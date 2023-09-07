Roots Kitchen & Taphouse 621 Main Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
Charcuterie Sampler
Serves 2-3
Onion Ring Tower
stout battered onion rings, pub dipping sauce or ranch.
Potstickers
Asian dumplings with teriyaki
Smoked Wings
12 smoked wings served naked with 3 dipping sauces. - BBQ, Parm Garlic, Black Magic Buffalo
Dynamite Shrimp
fried shrimp toss in buffalo sauce
Coconut Shrimp
6 large shrimp, wasabi teraki sauce
Irish Egg Rolls
Corn beef, cabbage, swiss cheese
Frickle Fries
Fried Pickles
Pub Style Cheese Curds
Cheese Curds
Knuckles
Giant Pretzel Nuggets
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
8 meatballs, celery/carrots included
Brushetta
Caprese Brushetta
Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, fresh cracked pepper, and balsamic glaze
Jalapeno Popper Brushetta
Cream Cheese, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and bacon
Buffalo Chicken Brushetta
Buffalo Chicken, cheeses, celery, green onions, and blue cheese crumbles
Bacon Jam Brushetta
Cream cheese, bacon jam, and fresh greens
Thai Chicken Brushetta
Grilled chicken, cream cheese, chili sauce, green onions, wonton strips, and drizzle.
Cheesy Garlic Brushetta
The best cheesy garlic bread you can imagine. Loaded with seasoned butter and melted cheeses.
Nachos
Game Day Nachos
queso cheese, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onion, black olives, jalapenos, shredded cheese, salsa, guac, and sour cream
Southwest Chicken Nachos
Seasoned diced grilled chicken, bacon, roasted corn and black beans, onion, jalapenos, queso, cheddar cheese, and sour cream
BBQ Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork, house made BBQ Sauce, banana peppers, red onion, queso cheese, shredded cheese,
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Buffalo Chicken, queso cheese, celery, green onions, cheddar cheese, and blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, and ranch
Thai Chicken Nachos
Grilled chicken, cream cheese, Thai chili sauce, pepper jack cheese, diced celery and carrots, bell peppers, green onions, drizzle, and sesame seeds.
Dips
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served hot and bubbly with chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Dig deep into all the flavor of wings without the mess. Shredded Chicken, cheese, hot sauce, ranch, and green onions. Served hot and bubby with chips.
Bacon Dip
Light and delish. Served cold with beer bread cubes.
Layered Taco Dip
Guacamole, black bean hummus, seasoned sour cream, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and black olives. Served cold with chips.
Smoked Salsa
This richly flavored and smoky Charred Tomato Salsa is made with blistered tomatoes, onions, garlic, and chiles for the ultimate salsa. Served with fresh fried chips
House Queso
Warm and melty queso cheese dip with fresh fried chips.
Dip Trio
A platter of chips with a bowl of each – smoked salsa, house queso, and black bean hummus
Sandwiches
BLT sandwich
Simple and straight up: Bacon Lettuce and Tomao Top it off with Avocado Spread, Mayo, or Everything Aioli
Cordon Bleu sandwhich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with shaved ham, cheese, and mustard served on a toast bun
Chicken Parmwich sandwhich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with marinara, and melty mozzarella on a toasted bun.
Honky Tonk sandwhich
Grilled or crispy chicken with nashville hot Dry rub, pickles, and lettuce served on a toasted bun with a side of ranch.
Pesto Chicken sandwhich
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast with pesto sauce, tomato, cheese, and bacon on grilled sourdough
Classic Clucker sandwhich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with garlic aioli, lettuce, onion, tomato on a toast bun. Add Bacon ($1)
Lakeview sandwhich
Shaved Turkey, Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, and avocado.
Pub Club sandwich
A triple decker with ham, turkey, Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, and pub sauce on toasted bread.
The Crannie sandwhich
If you know, you know! A long time local favorite. Shaved Turkey, spinach, cranberry sauce, and cheese between grilled sourdough.
Triple Grilled Cheese sandwich
Classic gooey goodness. Gouda, cheddar, and havarti melted between thick toast sourdough slices.
Tuna Melt sandwhich
Feel like a kid again. A classic tuna melt on grilled sourdough.
Brisket Melt sandwich
Smoked brisket, cheese, sauteed onions on grilled Sourdough. House BBQ sauce on the side.
Queso Philly sandwich
Take your pick grilled chicken or shredded roast beef, green peppers, onions, and queso cheese served on a hoagie roll.
Eight Ball Eddie sandwich
The perfect pulled pork sandwich, inspired by a local legend. A hoagie roll stuffed with smoked pulled pork, finished off with coleslaw on top. Served with our homemade BBQ Sauce.
