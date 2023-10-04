Rooted Rotisserie
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Discover a world of flavor at Rooted, a rustic, French-inspired rotisserie where locally sourced ingredients and traditional French cooking techniques come together in a culinary experience unlike any other in Baltimore!
Location
1116 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
