Root'd Cafe

390 Reviews

$$

2577 E Bengal Blvd

Cottonwood, UT 84121

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Wrap
Cuban Sandwich
French Dip

Shareables

Beignets

$8.00

Fried sweet dough, dusted in powered sugar, served with our berry compote Add chocolate fondue $2.00

Roasted Brussels

$9.00

Roasted brussels sprouts served with house-made chipotle aioli

Root'd Sinful Eggs

$8.00

Deviled Eggs with cornichons and dill

Pear Tostada

$12.00

Garlic-beet hummus, grilled pear, arugula, topped with microgreens and balsamic reduction

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried pickles spears served with 3 house-made sauces; chipotle aioli, mustard, and ranch

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Sandwiches

Bacon BLT

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Braised citrus pork, prosciutto, provolone, swiss cheese with pickles and Dijon mustard, toasted Cuban bread

French Dip

$12.00

Sliced roast beef, melted swiss cheese, and horseradish aioli on classic French bread roll with au jus. Served with mixed greens or fries

Mahi Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled mahi-mahi, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese and tarter slaw served on a brioche bun. Served with mixed greens or fries

Mama Bird Burger

$14.00

Garlic and onion burger patty topped with our in house bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, onion straws, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and aioli on a buttered brioche bun

Plain Burger

$10.00

Rootd Reuben

$13.00

Sliced corned beef, apple slices, melted swiss cheese and Russian dressing served on grilled marble rye bread. Served with mixed greens or fries

Vegan BLT (V)

$10.00

Marinated baked tempeh, romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes and vegan mayo on toasted, sliced sour dough. Served with mixed greens or fries Add Avocado for 1.50 (V)

Rootd Tacos

Fish Taco

$12.00

Feelin Hazy IPA beer battered mahi with chipotle ranch, cabbage, topped with mango salsa, lime, and cilantro

Salads

Cottonwood Cobb

$12.00

Romaine with red onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, avocado, olives, egg, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles served with house-made ranch

Sunrise Arugula

$11.00

Arugula, roasted beets, grilled pears, blue cheese served with a home-made lemon vinaigrette

Brighton Balsamic

$10.00

Spinach, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, toasted pistachios, goat cheese crumble with a side of our sweet balsamic dressing

Bowls/Soups

Mac N' Cheese

$11.00

Béchamel cheese sauce, sautéed pancetta and leeks with breadcrumbs and freshly chopped parsley

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa with fresh salmon, sesame-ginger slaw and agave nectar, a smear of roasted garlic-beet hummus garnished with picked radish and microgreens

French Onion

$8.50

Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Coconut Corn Chowder Cup

$5.00

Cocout Corn Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Tomato Bisque Cup

$5.00

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$10.00

Root'd Fries

Chili Verde Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chorizo Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

House Fries

$5.00

Garlic Cheese Fries

$7.50

SIDE Sauces (Alphabetized)

Agave

$0.50

Au Jus

$1.50

Balsamic Reduction

$1.00

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Berry Compote

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Chocolate Fondue

$2.00

Cholula Packet

$0.25

Dijon

$0.25

Fry Sauce

$0.25

Hollandaise

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Jalapeno Jam

$0.75

Ketchup

Lemon Vin

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Olive Oil

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.25

Syrup

$0.25

Tartar

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.50

SIDE Fries (Smaller Portion)

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Garlic Fries

$4.00

Side Cheese Fries

$4.00

SIDE Veggies & Salsa

(2) Grilled Tomatoes

$1.50

(2) Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

(2oz) Pickled Radishes

$0.50

(2oz) Sauerkraut

$1.75

(5) Cherry Tomatoes

$1.50

Avocado

$3.00

Beet Hummus

$3.00

Crispy Onions

$0.50

Diced Bell Peppers

$0.50

Diced Onions

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Mixed Greens

$3.00

Pickle Spears

$0.75

Pickled Onions

$0.50

Pico

$1.00

Raw Spinach

$3.00

Salsa Fresca

$0.75

Sautéed Spinach

$3.00

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.50

Sliced Olives

$0.50

Tartar-Slaw

$2.00

SIDE Cheese

(1) Provolone

$0.75

(1) Swiss

$0.75

(1) Cheddar

$0.75

(2oz) Shredded Cheddar

$0.75

(2oz) Bleu Crumbles

$0.75

(2oz) Goat

$0.75

Cup Cheese Sauce

$1.50

(2oz) Parm

$0.75

SIDE Proteins

(2) Bacon

$3.00

(2) Sausage

$3.00

(2) Tempeh

$4.00

(2) Tofu

$4.00

Proscuitto

$4.00

Pastrami

$5.00

Roast Beef

$2.50

(2) Marinated Mahi

$5.00

(2) Fried Mahi

$6.00

Chicken

$6.00

Salmon

$8.00

Steak

$9.00

Cup Chorizo (Dressed)

$4.00

Cup Chile-Verde (Dressed)

$4.00

Extra Patty

$4.00

SIDE Carbs & Sweets

Berries & Whip

$4.00

Cup of Berries

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Hash

$3.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

1 Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Specials

Nova Lox Toast

$12.00

Beverage Options

Root'd Roasters Drip Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Organic Whole Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Coconut Green tea

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefuit Juice

$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

HOT CIDER

$7.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

M&M

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Pink Sugar

$4.00

Snickerdoodle

$4.00

BARS

Brownies

$6.00

Lemon Bars

$6.00

CHEESECAKES

Cookie Dough

$10.00

Pistachio-Rasp

$10.00

Peach's N' Cream

$10.00

Carmel Apple

$10.00

Choc-rasberry

$10.00

Pumpkin Caramel

$10.00

CAKE

Chocolate Fudge

$6.00

Take-Out

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso and hot water

Cappucinno

$5.75+

Equal parts espresso, milk, foam

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk with a touch of foam

Mocha

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate

Mount Superior Matcha

$7.50+

Japanese Matcha layered with milk and espresso, topped with house-made Sea Salt Caramel Toffee cold foam

Wasatch Front Fog

$5.00+

Rich combination of steamed milk, earl gray tea, house-made Lavender syrup and a pinch of cinnamon

The Morning Manna

$3.00

Shot of espresso blended with the sacred 7 mushrooms. Start your morning with Maitake, Lion’s Mane, Cordycepts, Reishi, Shiitake, Turkey Tail and Chaga for this immune-boosting and brain-health optimizing superfood combination

Espresso

$1.50

Rootd Roaster Cold Brew

$4.50

Restaurant info

Website

Location

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood, UT 84121

Directions

