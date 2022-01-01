Restaurant header imageView gallery

Root Cellar Cafe

215 N LBJ Dr.

San Marcos, TX 78666

Order Again

A La Carte

Blackened Chicken

$6.50

Fresh Veggies

$3.00

Full Pita

$2.00

Garlic Scaliion Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

House Side Salad

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Half Pita

$1.00

Homestyle Potatoes

$4.00

House Soup Bowl

$5.00

House Soup Cup

$3.00

Salmon

$9.50

Seasonal Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Shrimp

$7.50

Side Mac

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Small queso

$5.00

Queso bowl

$7.00

Appetizers

Beer Battered Asparagus Fries

$9.50

Beer Bread with Honey Butter

$8.50

Cellar Salsa with Seasoned Tortilla

$6.50

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$5.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Ceviche

$11.00

Breakfast Sides

1-Egg

$1.50

2-Eggs

$3.00

3-Eggs

$4.00

Avo Toast

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Croissant

$4.00

Full Bacon

$3.00

Full Sausage

$3.50

Grilled Turkey

$3.00

Half Bacon

$1.50

Half Sausage

$1.75

Ham

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00Out of stock

Sauteed Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Homestyle Potatoes

$3.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Toast

$2.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Ice Cream Float

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal Rhea's Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Snickerdoodle Bread Pudding

$6.00

Handheld Eats

Caribbean Stacker

$14.00

Holy Aioli

$14.00

Marinated Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

The Tin Top Old Fashioned Burger

$12.00

Brewhouse Burger

$12.50

Beet Burger

$13.75

Plain Burger

$10.00

The Cellar Club

$12.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips (Crispy)

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips (Grilled)

$8.00

Kids French Toast Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Kids PB&J on Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Cellar Caesar

$11.00

Big Cellar Salad

$8.00

House Side Salad

$4.00

Islander

$13.00

Tea

Water

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Engligh Breakfast Hot Tea

$2.75

Ginger Twist Hot Tea

$2.75

Tropical Green Hot Tea

$2.75

Peach Tea

$3.75

Add Breakfast Tea Bag

Add Green Tea Bag

Add Ginger Tea Bag

Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Sodas

Club Soda

Italian Soda

$1.75

Mexi-cane Cola

$3.00

Diet Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Doppelganger

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Mocktails

La Paloma

$4.00

Upbeet

$4.00

The Bramble

$4.00

Fire in the Blood

$5.00

Breakfast Plates

Avocado Toast

$3.00

B.Y.O.B.

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy (Full)

$9.00

Biscuits and Gravy (Half)

$5.00

Brazilian French Toast

$8.50

French Toast

$7.50

Hearty Frittata

$10.50

Hill Country Breakfast

$14.25

Porter's Biscuit Sandwich

$9.50

The Rae Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast/ Shrimp and grits

$15.00

Breakfast/Shrimp and grits

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Root Cellar Cafe, our professional waitstaff and seasoned chefs are sure to provide an extraordinary experience that will keep you coming back time and time again. We specialize in upscale casual dining using locally-sourced fresh food. We’ve been voted best breakfast in Hays County 3 years in a row. Stop in or order online for Brunch, Lunch or Dinner!

Location

215 N LBJ Dr., San Marcos, TX 78666

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

