Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore
No reviews yet
623 Chandler Street
Worcester, MA 01602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pastries
Breakfast and Lunch Specials
White Bean Mushroom Soup
'508' Autumn Panini
Roast turkey, cranberry-apple aioli, butternut puree, locally-grown microgreens, and cheddar cheese with a side of your choice. $1 from this sandwich goes to Woo Fridge, a group committed to food aid in Worcester.
Vegan '508' Autumn Panini
Vegan roast turkey, cranberry-apple aioli, butternut puree, locally-grown microgreens, and smoked vegan gouda, served with a side of your choice. $1 from this sandwich goes to Woo Fridge, a group committed to food aid in Worcester.
Vegan Corned Beef Reuben
Vegan corned beef on marble rye with thousand island, vegan cheese, spinach, and sauerkraut. Served with a side of your choice.
Vegan French Dip
Vegan roast beef, cheddar cheese, mayo, spinach and onions on sour dough served with a side of your choice and homemade vegan au jus.
Chicken Florentine Panini
Spinach, tomato, chicken, Italian spices, white garlic sauce and a blend of cheese on sour dough. Served with a side of your choice.
Egg Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese
Two eggs & cheddar on the bread of your choice.
Breakfast Panini
Two eggs, bacon, turkey sausage, spinach, cheese, and mayo on sour dough bread.
Egg Deluxe
Bacon, egg, cheese & avocado on your choice of bread.
Avocado Melt
Eggs, cheese, bacon, spinach, and avocado on buttered and grilled sour dough.
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs, plant-based chorizo, avocado, sriracha, spinach, seasoned rice, and cheese.
Veggie Egg Wrap
Two eggs, tomatoes, spinach, onions, peppers, mushroom and avocado with mayo and cheese. Also available vegan (+2.00)
Hummus Egg Sandwich
Homemade garlic hummus with avocado, 2 eggs, tomato, and mixed greens on an ancient grain bun.
Vegan Egg and Cheese
JustEgg and vegan cheese with spinach and tomato on the bread of your choice.
Vegan Supreme
JustEgg & chorizo sausage with vegan cheese, spinach, avocado and tomato on your choice of bread.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
JustEgg, chorizo, sriracha, spinach, seasoned rice, avocado and vegan cheese.
Vegan Chipotle AM Steak Wrap
Shaved vegan steak with JustEgg, chipotle ranch, cheese, spinach, peppers, and onions.
Grains and Toast
Avocado Sriracha Toast
Sour dough toast with avocado spread, tomatoes, and sriracha drizzle.
Nut and Berry Toast
Toasted English muffin with peanut butter, fresh blueberries, cinnamon and vanilla powder, and raspberry drizzle.
Toast/English Muffins/Bagels
Strawberry Fig Toast
Toasted sour dough with strawberry fig jam, microgreens, and blueberries.
Hummus and Greens Toast
Sour dough toast with homemade hummus, tomato, onion, and microgreens.
Tacos
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, plant-based chorizo, spinach, tomato, shredded cheese, and finished with a sriracha drizzle. Served with home fries.
Pulled Pork Tacos
House-pulled BBQ pork, spinach, tomato, cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.
Chicken Chipotle Tacos
Seasoned grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.
Vegan Breakfast Tacos
JustEgg, chorizo, spinach, tomato, shredded cheese and a sriracha drizzle. Served with seasoned home fries.
Vegan BBQ Pork Tacos
Vegan BBQ pork strips, spinach, tomato, cheese, and a chipotle drizzle. Served with a side of Spanish black bean rice.
Vegan Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Breaded and fried seasoned chicken with spinach, tomato, cheese, and chipotle drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.
Salads
Harvest Salad
Cranberry stilton chicken salad, apples, cranberries, blueberries, and walnuts with maple balsamic dressing.
Apple-Berry Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, walnuts, blueberries, apples, and dried cranberries with goat cheese and maple balsamic dressing.
Turkey B.A.L.T. Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, turkey, and croutons with sweet mustard dressing.
