Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore

623 Chandler Street

Worcester, MA 01602

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese
Lattes
Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Pumpkin Patch Muffin

$4.25

Vegan/GF Blueberry Muffin

$4.75

Vegan/GF Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Grilled pumpkin bread with cinnamon sugar topping. (GF and Vegan - contains nuts.)

Breakfast and Lunch Specials

White Bean Mushroom Soup

$6.50

'508' Autumn Panini

$16.00

Roast turkey, cranberry-apple aioli, butternut puree, locally-grown microgreens, and cheddar cheese with a side of your choice. $1 from this sandwich goes to Woo Fridge, a group committed to food aid in Worcester.

Vegan '508' Autumn Panini

$17.00

Vegan roast turkey, cranberry-apple aioli, butternut puree, locally-grown microgreens, and smoked vegan gouda, served with a side of your choice. $1 from this sandwich goes to Woo Fridge, a group committed to food aid in Worcester.

Vegan Corned Beef Reuben

$17.00

Vegan corned beef on marble rye with thousand island, vegan cheese, spinach, and sauerkraut. Served with a side of your choice.

Vegan French Dip

$16.00

Vegan roast beef, cheddar cheese, mayo, spinach and onions on sour dough served with a side of your choice and homemade vegan au jus.

Chicken Florentine Panini

$15.50

Spinach, tomato, chicken, Italian spices, white garlic sauce and a blend of cheese on sour dough. Served with a side of your choice.

Egg Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Two eggs & cheddar on the bread of your choice.

Breakfast Panini

$11.00

Two eggs, bacon, turkey sausage, spinach, cheese, and mayo on sour dough bread.

Egg Deluxe

$10.00

Bacon, egg, cheese & avocado on your choice of bread.

Avocado Melt

$12.50

Eggs, cheese, bacon, spinach, and avocado on buttered and grilled sour dough.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Two eggs, plant-based chorizo, avocado, sriracha, spinach, seasoned rice, and cheese.

Veggie Egg Wrap

$10.00

Two eggs, tomatoes, spinach, onions, peppers, mushroom and avocado with mayo and cheese. Also available vegan (+2.00)

Hummus Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Homemade garlic hummus with avocado, 2 eggs, tomato, and mixed greens on an ancient grain bun.

Vegan Egg and Cheese

$8.00

JustEgg and vegan cheese with spinach and tomato on the bread of your choice.

Vegan Supreme

$12.00

JustEgg & chorizo sausage with vegan cheese, spinach, avocado and tomato on your choice of bread.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

JustEgg, chorizo, sriracha, spinach, seasoned rice, avocado and vegan cheese.

Vegan Chipotle AM Steak Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Shaved vegan steak with JustEgg, chipotle ranch, cheese, spinach, peppers, and onions.

Grains and Toast

Avocado Sriracha Toast

$8.25

Sour dough toast with avocado spread, tomatoes, and sriracha drizzle.

Nut and Berry Toast

$6.75

Toasted English muffin with peanut butter, fresh blueberries, cinnamon and vanilla powder, and raspberry drizzle.

Toast/English Muffins/Bagels

$3.75

Strawberry Fig Toast

$8.25

Toasted sour dough with strawberry fig jam, microgreens, and blueberries.

Hummus and Greens Toast

$7.50

Sour dough toast with homemade hummus, tomato, onion, and microgreens.

Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, plant-based chorizo, spinach, tomato, shredded cheese, and finished with a sriracha drizzle. Served with home fries.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

House-pulled BBQ pork, spinach, tomato, cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.

Chicken Chipotle Tacos

$16.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.

Vegan Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

JustEgg, chorizo, spinach, tomato, shredded cheese and a sriracha drizzle. Served with seasoned home fries.

Vegan BBQ Pork Tacos

$17.00

Vegan BBQ pork strips, spinach, tomato, cheese, and a chipotle drizzle. Served with a side of Spanish black bean rice.

Vegan Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Breaded and fried seasoned chicken with spinach, tomato, cheese, and chipotle drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.

Salads

Harvest Salad

$16.50

Cranberry stilton chicken salad, apples, cranberries, blueberries, and walnuts with maple balsamic dressing.

Apple-Berry Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, walnuts, blueberries, apples, and dried cranberries with goat cheese and maple balsamic dressing.

Turkey B.A.L.T. Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, turkey, and croutons with sweet mustard dressing.

Greens and Grains Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens with hummus, chickpeas, Kohlrabi grain medley, avocado, and mixed vegetables.

Vegan B.A.L.T. Salad

$18.00

Crispy vegan chicken and bacon, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, avocado, and croutons with sweet mustard.

Vegan Chickpea Avocado Salad

$13.00

Avocado, cucumbers, onion, chickpeas, tomatoes, and croutons with herb vinaigrette.

Vegan Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Fried chicken on romaine with Caesar dressing, parmesan, tomatoes, chickpeas, and croutons.

Mac & Cheese

House Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Shell pasta, homemade sauce, ritz cracker crumbs.

Green Mac

$15.00

House mac and cheese with tomato, onion, spinach, avo, and peppers.

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

$16.50

Our house mac with our own pulled pork.

