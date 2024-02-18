Roots 95 8705 Chambery Blvd Unit 700
8705 Chambery Blvd Unit 700
Johnston, IA 50131
Lunch
Small Plates
- Fried Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari served with a side of garlic aioli and togarashi aioli
- Spinach Dip$12.00
A blend of spinach, artichokes, asiago, and parmesan cheese baked with a creamy garlic sauce. Served with homemade tortilla chips
- Bao Bun Birria$14.00
Steamed Bao buns filled with birria meat topped with pickled onions and cilantro, drizzled with guajillo oil and queso fresco
- Spicy Tuna Tostada$14.00
Sesame crusted Ahi Tuna served on three tostadas with Asian slaw topped with Golchin chili oil and creamy garlic aioli
- Chef's Choice Shrimp Seviche$15.00
Citrusy marinated shrimp topped with seasoned onions and chilis. Served with homemade tortilla chips *Ask your server for today's special
- Veggie Summer Roll$12.00
Rice ppaer filled with fresh spinach, julienned carrots, marinated rice noodles, scallions, sesame seeds, and fresh cilantro. Served with a sweet soy peanut sauce
- Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Lightly fried brussel sprouts tossed with house Thai chili-lime sauce, topped with caramelized nuts and fesh herbs
- Korean Short Ribs$16.00
Sweet and savory beef short ribs, Asian slaw. Served on a bed of jasmine rice
- Chicken Dumplings$12.00
Homemade dumpligs slightly steamed and pan fried with ginger, scallions, and chilis. Served with a ponzu sauce
Flatbreads
- Flatbread Medley Mushrooms$16.00
Thin crust flatbread with tomato sauce, seasoned mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese with herbed aioli
- Flatbread Roasted Pears with Bleu Cheese$14.00
Thin crust flatbread with roasted cream sauce, roasted pears, mozzarella cheese, and bleu cheese finished with aurugula blend
- Flatbread Caprese$14.00
Thin crust flatbread with fresh mozzarella cheese, seasonal tomatoes, fresh basil and herbed oil
- Southwestern$15.00
Thin crust flatbread with green mole chicken, onions, poblano peppers, mozzarella and cilantro
Pastas
- Creamy Alfredo$14.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan nutmeg sauce
- Linguini Thai Pasta$18.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with ginger garlic, chili flakes, and root julienne vegetables all tossed over a sweet peanut soy sauce, finished with salted crushed peanuts and cilantro
- Garlic Angel Hair Pasta$14.00
Sauteed garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and fresh basil topped with parmesan cheese
- Bison Bolognese Orecchiette Pasta$18.00
Sauteed root vegetable with garlic olive oil and orecchiette pasta tossed in a bison bolognese sauce
Handhelds
- All-American Burger$14.00
Beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lightly breaded pan fried chicken breast with bacon, Swiss cheese, aurugula, jalapeno jam and pickled onions
- Cuban Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
Slowly braised pork with ham, Swiss Cheese, mustard aioli, and spicy pickles hot pressed on rustic bread
- Grilled Veggie Melt$14.00
Sauteed vegetables melted into a triple cheese blend on rustic bread
Salads
- House Garden Salad$12.00
A blend of greens with cuccumbers, tomatoes, onions, and homemade croutons served with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons
- Salmon Salad$18.00
A blend of greens with julliene carrots and beets, sliced cucumbers, and onions topped with a piece of blackened salmon
- Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted beets, aurugula, spinach, candied nuts, and bleu cheese crumbles lightly tossed in balsamic vinagrette
- Fig and Kale Salad$15.00
Chopped Kale, sun-dried figs, garbanzo beans, and fresh avocado lightly tossed in a lime vinagrette finished with salted pepitas and sesame seeds
Sides
Soups
Beer/ Wine/ Craft Cocktails
Tap Beer
Bottle Beer
Bottle Wine
Glass Wine
Signature Cocktails
Coca Cola Drinks
