99

House-made potato vhips freshly fried and served with our own carmelized onion dip on the side.

Shrooms

$12.99

Fresh button mushroom hand dipped in tempura batter and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dip on the side.

1/2 Fry Basket

$4.99

1/2 Onion Rngs

$6.99

1/2 Potato Chips

$4.99

1/2 Shrooms

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Nearly a 1/2 pound of hand breaded cheese. Served with marinara on the side.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Creamy dip of spinach, artichoke hearts and parmesan cheese with toasted sourdough bread.

Soup

Chicken Noodle - Cup

$4.99

Our famous housemade Chicken Noodle Soup with handrolled noodles. Served with 1 dinner roll and butter. Crackers upon request.

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

$7.99

Chicken Noodle - Pint

$7.99

Our famous housemade Chicken Noodle Soup with handrolled noodles. Served with 1 dinner roll and butter. Crackers upon request.

Chicken Noodle - Quart

$11.99

Our famous housemade Chicken Noodle Soup with handrolled noodles. Served with 2 dinner rolls and butter. Crackers upon request.

Clam Chowder - Cup

$5.99

Our famous housemade New England Style Clam Chowder. Served with 1 dinner roll and butter. Crackers upon request.

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$8.99

Clam Chowder - Pint

$8.99

Our famous housemade New England Style Clam Chowder. Served with 1 dinner roll and butter. Crackers upon request.

Clam Chowder - Quart

$15.99

Our famous housemade New England Style Clam Chowder. Served with 2 dinner rolls and butter. Crackers upon request.

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.99

Large bowl of chicken noodle soup with a crisp garden salad.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine tossed with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and croutons.

Shrimp Caesar

$13.99

Crisp romaine tossed with shrimp, parmesan, Caesar dressing, and croutons.

Chef Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine, house roasted turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, and hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Seasoned chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onion and your choice of dressing.

Sizzling Taco Salad

$15.99

Tender house roasted shredded beef with sauteed red bell peppers, green onions, tomatoes, and olives with flour tortilla crisps. Served sizzling hot atop crisp romaine with cheddar cheese. House made salsa, taco dressing, and sour cream served on the side.

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.99

Large bowl of chicken noodle soup with a crisp garden salad.

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Tender spinach topped with crisp bacon, boiled egg, mushrooms, red onion, and sliced almonds. Served with our own Sweet & Tangy dressing.

House Salad

$4.99

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T.

$13.99

Fresh avocados, thick sliced bacon, crisp lettuce, and tomato on toasted Wheat Montana Sourdough.

B.L.T.

$12.99

Thick sliced bacon, crisp lettuce, and tomato on toasted Wheat Montana sourdough bread.

Grilled Turkey & Bacon

$15.99

House roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Wheat Montana sourdough bread.

Hot Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.99

Served open faced with freshly steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and real roast gravy.

Meatloaf Patty Melt

$15.49

Housemade meatloaf on grilled marbled rye with Swiss, cheddar, onion jam, and our own garlic parmesan sauce.

Monte Cristo

$16.49

Triple decker of ham, house roasted turkey breast and Swiss on egg battered grilled sourdough. Served with freeer jam on the side.

Prime Dip

$16.49

6oz thinly sliced prime rib piled high on a French roll. Served with au jus on the side.

Rueben

$14.99

Thin sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on marbled rye with house made 1000 island dressing on the side.

1/2 Sandwich, Soup & Salad

$13.99

Our famous chicken noodle soup and crisp house salad served with your choice of one of the following: BLAT, BLT, Grilled Turkey & Bacon, or Rueben.

Turkey Club Croissant

$14.99

House roasted turkey breast served warm with sharp cheddar, thick sliced bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$15.99

Sharp cheddar and thick sliced bacon stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Rooster sauce.

Basic Burger

$13.99

Basic Cheeseburger

$14.99

Almost as basic as it sounds. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Rooster sauce.

