Root31 - Pittsford 3349 Monroe Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER, NY 14618
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse - 45 Schoen Place
No Reviews
45 Schoen Place Pittsford, NY 14534
View restaurant