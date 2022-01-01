Root Georgetown

Restaurant header imageView gallery
NA Beverage

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Tea

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Pellegrino

$7.00

Juice

$3.00

Appetizers

Crispy Brussels

$10.00

Meatballs and Grits

$13.00

Firecracker shrimp

$13.00

Caprese Skewers

$10.00

Crabcake Eggrolls

$14.00

Hawaiian Flatbread

$13.00Out of stock

Beef Tips

$14.00

Fried Green Oysters

$13.00

Root Poutine

$12.00Out of stock

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Stuffed Clams

$13.00

Grilled Peaches

$12.00

Salads & Soups

SOD CUP

$7.00

SOD BOWL

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Root Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Oyster Stew CUP

$7.00

Oyster Stew BOWL

$12.00

Root Summer Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Southern Cuban

$13.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fresh Catch

$36.00

Chefs Steak Feature

$38.00

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Summer Scallops

$32.00

Fried Oyster Platter

$20.00

Veggie Risotto

$16.00

Parm Sea Bass and Shrimp

$32.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$30.00Out of stock

Classic Burger

$13.00

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Royal Catch Platter

$38.00

Bolognese

$26.00

Burrata Salad

$14.00

Short Rib Ragu

$32.00

Veggie Alfredo

$20.00

Sides

Seasonal Root Veg

$5.00

Au Gratin Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brussels Side

$4.00

Roasted Fingerling potatoes

$5.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Bread & Butter

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Kid Food

Kid Burger

$10.00

Kid Mac and cheese

$9.00

Kid Fingers

$7.00

Bar Bites

BAR Bacon Sausage

$9.00Out of stock

BAR Mussels Alla Root

$12.00

BAR Firecracker Shrimp

$9.00

BAR Crabcake

$15.00

BAR Shrimp Toast

$12.00

BAR Crab Pretzel

$15.00

BAR Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$8.00

BAR Not Sunday Chix Sandwich

$11.00

BAR Stuffed Peppers

$6.00

BAR Fried Pickles

$6.00

BAR Fries

$4.00

BAR Wings

$10.00

Taste & Takeout

Meatballs & Grits

$11.00

A Blend of Veal & Meatballs served over fresh, local Anson Mills grits.

Brussels

$8.00

Hand-cut Brussels Sprouts, fried and tossed in Ponzu Sauce, topped with benne seeds and a Sriracha-Garlic aioli.

Chicken Fritters

$9.00

Tempura battered chicken breast served with french fries and Root Fil A Sauce.

Tuna Crudo

$16.00

Sushi-Grade, Sesame-soy marinated Tuna accompoanied by watermelon, cucumber, pickled, shallots and radish, finished in a. blueberry vinaigrette.

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Cheesesteak egg rolls served over a bed of arugula and Romesco.

Crab Pretzel

$13.00

Soft pretzel paired with Jumbo Lumb Crab Dip, made with Cheddar and Pancetta.

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$16.00

Our Signature Maryland style crab cake on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and a root and caper remoulade.

Not on Sunday Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Herb marinated southern-friend chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, and our Root-Fil-A Sauce.

Root Burger

Root Burger

$12.00

8 oz angus blended patty served with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Sweet-Charred Onion Mayo, served with fries.

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Locally caught shrimp with Sofrito, over Anson Mills girts.

Captain's Catch

$32.00

Fresh "off the boat" local catch of the day caught by "Wicked Inlet Seafood" served with black garlic rosemary fingerline potatoes, charred old bay cob corn, and root vegetables.

Southern Boulliabaisse

$34.00

Catch of the day filet, Local fresh caught shrimp and mussels cooked with mirepoix saffron-stock, served with old bay dusted crostini.

Crab Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi, sherry cheese sauce, jumbo lump crab meat, pancetta, charred scallion.

Coconut Chicken

$15.00

Fresh local chicken breast with fried pancetta and pea risotto, topped with creamy coconut sauce and basil.

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Elbow pasta served with cheese sauce.