Burger Dip

$13.99

Juicy burger nestled in a seasoned hoagie roll. Served with au jus on the side.

Cowboy Burger

$15.99

Sharp cheddar and crispy onion rings stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Roosters' BBQ Ranch sauce

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$16.99

Seasoned spicy and topped with smoky jalapeno bacon, habanero pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, chipotle aioli, house made raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Mushroom Onion Swiss

$15.99

Veggie Burger

$16.99

Dr. Praeger vegan patty, pepperjack ceese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayonnaise.

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Chicken tenderloins hand dipped in our blend of seasonings and fried till golden. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.

2 PC Cod Basket

$13.99

Hand cut and dipped in tempura. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.

3 PC Cod Basket

$15.99

Hand cut and dipped in tempura. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.

Prawn Basket

$14.99

6 prawns hand dipped in tempura batter. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.

2 PC Halibut Basket

$19.99

Hand cut and dipped in tempura. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.

3 PC Halibut Basket

$22.99

Hand cut and dipped in tempura. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.

Seafood Catch

$21.99

Hand dipped cod, and prawns with clam strips & oysters. Served with coleslaw and choice of fries or chips with onion dip.

Pasta

Smoked Chicken Penne

$19.99

House made & hand tossed to order. Tender chicken breast, mushrooms and green onions simmered in a smoky garlic cream sauce with spinach, parmesan and Romano cheeses. Topped with cashews and dried cranberries.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

House made & hand tossed to order. Rock shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and green onions and simmered in our garlic cream sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

House made & hand tossed to order. Tender chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and green onions and simmered in our garlic cream sauce with parmesan and Ramano cheeses.

Steak Stroganoff

$18.99

Hand crafted with tender bistro tenderloins, onions and creamy mushroom gravy. Served over egg noodles.

Vegetable Afredo

$16.99

House made & hand tossed to order. Garden vegetables simmered in our garlic cream sauce with parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

House made & hand tossed to order. Our garlic cream sauce with parmesan and Ramano cheeses, mushrooms, and green onions.

Comfort Classics

Bistro Tenderloin

$17.99

7oz USDA Choice shoulder tender served with fresh steamed vegetables and choice of mashed or baked potato (after 3pm).

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.99

6oz USDA Choice sirloin hand pounded, breaded and smothered with milk gravy. Served with fresh steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Fried Chicken

$19.99

Half chicken hand dipped and rolled in our secret seasonings then fried to perfection. Served with fresh steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and milk gravy.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.99

Marinated chicken breast served with fresh steamed vegetablesand mashed potatoes.

Meatloaf

$15.99

Beef and pork cozy up to onions, celery, and ketchup along with a special blend of herbs and seasonings. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh steamed vegetables.

Smothered Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Ground chuck smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and house made beef gravy. Served with fresh steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes with beef gravy.

Yankee Pot Roast

$17.99

Slow cooked to fall apart! Served with fresh steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and real roast gravy.

Yankee Pot Roast - Light

$15.99

Slow cooked to fall apart! Served with fresh steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and real roast gravy.

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauces.

Creme Brulee

$6.99

Rich velvety custard beneath a crisp burnt sugar surface.

Triple Berry Crisp

$8.99

Housemade fruit filling of Marionberries, blueberries, and strawberries. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Housemade chocolate graham cracker crust with creamy peanut butter "cheesecake" filling. Drizzled with chocolate and topped with whipped cream.

Bread Pudding

$7.99

A housemade favorite! Served warm and topped with a rich vanilla sauce and whipped cream.

NW Cheesecake

$8.75

Ala Mode

$1.50

1 Scoop Sundae

$3.99

1 scoop of vanilla bean ice cream served with your choice of chocolate, strawberry, or caramel sauce.

2 Scoop Sundae

$5.99

2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream served with your choice of chocolate, strawberry, or caramel sauce.