Vegan Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta, homemade sauce, cracker crumbs.

Vegan Green Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Our house vegan mac served with tomato, onions, spinach, avocado, and peppers and cracker crumbs.

Vegan BBQ Pork Mac and Cheese

$17.50

BBQ Pork Strips on our homemade vegan mac.

Sandwiches

Turkey Press Panini

$17.00

Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, mayo, spinach, cheddar cheese.

Pulled Pork Panini

$16.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, spinach, and cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Served on artisan sour dough.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$16.00

Cranberry stilton chicken salad, mixed greens, and walnuts in a wheat wrap.

Pastrami Panini

$16.00

Sliced pastrami, sweet mustard, sweet chili relish, spinach and cheese.

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast with chipotle mayo, shredded cheese, peppers, onion, avocado, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served with a side of your choice.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

⅓ lb. patty, mayo, mixed greens, tomato, and vegan cheese on an ancient grain bun.

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Crispy vegan patty on a roll with vegan cheese, mayo, greens, and tomato.

BBQ Bacon Vegan Burger

$17.00

Impossible patty, BBQ, vegan cheese, vegan bacon, spinach, and sautéed onions on an ancient grain bun.

Vegan Steak and Cheese Sub

$17.50Out of stock

Vegan shaved steak, smoked gouda, cheddar queso, onions, peppers, and greens in a toasted sub roll.

Vegan Turkey Stacker

$17.00

Vegan turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo, spinach and vegan gouda on an ancient grain bun.

Vegan Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Crispy vegan chicken breast with chipotle mayo, cheese, peppers, onion, avocado, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Vegan Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.50

Vegan BBQ Pork Strips, spinach, an vegan cheese on sour dough. Served with a side.

Sides and More

1/2 Mac and Cheese

$6.50

1/2 Vegan Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Home Fries

$3.50

Side of Fries

$3.50

Spanish Black Bean Rice

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Full Garden Salad

$10.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Vegan Bacon

$6.50

Fried Egg

$2.50

Scrambled Egg

$2.50

Seasonal Drink Specials

Vermont Maple Coffee

$3.50

Our house roasters perfect fall blend - arabica beans with hints of New England maple syrup.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.00

Homemade pumpkin-spiced syrup with your choice of milk. (Vegan and GF)

Apple Cider Chai

$4.75

Our house-brewed chai with local apple cider and a touch of steamed oat milk. Vegan and GF.

Very Berry Lemonade

$3.75

House lemonade with a berry infusion.

White Pumpkin Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, white chocolate, homemade pumpkin spice syrup. Gluten Free (contains milk.)

Hot Apple Cider

$3.25

New England spiced cider.

Maple Cider Iced Tea

$3.75

House black tea with maple syrup and New England apple cider.

Pumpkin Milkshake (Vegan)

$10.00

Homemade pumpkin puree syrup, vanilla oat ice cream, and graham cracker crumbs.

Spiced Chai Milkshake (Vegan)

$10.00

Our house-brewed chai with vanilla oat milk and spiced brown sugar.

Coffees/Hot Chocolate

Hot Coffees

$3.25

Roasted in Worcester, MA

Iced Coffees

$3.75

Roasted in Worcester, MA

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Coffee and your favorite steamed milk!

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamed milk and chocolate.

Loaded Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Steamed milk + chocolate with marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate sauce.

Espresso Bar

Prices are for 16 oz. Hot Beverage. Add (+0.50) for Iced Beverages. Add (+0.50) for 20 oz. Beverages.

Lattes

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk.

Cappas

$4.50

Espresso, steamed milk, extra foam.

Americanos

$4.00

Espresso and hot water.

Espresso Shots

$2.50

Mochas

$5.25

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk.

Traditional Machiatto

$3.00

Cortado

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Our house-brewed chai with a lavender twist.

White Mochas

$5.25

Espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk.

Coco-Mocha Latte

$5.00

Our house mocha infused with coconut syrup.

Campfire Latte

$5.50

Espresso, oak barrel syrup, toasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and drizzled chocolate sauce.

Caramel Machiatto

$5.00

Espresso and caramel poured over milk and vanilla.

Maple Toasted Latte

$5.00

Maple syrup with crushed walnuts.

Log Cabin Latte

$5.00

Our espresso with cinnamon-and-brown sugar and maple syrup with a nutmeg topping.

Blueberry Vanilla Latte

$5.00

A taste of summer - vanilla and blueberry with your espresso and choice of milk.

Iced Teas and Lemonade

Iced Tea and Lemonades

$3.50

Tea Brewed In-House House Tea Infused w/Lemon Strawberry Kiwi-Apple Natalie's Lemonade Arnold Palmer Raspberry Iced Tea

Root Beer By Maine Root

$3.49

Mexicano Cola by Maine Root

$3.49

Blueberry Soda by Maine Root

$3.49

Boxed Water

$2.25

Bottle OJ

$2.69

Seltzer Water (1-Liter)

$3.00

Hot Tea and Chai

Hot Teas

$3.00

From Mem Tea in Boston! Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Moroccan Green Mint, Hibiscus, Chamomile

Chai Latte

$4.50

Chai (brewed in-house) and steamed milk.