Can Drinks
Mocktails
Cocktails and Mix Drinks
Dinner
Small Plates
- Spinach Dip$12.00
A blend of spinach, artichokes, asiago, and parmesan cheese baked with a creamy garlic sauce. Served with homemade tortilla chips
- Bao Bun Birria$14.00
Steamed Bao buns filled with birria meat topped with pickled onions and cilantro, drizzled with guajillo oil and queso fresco
- Spicy Tuna Tostada$14.00
Sesame crusted Ahi Tuna served on three tostadas with Asian slaw topped with Golchin chili oil and creamy garlic aioli
- Chef's Choice Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Citrusy marinated shrimp topped with seasoned onions and chilis. Served with homemade tortilla chips *Ask your server for today's special
- Korean Short Ribs$16.00
Sweet and savory beef short ribs, Asian slaw. Served on a bed of jasmine rice
- Chicken Dumplings$12.00
Flatbreads
- Flatbread Mushrooms Medley$16.00
Thin crust flatbread with tomato sauce, seasoned mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese with herbed aioli
- Flatbread Roasted Pears with Bleu Cheese$14.00
Thin crust flatbread with roasted cream sauce, roasted pears, mozzarella cheese, and bleu cheese finished with aurugula blend
- FlatbreadCaprese$14.00
Chili dusted Ahi Tuna with Jasmine rice and succotash
Pastas
- Creamy Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan nutmeg sauce
- Linguini Thai Pasta$22.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with ginger garlic, chili flakes, and root julienne vegetables all tossed over a sweet peanut soy sauce, finished with salted crushed peanuts and cilantro
- Garlic Angel Hair Pasta$16.00
Sauteed garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and fresh basil topped with parmesan cheese
- Bison Bolognese Orecchiette Pasta$22.00
Sauteed root vegetable with garlic olive oil and orecchiette pasta tossed in a bison bolognese sauce
Handhelds
- All-American Burger$14.00
Beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lightly breaded pan fried chicken breast with bacon, Swiss cheese, aurugula, jalapeno jam and pickled onions
- Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Slowly braised pork with ham, Swiss Cheese, mustard aioli, and spicy pickles hot pressed on rustic bread
- Grilled Veggie Melt$14.00
Sauteed vegetables melted into a triple cheese blend on rustic bread
- Wagyu Burger$19.00
Wagyu patty with lettuce, tomato, homemade pickles, onios, and roots sauce
- Bison Burger$18.00
Bison patty with bacon jam, aurugula, onions, and bleu cheese
Salads
- House Garden Salad$12.00
A blend of greens with cuccumbers, tomatoes, onions, and homemade croutons served with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons
- Salmon Salad$18.00
A blend of greens with julliene carrots and beets, sliced cucumbers, and onions topped with a piece of blackened salmon
- Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted beets, aurugula, spinach, candied nuts, and bleu cheese crumbles lightly tossed in balsamic vinagrette
Sides
Soups
Entrees
- Ribeye$40.00
Ribeye steak grilled to your liking topped with a five-herb compound butter. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
- Hanger Steak$20.00
Soy marinated hanger steak with julienned asian vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes topped with a cilantro chimichurri
- Scottish Grilled Salmon$26.00
Grilled salmon with a honey chipotle glaze served with garlic mashed potatoes and succotash
- Ahi Tuna$22.00
Pan seared and guajilo dusted Ahi Tuna with jasmine rice and succotash
- Pork Chop$29.00
Whiskey marinated pork chop with roasted root vegetables and pepita poblano sauce
- Chicken Romano$22.00
Panko breaded chicken breast placed on a bed of angel hair pesto pasta drizzled with a creamy Chardonnay Romano sauce
- Halibut$40.00
Miso pan seared halibut with Chef's selection mushroom meldey, peas, and topped with a miso glaze
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
8705 Chambery Blvd Unit 700, Johnston, IA 50131