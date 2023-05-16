Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rootbound

review star

No reviews yet

215 North Main Street

Saint Charles, MO 63301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Bowls

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

*Nut free without sour cream. Quinoa, sweet potato, black bean, bell pepper, tomato, corn, onion, garlic, jalapeño, broth & spices, garnished with cilantro, house sour cream, avocado, and cassava chips

Chickpea Tikka Masala

$12.00

Chickpea, tomato, bell pepper, zucchini, onion, garlic, jalapeño, coconut milk, broth & house curry blend, served with cauli-rice, garnished with cilantro and lime

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Nut free without parm. Butternut cheese sauce with brown rice, fusilli noodles, topped with cashew parmesan

Pistachio Pesto

$12.00

Pistachio and pine nut pesto sauce with brown rice, rotini noodles, sun dried tomatoes, topped with cashew parmesan

Alfredo Con Broccoli

$13.00

Cashew alfredo with brown rice, fettuccine noodles, local gourmet mushrooms, broccoli florets, topped with cashew parmesan

Curry Chili-Mac

$14.00

Sauteed zucchini noodles, house curry sauce, walnut & pecan nut meat blend, topped with cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts

Soup & Salads

Half Mediterranean Salad

$7.00

*Nut free, without parm. Mixed greens, sun dried tomato, bell pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, topped with house Mediterranean dressing, cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

*Nut free, without parm. Mixed greens, sun dried tomato, bell pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, topped with house Mediterranean dressing, cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts

Half Asian Cabbage Salad

$7.00

Red cabbage, celery, broccoli, carrot, orange, green onion, sunflower seed, walnut, tossed with house Asian vinaigrette, topped with avocado and broccoli sprouts

Asian Cabbage Salad

$13.00

Red cabbage, celery, broccoli, carrot, orange, green onion, sunflower seed, walnut, tossed with house Asian vinaigrette, topped with avocado and broccoli sprouts

Build Your Own Salad

$13.00

Locally grown organic mixed greens, your choice of toppings - tear off sheets with full selection available at register

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15

Quart of Soup

$15.00

Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15

Handhelds

Nachos Supreme

$14.00

Cassava tortilla chip, house queso sauce, house spice blend, minced veggies, walnut & pecan nut-meat blend, creamy avocado sauce, house sour cream, cashew parmesan, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, lime

Half Hummus Platter

$7.00

Served with cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, celery, and house seed crackers

Hummus Platter

$13.00

Served with cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, celery, and house seed crackers

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

House made black bean & juice pulp patty, tomato, onion, greens, avocado, sliced cheese on toasted bread, served with beet-chup, choice of potato chips or side salad

Hummus Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted bread, hummus on both sides, greens, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, cucumber slices, broccoli sprouts, avocado, walnut & pecan nut-meat blend, served with creamy avocado sauce, choice of potato chips or side salad

Mediterranean Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted bread, pesto, greens, bell pepper, cucumber slices, red onion, mung bean sprouts, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, creamy avocado sauce

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Gouda and American cheese slices on wide pan bread, toasted

Toasted PB & J

$7.00

Natural peanut butter, organic wild-berry jelly, sea salt

Breakfast

Belgian Waffle (Half)

$5.00

Includes maple, honey, or agave. Made from scratch waffle topped with fresh ingredients of your choice, or select from our pre-picked topping themes for $13

Belgian Waffle (Whole)

$9.00

Includes maple, honey, or agave. Made from scratch waffle topped with fresh ingredients of your choice, or select from our pre-picked topping themes for $13

Oatmeal

$7.00

Sprouted organic oats, topped with fresh ingredients of your choice

Breakfast Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Bell pepper, onion, gourmet mushrooms, nut-meat blend, broccoli florets, shredded carrot, zucchini noodles, nacho cheese, topped with avocado, house sour cream, jalapeño and broccoli sprouts

Granola Cereal

$8.00

Sprouted organic oats, lightly toasted with nuts and seeds, cran and goji berry, topped with fresh ingredients of your choice

