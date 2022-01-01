Root Cellar Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Here at Root Cellar Cafe, our professional waitstaff and seasoned chefs are sure to provide an extraordinary experience that will keep you coming back time and time again. We specialize in upscale casual dining using locally-sourced fresh food. We’ve been voted best breakfast in Hays County 3 years in a row. Stop in or order online for Brunch, Lunch or Dinner!
Location
215 N LBJ Dr., San Marcos, TX 78666
