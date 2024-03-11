Smash Burger

$18.00

Beef chuck, short rib and brisket ground in-house, then seared on our flat top grill. Layered into a grilled brioche bun with grill glitter, American cheese, butter lettuce, and smoked heirloom tomatoes. Served with Fries. (Housemade Black Bean Quinoa Patty available.) (Sub Salad or Sweet Potato Fries +$2.)