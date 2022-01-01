- Home
- /
- Blacksburg
- /
- Salad
- /
- Roots Natural Kitchen - 898 Prices Fork Rd
Roots Natural Kitchen 898 Prices Fork Rd
413 Reviews
$
898 Prices Fork Rd
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Signature Grain Bowls
El Jefe
Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Kale Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado Dressings: Cilantro Lime Grilled Item: Chicken
Balboa
Primary Base: Brown Rice Ingredients: Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Corn, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Lime Pickled Onion, Avocado Dressings: Lemon Tahini, Caesar (& a dash of Frank's Red Hot) Grilled Item: 1.5x Chicken
Southern
Primary Base: Roots Rice Secondary Base: Kale Ingredients: Chickpeas, Roasted Broccoli, Charred Corn, Lime Pickled Onion, White Cheddar Dressings: Lemon Tahini Grilled Item: BBQ Tofu
Apollo
Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips Dressings: Lemon Za'atar Grilled Item: Chicken
Mad Bowl
Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: Cannellini Beans, Roasted Broccoli, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan Dressings: Pesto Vinaigrette & Basil Balsamic Grilled Item: Mushrooms
Roots Bowl
Primary Base: Roots Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: 2x Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Pita Chips, Dried Cranberries Dressings: Lemon Tahini Grilled Item: None Included
Signature Salads
Pesto Caesar Salad
Primary Base: Kale Secondary Base: Bulgur Ingredients: Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Lime Pickled Onions, Pita Chips Dressings: Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar Grilled Item: Chicken
Mayweather Salad
Primary Base: Kale Secondary Base: Bulgur Ingredients: Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Avocado Dressings: Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette Grilled Item: Chicken
Corner Cobb Salad
Arcadian Mix, with Kale, Roots Rice, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, and Hard-boiled Egg; Greek Feta dressing and Grilled Chicken
Tamari Salad
Primary Base: Kale and Brown Rice Ingredients: Roasted Broccoli, Red Onion, Pickled Carrots, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapenos, Almonds Dressing: MIso Ginger Grilled Item: Red Chili Miso Tofu
Signature Wraps
El Jefe Wrap
Brown Rice, with Kale, Black beans, Red onions, Corn, Feta, Pita chips, Avocado; Cilantro Lime dressing & Grilled Chicken
Pesto Caesar Wrap
Kale, with Bulgur, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Lime-Pickled Onions, Pita Chips; Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar Dressing and Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Southern Wrap
Roots Rice, with Kale, Chickpeas, Roasted Broccoli, Corn, Cheddar, Lim-Pickled Onions; Lemon Tahini dressing & Grilled BBQ Tofu -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Balboa Wrap
Brown Rice, with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Feta, Pita chips, Avocado, Lime-Pickled Onions; Lemon Tahini & Caesar dressing with a dash of Frank's Red Hot; & 1.5x Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mayweather Wrap
Kale, with bulgur, Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Avocado; Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing & Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Apollo Wrap
Brown Rice, with Spinach, Chickpeas, Red onions, Cucumber, Feta, Pita chips; Lemon Za'atar dressing & Grilled Chicken-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cobb Wrap
Arcadian Mix, with Kale, Roots Rice, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Hard-boiled egg; Greek Feta dressing & Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Tamari Wrap
Kale & Brown Rice, with Roasted Broccoli, Carrots, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapeños, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds; Miso Ginger Dressing & Red Chili Miso Tofu-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mad Wrap
Brown Rice, with Spinach, Cannellini beans, Roasted Broccoli,Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Red Onion; Basil Balsamic & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing & Grilled Mushrooms-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Roots Wrap
Roots Rice, with Spinach, 2x Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Pita Chips, Dried Cranberries; Lemon Tahini Dressing -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Comes with no grill item (optional: add chicken, tofu, or mushrooms).
Create Your Own
Create Your Own Bowl
Create Your Own Wrap
Create Your Own Wrap! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing and an item from the grill. Mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Create Your Own Veggie Wrap (No Grilled Item)
Create Your Own Wrap! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing. This item does NOT include a grill item (protein). Mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Create Your Own Veggie Bowl (No Grilled Item)
Create Your Own Bowl! Choose your bases, ingredients, and dressings. This item does NOT include an item from the grill.
Drinks
Lemon Seltzer
Bottled Water
Spindrift - Half & Half
Spindrift - Berry Variety Flavor
Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)
Our newest drink! We now make and bottle our own tea at Roots. Refreshing and naturally sweetened. • Blackberry Black Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Hibiscus Green Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Half Tea / Half Lemonade - 55 cal, 13g sugar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
898 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060