Rooted Juice Bar & Cafe

428 Riverside Drive

Clayton, NY 13624

TURKEY AND PROVOLONE HOAGIE

SANDWICHES

TURKEY AND PROVOLONE HOAGIE

$7.50+

Turkey sandwich on white, with Swiss, cherry peppers, mayo, feta, and spinach. Pressed in our panini press.

CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$11.00

SIMPLY VEGGIE HOAGIE

$7.50+

Veggie sandwich, on multigrain, with avocado spread, hummus, tomato, onion, spinach, cucumber topped with fresh sprouts

TODAYS SPECIAL

$11.00

HAM SUB

$13.00

BREAKFAST SAND

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

THE ITALIAN HOAGIE

$13.00

BAGELS

EVERYTHING

$4.00

PLAIN

$4.00

ACAI BOWL

ACAI BOWL

$11.00

SOUP

Soup

$6.00

BARS

GLUTEN FREE BAR

$1.50

KIND POWER BAR

$2.00

FIG BARS

$0.75

CHIPS

SEA SALTED

$1.25

MESQUITE BBQ

$1.25

JALAPENO HOT

$1.25

SALADS

GARDEN WITH BASIL VINAIGRETTE

$7.00

BEET SALAD

$9.00

CAESAR

$7.00

CATERING

Full Pan Chicken Parm

$95.00

Full Pan Chicken Marsala

$95.00

Garden Salad Full

$45.00

PORK TENDERLOIN FULL

$75.00

BLACKEND CHICKEN FULL

$95.00

GF PASTA MEAL HALF

$50.00

BAKED BEANS FULL

$60.00

TORTELLINI SALAD

$70.00

MINI CANNOLI

$1.25

TIRAMISU

$7.00

GF BROWNIES

$5.00

HALF MASHED

$30.00

HALF PASTA PRIMA

$50.00

HALF ZITI

$30.00

HALF ASPARAGUS

$35.00

FULL CHICKEN THIGHS

$75.00

FULL BOLOGNESE

$95.00

SUMMER SALAD

$45.00

BREAD & BUTTER

$40.00

SHRIMP DIAVLO

$95.00

Fruit Tray

$65.00

Beef Tenderloin Sliders

$96.00

Cucumber app

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail 40 pieces

$95.00

PASTRIES

DANISH

$3.00

MUFFINS

$3.00

COOKIES LG

$5.00

COOKIES SM

$3.00

COLD PRESSED

SHOT

$5.00

H2O BLUE

$10.00+

OPEN JUICE

Saving Grace

$5.00

Saving Grace

$9.00

Immunity

$5.00

Immunity

$9.00

Liver Rescue

$5.00

Liver Rescue

$9.00

Celery fix

$5.00

Celery fix

$9.00

Ginger Zinger

$5.00

Ginger Zingre

$9.00

COFFEE

BREVE

$3.50+

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.00+

AMERICANO

$3.50

COLD BREW

$3.50

SHOTS

$6.00

NA DRINKS

SPRITE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

CBD

$6.00

FUJI

$3.00

AQUAFINA

$2.00

LIFE WATER

$4.00

KOMBUCHA

$6.00

PIZZA

SAUSAGE

$16.00

DELI PEPPERONI

$16.00

BIANCO

$14.00

WHITE

$14.00

MARGARITA

$14.00

SOPPRASATTA

$16.00

MEATLOVERS

$17.00

WINGS

KASSI WINGS

$15.00

MILD RUB

$15.00

HOT RUB

$15.00

MEDIUM RUB

$15.00

THAI CHILI

$15.00

GARLIC PARM

$15.00

SOY GINGER

$15.00

SALADS

CAESAR

$12.00

ANTIPASTO

$14.00

3 DAY CLEANSE

3 DAY CLEANSE

$120.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rooted is a west coast inspired café. Serving specialty coffee, cold pressed juice, pizza, wings , beer & wine and so much more!!

Location

428 Riverside Drive, Clayton, NY 13624

Directions

Gallery
Rooted Juice Bar image
Rooted Juice Bar image
Rooted Juice Bar image
Rooted Juice Bar image