Kid Ice Cream Bar

$1.49

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Kid Lunch/Dinner

Corn Dog Bites - 6PC

$8.99

6 fat little corn dogs served with choice of side.

Corn Dog Bites - 10 PC

$9.99

10 fat little corn dogs served with choice of side.

Mini Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/4 lb burger with cheese served plain and dry with choice of side.

Mini Burger

$9.99

1/4 lb burger with served plain and dry with choice of side.

Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Yes, it's from the blue box just the way they like it. Served with choice of side.

Kid's Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Penne noodles tossed with tender chicken in a house made light parmesan sauce. Served with choice of side.

Alfredo

$9.99

Penne noodles tossed in a house made light parmesan sauce. Served with choice of side.

Pizza - Cheese

$12.99

Individual cheese pizza. Served with choice of side option

Pizza - Pepperoni

$12.99

Individual pepperoni pizza. Served with choice of side option

Pot Roast

$9.99

Slow cooked to fall apart. Served with real roast gravy and choice of side.

Chicken Strips

$9.99

2 hand breaded chicken strips served with choice of side.

S- Kid Side

Secret Menu

Deli Ham

$14.49

Deli Turkey

$14.49

Jean's Salad

$14.99

Crisp Romaine, 6oz grilled chicken breast, tomato, shredded cheddar, olives, and choice of dressing.

Clubhouse

$14.99

Patty Melt

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.99

1/2 Sandwich, Soup & Salad (1)

$11.99

Our famous chicken noodle soup and crisp house salad served with your choice of one of the following: BLAT, BLT, Grilled Turkey & Bacon, or Rueben.

Sides

S - 4 Prawns

$6.99

S - 6oz Chicken

$8.99

S- Bistro

$12.99

S- Cole Slaw

$1.99

S- Kid Side

S-Alfredo Sauce

$9.99

S-Baked Potato

$5.99

S-Brown Gravy

$1.99

S-Burger Patty

$4.99

S-Burger Steak

$8.99

S-Clam Strips

$9.25

S-Corn

$3.25

S-Mashed Potato

$4.49

S-Vegetable

$4.29

S-White Gravy

$1.99

Side - 1/2 Toast

$1.75

Side - Toast/Biscuit

$2.99

S-Pot Roast (4oz)

$6.99

Drinks

N/A Beverage

7 Up

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Club Soda

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Huckleberry Water

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Unsweetened

K-Drink

Lemonade

$3.29

Milkshake

$6.99

Mt. Dew

$3.29

Peach Tea

$4.99

Pepsi

$3.29

Root Beer, Henry Weinhard

$3.99

Roy Rodgers

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Specialty Lemonade

$4.99

Milk/Juice

Juice

$3.59

K-Milk

$2.50

K-Milk, Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$3.59

Milk, Chocolate

$3.59

K-Juice

$2.50

Bottled Beer

19oz ACE Blood Orange

$7.50

19oz ACE Pineapple Cider

$7.50

19oz Ciderboys Peach County

$5.50

19oz Elyisian Hazy IPA

$7.00

19oz Elyisian Spacedust IPA

$8.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.29

Bud Light

$4.79

Coors Light

$4.79

Drop Top Amber

$5.29

Irish Death

$5.29

Michelob Ultra

$4.79

Red Hook IPA

$5.29

Shock Top Belgian White

$5.29

Stella Artois

$5.29

Widmer Hefeweizen

$5.29

Big Wave

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.49+

Chardonnay

$5.49+

Pinot Grigio

$5.49+

Reisling

$5.49+

CC Red Blend -Btl

$19.00

Retail

Book, Sundown

$12.00

Charm

$2.50

Mug

$8.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Pint Dressing

$7.99

Pint Freezer Jam

$10.99

Pint Salsa

$8.99

Whole Bread Pudding

$59.00

Whole PB Pie

$59.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in down-home American favorites since 1997.

Location

1515 Southgate Pl, Pendleton, OR 97801

Directions