Smoothie Bowl

$13.00

A smoothie of your choice made into a bowl, topped decoratively with fresh ingredients

Chia Pudding Parfait

$8.00

Chia and house cashew milk, layered with bananas, berries, almond butter, granola, vegan whip, and honey

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Dressed Greens

$4.00

Boulder Canyon Potato Chips

$4.00

Cassava Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Dessert

Kombucha Float

$5.00

Guilt-free Cheesecake

$7.00

Seasonal Muffins

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Quinoa Crispies

$5.00

Bliss Bites

$2.00

Drinks

Juices

16oz Joy

$10.00

Watermelon, cantaloupe, lime, mint

16oz Thinker

$10.00

Red cabbage, red grape, pear, cucumber, lime

16oz Balance

$10.00

Cucumber, celery, pear, kiwi, lime, blue algae

16oz Harmony

$10.00

Celery, lemon, ginger, spinach, green apple, pineapple

16oz Bright Eyes

$10.00

Pineapple, lemon, yellow bell, orange, apple, ginger

16oz Kindness

$10.00

Carrot, red apple, sweet potato, orange, cantaloupe, turmeric

16oz Glow

$10.00

Red apple, cucumber, red bell, beet, lemon, ginger

24oz Joy

$13.00

Watermelon, cantaloupe, lime, mint

24oz Thinker

$13.00

Red cabbage, red grape, pear, cucumber, lime

24oz Balance

$13.00

Cucumber, celery, pear, kiwi, lime, blue algae

24oz Harmony

$13.00

Celery, lemon, ginger, spinach, green apple, pineapple

24oz Bright Eyes

$13.00

Pineapple, lemon, yellow bell, orange, apple, ginger

24oz Kindness

$13.00

Carrot, red apple, sweet potato, orange, cantaloupe, turmeric

24oz Glow

$13.00

Red apple, cucumber, red bell, beet, lemon, ginger

BYO Juice

$10.00

Smoothies

16oz Hemp Nut

$10.00

Banana, spinach, hemp seed, walnut, dates, avocado, almond milk

16oz Forager

$10.00

Banana, berries (straw, rasp, black, blue), almond butter, cinnamon, flax seed, almond milk

16oz Chocolate Shake

$10.00

Banana, cashew, avocado, dates, cacao, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt, almond milk

16oz Royal Mango

$10.00

Banana, mango, blueberry, cashew, chia seed, almond milk

16oz P.B. Jammin

$10.00

Banana, strawberry, peanuts, oats, hemp seed, apple juice

16oz On Holiday

$10.00

Banana, pineapple, mango, kiwi, avocado, ginger, lime juice, coconut water

16oz Show-Me Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, peach, apple sauce, pecan, pumpkin seed, allspice, carrot, orange juice

24oz Hemp Nut

$13.00

Banana, spinach, hemp seed, walnut, dates, avocado, almond milk

24oz Forager

$13.00

Banana, berries (straw, rasp, black, blue), almond butter, cinnamon, flax seed, almond milk

24oz Chocolate Shake

$13.00

Banana, cashew, avocado, dates, cacao, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt, almond milk

24oz Royal Mango

$13.00

Banana, mango, blueberry, cashew, chia seed, almond milk

24oz P.B. Jammin

$13.00

Banana, strawberry, peanuts, oats, hemp seed, apple juice

24oz On Holiday

$13.00

Banana, pineapple, mango, kiwi, avocado, ginger, lime juice, coconut water

24oz Show-Me Smoothie

$13.00

Banana, peach, apple sauce, pecan, pumpkin seed, allspice, carrot, orange juice

Wellness Brews

12oz Golden Milk

$7.00

Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, pepper, coconut oil, honey, apple cider vinegar, oat milk

12oz Million Dollar Matcha

$7.00

Matcha, maple, cashew, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, oat milk

12oz Raw Cacao

$7.00

Ceremonial grade Ecuadorian cacao, dates, coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt, cayenne, oat milk

