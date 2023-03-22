Roots Deli New 215 North Columbia Street

A map showing the location of Roots Deli New 215 North Columbia StreetView gallery

Food

Paninis

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Reuben

$12.99

Turkey Avocado

$11.99

Breakfast

$11.99

PB&J

$8.99

Sweet & Spicy Ham

$11.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sliders

$5.99

Pork Sliders

$5.99

Sides

Mini Potato Cakes

$3.99

Chips

$1.49

3-2-1 Grab & Go

Choose 1

$5.00

Choose 2

$9.00

Choose 3

$12.00

Extra Sauce

Alabama

$0.99

Avocado Mayo

$1.49

Dressing

$0.99

Horsey Mayo

$1.49

Mild

$0.99

Drinks

Case Drink

Bottled Tea

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fountain

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Retail Deli

Boar's Head Case

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$5.99

Cheddar, Vermont White

$5.99

Cheddar, Vermont Yellow

$5.99

Colby Jack

$5.99

Feta Crumbles

$5.99

Gouda, Chipotle

$6.49

Gouda, Smoked

$6.49

Gruyere

$8.99

Havarti

$6.99

Parm Reggiano

$9.49

Hummus, Dark Chocolate

$4.99

Hummus, Everything Bagel

$4.99

Hummus, Garlic

$4.99

Hummus, Pepperhouse Smoked

$4.99

Hummus, Red Pepper

$4.99

Hummus, Sweet Chili Garlic

$4.99

Hummus, Traditional

$4.99

Tzatziki Greek Yogurt Dip

$4.99

Pickle Chips, Horseradish

$5.99

Pickle Spears, Dill

$4.99

Sauerkraut

$2.79

Bacon, Maple and Brown Sugar

$7.99

Bacon, Raw

$9.99

Bratwurst

$8.99

Charc Duet Pepperoni and Cheddar

$7.99

Chicken Sausage, Bratwurst

$7.99

Chicken Sausage, Italian

$7.99

Franks, Beef Natural Casing

$8.99

Franks, Beef Uncured

$6.99

Pepperoni, Mini Stick

$5.99

Pepperoni, Pouch

$4.99

Pepperoni, Turkey Pouch

$4.99

Salami, Genoa Mini

$8.99

Boar's Head Counter

American, White

$8.99

American, Yellow

$8.99

Cheddar, Vermont White

$8.99

Cheddar, Yellow

$9.99

Colby Jack

$9.49

Colby, Longhorn

$9.49

Gouda, Chipotle

$9.99

Gouda, Smoked

$9.99

Havarti

$11.99

Pepper Jack

$9.99

Provolone, Picante

$9.49

Swiss, Baby

$10.99

Swiss, Imported Switzerland

$10.99

Beef, Corned Top Round

$13.99

Beef, London Broil Roast

$13.99

Beef, Pastrami Top Round

$13.99

Bologna

$8.49

Bologna, Beef

$8.99

Bologna, Garlic

$8.99

Chicken, Blazing Buffalo

$11.49

Chicken, Everrroast

$11.49

Chicken, Golden Classic

$11.49

Chorizo Serrano

$13.99

Ham, Deluxe

$10.49

Ham, Maple Glazed Honey

$10.49

Ham, Smokemaster Black Forest

$10.49

Ham, Tavern

$10.49

Pepperoni, Sandwich

$9.99

Salami, Genoa

$9.99

Salami, Hard

$9.99

Turkey, Cajun

$10.99

Turkey, Low Sodium

$10.99

Turkey, Maple Glazed Honey

$10.99

Turkey, Ovengold

$10.99

Turkey, Pitcraft

$10.99

Prepackaged Foods

Garden Salad

$9.99

Greens & Berries

$10.99

Retail Condiments

Boar's Head Chipotle Gourmaise 9.5 oz

$4.99

Boar's Head Deli Mustard 9.5 oz

$3.59

Boar's Head Honey Mustard 9.5 oz

$4.59

Boar's Head Horseradish 9.5 oz

$4.59

Boar's Head Mayo 9.5 oz

$4.59

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 North Columbia Street, Union City, IN 47390

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

