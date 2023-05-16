- Home
Rootbound
215 North Main Street
Saint Charles, MO 63301
Food
Bowls
Southwest Quinoa Bowl
*Nut free without sour cream. Quinoa, sweet potato, black bean, bell pepper, tomato, corn, onion, garlic, jalapeño, broth & spices, garnished with cilantro, house sour cream, avocado, and cassava chips
Chickpea Tikka Masala
Chickpea, tomato, bell pepper, zucchini, onion, garlic, jalapeño, coconut milk, broth & house curry blend, served with cauli-rice, garnished with cilantro and lime
Mac N Cheese
Nut free without parm. Butternut cheese sauce with brown rice, fusilli noodles, topped with cashew parmesan
Pistachio Pesto
Pistachio and pine nut pesto sauce with brown rice, rotini noodles, sun dried tomatoes, topped with cashew parmesan
Alfredo Con Broccoli
Cashew alfredo with brown rice, fettuccine noodles, local gourmet mushrooms, broccoli florets, topped with cashew parmesan
Curry Chili-Mac
Sauteed zucchini noodles, house curry sauce, walnut & pecan nut meat blend, topped with cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts
Soup & Salads
Half Mediterranean Salad
*Nut free, without parm. Mixed greens, sun dried tomato, bell pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, topped with house Mediterranean dressing, cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts
Mediterranean Salad
*Nut free, without parm. Mixed greens, sun dried tomato, bell pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, topped with house Mediterranean dressing, cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts
Half Asian Cabbage Salad
Red cabbage, celery, broccoli, carrot, orange, green onion, sunflower seed, walnut, tossed with house Asian vinaigrette, topped with avocado and broccoli sprouts
Asian Cabbage Salad
Red cabbage, celery, broccoli, carrot, orange, green onion, sunflower seed, walnut, tossed with house Asian vinaigrette, topped with avocado and broccoli sprouts
Build Your Own Salad
Locally grown organic mixed greens, your choice of toppings - tear off sheets with full selection available at register
Cup Soup of the Day
Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15
Bowl Soup of the Day
Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15
Quart of Soup
Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15
Handhelds
Nachos Supreme
Cassava tortilla chip, house queso sauce, house spice blend, minced veggies, walnut & pecan nut-meat blend, creamy avocado sauce, house sour cream, cashew parmesan, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, lime
Half Hummus Platter
Served with cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, celery, and house seed crackers
Hummus Platter
Served with cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, celery, and house seed crackers
Black Bean Burger
House made black bean & juice pulp patty, tomato, onion, greens, avocado, sliced cheese on toasted bread, served with beet-chup, choice of potato chips or side salad
Hummus Sandwich
Toasted bread, hummus on both sides, greens, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, cucumber slices, broccoli sprouts, avocado, walnut & pecan nut-meat blend, served with creamy avocado sauce, choice of potato chips or side salad
Mediterranean Sandwich
Toasted bread, pesto, greens, bell pepper, cucumber slices, red onion, mung bean sprouts, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, creamy avocado sauce
Grilled Cheese
Gouda and American cheese slices on wide pan bread, toasted
Toasted PB & J
Natural peanut butter, organic wild-berry jelly, sea salt
Breakfast
Belgian Waffle (Half)
Includes maple, honey, or agave. Made from scratch waffle topped with fresh ingredients of your choice, or select from our pre-picked topping themes for $13
Belgian Waffle (Whole)
Includes maple, honey, or agave. Made from scratch waffle topped with fresh ingredients of your choice, or select from our pre-picked topping themes for $13
Oatmeal
Sprouted organic oats, topped with fresh ingredients of your choice
Breakfast Burrito Bowl
Bell pepper, onion, gourmet mushrooms, nut-meat blend, broccoli florets, shredded carrot, zucchini noodles, nacho cheese, topped with avocado, house sour cream, jalapeño and broccoli sprouts
Granola Cereal
Sprouted organic oats, lightly toasted with nuts and seeds, cran and goji berry, topped with fresh ingredients of your choice
Smoothie Bowl
A smoothie of your choice made into a bowl, topped decoratively with fresh ingredients
Chia Pudding Parfait
Chia and house cashew milk, layered with bananas, berries, almond butter, granola, vegan whip, and honey
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Juices
16oz Joy
Watermelon, cantaloupe, lime, mint
16oz Thinker
Red cabbage, red grape, pear, cucumber, lime
16oz Balance
Cucumber, celery, pear, kiwi, lime, blue algae
16oz Harmony
Celery, lemon, ginger, spinach, green apple, pineapple
16oz Bright Eyes
Pineapple, lemon, yellow bell, orange, apple, ginger
16oz Kindness
Carrot, red apple, sweet potato, orange, cantaloupe, turmeric
16oz Glow
