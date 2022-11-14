Root31 - Pittsford 3349 Monroe Avenue

Root31 - Pittsford imageView gallery

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey
Chicken Caesar
Reuben

Salads

House and Home (Ve)

$9.90

Chef blend greens, cucumber, carrot, grape tomatoes, fresh berries, in-season fresh veggies, croutons

Root31 Caesar

$10.50

Romaine, croutons, shaved fresh hard cheese, tossed in house Caesar dressing

Daily Compost Pile (Ve)

$12.90

There is no garbage on this plate! House-blend greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, assorted roasted vegetables, brown rice & quinoa salad

Traditional Cobb

$14.90

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, carrot, red onion

Beets and Sweet (V)

$13.90

Roasted beets, sweet potato, goat cheese, quinoa salad, spinach, craisins, almonds tossed with lemon vinaigrette

Harvest Salad (Ve)

$12.90

Mixed greens, julienne apple, shaved fennel, dried cranberries, tossed with a cider vinaigrette

Salad Special

$14.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Specialties

Smoked Salmon on Flat Bread

$13.50

With capers, red onions, tomato, shaved eggs, tzatziki

Flight 31 (V)

$15.80

3 flights: homemade hummus, guacamole and tzatziki, served with Naan bread, celery, carrots

Cyprus Hummus (Ve)

$8.60

Served with Naan bread, celery, carrots

Cyprus Hummus TO SHARE (Ve)

$15.80

Mediterranean Flat Bread

$12.90

Soup

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$4.90

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$6.40

Wraps

Vermont Turkey

$13.50

Apple craisin chutney, sharp Vermont cheddar, turkey, mixed greens

Veggie Wrap (V)

$12.90

Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, avocado, portobello mushroom, mozzarella cheese with balsamic dressing

Turkey Mango

$13.50

Turkey, mango chutney, spinach, bell pepper

Thai Tofu (Ve)

$12.90

Tofu, spinach, cucumbers, carrot, cilantro, basil, peanut sauce

Chicken Breast Wrap

$13.50

Herb marinated or blackened, with arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo

Chicken Caesar

$12.90

Herb marinated or blackened, with romaine, parmigiano reggiano, croutons

Chicken Salad

$13.50

With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts

Tuna Salad

$13.50

With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$10.90

Tomato, double bacon with cheddar, American, Swiss or provolone

Reuben

$13.50

Corned beef, pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread

Vegetarian (V)

$12.90

With zucchini, yellow squash, peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato, onions, spinach, balsamic glaze

Roasted Turkey

$13.90

With bacon, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese, arugula, peppadew aioli

BBQ Chicken Breast

$13.90

Herb marinated or blackened with provolone, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce tomato

Grilled Salmon on Brioche Roll

$15.50

With lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, bacon, basil mayonnaise

Cuban

$12.90

Pulled pork, Swiss, ham, pickle, dijon honey served on a hoagie roll

Sandwich Special

$13.90

BLT

$12.90

Quesadillas & Burritos

Served with: sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce

Three-Cheese Quesadilla (V)

$9.90

Manchego, cheddar, mozzarella

Veggie Quesadilla (V)

$11.00

With zucchini, yellow onions, peppers, asparagus, mozzarella, provolone

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Herb marinated or blackened with cheddar, black beans, tomato

Veggie Burrito (V)

$11.00

Zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, asparagus, Kalamata olives, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce

Meat Burrito

$11.50

Choice of chicken, steak or pork with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce

Burgers

Includes: chips and pickle

Root Veggie Burger (V) (GF)

$12.20

House-made, gluten-free veggie burger made with lentils, black beans and seasonal veggies

R31 Cheeseburger

$13.90

With cheddar, American, Swiss, blue or Pepper Jack cheese and lettuce, tomato

Turkey Burger

$13.90

Pepper Jack cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, lettuce, tomato

Kids Menu

Butternana (V)

$8.00

Peanut butter, fresh comb honey, ripe banana in a grilled wheat wrap

Kids Grilled Cheese (V)

$8.00

Toasted grilled cheese without crust, choice of cheese

Chicken and Cheese Wrap

$8.00

Herb-marinated chicken with lettuce, choice of cheese

Mac and Cheese (V)

$8.00

Homestyle macaroni and cheese

Kid's Pizza Flatbread (V)

$8.00

Red or white sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pizza

R31 Pizza

$12.90

Margherita Pizza (V)

$15.80

Fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella, red sauce

Chef's White Pizza

$16.50

White sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, bacon, capers, onions, arugula topping

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Mozzarella, chicken, hot sauce, crumbly blue cheese

Mac and Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Cheese sauce base, bacon, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar, mozzarella

BBQ Pizza

$16.50

BBQ, breaded chicken and pulled pork, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato

Chef's Pizza of the Day

$16.50

Garden Harvest Pizza (Ve)

$16.50

Zucchini, yellow squash, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, grape tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives

