Rootbound 694 N Larch St Unit 1121

694 N Larch St Unit 1121

Sisters, OR 97759

Bowls/Salads

Vegabond Bowl

$17.00

Quinoa, roasted veggies, housemade curry sauce topped with toasted cashews, micro greens, green onions, cilantro and lime

Winter Rooted Salad

$16.00

Arugula, shredded green Cabbage, roasted Squash, roasted Beets, Quinoa and toasted Pepitas in a Maple Mustard Dressing.

Sandwiches

RB Burger

$18.00

House made Veggie Patty with grilled Onions, Arugula, grilled Eggplant and an Agave Dijon Spread on a Ciabatta Bun.

The Harvested Sandwich

$17.00

spiced Maple glazed Yams, grilled Mushrooms, caramelized Onions, Arugula, with a roasted Tomato Aioli and Balsamic Reduction on Portland Sourdough

Shareables

Nachos

$16.00

Organic Corn Tortilla Chips, Cashew Queso, Crispy and grilled shredded Brussels, Roasted Salsa and a Sour Cream drizzle.

Protein and Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Quinoa

$2.00

Side tofu

$3.00

Soup/Stews

Weekly Soup special

$12.00

Bowl of Soup served with Grilled Ciabatta

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vegan inspired food truck

694 N Larch St Unit 1121, Sisters, OR 97759

