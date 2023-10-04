Food

Small Plates

Smoked Trout Dip

$14.00

Topped with confit lemon & Espelette pepper with toasted crostini

Charred Shrimp

$12.00

Charred fennel spiced shrimp, microgreens, lemon.

Fields Greens

$10.00

Local field greens and cucumbers, heirloom tomato, black garlic dressing

From The Rotisserie

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$25.00

Brushed with a preserved lemon, garlic and herb oil.

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$14.00

Brushed with preserved lemon and garlic & herb oil

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled chicken thighs topped with green and purple slaw and White truffle aioli on a buttermilk bun

Large Plates

Duck Confit

$26.00

Duck leg with potatoes au gratin, red wine demi glaze, and local field greens with black garlic vinaigrette.

Smoked Mushroom Bowl

$18.00

Served with basmati rice, crispy brussels sprouts, and black garlic dressing.

Salmon Meunière

$26.00

Pan roasted salmon, pommes puree, clarified butter, capers, fresh herbs, local field greens

Sides

Crispy Confit Potatoes

$8.00

Potatoes tossed with parsley, garlic, lemon zest, salt and olive oil then flashed fried

Broccoli Au Gratin

$8.00

Covered in béchamel sauce, topped with toasted panko.

Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00Out of stock

Brussels sprouts tossed in a Calabrian chili and lemon balsamic reduction, topped with fried shallots.

Parmesan Truffle Frites

$8.00

Fries tossed in parmesan, served with a parsley and white truffle aioli.

Extras

Spicy Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Whole Grain Honey Mustard

$0.50

Black Garlic Dressing

$0.50

White Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Crostini

$1.50

Dessert

House Made Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Homemade Butter Pound Cake Topped with a Homemade Chocolate Icing

Drinks

Moroccan Mint Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemon Ginger Hot Tea

$3.00

English Breakfast Hot Tea

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Fresh Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.00

Boylan Cane Sugar Cola

$3.50