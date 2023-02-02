Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots Cafe

19109 Bloomfield Ave

Cerritos, CA 90703

Order Again

Classics

House Drip Coffee

$3.00

Signature Light Roast

Espresso

$4.00

Double Shot Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Double Shot Espresso + Water

Cappuccino

$4.75

Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$5.00

Affogato

$5.00

Double Shot Espresso /Matcha+ Ice Cream

Cold Brew

Original Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Signature Drinks

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25

Honey Oat Latte

$5.25

Honey Rose Latte

$5.25

Earl Grey Vanilla Latte / London Fog

$5.00

Turmeric Soy Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mango Berry Refresher

$5.00

Pomegranite Green Tea, Mango, Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.50

the DAVID

$6.50

Vanilla Latte w/Half & Half topped with Cinnamon Vanilla Cream

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.00

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00

Teas

Organic Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Tropical Black Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Hibiscus

$5.00

Smoothies

Cereal Milk Smoothie

$5.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Taro Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Delight

$5.00

All Day Menu

Banana Pudding

$6.00+

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Vegan Sourdough, Smashed Avocado, Everything Seasoning

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Eggs, Hash Browns, Sausage, Cheese, Tortilla

Ham Cheese Jalapeno Panini

$8.00

Vegan Sourdough, Garlic Mayo, Ham, Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno

Cuban Sandwich

$8.00

French Sandwich Roll, Garlic Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Ham, Turkey, Cheese

Toasted Bagels

$4.00

Churro Waffle

$9.00

Cinnamon Sugar Coating, Vanilla Ice Cream, Maple Syrup, Whipped Cream

Matcha Waffle

$9.00

Grade A Matcha, Vanilla Ice Cream, Maple Syrup, Condensed Milk, Whipped Cream

Breakfast Waffle

$10.00

Strawberry, Banana, Maple Syrup, Whipped Cream

Bacon & Egg Waffle

$10.00

Candied Bacon Bits, Egg, Everything Seasoning, Maple Syrup

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle

$10.00

Cheesecake Topping, Strawberry Topping, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Whipped Cream

Retail Items

Bottled Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hat

$20.00

Coffee Bag

$15.00

Chaga Packet

$3.00

Chaga Tin Can

$60.00

Thermos

$25.00

Hand Sanitizer

$5.00

Masks

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have amazing specialty drinks! From 'Frozen Hot Chocolate' to 'Honey Lavender Latte', come in to try our popular concoctions! Order online on TOAST for the best pricing on pickup orders!

Website

Location

19109 Bloomfield Ave, Cerritos, CA 90703

Directions