12oz Lavender Mate-Latte

$7.00

Yerba mate and lavender tea, cashew, maple, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, ashwagandha, açaí, oat milk

12oz Sacred Cider

$7.00

Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, cinnamon, sea salt, cayenne, coconut oil, honey, water

20oz Golden Milk

$9.00

Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, pepper, coconut oil, honey, apple cider vinegar, oat milk

20oz Million Dollar Matcha

$9.00

Matcha, maple, cashew, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, oat milk

20oz Raw Cacao

$9.00

Ceremonial grade Ecuadorian cacao, dates, coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt, cayenne, oat milk

20oz Lavender Mate-Latte

$9.00

Yerba mate and lavender tea, cashew, maple, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, ashwagandha, açaí, oat milk

20oz Sacred Cider

$9.00

Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, cinnamon, sea salt, cayenne, coconut oil, honey, water

Coffee

12oz Bulletproof

$6.00

Black coffee blended with MCT oil and lions mane

20oz Bulletproof

$8.00

Black coffee blended with MCT oil and lions mane

12oz Morning Glory

$6.00

Espresso, vanilla simple syrup, choice of kratom, frothed oat milk

20oz Morning Glory

$8.00

Espresso, vanilla simple syrup, choice of kratom, frothed oat milk

12oz Maple-Cream Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold brew, almond milk, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla

20oz Maple-Cream Cold Brew

$8.00

Cold brew, almond milk, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla

French Press (for 2)

$6.00

For two

12oz Cold Brew on Tap

$5.00

20oz Cold Brew on Tap

$7.00

12oz Oat Milk Latte

$5.00

Flavors: vanilla, caramel, mocha, maple, honey, chai, lavender

20oz Oat Milk Latte

$7.00

Flavors: vanilla, caramel, mocha, maple, honey, chai, lavender

12oz Pour Over

$5.00

20oz Pour Over

$7.00

12oz Americano

$4.00

20oz Americano

$6.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

20oz Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Teas

Mountain Climber

$5.00

Yerba mate, lavender and vanilla, frothed

Black Tea

$5.00

Kava Kava

$5.00

Yerba Mate

$5.00

Purple Tulsi

$5.00

Blue Lotus

$5.00

Good Vibrations

$5.00

Awaken The Spirit

$5.00

Cleanse The Temple

$5.00

Vitality

$5.00

Shots

Awakening

$4.00

Carrot, ginger, lemon, orange, cayenne

Elderberry Syrup

$4.00

Elderberry, pomegranate, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger, honey

Third Eye Tickler

$4.00

Cilantro, pineapple, lime

Kava Shot

$4.00

Lemon simple syrup, coconut water, kava extract

Kratom Shot

$4.00

Lime & ginger simple syrup, coconut water, kratom

Libations

16oz Kombucha (On Tap)

$6.00

Rotating flavors made locally and curated by confluence kombucha

24oz Kombucha (On Tap)

$8.00

Rotating flavors made locally and curated by confluence kombucha

Kombucha Flight

$7.00

(4) four oz samples of the full collection

Midnight Lemonade

$7.00

Lemon simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, water, micronized kava, activated charcoal

Coca Mojito

$7.00

Lime & ginger simple syrup, sparkling spring water, lime juice, coca leaf, mint

Egyptian Blue Lotus

$7.00

Lotus flower tea, vanilla, elderberry syrup, kratom

Food (3PO)

Bowls

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$16.25

*Nut free without sour cream. Quinoa, sweet potato, black bean, bell pepper, tomato, corn, onion, garlic, jalapeño, broth & spices, garnished with cilantro, house sour cream, avocado, and cassava chips

Chickpea Tikka Masala

$15.00

Chickpea, tomato, bell pepper, zucchini, onion, garlic, jalapeño, coconut milk, broth & house curry blend, served with cauli-rice, garnished with cilantro and lime

Mac N Cheese

$13.75

Nut free without parm. Butternut cheese sauce with brown rice, fusilli noodles, topped with cashew parmesan

