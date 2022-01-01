- Home
Root Georgetown
294 Reviews
$$
919 Front Street
Georgetown, SC 29440
Appetizers
Salads & Soups
Entrees
Fresh Catch
Chefs Steak Feature
Chicken Alfredo
Summer Scallops
Fried Oyster Platter
Veggie Risotto
Parm Sea Bass and Shrimp
Grilled Pork Chop
Classic Burger
Chicken Picatta
Shrimp and Grits
Royal Catch Platter
Bolognese
Burrata Salad
Short Rib Ragu
Veggie Alfredo
Sides
Bar Bites
Taste & Takeout
Meatballs & Grits
A Blend of Veal & Meatballs served over fresh, local Anson Mills grits.
Brussels
Hand-cut Brussels Sprouts, fried and tossed in Ponzu Sauce, topped with benne seeds and a Sriracha-Garlic aioli.
Chicken Fritters
Tempura battered chicken breast served with french fries and Root Fil A Sauce.
Tuna Crudo
Sushi-Grade, Sesame-soy marinated Tuna accompoanied by watermelon, cucumber, pickled, shallots and radish, finished in a. blueberry vinaigrette.
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Cheesesteak egg rolls served over a bed of arugula and Romesco.
Crab Pretzel
Soft pretzel paired with Jumbo Lumb Crab Dip, made with Cheddar and Pancetta.
Crab Cake Sandwhich
Our Signature Maryland style crab cake on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and a root and caper remoulade.
Not on Sunday Chicken Sandwich
Herb marinated southern-friend chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, and our Root-Fil-A Sauce.
Root Burger
8 oz angus blended patty served with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Sweet-Charred Onion Mayo, served with fries.
Shrimp and Grits
Locally caught shrimp with Sofrito, over Anson Mills girts.
Captain's Catch
Fresh "off the boat" local catch of the day caught by "Wicked Inlet Seafood" served with black garlic rosemary fingerline potatoes, charred old bay cob corn, and root vegetables.
Southern Boulliabaisse
Catch of the day filet, Local fresh caught shrimp and mussels cooked with mirepoix saffron-stock, served with old bay dusted crostini.
Crab Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi, sherry cheese sauce, jumbo lump crab meat, pancetta, charred scallion.
Coconut Chicken
Fresh local chicken breast with fried pancetta and pea risotto, topped with creamy coconut sauce and basil.
Kid's Mac and Cheese
Elbow pasta served with cheese sauce.
Specials
Eddie’s V-Day Menu
Pollo Florentino
Salmon Gamberoni
Cappa Santa Granchio
Vetello Limone
Anatra Orancione
Terra Mare
Filomena
Gaffo
Mozz Pomodoro Peperone
Melanzana Torta
Seafood Antipasta
Portabella Crostini
Zuppa Aragosta CUP
Zuppa Aragosta BOWL
Pasta Fagioli CUP
Pasta Fagioli BOWL
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey
Jim Beam HSE
Jim Beam Peach
Woodford
Four Roses
Angels Envy
Basil Haydens
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Few Rye
Jameson
Makers Mark
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Blantons
Dickels
Buffalo Trace
Blade & Bow
Woodford Double Oak
Four roses sml
Scotch/Blend
Cordials
Signature Cocktails
White Linen
Surfside Margarita
Manhattan
Cosmo
Southern Belle
Whiskey Sour
Captain Mule
Moscow Mule
Rye Mule
New Fashioned
Crownberry Apple
BLT
Grapefruit Fizz
French 75
Drink of Day
Be Mine Mule
Blackberry Smash
Espresso Martini
Cinco marg
Cinco strawberry marg
Paloma
Boat bloody
Boat Mimosa
Boat Dark & Stormy
Beer
Michelob Ultra
Miller
Budweiser
Bud Lt
Coors
Yuengling
Heineken
Becks
Corona
Stella
Munkle
River Dog
Never Sunny
Ellie’s Brown Ale
Freehouse Lager
Coast Hop Art
truly mixed berry
truly lemonade
Lefty Loosey
Pernicious IPA
Perkolatte
Becks N/A
Andechs Helles Lager
Jever Pilsener
Hafbrau Original
Fastpack
All Day Vacay
Left Hand Milk Stout
Munkle Pilsner
White Wine Glass
Maschio Prosecco
Maison Saleya Rose
Banfi Pinot Grigio
Santa Marg Pinot Grigio
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc
La Petite Sav Blanc
Whitehaven Sav Blanc
ViNo Moscato
A to Z Riesling
St Fran Chard
Steel Chard
J Winery Chard
Sparkling Rose
Harken
Ilramato PInot Grigio
Vermentino
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Maison Saleya Rose BTL
Banfi Pinot Grigio BTL
Santa Marg Pinot Grigio BTL
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc BTL
La Petite Sav Blanc BTL
Whitehaven Sav Blanc BTL
Michelle Redde BTL
Rostello Moscato BTL
A to Z Riesling BTL
St Fran Chard BTL
Steel Chard BTL
J Winery Chard BTL
Sequia Grove Chard BTL
Calviere Prosecco BTL
Ilramato Pinot Grigio BTL
Vermentino BTL
Three Pillars Chard BTL
Red Wine Bottle
Proverbs Pinot Noir BTL
Landform Pinot Noir BTL
Canyon Road Merlot BTL
Elysian Merlot BTL
Gran Reserva Malbec BTL
Cline Farmhouse Red Blend BTL
Tamerack Firehouse BTL
Chianti Classico Reserva BTL
Storypoint Cab BTL
Klinkerbrick Cab BTL
Close du Bois Cab BTL
J Lohr Hilltop BTL
Sequoia Grove Cab BTL
Affinity Cab BTL
Montepulciano BTL
Gabarda Red Blend BTL
Amarone BTL
Happy Hour
HH Ultra
HH Miller
HH Budweiser
HH Bud Lt
HH Coors Lt
HH Yuengling
HH Heineken
HH Corona
HH Stella
HH Truly
HH Vodka
HH Gin
HH Tequila
HH Rum
HH Bourbon
HH Scotch
HH Seagrams Gin
HH Becks
HH Andechs
HH jever
HH haubrau
Brunch
Bar Specials
Lunch Small Plates
Lunch Salads & Soups
Lunch Handhelds
Lunch Entrees
Lunch Specials
Rotary Club
Breakfast Plates
The O.G. Breakfast Sandwich
Chicken And Biscuit Sliders
Pacific Avocado Toast
Steak & Eggs
The Classico
The Judge
Frittata
Chesapeake Benny
Veggie Benny
Newport Benny
Biscuits & Gravy
Counttry Poutine
Brunch Buffet
Brunch Buffet KIDS
Lunch Plates
Banquet Appetizer
Banquet Entree
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
919 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440