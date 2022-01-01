Root Cafe - Salem MA
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
#BeProudofYourDollar - The Root Café supports Root’s mission by creating youth training and employment opportunities. To learn more about Root’s culinary training program, community meals program, or our catering and event space rentals, visit www.rootns.org.
Location
35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem, MA 01970
Gallery