Greens and Grains Salad
Mixed greens with hummus, chickpeas, Kohlrabi grain medley, avocado, and mixed vegetables.
Vegan B.A.L.T. Salad
Crispy vegan chicken and bacon, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, avocado, and croutons with sweet mustard.
Vegan Chickpea Avocado Salad
Avocado, cucumbers, onion, chickpeas, tomatoes, and croutons with herb vinaigrette.
Vegan Chicken Caesar
Fried chicken on romaine with Caesar dressing, parmesan, tomatoes, chickpeas, and croutons.
Mac & Cheese
House Mac & Cheese
Shell pasta, homemade sauce, ritz cracker crumbs.
Green Mac
House mac and cheese with tomato, onion, spinach, avo, and peppers.
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
Our house mac with our own pulled pork.
Vegan Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, homemade sauce, cracker crumbs.
Vegan Green Mac and Cheese
Our house vegan mac served with tomato, onions, spinach, avocado, and peppers and cracker crumbs.
Vegan BBQ Pork Mac and Cheese
BBQ Pork Strips on our homemade vegan mac.
Sandwiches
Turkey Press Panini
Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, mayo, spinach, cheddar cheese.
Pulled Pork Panini
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, spinach, and cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Served on artisan sour dough.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Cranberry stilton chicken salad, mixed greens, and walnuts in a wheat wrap.
Pastrami Panini
Sliced pastrami, sweet mustard, sweet chili relish, spinach and cheese.
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Wrap
Marinated chicken breast with chipotle mayo, shredded cheese, peppers, onion, avocado, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served with a side of your choice.
Impossible Burger
⅓ lb. patty, mayo, mixed greens, tomato, and vegan cheese on an ancient grain bun.
Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Crispy vegan patty on a roll with vegan cheese, mayo, greens, and tomato.
BBQ Bacon Vegan Burger
Impossible patty, BBQ, vegan cheese, vegan bacon, spinach, and sautéed onions on an ancient grain bun.
Vegan Steak and Cheese Sub
Vegan shaved steak, smoked gouda, cheddar queso, onions, peppers, and greens in a toasted sub roll.
Vegan Turkey Stacker
Vegan turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo, spinach and vegan gouda on an ancient grain bun.
Vegan Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Crispy vegan chicken breast with chipotle mayo, cheese, peppers, onion, avocado, spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Vegan Pork BBQ Sandwich
Vegan BBQ Pork Strips, spinach, an vegan cheese on sour dough. Served with a side.
Sides and More
Seasonal Drink Specials
Vermont Maple Coffee
Our house roasters perfect fall blend - arabica beans with hints of New England maple syrup.
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Homemade pumpkin-spiced syrup with your choice of milk. (Vegan and GF)
Apple Cider Chai
Our house-brewed chai with local apple cider and a touch of steamed oat milk. Vegan and GF.
Very Berry Lemonade
House lemonade with a berry infusion.
White Pumpkin Mocha
Espresso, white chocolate, homemade pumpkin spice syrup. Gluten Free (contains milk.)
Hot Apple Cider
New England spiced cider.
Maple Cider Iced Tea
House black tea with maple syrup and New England apple cider.
Pumpkin Milkshake (Vegan)
Homemade pumpkin puree syrup, vanilla oat ice cream, and graham cracker crumbs.
Spiced Chai Milkshake (Vegan)
Our house-brewed chai with vanilla oat milk and spiced brown sugar.
Coffees/Hot Chocolate
Espresso Bar
Lattes
Espresso and steamed milk.
Cappas
Espresso, steamed milk, extra foam.
Americanos
Espresso and hot water.
Espresso Shots
Mochas
Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk.
Traditional Machiatto
Cortado
Flat White
Our house-brewed chai with a lavender twist.
White Mochas
Espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk.
Coco-Mocha Latte
Our house mocha infused with coconut syrup.
Campfire Latte
Espresso, oak barrel syrup, toasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and drizzled chocolate sauce.
Caramel Machiatto
Espresso and caramel poured over milk and vanilla.
Maple Toasted Latte
Maple syrup with crushed walnuts.
