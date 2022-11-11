Roots Gastrohub 401 Colorado Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Fast-Casual Outdoor Eatery Our focus is on healthy food, served in a fast-casual, outdoor dining environment.
401 Colorado Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501