Specials

Wine Dinner

$100.00

Chicken Lollipops

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach & Feta Salad

$14.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$18.00

Swedish Meatballs

$10.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$65.00

Whole Flounder

$35.00

Stuffed Quail

$34.00

Ribs & Shrimp Duo

$39.00

Surf & Turf

$34.00

Eddie’s V-Day Menu

Pollo Florentino

$26.00

Salmon Gamberoni

$36.00

Cappa Santa Granchio

$35.00

Vetello Limone

$32.00

Anatra Orancione

$38.00

Terra Mare

$45.00

Filomena

$12.00

Gaffo

$10.00

Mozz Pomodoro Peperone

$12.00

Melanzana Torta

$10.00

Seafood Antipasta

$15.00

Portabella Crostini

$12.00

Zuppa Aragosta CUP

$5.00

Zuppa Aragosta BOWL

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli CUP

$5.00

Pasta Fagioli BOWL

$8.00

Vodka

Smirnoff HSE

$4.00

Titos

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Cucumber Mint

$7.00

Peach Orange Blossom

$7.00

Grapefruit Rose

$7.00

Firefly

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.00

Gin

Bombay Dry HSE

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Nippitaty

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tequila

Montezuma

$4.00

Deleon

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Cazadores

$6.50

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.50

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Espolon

$8.50

Rum

Flor De Cana HSE

$4.00

Bacardi Silver

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Myers Dark Rum

$6.00

Mount Gay

$6.00

Kraken

$7.00

Malibu

$4.50

Bourbon/Whiskey

Jim Beam HSE

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.50

Woodford

$7.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Basil Haydens

$8.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Few Rye

$10.50

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Blantons

$13.00

Dickels

$5.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Blade & Bow

$13.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Four roses sml

Scotch/Blend

Dewar's HSE

$5.50

Glenlivet 12 yr

$8.50

Oban 14 yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$7.50

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Johnnie Blue

$25.00

Johnnie Black

$10.00

Ardbeg

$11.00

Cordials

Solerno

$8.00

Sambvca

$6.00

Aperol

$5.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$5.00

Remy Martin Cognac

$8.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Godiva

$7.00

Patron XO

$6.00

Chambord

$8.50

Licor 43

$6.00

Hennessy

$7.50

Bailey’s Cream

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Campari

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

White Linen

$9.00

Surfside Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Southern Belle

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Captain Mule

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Rye Mule

$10.00

New Fashioned

$12.00

Crownberry Apple

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Grapefruit Fizz

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Drink of Day

$10.00

Be Mine Mule

$10.00

Blackberry Smash

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Cinco marg

$8.00

Cinco strawberry marg

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Boat bloody

$7.00

Boat Mimosa

$6.00

Boat Dark & Stormy

$6.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Lt

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Yuengling

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Becks

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Munkle

$6.00

River Dog

$6.00

Never Sunny

$6.00

Ellie’s Brown Ale

$6.00

Freehouse Lager

$6.00

Coast Hop Art

$6.00

truly mixed berry

$4.50

truly lemonade

$4.50

Lefty Loosey

$6.00

Pernicious IPA

$6.00

Perkolatte

$6.00

Becks N/A

$4.25

Andechs Helles Lager

$7.75

Jever Pilsener

$6.25Out of stock

Hafbrau Original

$4.25

Fastpack

$6.00

All Day Vacay

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.25

Munkle Pilsner

$6.00

White Wine Glass

Maschio Prosecco

$7.00

Maison Saleya Rose

$8.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$8.00

La Petite Sav Blanc

$7.00

Whitehaven Sav Blanc

$9.00

ViNo Moscato

$7.00

A to Z Riesling

$9.00

St Fran Chard

$8.00

Steel Chard

$10.00

J Winery Chard

$12.00

Sparkling Rose

$7.00

Harken

$10.00

Ilramato PInot Grigio

$12.00

Vermentino

$11.00

Red Wine Glass

Proverb Pinot Noir

$7.00

Landform Pinot Noir

$12.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$7.00

Elysian Merlot

$13.00

Gran Reserva Malbec

$9.00

Cline Farmhouse Red Blend

$8.00

Tamerack Cellars Red Blend

$12.00

Storypoint Cab

$8.00

Klinlerbrick Cab

$10.00

Clos du bois Cab

$12.00

Zonin Montepulciano

$7.00

Gabarda Red Blend

$9.00

White Wine Bottle

Maison Saleya Rose BTL

$30.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio BTL

$46.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc BTL

$30.00