London Fog

$4.50

Earl Grey tea w/ steamed milk and a splash of vanilla.

Lavender Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey, steamed milk, a dash of vanilla and some calming lavender.

Vegan Ice Cream Shakes

Vegan Oreo Crumble

$10.00

Loaded with oreo cookies and chocolate sauce.

Vegan Campfire Shake

$10.00

Chocolate, smoked marshmallows and graham cracker.

Coco-Mocha Shake

$10.00

Vegan Lavender Vanilla

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream infused with lavender syrup.

Vegan Raspberry Crumbler

$10.00

Raspberries and graham cracker crumble.

Vegan Ice Cream Float

$7.50

Cherry Cola or Root Beer a la mode with vegan whipped cream.

Root and Press Smoothies

20 oz. Smoothies are vegan and made with fruit, vegetables, puree, syrups, and ice.

Guava Green Smoothie

$8.75

Guava fruit puree, coconut, spinach, avocado with hemp seeds.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.25

Strawberry and banana puree with oat milk.

Tropical Smoothie

$8.25

Mango and coconut puree - tropical and delicious!

Mochachino Smoothie

$8.75

Oat milk, chocolate, and espresso.

Drinks by Customer Name

Kendy

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk.

Scott

$5.00

Lg. Hot Half-Caf Cappa with Whole Milk (Spoon for in-house)

Julies

$5.25

Large Iced Mocha/Whole Milk

James

$5.00

Cale

$5.50

Deb

$5.75Out of stock

Bob

$5.50

Ann

$5.50

Breakfast Items

GF Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Two eggs and cheddar on GF toast.

GF Breakfast Panini

$11.00

Two eggs, bacon, turkey sausage, spinach, cheese, and mayo on gluten-free bread.

GF Egg Deluxe

$10.00

Bacon, eggs, cheese, and avocado on GF bread.

GF Hummus Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two eggs, tomato, spinach, hummus, and avocado on GF bread. Available Vegan (+2.00)

GF Vegan Supreme

$12.00

JustEgg & chorizo sausage with vegan cheese, spinach, avocado, and tomato.

GF Vegan Egg and Cheese

$9.50

JustEgg and vegan cheese with spinach and tomato. Avocado/Vegan Sausage (+2.50)

GF Nut and Berry Toast

$7.25

Toasted gluten-free whole grain bread with peanut butter, fresh blueberries, and raspberry drizzle.

GF Avocado Sriracha Toast

$8.00

Gluten free whole grain toast with avocado, tomato, and sriracha.

GF Strawberry Fig Toast

$8.25

Toasted whole grain bread with strawberry fig jam, microgreens, and blueberries.

GF Hummus and Greens Toast

$7.50

GF whole grain toast with homemade hummus, tomato, onion, and microgreens.

GF Tacos

GF Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

House-pulled BBQ pork, spinach, tomato, cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.

GF Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.

GF Chicken Chipotle Tacos

$16.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.

Salads

Served with gluten-free bread.

GF Turkey BALT

$17.00

Fresh greens, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, and turkey breast with sweet mustard dressing.

GF Harvest Salad

$16.50

Cranberry Stilton chicken salad, apples, cranberries, and blueberries. Served with maple balsamic.

GF Chickpea Avocado

$13.00

Avocado, cucumbers, onion, chickpeas, and tomatoes with herb vinaigrette.

GF Greens and Grains

$13.00

Sandwiches

GF Impossible Burger

$15.50

⅓ lb. patty, mayo, mixed greens, tomato, and cheese on an gluten free bread.

GF Turkey Press Panini

$16.00

Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, mayo, spinach, cheddar cheese.

GF Pulled Pork Panini

$16.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, spinach, and cheese.

GF Pastrami Panini

$15.50

Sliced pastrami, sweet mustard, sweet chili relish, spinach and cheese.

SF Breakfast Items

SF Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Two Eggs and Cheddar on a plan bagel, everything bagel, wheat wrap, or gluten-free bread (+.50).

SF Egg Deluxe

$9.50

2 eggs, bacon, cheese, and avocado. Served on a plain bagel, everything bagel, wheat wrap, or gluten-free bread. (+.50)

SF Hummus Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Two eggs with hummus, avocado, spinach, tomato.

SF Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, tomato and sriracha drizzle on your choice of GF Toast, plain bagel, or an everything bagel.

SF Salads

SF Turkey B.A.L.T. Salad

$16.50

Fresh greens, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, croutons and turkey breast with maple balsamic dressing.

SF Chickpea Avocado Salad

$12.50

Avocado, cucumbers, onion, chickpeas, tomatoes, and croutons with maple balsamic dressing.

SF Sandwiches/Tacos

SF Turkey Panini

$14.50

Turkey, avocado, bacon, spinach and cheese on gluten-free bread.

SF Veggie Tacos

$14.00

3 Tacos with peppers, onions, spinach, tomato, chickpeas, and cheese. Served with Kohlrabi Grain Medley.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Cafe, eatery, and bookstore!

Website

Location

623 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602

Directions

Gallery
Root and Press image
Root and Press image
Root and Press image

