Rooted Coffeehouse

review star

No reviews yet

3116 William Few Parkway

Evans, GA 30809

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Spicy Chicken
The Classic

Espresso Goods

Espresso

$3.20

double shot

Cappuccino | 6 oz

$3.30

espresso + milk

Flat White | 6 oz

$3.30

ristretto shot + milk

Cortado | 4 oz

$3.30

espresso + milk

Iced Cortado

$3.30

espresso + milk + vanilla bean syrup + ice

Americano

$3.75+

espresso + hot water

Modern Day Macchiato

$5.50+

milk + syrup + espresso unstirred

Latte

$5.50+

espresso + milk + syrup

Mocha

$5.75+

espresso + milk + chocolate sauce + whip

White Mocha

$5.75+

espresso + milk + white chocolate sauce + whip

Caramel

$5.75+

espresso + milk + caramel sauce + whip

Espresso Ice Blend | 20 oz

$6.80

espresso + milk + vanilla powder + syrup + whip

Non Espresso Goods

The Farmer's Cup

$2.70

drip coffee + room for cream + sugar. Available hot + iced.

Pour Over | 12oz

$4.50

in house only

French Press | 12oz

$4.50

in house only

Au Lait

$3.25+

drip coffee + steamed milk

House Cold Brew

$4.50+

24 hour cold brew coffee brewed in house

Black Iced Tea

$2.80

Loose Leaf Tea | 16 oz

$4.00

assorted varieties

Tea Latte | 16 oz

$5.50

loose leaf tea + vanilla powder + milk

Chai Latte

$5.50+

masala chai + milk + simple syrup

Lemonade | 20 Oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate | 16oz

$4.00

chocolate sauce + white chocolate sauce + steamed milk + whip

Cup of Milk | 16oz

$2.00

whole or 2% milk

Cup of Chocolate Milk | 16oz

$3.00

whole or 2% milk + Chocolate sauce

Steamer

$3.25

steamed milk + housemade syrup

Cup of Water

$0.50

Speciality Drinks

Fat Coffee | 16oz

$7.00

drip coffee + organic MCT oil + organic coconut butter + housemade vanilla bean stevia syrup + organic coconut sugar

Golden Milk Latte | 16oz

$7.00

turmeric spice blend + oat milk + organic collagen peptides + organic MCT oil

Matcha Latte

$7.25

organic matcha + coconut milk + organic coconut butter + organic coconut sugar

Cold Foam Iced Americano

$6.00+

espresso + housemade vanilla bean cream + housemade vanilla bean syrup + cold foam

Iced Keto Cream | 16oz

$6.50

espresso + heavy cream + housemade vanilla bean stevia syrup + organic MCT oil

Immuni-Tea Tonic

$6.00

Cold Case

Fiji Water

$3.00Out of stock

Izze

$3.00

Honest Juice Box

$1.80

Kombucha

$4.00

White Milk Jug

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Spindrift / La Croix

$2.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$2.25

Sparkling Ice

$3.00

Housemade Syrup @ home

$9.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Celsius

$3.00

Body Armor

$3.00

Hint Water

$3.00

Bang

$3.50

Aloe Water

$3.00

Boylan Soda

$3.00

Bakery / Chips

Housemade Bluberry Lemon Scone (Small)

$2.00

Jumbo Muffin

$4.00

Bagged Chips

$1.75

Housemade Blueberry Lemon Scone (Big)

$4.00Out of stock

Jumbo Cupcake

$4.50

Jumbo cupcake with frosting

Protein Bar

$3.00

Handmade Scone

$3.00

Sweet Sinclairs

$3.00

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Caramel Apple

$5.50

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$7.00+

Spring Specials

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.50

shot of espresso shaken with brown sugar poured over ice, milk + syrup

Honeybee Latte

$5.50

latte made with honey syrup + cinnamon on top

Fall Specials

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

latte made with housemade pumpkin spice syrup + topped with whip + a dash of pumpkin pie spice

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$6.00

Housemade pumpkin spice cold brew topped with pumpkin cold foam

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

house cold brew sweetened with vanilla + topped with salted caramel cold foam + a caramel drizzle

S'mores Latte

$6.00Out of stock

espresso + milk + housemade vanilla syrup + mocha + white mocha + whip + graham cracker crumbs + toasted mini marshmallows

Snickerdoodle Iced Americano

$5.75Out of stock

Iced americano made with housemade syrup + sweetened cold foam dusted with brown sugar cinnamon

Apple Crisp Refresher

$7.00Out of stock

A cold, refreshing spin on your favorite apple cider made with soothing aloe to aide in digestion + 160 mg of plant-based caffeine

Purely Pumpkin Toast

$8.75

thick toast with cream cheese + housemade pumpkin butter + pumpkin seeds + cinnamon + a drizzzle of maple syrup

Harvest Smoothie Bowl

$13.00

A thick smoothie bowl made with banana + green apple + flax seed + chaga chai + topped with granola + banana + fresh blueberries + diced green apple + organic almond butter + pecans + pumpkin seeds + a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Cuban

$8.00Out of stock

Winter Specials

White Christmas (peppermint white mocha)

$6.00+

Made with housemade peppermint syrup and Hollander white chocolate sauce + topped with whip and mint