Log Cabin Latte
Our espresso with cinnamon-and-brown sugar and maple syrup with a nutmeg topping.
Blueberry Vanilla Latte
A taste of summer - vanilla and blueberry with your espresso and choice of milk.
Iced Teas and Lemonade
Hot Tea and Chai
Hot Teas
From Mem Tea in Boston! Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Moroccan Green Mint, Hibiscus, Chamomile
Chai Latte
Chai (brewed in-house) and steamed milk.
London Fog
Earl Grey tea w/ steamed milk and a splash of vanilla.
Lavender Fog
Earl Grey, steamed milk, a dash of vanilla and some calming lavender.
Vegan Ice Cream Shakes
Vegan Oreo Crumble
Loaded with oreo cookies and chocolate sauce.
Vegan Campfire Shake
Chocolate, smoked marshmallows and graham cracker.
Coco-Mocha Shake
Vegan Lavender Vanilla
Vanilla ice cream infused with lavender syrup.
Vegan Raspberry Crumbler
Raspberries and graham cracker crumble.
Vegan Ice Cream Float
Cherry Cola or Root Beer a la mode with vegan whipped cream.
Root and Press Smoothies
Drinks by Customer Name
Breakfast Items
GF Egg and Cheese
Two eggs and cheddar on GF toast.
GF Breakfast Panini
Two eggs, bacon, turkey sausage, spinach, cheese, and mayo on gluten-free bread.
GF Egg Deluxe
Bacon, eggs, cheese, and avocado on GF bread.
GF Hummus Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, tomato, spinach, hummus, and avocado on GF bread. Available Vegan (+2.00)
GF Vegan Supreme
JustEgg & chorizo sausage with vegan cheese, spinach, avocado, and tomato.
GF Vegan Egg and Cheese
JustEgg and vegan cheese with spinach and tomato. Avocado/Vegan Sausage (+2.50)
GF Nut and Berry Toast
Toasted gluten-free whole grain bread with peanut butter, fresh blueberries, and raspberry drizzle.
GF Avocado Sriracha Toast
Gluten free whole grain toast with avocado, tomato, and sriracha.
GF Strawberry Fig Toast
Toasted whole grain bread with strawberry fig jam, microgreens, and blueberries.
GF Hummus and Greens Toast
GF whole grain toast with homemade hummus, tomato, onion, and microgreens.
GF Tacos
GF Breakfast Tacos
House-pulled BBQ pork, spinach, tomato, cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.
GF Pulled Pork Tacos
Seasoned grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.
GF Chicken Chipotle Tacos
Seasoned grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served with Spanish black bean rice.
Salads
GF Turkey BALT
Fresh greens, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, and turkey breast with sweet mustard dressing.
GF Harvest Salad
Cranberry Stilton chicken salad, apples, cranberries, and blueberries. Served with maple balsamic.
GF Chickpea Avocado
Avocado, cucumbers, onion, chickpeas, and tomatoes with herb vinaigrette.
GF Greens and Grains
Sandwiches
GF Impossible Burger
⅓ lb. patty, mayo, mixed greens, tomato, and cheese on an gluten free bread.
GF Turkey Press Panini
Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, mayo, spinach, cheddar cheese.
GF Pulled Pork Panini
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, spinach, and cheese.
GF Pastrami Panini
Sliced pastrami, sweet mustard, sweet chili relish, spinach and cheese.
SF Breakfast Items
SF Egg and Cheese
Two Eggs and Cheddar on a plan bagel, everything bagel, wheat wrap, or gluten-free bread (+.50).
SF Egg Deluxe
2 eggs, bacon, cheese, and avocado. Served on a plain bagel, everything bagel, wheat wrap, or gluten-free bread. (+.50)
SF Hummus Egg Sandwich
Two eggs with hummus, avocado, spinach, tomato.
SF Avocado Toast
Avocado, tomato and sriracha drizzle on your choice of GF Toast, plain bagel, or an everything bagel.
SF Salads
Call for Open Hours
Cafe, eatery, and bookstore!
623 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602