La Petite Sav Blanc BTL

$26.00

Whitehaven Sav Blanc BTL

$34.00

Michelle Redde BTL

$50.00

Rostello Moscato BTL

$26.00

A to Z Riesling BTL

$34.00

St Fran Chard BTL

$30.00

Steel Chard BTL

$38.00

J Winery Chard BTL

$46.00

Sequia Grove Chard BTL

$55.00

Calviere Prosecco BTL

$46.00

Ilramato Pinot Grigio BTL

$46.00

Vermentino BTL

$42.00

Three Pillars Chard BTL

$55.00

Red Wine Bottle

Proverbs Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00

Landform Pinot Noir BTL

$46.00

Canyon Road Merlot BTL

$26.00

Elysian Merlot BTL

$50.00

Gran Reserva Malbec BTL

$34.00

Cline Farmhouse Red Blend BTL

$30.00

Tamerack Firehouse BTL

$46.00

Chianti Classico Reserva BTL

$40.00

Storypoint Cab BTL

$32.00

Klinkerbrick Cab BTL

$38.00

Close du Bois Cab BTL

$46.00

J Lohr Hilltop BTL

$55.00

Sequoia Grove Cab BTL

$68.00

Affinity Cab BTL

$95.00

Montepulciano BTL

$26.00

Gabarda Red Blend BTL

$34.00

Amarone BTL

$72.00

Happy Hour

HH Ultra

$2.50

HH Miller

$2.50

HH Budweiser

$2.50

HH Bud Lt

$2.50

HH Coors Lt

$2.50

HH Yuengling

$3.00

HH Heineken

$3.00

HH Corona

$3.00

HH Stella

$3.00

HH Truly

$3.25

HH Vodka

$3.00

HH Gin

$4.00

HH Tequila

$3.00

HH Rum

$3.00

HH Bourbon

$4.00

HH Scotch

$4.50

HH Seagrams Gin

$3.00

HH Becks

$3.00

HH Andechs

$5.50

HH jever

$5.00

HH haubrau

$3.00

Brunch

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$14.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vanilla cranberry mimosa

$8.00

Bar Specials

House Martini

$6.00

Premium Martini

$8.00

Top Shelf Martini

$10.00

Banfi Btl

$19.00

Mud House Btl

$24.00

Harken Btl

$26.00

Sancerre Btl

$35.00

Landform Btl

$33.00

Cline Btl

$21.00

Kunde Btl

$33.00

Sparkling Rose

$6.00

Desserts

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$6.00

Daily Dessert

$8.00

Ice Cream Brownie

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Cannolis

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$10.00

Lunch Small Plates

Peach Crositini

$13.00

Meatballs & Grits

$12.00

Caprese Skewers

$10.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

8

Crabcake Eggrolls

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$14.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.00

Lunch Salads & Soups

Lunch House Salad

$10.00

Root Salad

$13.00

Oyster Stew CUP

$7.00

Oyster Stew BOWL

$12.00

SOD CUP

$6.00

SOD BOWL

$10.00

Lunch Handhelds

Classic Burger

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Wagyu Sliders

$13.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Po Boy

$12.00

BLT Club Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.00

Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Veggie Risotto

$15.00

Lunch Entrees

BBQ Chicken Quarter

$14.00

Lunch Pork Chop

$15.00

Lunch Steak

$16.00

Lunch Meatball & Grits

$11.00

Lunch Fish

$15.00

Lunch Specials

Grilled Chz & Soup

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Fried Sea Bass

$15.00

Chicken Club

$12.00

Beef Tips

$12.00

Snapper Pasta

$24.00

Soup of Day BOWL

$9.00

Fried Oyster Caesar

$13.00

Seafood ala Root

$19.00

Lunch Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Rotary Club

Rotary Club

$18.00

Entree

16 oz Prime Rib

$30.95

Wine

four graces btl

$23.00

elysian btl

$25.00

farmhouse red btl

$15.00

unshackled btl

$23.00

santa marg btl

$23.00

kim crawford btl

$17.00

Lincourt btl

$19.00

Omelets

West Coast Omelette

$9.00

Steak And Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Build Your Own Omelette

$11.00

Breakfast Plates

The O.G. Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken And Biscuit Sliders

$10.00

Pacific Avocado Toast

$9.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

The Classico

$11.00

The Judge

$16.00

Frittata

$14.00

Chesapeake Benny

$16.00

Veggie Benny

$9.00

Newport Benny

$20.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Counttry Poutine

$12.00

Brunch Buffet

$20.00

Brunch Buffet KIDS

$10.00

Lunch Plates

Wake Up Burger

$14.00

Shrimp Toast

$12.00

BLT

$9.00

Not on Sunday Chicken Sand

$12.00

Black And Bleu Salad

$18.00

Chicken Fritters

$10.00

Grouper Fritters

$10.00

Shrimp And grits

$17.00

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$17.00

Crab Pretzel

$13.00

Crab Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Ribeye

$24.00

Sides

Potato Hash

$3.50

Brussels

$3.50

2 Eggs

$3.50

Sausage links

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Banquet Appetizer

CHD Garden Salad

CHD Brussels

Banquet Entree

CHD Root Burger

CHD Not on Sunday Chx Sandwich

CHD Crab Cake Sandwich

CHD Stir Fry

CHD Crab Mac

Appetizer

Gorgonzola Brussels

Blueberry Ginger Salad

Entree

Coconut Shrimp

$35.00

Shepherd’s Pie RW

$35.00

Dessert

Lemon Ricotta Cake

Blueberry Bread Pudding

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

919 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Directions

Gallery
Root image
Root image