Pistachio Pesto

$15.00

Pistachio and pine nut pesto sauce with brown rice, rotini noodles, sun dried tomatoes, topped with cashew parmesan

Alfredo Con Broccoli

$16.25

Cashew alfredo with brown rice, fettuccine noodles, local gourmet mushrooms, broccoli florets, topped with cashew parmesan

Curry Chili-Mac

$17.50

Sauteed zucchini noodles, house curry sauce, walnut & pecan nut meat blend, topped with cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts

Soup & Salads

Half Mediterranean Salad

$8.75

*Nut free, without parm. Mixed greens, sun dried tomato, bell pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, topped with house Mediterranean dressing, cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts

Mediterranean Salad

$16.25

*Nut free, without parm. Mixed greens, sun dried tomato, bell pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, topped with house Mediterranean dressing, cashew parmesan and broccoli sprouts

Half Asian Cabbage Salad

$8.75

Red cabbage, celery, broccoli, carrot, orange, green onion, sunflower seed, walnut, tossed with house Asian vinaigrette, topped with avocado and broccoli sprouts

Asian Cabbage Salad

$16.25

Red cabbage, celery, broccoli, carrot, orange, green onion, sunflower seed, walnut, tossed with house Asian vinaigrette, topped with avocado and broccoli sprouts

Half Build Your Own Salad

$8.75

Locally grown organic mixed greens, your choice of toppings - tear off sheets with full selection available at register

Build Your Own Salad

$16.25

Locally grown organic mixed greens, your choice of toppings - tear off sheets with full selection available at register

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.50

Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15

Bowl Soup of the Day

$10.00

Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15

Quart of Soup

$18.75

Soups made fresh with seasonal ingredients - quarts to-go available for $15

Handhelds

Nachos Supreme

$17.50

Cassava tortilla chip, house queso sauce, house spice blend, minced veggies, walnut & pecan nut-meat blend, creamy avocado sauce, house sour cream, cashew parmesan, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, lime

Half Hummus Platter

$8.75

Served with cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, celery, and house seed crackers

Hummus Platter

$16.25

Served with cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, celery, and house seed crackers

Black Bean Burger

$17.50

House made black bean & juice pulp patty, tomato, onion, greens, avocado, sliced cheese on toasted bread, served with beet-chup, choice of potato chips or side salad

Hummus Sandwich

$17.50

Toasted bread, hummus on both sides, greens, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, cucumber slices, broccoli sprouts, avocado, walnut & pecan nut-meat blend, served with creamy avocado sauce, choice of potato chips or side salad

Mediterranean Sandwich

$17.50

Toasted bread, pesto, greens, bell pepper, cucumber slices, red onion, mung bean sprouts, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, creamy avocado sauce

Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Gouda and American cheese slices on wide pan bread, toasted

Toasted PB & J

$8.75

Natural peanut butter, organic wild-berry jelly, sea salt

Breakfast

Belgian Waffle (Half)

$6.25

Includes maple, honey, or agave. Made from scratch waffle topped with fresh ingredients of your choice, or select from our pre-picked topping themes for $13

Belgian Waffle (Whole)

$11.25

Includes maple, honey, or agave. Made from scratch waffle topped with fresh ingredients of your choice, or select from our pre-picked topping themes for $13

Oatmeal

$8.75

Sprouted organic oats, topped with fresh ingredients of your choice

Breakfast Burrito Bowl

$17.50

Bell pepper, onion, gourmet mushrooms, nut-meat blend, broccoli florets, shredded carrot, zucchini noodles, nacho cheese, topped with avocado, house sour cream, jalapeño and broccoli sprouts

Granola Cereal

$10.00

Sprouted organic oats, lightly toasted with nuts and seeds, cran and goji berry, topped with fresh ingredients of your choice

Smoothie Bowl

$16.25

A smoothie of your choice made into a bowl, topped decoratively with fresh ingredients

Chia Pudding Parfait

$10.00

Chia and house cashew milk, layered with bananas, berries, almond butter, granola, vegan whip, and honey

