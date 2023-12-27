Rooted Gypsy Blooms
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a full scale tea house with a flower boutique. We serve breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday and from 2-4 we serve afternoon tea. We sell wrapped, fresh flower bouquets and gifts as well.
Location
1449 Minnesota Ave, Libby, MT 59923
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More Than Java- Libby Christian Church
No Reviews
100 Kootenai River Road Libby, MT 59923
View restaurant