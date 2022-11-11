- Home
Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall 658 Eastview Mall
658 Eastview Mall
Victor, NY 14564
Popular Items
Salads
House and Home (Ve)
Chef blend greens, cucumber, carrot, grape tomatoes, fresh berries, in-season fresh veggies, croutons
Root31 Caesar
Romaine, croutons, shaved fresh hard cheese, tossed in house Caesar dressing
Daily Compost Pile (Ve)
There is no garbage on this plate! House-blend greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, assorted roasted vegetables, brown rice & quinoa salad
Traditional Cobb
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, carrot, red onion
Beets and Sweet (V)
Roasted beets, sweet potato, goat cheese, quinoa salad, spinach, craisins, almonds tossed with lemon vinaigrette
Harvest Salad (Ve)
Mixed greens, julienne apple, shaved fennel, dried cranberries, tossed with a cider vinaigrette
Specialties
Wraps
Vermont Turkey
Apple craisin chutney, sharp Vermont cheddar, turkey, mixed greens
Veggie (V)
Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, avocado, portobello mushroom, mozzarella cheese with balsamic dressing
Turkey Mango
Turkey, mango chutney, spinach, bell pepper
Thai Tofu (Ve)
Tofu, spinach, cucumbers, carrot, cilantro, basil, peanut sauce
Chicken Breast
Herb marinated or blackened, with arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo
Chicken Caesar
Herb marinated or blackened, with romaine, parmigiano reggiano, croutons
Chicken Salad
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
Tuna Salad
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Tomato, double bacon with cheddar, American, Swiss or provolone
Reuben
Corned beef, pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread
Vegetarian (V)
With zucchini, yellow squash, peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato, onions, spinach, balsamic glaze
Roasted Turkey
With bacon, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese, arugula, peppadew aioli
BBQ Chicken Breast
Herb marinated or blackened with provolone, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce tomato
Grilled Salmon on Brioche Roll
With lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, bacon, basil mayonnaise
Cuban
Pulled pork, Swiss, ham, pickle, dijon honey served on a hoagie roll
BLT
Quesadillas & Burritos
Three-Cheese Quesadilla (V)
Manchego, cheddar, mozzarella
Veggie Quesadilla (V)
With zucchini, yellow onions, peppers, asparagus, mozzarella, provolone
Chicken Quesadilla
Herb marinated or blackened with cheddar, black beans, tomato
Veggie Burrito (V)
Zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, asparagus, Kalamata olives, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce
Meat Burrito
Choice of chicken, steak or pork with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce
Burgers
Kids Menu
Butternana (V)
Peanut butter, fresh comb honey, ripe banana in a grilled wheat wrap
Kid's Grilled Cheese (V)
Toasted grilled cheese without crust, choice of cheese
Chicken and Cheese Wrap
Herb-marinated chicken with lettuce, choice of cheese
Mac and Cheese (V)
Homestyle macaroni and cheese
Kid's Pizza Flatbread (V)
Red or white sauce, mozzarella cheese
Kid's Beverage
Pizza
R31 Pizza
Margherita Pizza (V)
Fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella, red sauce
Garden Harvest (Ve)
Zucchini, yellow squash, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, grape tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives
Chef's Style White Pizza
White sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, bacon, capers, onions, arugula topping
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, chicken, hot sauce, crumbly blue cheese
Mac and Cheese Pizza
Cheese sauce base, bacon, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar, mozzarella
BBQ Pizza
BBQ, breaded chicken and pulled pork, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato
Pizza of the Day
Plant Based
Beyond Italian Hoagie
Beyond Meat hot Italian sausage, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, served on a Vienna hoagie with shredded iceberg lettuce and topped with chipotle ranch
Falafel Bowl
Homemade chickpea falafels served in a naan bread bowl with shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, topped with tzatziki and feta cheese
Snacks & Sides
Coffee
Freshly Brewed Coffee
Evening Star Coffee from Avon, NY
Steamer
Steamed milk with flavor shot
Flavored Latte
Iced Frappuccino
Double Hot Chocolate
Black Eye Coffee
Cafe Au Lait
Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Macchiato
Cafe Americano
Iced Coffee (20 oz.)
Espresso
Double Espresso
Espresso Shot
House Special Beverage
Cold Drinks & Juice
Fountain Drinks
Katboocha 12 oz
Katboocha 16oz
Bottled Water
Icelandic Water 500ml
Icelandic Water 750ml
Icelandic Sparkling Water
Calypso Lemonade
FIZ Pop Sodas
CBD Drinks
Red Bull
Monster
Alani Nu
Vitamin Water
Harney & Sons Tea
Natalie's - Fresh Squeezed OJ
Natalie's - Strawberry Lemonade
Ghost Energy
Milkshake
Vanilla Bean
Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream
Chocolate
Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream
Raspberry
Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream
Fresh Strawberry
Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream
Bananas Foster
Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream
Milkshake Special
Smoothies
Given Lemons
Fresh-squeezed lemon juice, white apple juice, lemon sorbet
Berry Fresh
Blueberry, raspberry, strawberry
Strawberry Patch
Strawberries, nonfat vanilla yogurt
Razzed-Up Raspberry
Raspberry, nonfat vanilla yogurt
Sunny Day
Ripe fresh banana, strawberry, nonfat vanilla yogurt
Mango Ginger Zip
Mango, ginger simple syrup, lemon sorbet
Smoothie Special
Breakfast
Breakfast Wraps
Veggie Breakfast (V)
Scrambled Eggs with zucchini, peppers, onions, spinach, quinoa, choice of cheese
Chorizo
Scrambled Eggs with chorizo sausage, onions, peppers, manchego cheese
Bacon and Asparagus
Scrambled Eggs with bacon, cheddar, asparagus
Sausage and Feta
Scrambled Eggs with pork sausage, feta cheese, spinach, scallions
Lunch
Vermont Turkey
Apple craisin chutney, sharp Vermont cheddar, turkey, mixed greens
Veggie (V)
Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, avocado, portobello mushroom, mozzarella cheese with balsamic dressing
Thai Tofu (Ve)
Tofu, spinach, cucumbers, carrot, cilantro, basil, peanut sauce
Chicken Breast
Chicken Salad
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
Tuna Salad
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
Grilled Cheese
Reuben
Vegetarian (V)
Roasted Turkey
Chicken Breast
House and Home (Ve)
Root31 Caesar
Beets and Sweets (V)
Harvest Salad (Ve)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fast Casual , locally sourced, home made.
658 Eastview Mall, Victor, NY 14564