Red apple, cucumber, red bell, beet, lemon, ginger
24oz Joy
Watermelon, cantaloupe, lime, mint
24oz Thinker
Red cabbage, red grape, pear, cucumber, lime
24oz Balance
Cucumber, celery, pear, kiwi, lime, blue algae
24oz Harmony
Celery, lemon, ginger, spinach, green apple, pineapple
24oz Bright Eyes
Pineapple, lemon, yellow bell, orange, apple, ginger
24oz Kindness
Carrot, red apple, sweet potato, orange, cantaloupe, turmeric
24oz Glow
Red apple, cucumber, red bell, beet, lemon, ginger
BYO Juice
Smoothies
16oz Hemp Nut
Banana, spinach, hemp seed, walnut, dates, avocado, almond milk
16oz Forager
Banana, berries (straw, rasp, black, blue), almond butter, cinnamon, flax seed, almond milk
16oz Chocolate Shake
Banana, cashew, avocado, dates, cacao, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt, almond milk
16oz Royal Mango
Banana, mango, blueberry, cashew, chia seed, almond milk
16oz P.B. Jammin
Banana, strawberry, peanuts, oats, hemp seed, apple juice
16oz On Holiday
Banana, pineapple, mango, kiwi, avocado, ginger, lime juice, coconut water
16oz Show-Me Smoothie
Banana, peach, apple sauce, pecan, pumpkin seed, allspice, carrot, orange juice
24oz Hemp Nut
Banana, spinach, hemp seed, walnut, dates, avocado, almond milk
24oz Forager
Banana, berries (straw, rasp, black, blue), almond butter, cinnamon, flax seed, almond milk
24oz Chocolate Shake
Banana, cashew, avocado, dates, cacao, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt, almond milk
24oz Royal Mango
Banana, mango, blueberry, cashew, chia seed, almond milk
24oz P.B. Jammin
Banana, strawberry, peanuts, oats, hemp seed, apple juice
24oz On Holiday
Banana, pineapple, mango, kiwi, avocado, ginger, lime juice, coconut water
24oz Show-Me Smoothie
Banana, peach, apple sauce, pecan, pumpkin seed, allspice, carrot, orange juice
Wellness Brews
12oz Golden Milk
Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, pepper, coconut oil, honey, apple cider vinegar, oat milk
12oz Million Dollar Matcha
Matcha, maple, cashew, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, oat milk
12oz Raw Cacao
Ceremonial grade Ecuadorian cacao, dates, coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt, cayenne, oat milk
12oz Lavender Mate-Latte
Yerba mate and lavender tea, cashew, maple, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, ashwagandha, açaí, oat milk
12oz Sacred Cider
Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, cinnamon, sea salt, cayenne, coconut oil, honey, water
20oz Golden Milk
Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, pepper, coconut oil, honey, apple cider vinegar, oat milk
20oz Million Dollar Matcha
Matcha, maple, cashew, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, oat milk
20oz Raw Cacao
Ceremonial grade Ecuadorian cacao, dates, coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt, cayenne, oat milk
20oz Lavender Mate-Latte
Yerba mate and lavender tea, cashew, maple, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, ashwagandha, açaí, oat milk
20oz Sacred Cider
Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, cinnamon, sea salt, cayenne, coconut oil, honey, water
Coffee
12oz Bulletproof
Black coffee blended with MCT oil and lions mane
20oz Bulletproof
Black coffee blended with MCT oil and lions mane
12oz Morning Glory
Espresso, vanilla simple syrup, choice of kratom, frothed oat milk
20oz Morning Glory
Espresso, vanilla simple syrup, choice of kratom, frothed oat milk
12oz Maple-Cream Cold Brew
Cold brew, almond milk, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla
20oz Maple-Cream Cold Brew
Cold brew, almond milk, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla
French Press (for 2)
For two
12oz Cold Brew on Tap
20oz Cold Brew on Tap
12oz Oat Milk Latte
Flavors: vanilla, caramel, mocha, maple, honey, chai, lavender
20oz Oat Milk Latte
Flavors: vanilla, caramel, mocha, maple, honey, chai, lavender
12oz Pour Over
20oz Pour Over
12oz Americano
20oz Americano
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
12oz Hot Chocolate
20oz Hot Chocolate
Teas
Shots
Awakening
Carrot, ginger, lemon, orange, cayenne
Elderberry Syrup
Elderberry, pomegranate, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger, honey
Third Eye Tickler
Cilantro, pineapple, lime
Kava Shot
Lemon simple syrup, coconut water, kava extract
Kratom Shot
Lime & ginger simple syrup, coconut water, kratom
Libations
16oz Kombucha (On Tap)
Rotating flavors made locally and curated by confluence kombucha
24oz Kombucha (On Tap)
Rotating flavors made locally and curated by confluence kombucha
Kombucha Flight
(4) four oz samples of the full collection
Midnight Lemonade
Lemon simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, water, micronized kava, activated charcoal
Coca Mojito
Lime & ginger simple syrup, sparkling spring water, lime juice, coca leaf, mint
Egyptian Blue Lotus
Lotus flower tea, vanilla, elderberry syrup, kratom
Sunday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
We use authentic ingredients and prepare intentional food and drinks with the heart and ethic of a home kitchen.
215 North Main Street, Saint Charles, MO 63301