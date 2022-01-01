Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots of Brasil

review star

No reviews yet

201 North Weber Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Moqueca-FISH
Graos (grits) SHRIMP

Entree

Churrasco

$100.00Out of stock

Bacalhau (salted sea cod)

$28.00

Salty sea cod sautéed with onions,peppers green olives served with beans & rice

Caribbean chicken

$24.00

Two piece with rice n black beans and greens

Feijoada (black bean stew)

$22.00

Black bean stew with pork meat and sausage's served with rice, farofa,vinaigrette & collard greens

Feijão Tropeiro (black-eyed peas)

$20.00

Blackeyed peas mixed with pork, bacon,sausage,collard greens,eggs and farofa served with rice

Graos (grits) SHRIMP

$22.00

Graos (grits) CHICKEN

$18.00

Graos (grits) PORK BELLY

$18.00

Moqueca SEAFOOD

$30.00

Seafood, coconut milk,onions,peppers,tomatoes &rice

Moqueca-FISH

$22.00

Fish, coconut milk,onions,peppers,tomatoes &rice

Moqueca-SHRIMP

$24.00

Shrimp, coconut milk,onions,peppers,tomatoes &rice

Moqueca-VEGGIE

$18.00

Vegetables, coconut milk,onions,peppers,tomatoes &rice

Red Snapper

$33.00

Risotto Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Risotto FRANGO

$20.00

Risotto MINAS CHICKEN

$18.00

Risotto MINAS FISH

$20.00

Risotto MINAS PORK BELLY

$18.00

Risotto MINAS SHRIMP

$22.00

Strogonoff STEAK

$25.00

Strogonoff CHICKEN

$21.00

Fraldinha Steak

$27.00

Churrasco FOR TWO

$50.00Out of stock

Burger/Sandwich

Cachorro Quente (hotdog)

$12.00

Parmesan cheese, corn,peas,batata palha, salsa rosada drizzle

Egg BURGER

$15.00

Sunny side egg,lettuce,tomato,cheese,corn,peas,house made pickles,salsa Rosa,batata palha

x-tudo BURGER

$15.00

Bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,corn,ham,cheese,batata palha, rosa

Southern Brasil Fried chicken Sandwich

$14.00

House made pickles,tomatoes,pickled onions,avocado, cilantro lime sauce

Pizza

Portuguesa (Gene-baldo)

$17.00

Red sauce,ham,onions,black olives,mozzarella,eggs,fresh oregano

Baiano

$18.00

Red sauce,smoked sausage,onions,sweet peppers

Frango de Nanuque

$18.00

White sauce,chicken,cheese,corn,catupiry,green olives

Porco PORK BELLY

$18.00

Crispy pork belly,ham,house pickled jalapeños,onions,mozzarella

Apps

mandioca frita yucca fries

$10.00

Gaucho Fries

$14.00

Loaded fries topped with smoked sausage,crispy pork belly,cheese and vinaigrette

Mussels

$22.00

Mussels sautéed in onions and garlic,Portuguese white wine

Mariscos (loaded mussels)

$24.00

Grilled pineapple

$12.00

Pastels CHICKEN

$8.00

Pastels BEEF

$8.00

Picanha Acebolada

$22.00

Steak sautéed with onions and garlic

Milho Verde Elode (sweet corn)

$10.00

Pão de queijo cheese bread

$7.00

Six cheese bread

Queijo assado TWO

$6.00

Juustoleipa cheese skewers infused with Malagueta honey

Queijo assado FOUR

$12.00

Tacos

Barriga de porco (pork belly)

$16.00

Pork belly tacos pickled onions,pickled jalapeños

Picanha asada (steak)

$15.00

Carne asada tacos,pickled onion, pickled jalapeños,cilantro lime crema

Salads

Roots salad

$6.00

Mixed greens,tomatoes,black olives,hearts of palm, passion fruit vinaigrette

De Oliveira Caprese

$12.00

Tomatoes,fresh basil,hearts of palm,burrata cheese,balsamic reduction, vinegar and oil

Salada De palmitos

$12.00

Mixed greens,hearts of palm,tomato,corn,avocado,onions,peppers,sun citrus vinaigrette

KIDS MENU

Ramen - CHICKEN

$5.00

Ramen- BEEF

$5.00

Cheese Burger

$5.00

Chicky Strips

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

SIDES

Beans & Rice

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Rosa

$0.50

Charred Romaine Aviator Salad

Charred Romaine Aviator Salad

$11.00

Soup

Caldo Verde SOUP

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Guarana Antarctica CAN

$3.50

Carmen Miranda

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coca Cabana

$5.00Out of stock

Juices

The Praia

$4.50

Mango Tango

$4.50

Coquetel de Fruta

$5.00

Limeaid

$4.50

Agua de coco coconut water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy the authentically creative flavors of Brazil and its many influences in an inviting atmosphere in our locally family owned restaurant in Downtown Sioux Falls East Bank

Location

201 North Weber Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
775 N Philips Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2
orange starNo Reviews
775 N Phillips Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Winetime On Main - Washington Square
orange starNo Reviews
330 S. Main Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 457
104 W 12th St Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Washington Pavilion
orange starNo Reviews
301 South Main Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Kaladi's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 154
1716 S Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sioux Falls

PepperJax Grill - 13 - Sioux Falls
orange star4.4 • 2,876
2009 W 41 Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 457
104 W 12th St Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Daily Clean Food & Drink
orange star4.7 • 205
6215 South Western Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View restaurantnext
Agua Fresh - 101 S Phillips ave.
orange star4.7 • 178
101 S Phillips ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Kaladi's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 154
1716 S Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0328 - Sioux Falls, SD
orange star5.0 • 42
2101 W 41st St Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sioux Falls
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston