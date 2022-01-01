Restaurant header imageView gallery

Root Cafe - Salem MA

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970

Salem, MA 01970

Order Again

Sandwiches

Simple HAM Sandwich

$12.95+

Simple TURKEY Sandwich

$12.95+

Simple ITALIAN Sandwich

$12.95+

Simple VEGGIE Sandwich

$12.95+

Deluxe PORK Sandwich

$11.99+

Deluxe TURKEY Sandwich

$11.99+

Deluxe CHICKEN Sandwich

$11.99+

Deluxe THAI VEG Sandwich

$11.99+

Deluxe ROAST BEEF Sandwich

$11.99+

Assorted Platters

Chips and Dip

$18.00+

Hummus Platter

$18.00+

Antipasto

$33.00+

Quiche

$21.00+

Side Salads

Field Salad

$23.00+

Caesar Salad

$23.00+

Chopped Salad

$23.00+

Greek Salad

$23.00+

Vegetables

Roasted Medley

$38.00+

Steamed Broccoli

$38.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$38.00+

Eggplant Parm

$38.00+

Grains

Rice

$21.00+

Fees

Labor

$50.00

Site Fee

$300.00+

Delivery

$15.00

Protien

Chicken

$12.99

White Fish

$15.99

Turket

$14.99

Pork

$14.99

Steak

$15.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
#BeProudofYourDollar - The Root Café supports Root’s mission by creating youth training and employment opportunities. To learn more about Root’s culinary training program, community meals program, or our catering and event space rentals, visit www.rootns.org.

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem, MA 01970