Cubano sandwhich
Pulled pork, smoked ham, cheese, pickles, and mustard served on a grilled hoagie roll
Burgers
True to Your Roots burger
Classic cheeseburger, with lettuce, onion, and tomatoes (bacon =$1)
Gypsy Cowgirl burger
Queso, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
Bleu Peppercorn burger
Cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, bacon and haystack onions
Eggstra burger
Fried egg, peppered bacon, and American cheese
Smoke Shack burger
Cheddar cheese, pulled pork, BBQ Sauce, and haystack onions
Pepper Popper burger
Jalapeno popper spread, peppered bacon, fried jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese
Bearcat Griller burger
Sauteed onions, American cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, on sourdough
Grappler burger
A burger sandwiched in between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
Hot Mama burger
Guacamole, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and spicy aioli
Mama Mia burger
Cheese curds, marinara, and melty mozzarella
Houdini burger
Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, & pub sauce
Bacon Jam burger
Smoked Gouda Cheese, Bacon Jam, and Extra Bacon
The showman burger
Smalltown
Brats
Pretzel Dog
All beef hotdog, braided into a fresh baked pretzel with choice of regular side (+$2.50 for premium side)
Brat on a Bun
classic, jalapeno, cheddar, or current specialty. Served on a toasted bun with kraut, onions, relish and your choice of side (+$2.50 for premium side)
Bangers and Mash
Your choice of brat or sausage served over mashed potatoes and gravy with a side of roasted vegetables and slice of beer bread.
Sausage Tortelli
Andouille Sausage with cheese tortellini, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, alfredo sauce and parmesan. Served with a slice of garlic beer bread.
Sausage Platter (Serves 3-4)
A sampler of four sausages, grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled kraut, beer cheese dip, and stone-ground mustard, garlic beer bread. Served potato salad, tots, fries, or waffle fries.
Salads & Grain Bowls
Black and Bleu Salad/Bowl
Salad greens topped with tender filet strips, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onions, tomatoes and croutons, and served with a side of creamy bleu cheese. (Salad or Grain Bowl)
BBQ Cobb Salad/ Bowl
BBQ chicken or BBQ Beef Brisket, red onion, eggs, fire roasted corn, black beans, bacon, and haystack onions, shredded cheddar, BBQ ranch dressing (Salad or Grain Bowl)
Santa Fe Chicken Salad/Bowl
Crispy or grilled chicken breast, black beans, avocado, French fried jalapenos, tomatoes, diced red onions, roasted corn and black beans, shredded Cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips, dressing (Salad or Grain Bowl).
Barbacoa Beef Salad/ Bowl
Barbacoa slow cooked beef with spices that is tender, flavorful. black beans, avocado, French fried jalapenos, tomatoes, diced red onions, roasted corn and black beans, shredded Cheddar cheese, ac and tortilla strips on mixed greens. (Salad or Grain Bowl)
Oriental Crunch Salad/ Bowl
Crispy Shrimp or Chicken, Cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, almonds, red onion, crispy ramen, and sunflower seeds, teriyaki sauce, Asian dressing. (Salad or Grain Bowl)
Buffalo Chicken Salad/ Bowl
Crispy or grilled Buffalo Chicken, carrots, cucumbers, celery, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, dressing. (Salad or Grain Bowl)
Entrees
Pub Style Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta coated in creamy beer- cheese sauce and topped with more cheese and toasted crumbs Add any meat for $3. Grilled chicken, buffalo chicken, bacon or pulled pork, brisket.
Chicken Parmesan
Tender breaded chicken smothered in a rich marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served over pasta. Served with a side salad.
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken breast topped with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with choice of any two sides
Bruschetta Chicken
Pesto grilled chicken top with mozzarella, tomatoes, and balsamic drizzle. Served with choice of any two sides.
Fajita Kabobs
Grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp kabobs with peppers and onions. Served with choice of any two sides. (4 kabobs of one kind or 2 of each for +$6).
Steak Tips w/ mush&onion
Grilled steak tips with fresh onions and mushrooms in a brown gravy. Served with choice of any two sides.
Burnt Ends
Slow-Smoked, cubed beef brisket with a crunchy caramelized bark. The “meat candy” of the BBQ world. Served with choice of any two sides.
Deep South Seafood
Blackened, broiled tilapia topped with sautéed shrimp and Parmesan cream sauce. Served with choice of any two sides.
Street Tacos
Build your own platter with small corn or flour tortillas, a variety of fresh veggies and sauces. Choose chicken, shrimp, beef, or pork (+$3 for 2 meats.) Served with rice and fire roasted corn.
Pork Medallions
4 juicy pork tenderloin mediallons, marrinated dusted in a tuscan seasoning and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of any two sides.