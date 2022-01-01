- Home
- /
- Cincinnati
- /
- Roosters - Springdale
Roosters Springdale
No reviews yet
12120 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Buffalo Cauliflower
NEW!!! A generous portion of fried cauliflower shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Cheesy Bacon Fries *
Curly Fries covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Cheesy Bacon Tots
Tater Tots covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
Cheesy Bacon Wedge
Potato Wedges covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
Curly Fries *
Curly like a pig's tail! *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Dumpster Fries *
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Dumpster Tots
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Tater Tots topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Dumpster Wedges
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Potato Wedges topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms with ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
Fried Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in your favorite Roosters Wing Sauce. Served with celery sticks.
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheeseand Jalapeños.
Nachos Deluxe
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños.
Onion Feathers
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Potato Skins
Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits with sour cream.
Potato Wedges
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Pretzels
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
Rooster Nest *
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Tater Tots
Golden-fried tater tots.
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
Boneless Wings
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Boneless Wings
50 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings
5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Traditional Wings
50 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings - Drums Only
5 Drums (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Drums (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Drums (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Drums
50 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings - Flappers Only
5 Flappers (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Flappers (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Flappers (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Flappers
50 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fingers
Cajun Fingers - Full Order
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Cajun Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Fingers - Full Order
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Fingers - Half Order
2 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Grilled Fingers - Full Order
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Grilled Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Marinated Fingers - Full Order
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Marinated Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Pizzas
9" Pizza - Build Your Own
Start with our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza and add any of our cheese, meat, or veggie toppings.
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
9" Cheese Pizza
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
9" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Pepperoni Pizza
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza covered with Pepperoni.
9" Veggie Lover's Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, banana peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" White Chicken Pizza
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers and banana peppers.
Salads
Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad - Half
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Full
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Fried Chicken Salad - Full
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Fried Chicken Salad - Half
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Garden Salad - Full
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Half
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Half
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Red Rooster Salad - Full
Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers,red onions and tomatoes with Red RoosterDressing.
Red Rooster Salad - Half
Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers,red onions and tomatoes with Red RoosterDressing.
Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Full
Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu heesecrumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.
Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Half
Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu cheesecrumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.
Wedgie Salad
Iceberg wedge drizzled with yourfavorite salad dressing. Topped withbleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits and diced tomatoes.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Chicken Sliders (Fried)
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
Big Bob's BBQ Burger
Half-pound burger topped with bacon andRoosters Honey BBQ Sauce.
Big Bob's Burger
Grab this half-pounder with both hands!
BLT Sandwich
Half a dozen slices topped with lettuce and tomatoes. This classic never gets old.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Fish Sandwich
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
Marinated Chicken Sandwich
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Quarter-Pound Burger
Grilled how you want it.
Turkey Burger
Roosters’ leaner cousin.
Veggie Burger
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
Subs & No Buns
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried chicken covered in Roosters Medium wing sauce with celery, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce andtomatoes drizzled with Roosters SpicyRanch. Topped with cheese.
Ham & Swiss Sub
Smoked ham, lettuce and tomatoes covered with melted Swiss and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
Veggie Sub
Green peppers, mushrooms, savory garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onionsbanana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni with creamy white cheddar cheese, topped with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar. Baked to a golden brown.
Buffalo Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese topped with Roosters Medium Sauce, chunks of fried chicken tenders, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Burrito
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
Quesadilla
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Rooster Wrap
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Soups
Sides, Sauces & Dressings
Jar Salad Dressing
Jar Wing Sauce
Large s/o Salad Dressing
Large s/o Wing Sauce
s/o Applesauce
s/o Bacon Bits
s/o Bacon Strips
s/o Banna Peppers
s/o Bleu Cheese
s/o Bleu Cheese Crumbles
s/o Celery
s/o Celery & Bleu Cheese
s/o Celery & Ranch
s/o Cheese
s/o Chili 3oz
s/o Croutons
s/o Diced Cucumbers
s/o Egg
s/o Feather Sauce
s/o Mushrooms
s/o Jalapenos
s/o Mandarin Oranges
s/o Mayonnaise
s/o Mustard
s/o Nacho Cheese
s/o Nacho Chips
s/o Parmesan Cheese
s/o Pickles
s/o Pizza Sauce
s/o Ranch
s/o Salad Dressing $$ 2oz
s/o Salsa
s/o Sauteed Mushrooms
s/o Sour Cream
s/o Tartar Sauce
s/o Wing Sauce 2oz
s/o Works Condiments n/c
Kids 12 & Under
3 Boneless Wings Combo *
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo *
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Cheeseburger Combo *
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Hamburger Combo *
Hamburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo *
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Rooster Little Combo Fried *
Rooster Little (Fried) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Mini Corn Dog Combo *
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Kid Mini Corn Dog
Grilled Cheese Combo *
Grilled Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Apple Juice
Cherry Coke
Coffee
Coke (Carry Out)
Coke Zero
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke (Carry Out)
Dr. Pepper (Carry Out)
Fruit Punch (Carry Out)
Hot Tea
Mello Yello (Carry Out)
Milk
Root Beer
Sprite (Carry Out)
Sweet Tea (Carry Out)
Unsweet Tea (Carry Out)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
A Fun, Casual Joint!
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale, OH 45246