Polar Espresso (peppermint mocha)

$6.00+

Made with housemade peppermint syrup and Hollander chocolate sauce + topped with whip and mini chocolate chips

Pecan Pie Latte

$5.75+

latte made with housemade pecan pie syrup + topped with whip + praline pecans

Iced Eggnog Macchiato

$5.25

Iced Eggnog topped with espresso + nutmeg

Pecan Praline Iced Americano

$5.75+

Peppermint Bark Cold Brew

$6.50

Holiday Sangria Refresher

$7.00

Trunk or Treat

Boo Berry Refresher

$6.00Out of stock

Cookies + Scream Ice Blend

$6.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$2.75

a toasted bagel with cream cheese

Ham + Cheese

$8.00

egg + ham + muenster on ciabatta

The Classic

$8.00

egg + bacon + cheddar + spinach + tomato on ciabatta

The Veggie

$9.00

egg + cheddar + basil pesto + avo + spinach + red pepper flakes on ciabatta

The Lox (Whole)

$12.00

bagel + smoked salmon + garlic cream cheese + locally grown microgreens

Half Lox

$6.75

Side of Salmon

$4.50

2 pieces of salmon

Side of Egg

$1.50

1 square of egg

Side Of Bacon (4 Pieces)

$2.00

Toast

Classic Avo

$9.30

avo + himalayan sea salt + cracked pepper + red pepper flakes + hemp seeds + locally grown microgreens on thick multigrain bread

Balsamic Avo

$9.30

avo + slice of tomato + himalayan sea salt + cracked pepper + hemp seeds + balsamic glaze on thick multigrain bread

Everything But The Bagel Avo

$9.50

avo + slice of tomato + everything but the bagel seasoning + himalayan sea salt + cracked pepper + locally grown microgreens on thick multigrain bread

Apple Butta + Cheese

$8.75

cream cheese + apple butter + diced green apple + raw honey + cinnamon on thick multigrain bread

Peanut Butta

$8.75

organic peanut butter + banana + organic cacao nibs + bee pollen + raw honey on thick multigrain bread

Bluebs + Cheese

$8.75

cream cheese + housemade blueberry compote + chia seeds + raw honey on thick multigrain bread

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$8.50

banana + strawberries + yogurt + cinnamon + granola

Strawberry Only Smoothie

$8.00

strawberries + yogurt + cinnamon + granola

Acai Berry

$9.50

organic acai powder + banana + mixed berries (bluebs + blackberries + raspberries) + yogurt + granola

PB Banana Oat

$9.50

banana + organic peanut butter + old fashioned oats + ground flax + whole milk + raw honey + organic cacao nibs

Detox

$9.50

pineapple + cucumber + spinach + lemon juice + filtered water + organic mct oil + hemp seeds + bee pollen

Bowls

Superfood Acai

$14.50

organic acai powder + banana + mixed berries + topped with granola + fresh strawberries + fresh bluebs + fresh banana + hemp seeds + goji berries + organic cacao nibs + bee pollen + raw honey

Pitaya

$12.75

pitaya powder + coconut water + strawberries + pineapple + banana + topped with granola + fresh banana + coconut flakes + chia seeds + raw honey

Parfait

$6.00

yogurt + banana + bluebs + strawberry + organic granola + honey

Fruit Cup

$5.25

fresh banana + bluebs + strawberry + green apple

1 Banana

$1.25

a fresh banana in the skin

Acai Base

$7.25Out of stock

Oats

Banana Bread Oats

$7.00

oats + banana + walnuts + cinnamon + pure maple syrup

Cranapple

$7.50

oats + green apple + dried cranberries + walnuts + brown sugar + cinnamon

Build Your Own Oats

$4.50

oats + your choice of add ins

Hot Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken

$10.35

buffalo chicken + cheddar + bacon + spinach + chipotle aioli on ciabatta

Sweet Ham

$9.75

ham + munster + sliced green apple + garlic butter + fig sweet onion rosemary jam on a pretzel bun

Turkey Brie

$9.75

trukey + brie + spinach + peach pepper ginger jam on pretzel bun

Caprese

$10.00

mozzarella + tomato + spinach + basil pesto + sundried tomato pesto + balsalmic glaze on ciabatta

AB + J

$4.50

organic almond butter + organic strawberry preserves + served on Dave's Killer Bread

Tangy Roast Beef

$10.25

roast beef + havarti + grilled onions + locally grown microgreens + horseradish dill aioli

Little J

$6.25

grilled cheddar + muenster + havarti + garlic butter on ciabatta

Everything Bagel Sandwich

$10.75

Add Ins

Organic MCT Oil

$1.00

Organic Coconut Butter

$1.00

Tumeric

$1.00

Organic Peanut Butter

$1.50

Natural Almond Butter

$1.50Out of stock

Organic Cacao Nibs

$1.00

Granola

$1.50

Goji Berries

$1.50

Chia Seeds

$1.00

Collagen Peptides

$2.00

Plant Based Protein

$2.00

Lil' Smoothies

Lil' Strawberry Banana

$4.50

Lil' Strawberry Only

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come as you are + ENJOY!! We're happy to have you!

Location

3116 William Few Parkway, Evans, GA 30809

Directions

Banner pic