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Dressed Greens

$5.00

Boulder Canyon Potato Chips

$5.00

Cassava Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Dessert

Kombucha Float

$6.25

Guilt-free Cheesecake

$8.75

Seasonal Muffins

$6.25

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Quinoa Crispies

$6.25

Bliss Bites

$2.50

Drinks (3PO)

Juices

16oz Joy

$10.00

Watermelon, cantaloupe, lime, mint

16oz Thinker

$10.00

Red cabbage, red grape, pear, cucumber, lime

16oz Balance

$10.00

Cucumber, celery, pear, kiwi, lime, blue algae

16oz Harmony

$12.50

Celery, lemon, ginger, spinach, green apple, pineapple

16oz Bright Eyes

$12.50

Pineapple, lemon, yellow bell, orange, apple, ginger

16oz Kindness

$12.50

Carrot, red apple, sweet potato, orange, cantaloupe, turmeric

16oz Glow

$12.50

Red apple, cucumber, red bell, beet, lemon, ginger

24oz Joy

$16.25

Watermelon, cantaloupe, lime, mint

24oz Thinker

$16.25

Red cabbage, red grape, pear, cucumber, lime

24oz Balance

$16.25

Cucumber, celery, pear, kiwi, lime, blue algae

24oz Harmony

$16.25

Celery, lemon, ginger, spinach, green apple, pineapple

24oz Bright Eyes

$16.25

Pineapple, lemon, yellow bell, orange, apple, ginger

24oz Kindness

$16.25

Carrot, red apple, sweet potato, orange, cantaloupe, turmeric

24oz Glow

$16.25

Red apple, cucumber, red bell, beet, lemon, ginger

BYO Juice

$12.50

Smoothies

16oz Hemp Nut

$12.50

Banana, spinach, hemp seed, walnut, dates, avocado, almond milk

16oz Forager

$12.50

Banana, berries (straw, rasp, black, blue), almond butter, cinnamon, flax seed, almond milk

16oz Chocolate Shake

$12.50

Banana, cashew, avocado, dates, cacao, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt, almond milk

16oz Royal Mango

$12.50

Banana, mango, blueberry, cashew, chia seed, almond milk

16oz P.B. Jammin

$12.50

Banana, strawberry, peanuts, oats, hemp seed, apple juice

16oz On Holiday

$12.50

Banana, pineapple, mango, kiwi, avocado, ginger, lime juice, coconut water

16oz Show-Me Smoothie

$12.50

Banana, peach, apple sauce, pecan, pumpkin seed, allspice, carrot, orange juice

24oz Hemp Nut

$16.25

Banana, spinach, hemp seed, walnut, dates, avocado, almond milk

24oz Forager

$16.25

Banana, berries (straw, rasp, black, blue), almond butter, cinnamon, flax seed, almond milk

24oz Chocolate Shake

$16.25

Banana, cashew, avocado, dates, cacao, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt, almond milk

24oz Royal Mango

$16.25

Banana, mango, blueberry, cashew, chia seed, almond milk

24oz P.B. Jammin

$16.25

Banana, strawberry, peanuts, oats, hemp seed, apple juice

24oz On Holiday

$16.25

Banana, pineapple, mango, kiwi, avocado, ginger, lime juice, coconut water

24oz Show-Me Smoothie

$16.25

Banana, peach, apple sauce, pecan, pumpkin seed, allspice, carrot, orange juice

Wellness Brews

12oz Golden Milk

$8.75

Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, pepper, coconut oil, honey, apple cider vinegar, oat milk

12oz Million Dollar Matcha

$8.75

Matcha, maple, cashew, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, oat milk

12oz Raw Cacao

$8.75

Ceremonial grade Ecuadorian cacao, dates, coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt, cayenne, oat milk

12oz Lavender Mate-Latte

$8.75

Yerba mate and lavender tea, cashew, maple, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, ashwagandha, açaí, oat milk

12oz Sacred Cider

$8.75

Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, cinnamon, sea salt, cayenne, coconut oil, honey, water

