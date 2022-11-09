Roots Natural Kitchen imageView gallery
Salad

Roots Natural Kitchen 939 W Grace St

7,723 Reviews

$$

939 W Grace St

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Popular Items

Corner Cobb Salad
El Jefe

Signature Grain Bowls

El Jefe

El Jefe

$16.00

Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Kale Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado Dressings: Cilantro Lime Grilled Item: Chicken

Balboa

Balboa

$17.00

Primary Base: Brown Rice Ingredients: Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Corn, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Lime Pickled Onion, Avocado Dressings: Lemon Tahini, Caesar (& a dash of Frank's Red Hot) Grilled Item: 1.5x Chicken

Southern

Southern

$15.25

Primary Base: Roots Rice Secondary Base: Kale Ingredients: Chickpeas, Roasted Broccoli, Charred Corn, Lime Pickled Onion, White Cheddar Dressings: Lemon Tahini Grilled Item: BBQ Tofu

Apollo

Apollo

$15.25

Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips Dressings: Lemon Za'atar Grilled Item: Chicken

Mad Bowl

Mad Bowl

$14.85

Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: Cannellini Beans, Roasted Broccoli, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan Dressings: Pesto Vinaigrette & Basil Balsamic Grilled Item: Mushrooms

Roots Bowl

Roots Bowl

$14.85

Primary Base: Roots Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: 2x Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Pita Chips, Dried Cranberries Dressings: Lemon Tahini Grilled Item: None Included

Signature Salads

Pesto Caesar Salad

Pesto Caesar Salad

$15.25

Primary Base: Kale Secondary Base: Bulgur Ingredients: Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Lime Pickled Onions, Pita Chips Dressings: Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar Grilled Item: Chicken

Mayweather Salad

Mayweather Salad

$16.00

Primary Base: Kale Secondary Base: Bulgur Ingredients: Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Avocado Dressings: Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette Grilled Item: Chicken

Corner Cobb Salad

Corner Cobb Salad

$16.00

Arcadian Mix, with Kale, Roots Rice, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, and Hard-boiled Egg; Greek Feta dressing and Grilled Chicken

Tamari Salad

Tamari Salad

$16.00

Primary Base: Kale and Brown Rice Ingredients: Roasted Broccoli, Red Onion, Pickled Carrots, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapenos, Almonds Dressing: MIso Ginger Grilled Item: Red Chili Miso Tofu

Signature Wraps

El Jefe Wrap

El Jefe Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Kale, Black beans, Red onions, Corn, Feta, Pita chips, Avocado; Cilantro Lime dressing & Grilled Chicken

Pesto Caesar Wrap

Pesto Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Kale, with Bulgur, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Lime-Pickled Onions, Pita Chips; Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar Dressing and Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Southern Wrap

Southern Wrap

$12.95

Roots Rice, with Kale, Chickpeas, Roasted Broccoli, Corn, Cheddar, Lim-Pickled Onions; Lemon Tahini dressing & Grilled BBQ Tofu -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Balboa Wrap

Balboa Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Feta, Pita chips, Avocado, Lime-Pickled Onions; Lemon Tahini & Caesar dressing with a dash of Frank's Red Hot; & 1.5x Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mayweather Wrap

Mayweather Wrap

$12.95

Kale, with bulgur, Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Avocado; Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing & Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Apollo Wrap

Apollo Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Spinach, Chickpeas, Red onions, Cucumber, Feta, Pita chips; Lemon Za'atar dressing & Grilled Chicken-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cobb Wrap

Cobb Wrap

$12.95

Arcadian Mix, with Kale, Roots Rice, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Hard-boiled egg; Greek Feta dressing & Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Tamari Wrap

Tamari Wrap

$12.95

Kale & Brown Rice, with Roasted Broccoli, Carrots, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapeños, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds; Miso Ginger Dressing & Red Chili Miso Tofu-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mad Wrap

Mad Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Spinach, Cannellini beans, Roasted Broccoli,Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Red Onion; Basil Balsamic & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing & Grilled Mushrooms-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Roots Wrap

Roots Wrap

$12.95

Roots Rice, with Spinach, 2x Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Pita Chips, Dried Cranberries; Lemon Tahini Dressing -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Comes with no grill item (optional: add chicken, tofu, or mushrooms).

Create Your Own

Create your own bowl! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing, and a grill item if you'd like.
Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$13.25
Create Your Own Wrap

Create Your Own Wrap

$10.95

Create Your Own Wrap! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing and an item from the grill. Mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Create Your Own Veggie Wrap (No Grilled Item)

Create Your Own Veggie Wrap (No Grilled Item)

$8.95

Create Your Own Wrap! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing. This item does NOT include a grill item (protein). Mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Create Your Own Veggie Bowl (No Grilled Item)

Create Your Own Veggie Bowl (No Grilled Item)

$9.75

Create Your Own Bowl! Choose your bases, ingredients, and dressings. This item does NOT include an item from the grill.

Drinks

Lemon Seltzer

Lemon Seltzer

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Spindrift - Half & Half

Spindrift - Half & Half

$2.00
Spindrift - Berry Variety Flavor

Spindrift - Berry Variety Flavor

$2.00
Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

$3.50

Our newest drink! We now make and bottle our own tea at Roots. Refreshing and naturally sweetened. • Blackberry Black Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Hibiscus Green Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Half Tea / Half Lemonade - 55 cal, 13g sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

939 W Grace St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Roots Natural Kitchen image

