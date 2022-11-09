Salad
Roots Natural Kitchen 939 W Grace St
7,723 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
939 W Grace St, Richmond, VA 23220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Willow Lawn
4.1 • 528
1601 Willow Lawn Drive Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richmond
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering - Cater VCU
4.4 • 2,836
935 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurant
More near Richmond