20oz Golden Milk

$11.25

Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, pepper, coconut oil, honey, apple cider vinegar, oat milk

20oz Million Dollar Matcha

$11.25

Matcha, maple, cashew, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, oat milk

20oz Raw Cacao

$11.25

Ceremonial grade Ecuadorian cacao, dates, coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt, cayenne, oat milk

20oz Lavender Mate-Latte

$11.25

Yerba mate and lavender tea, cashew, maple, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla, ashwagandha, açaí, oat milk

20oz Sacred Cider

$11.25

Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, cinnamon, sea salt, cayenne, coconut oil, honey, water

Coffee

12oz Bulletproof

$7.50

Black coffee blended with MCT oil and lions mane

20oz Bulletproof

$10.00

Black coffee blended with MCT oil and lions mane

12oz Morning Glory

$7.50

Espresso, vanilla simple syrup, choice of kratom, frothed oat milk

20oz Morning Glory

$10.00

Espresso, vanilla simple syrup, choice of kratom, frothed oat milk

12oz Maple-Cream Cold Brew

$7.50

Cold brew, almond milk, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla

20oz Maple-Cream Cold Brew

$10.00

Cold brew, almond milk, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla

French Press (for 2)

$7.50

For two

12oz Cold Brew on Tap

$6.25

20oz Cold Brew on Tap

$8.75

12oz Oat Milk Latte

$6.25

Flavors: vanilla, caramel, mocha, maple, honey, chai, lavender

20oz Oat Milk Latte

$8.75

Flavors: vanilla, caramel, mocha, maple, honey, chai, lavender

12oz Pour Over

$6.25

20oz Pour Over

$8.75

12oz Americano

$5.00

20oz Americano

$7.50

Single Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$6.25

12oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

20oz Hot Chocolate

$7.50

Shots

Awakening

$5.00

Carrot, ginger, lemon, orange, cayenne

Elderberry Syrup

$5.00

Elderberry, pomegranate, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger, honey

Third Eye Tickler

$5.00

Cilantro, pineapple, lime

Kava Shot

$5.00

Lemon simple syrup, coconut water, kava extract

Kratom Shot

$5.00

Lime & ginger simple syrup, coconut water, kratom

Libations

16oz Kombucha (On Tap)

$7.50

Rotating flavors made locally and curated by confluence kombucha

24oz Kombucha (On Tap)

$10.00

Rotating flavors made locally and curated by confluence kombucha

Kombucha Flight

$8.75

(4) four oz samples of the full collection

Midnight Lemonade

$8.75

Lemon simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, water, micronized kava, activated charcoal

Coca Mojito

$8.75

Lime & ginger simple syrup, sparkling spring water, lime juice, coca leaf, mint

Egyptian Blue Lotus

$8.75

Lotus flower tea, vanilla, elderberry syrup, kratom

Teas

Mountain Climber

$6.25

Yerba mate, lavender and vanilla, frothed

Black Tea

$6.25

Kava Kava

$6.25

Yerba Mate

$6.25

Purple Tulsi

$6.25

Blue Lotus

$6.25

Good Vibrations

$6.25

Awaken The Spirit

$6.25

Cleanse The Temple

$6.25

Vitality

$6.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We use authentic ingredients and prepare intentional food and drinks with the heart and ethic of a home kitchen.

Website

Location

215 North Main Street, Saint Charles, MO 63301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Savor St. Charles
orange starNo Reviews
221 North Main Street Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Novellus - 201 N Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
201 N Main St. St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Burger Underground
orange starNo Reviews
142 N Main St. St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Tony’s On Main Street - 132 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
132 N Main St Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Valenti's Delicatessen and Market
orange starNo Reviews
105 N Main St Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Bella Vino
orange starNo Reviews
325 S. Main Street Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Charles

Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
orange star4.6 • 1,767
3150 Elm Point Industrial St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Ham n Egg Restaurant - 3640 Harvester Rd
orange star4.4 • 799
3640 Harvester Rd St Peters, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Charles
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (361 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston