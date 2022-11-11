Main picView gallery

Roots Gastrohub

401 Colorado Ave

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Mocha

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Mocha

$5.00

Latte

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Cuban

$5.00

Latte with half n half and brown sugar

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha

$6.00

Steamer

$2.50

KIDS Milk - own cup!

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Lavender White Mocha

$5.50

Roots Mai Tai

$4.25

White Açaí tea, Mai Tai mix & mango - ICED

Matcha Lemonade

$7.00

Crisp and refreshing lemon green tea!

Toffee Nut Cuban

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Happy Lucky Tea

Happy Lucky Tea

$3.00

Cold Beverages

Spindrift

$2.00

Rocky Mountain Soda

$3.00

Apple & Eve Kid's Juice Box

$1.25

Orange Juice

$2.65

Baked Goods

Bertha's DOG Treats

$1.50

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Fruit Turnover

$5.00

Cruffin

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Fruit Poptart

$5.00

Light Breakfast

Kulina Lani Sourdough Toast

$4.00

Locally sourced Sourdough with your choice of avocado/sea salt or blood orange marmalade!

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$5.00

Plain, Everything, or Cranberry bagel with choice of flavored cream cheese!

Bagel + Avocado/Sea Salt

$6.00

Bagel + Smoked Salmon Spread

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Spread with green onion, tomato, and capers!

Toasted Bagel (plain)

$3.00

Just a bagel...

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

2 eggs cooked over medium with your choicer of cheese on your choice of sourdough, bagel or hoagie! Add bacon, sausage (vg), shredded pork, or bison steak for $2 Add Avocado, jalapeño, or tomato $1.00 *Gluten free and dairy free options available upon request

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

2 eggs cooked over medium with roasted potatoes, fresh salsa, and cotija cheese! Add bacon, sausage (vg), shredded pork, or bison steak for $2 Add Avocado, jalapeño, or tomato $1.00 *Gluten free and dairy free options available upon request

Appetizers/Snacks

Hummus with Veggies and Crostini

$9.00

3 Housemade hummus flavors (choose 2!) Served with fresh veggies + sourdough and bagel crostini.

Smoked Salmon Spread with veggies and crostini

$10.00

Smoked Salmon and cream cheese served with sourdough and bagel crostini!

Quesadilla

$7.00

Blend of 3 cheeses melted with poblano and red peppers!

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Blistered "street-shito's" served with chili lime creme fresh, cotija cheese and smoked paprika!

Sandwiches

El Jefe

$10.00

Housemade pulled pork served on a brioche roll, with yellow BBQ sauce and roasted red peppers, topped with zesty coleslaw!

Flow Farmer

$10.00

Flat-grilled burger (vg) served on a brioche bun, with melted gouda and topped with tomato, pickled onion, and arugula tossed in white BBQ sauce!

D's Balls

$10.00

Meatballs (vg) in marinara, served on a toasted hoagie, with roasted red pepper aioli, blistered shishitos, and melted provolone!

Godfather

$10.00

Spicy Italian sausage (vg) on a toasted hoagie, with stone ground mustard and melted havarti, topped with jalapeño-cherry chutney and pickled onion!

BLAST

$10.00

Buckboard bacon, arugula, avocado, smoked salmon and tomato served on toast Kulina Lani sourdough with onion jam!

Dead Sailor

$11.00

Seared ahi tuna tossed in dynamite sauce on a toasted hoagie, topped with pickled radish, green onion, and blistered shishitos!

Dirtnap

$11.00

Chopped bison steak served on a toasted hoagie, with sauteed peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with horseradish whiz!

Grilled Steeze

$9.00

Toasted Kulina Lani sourdough with melted havarti, provolone, and smoked gouda, diced tomato, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle!

Crankflip

$10.00

Flat-grilled burger (vg) served on a brioche bun, with melted cheddar, buckboard bacon, jalepenos, roasted red pepper, pickled onion, and spicy fry sauce!

Flatbread Pizzas

Home on the Range

$10.00

Grilled bison steak with mixed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, drizzled with fresh basil olive oil.

Imposter

$10.00

Italian Sausage (vg), mixed peppers, onions, and mushrooms!

Island Boy

$10.00

Buckboard bacon, mandarin orange, jalapeno, and pickled onion, drizzled with sweet island sauce!

Olive It

$10.00

Mixed olives, caramelized onions, arugula, and cotija cheese, drizzled with balsamic reduction!

Slippery Salmon

$10.00

Smoked salmon and cream cheese with roasted potatoes and poblano peppers, topped with chili lime creme fresh and green onions!

Still Smokin'

$10.00

Smoked pork, caramelized onion, charred cabbage, cotija cheese, drizzled with yellow bbq sauce!

Kiddo

$8.00

It's a cheese pizza yo!

Sides

Vickies Chips

$2.00

Side Hummus

$3.00

Smoked Salmon Spread

$5.00

Hot-Smoked Salmon and whipped cream cheese!

Cream Cheese

$2.00

Plain, Roasted Green Chili, Veggie Crunch, Seasonal Fruit

Bagel

$3.00

Side Salsa - RED

$1.00

Side Salsa - GREEN

Side EGG

$2.00

Merch

Can Coozie

$2.00

Roots T-Shirts

$20.00

HLT 2oz Retail Bag

$9.60

Sticker

$0.50

Roots Ceramic Mug

$30.00

Boots Raven Earrings

$28.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast-Casual Outdoor Eatery Our focus is on healthy food, served in a fast-casual, outdoor dining environment.

Location

401 Colorado Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Directions