Plant Based Specials

Beyond Italian Hoagie

$16.50

Beyond Meat hot Italian sausage, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, served on a Vienna hoagie with shredded iceberg lettuce and topped with chipotle ranch

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

$14.50

Smoked jackfruit tossed in BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion served on toasted brioche roll

Falafel Bowl

$15.50

Homemade chickpea falafels served in a naan bread bowl with shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, topped with tzatziki and feta cheese

Snacks & Sides

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Jumbo Cookie

$2.50

Vegan Cookie

$1.25

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Upgraded Chips

$1.00

Smoothies

Given Lemons

$8.50

Fresh-squeezed lemon juice, white apple juice, lemon sorbet

Berry Fresh

$8.50

Blueberry, raspberry, strawberry

Strawberry Patch

$8.50

Strawberries, nonfat vanilla yogurt

Razzed-Up Raspberry

$8.50

Raspberry, nonfat vanilla yogurt

Sunny Day

$8.50

Ripe fresh banana, strawberry, nonfat vanilla yogurt

Mango Ginger Zip

$8.50

Mango, ginger simple syrup, lemon sorbet

Smoothie Special

$8.50

Milkshake

Vanilla Bean

$8.50

Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream

Chocolate

$8.50

Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$8.50

Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream

Raspberry

$8.50

Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream

Fresh Strawberry

$8.50

Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream

Bananas Foster

$8.50

Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream

Milkshake Special

$8.50

Cold Drinks & Juice

Alani Nu Energy

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

CBD Seltzer

$5.00

CBD Tea

$6.50

Essenza S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.50

FIZ Pop Sodas

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Harney & Sons

$4.50

Healthy Juices

$3.90

Icelandic 330 ml Glass

$3.00

Icelandic PH Water

$4.50

Icelandic Sparkling

$4.50

Kombucha

$6.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.90

Organic Vally 1% Milk

$2.50

Organic Vally Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Teavana

$4.50Out of stock

Natalie's Mango Lemonade

$5.90

Natalie's Guava Lemonade

$5.90

Natalie's O.J.

$6.50

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.40

Nas Persian Tea

$4.00

Specialty Drinks

Latte

$5.50+

Iced Frappuccino

$6.00

Latte Special

$6.50

Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.40+

Evening Star Coffee from Avon, NY

Steamer

$3.80+

Steamed milk with flavor shot

Double Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Black Eye Coffee

$3.90+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.30+

Cafe Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Macchiato

$5.00+

Cafe Americano

$4.50+

Iced Coffee (20 oz.)

$5.40

Espresso

$2.90

Double Espresso

$4.90

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.80+

Iced Tea Regular

$3.20

Iced Tea Flavored

$4.20

Tea Latte

$3.20+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.40+

Breakfast

Regular Croissant

$3.20

Chocolate Croissant

$3.20

Bagel

$2.80

Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Avocado and Egg

$12.00

Yogurt & Granola

$3.50

Large Yogurt & Granola

$8.20

Oatmeal, Plain

$3.50

Oatmeal with Fruit

$5.00

Oatmeal with Granola

$5.00

Breakfast Wraps

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$10.50

Scrambled Eggs with zucchini, peppers, onions, spinach, quinoa, choice of cheese

Chorizo Wrap

$11.50

Scrambled Eggs with chorizo sausage, onions, peppers, manchego cheese

Bacon and Asparagus

$11.50

Scrambled Eggs with bacon, cheddar, asparagus

Sausage and Feta

$11.50

Scrambled Eggs with pork sausage, feta cheese, spinach, scallions

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Pork Sausage

$4.50

Ham

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.00

Food

Ancient Grain Waffles

$9.50

A healthful twist on a classic breakfast. Quinoa-studded waffles served with New York Maple Syrup

French Crepe

$9.50

A 100-year-old classic French recipe. Served with fresh fruits, vanilla bean and whipped cream

Quiche Lorraine

$12.50

Freshly baked with sautéed onions, nitrate-free bacon, Swiss cheese. Served with fresh greens.

Veggie Quiche du jour

$12.50

A daily selection of fresh vegetables. Freshly baked and served with fresh greens.

Root 31 Classic Breakfast

$11.50

A great start to the day! Two eggs cooked to your liking, served with our nitrate-free bacon, choice of toast and homefries

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

"Amazing Grains" English muffins, Canadian bacon, and poached eggs, topped with fresh Hollandaise sauce

Root Style French Toast

$9.50

Two slices freshly toasted served with New York Maple Syrup

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$11.00

Sweet Potato Pancakes topped with housemade granola, sliced banana, caramel sauce and whipped cream

Brunch Yogurt and Granola

$8.20

Fresh, healthy, savory. Nonfat yogurt with homemade granola and fresh fruits

Drinks

Orange Juice

$6.00

Rooktail

$8.20

Veggie Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.20

Mimosa

$8.90

Sake Bloody Mary

$9.00
