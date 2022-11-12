Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Roots On Railroad

2 Reviews

$$

1304 Railroad Street

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Chicken Shawarma
Ahi Poke Bowl

Sharing

Tray of Fries

Tray of Fries

$6.00

Served with sea salt and fresh herbs

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

Bavarian Soft Pretzels Large & soft, they’re the perfect partner for beer! Add House-made Cheese Sauce $3.00

Pad Thai Fries

$13.00

Sriracha coated french fries tossed with carrots and cilantro. topped with peanut sauce & chopped peanuts

80 Fries

$14.00

Shoe string fries, topped with chicken Tinga, our house made aged-cheddar cheese sauce, smoked tomato salsa, picked onions and sweet peppers and sour cream

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$9.00Out of stock

For NFL games $9 for 6 Choose from Pad Thai, bbq, plain, HOT and Buffalo

Salads and Bowls

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheddar,tomato, black olives, salsa, guac, sour cream and freshly fried flour tortilla chips
Tri Tip Cobb Salad

Tri Tip Cobb Salad

$16.00

Smoked tri tip, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon, thinly sliced red onions, chopped & sliced egg with balsamic dressing

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$17.00

Sushi-grade ahi, tossed with seasoning, rice, wakame, and served with greens and crunchy wontons

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SALAD

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SALAD

$15.00

Poached shrimp over rice noodles, mixed greens, shredded carrot, bell pepper, cucumber, basil, mint, cilantro & chopped peanuts with ginger soy dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sliced almonds, feta and smoked tomato vinaigrette

Signatures

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Pop Up Famous! New England Style, hand picked lobster claw, poached in butter, mixed to order with lemon, celery and in house made pepper aioli served in a butter grilled sweet roll. Served with fries

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$16.50

Ground in-house, beef chuck, short rib and brisket, seared on our flat top grill, with grill glitter and American cheese, served with butter leaf and our signature smoked heirloom tomatoes. Served with fries

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Signature fried chicken. Juicy hot and crispy, served with honey, jalapeño slaw, aged cheddar on a grilled brioche bun Served with fries

Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked tri-tip, thinly sliced and served on grilled sourdough with pickled onions, sweet peppers, housemade barbecue sauce & cheddar cheese. Served with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich (HOT)

$16.50

Our original fried chicken sandwich. Juicy hot,spicy and crispy, served with honey, jalapeño slaw, aged cheddar on a grilled brioche bun. Served with fries

Lobster Mac

$25.00Out of stock

Straight outta my award winning recipe book! Hand picked lobster, slow roasted garlic chips housemade cheese sauce, sautéed with our locally sourced pasta. Served with diced smoked tomatoes and herbs.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$15.50

Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki and tahini sauce wrapped in a warm pita

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Served all day • Smoked tri-tip, guacamole, sour cream, housemade salsa, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and hashbrowns

Jalisco Dog

Jalisco Dog

$14.00

A quarter-pound Mexican-style street dog, bacon-wrapped with sautéed peppers & onions. Served on a butter grilled roll. Served with fries

Flamming Hot Cheetos Burrito

$19.00

Sashimi-grade tuna tossed with poke seasoning, sushi rice, Flaming Hot Cheetos, crab salad, wakame, and bits of caviar rolled into a flour tortilla served as a burrito

Veggie Burger

$16.00

In house-made black bean quinoa "burger", cheddar cheese, grilled onions, smoked tomato, chipotle aioli, on a brioche bun. Served with fries

Kids

Hot Dog

$8.00

Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries.

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Served with fries.

Mac and Cheese Kids

$8.00

Served with fries.

Sides

Bread

$2.00

Pita

$3.00

Sweets

Shortcake

Shortcake

$8.50Out of stock

Retail

Hat

$20.00

Pins

$7.00
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$9.00

House made smoked jalapeño and habaneros permitted for two weeks blinded and seasoned.

Jaeger (vip salad)

Jaeger (vip salad)

$16.00

This is for our friend. Currently the salad is spring roll bowl sub popcorn chicken (fried chicken chunks) last it was served with a side of the fried chicken slaw dressing. Package the chicken separately after cooking.

Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Bubbles La Qroix Lime

$5.00

Bubbles La Qroix Lemon

$5.00

Bubbles La Qroix Pamplemouse

$5.00

Water Can

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Black Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Yerba Mate Mint

$7.00Out of stock

Yerba Mate Orange

$7.00Out of stock

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$7.00Out of stock

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$7.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rethink Restaurant Call Us 805-296-3040

Website

Location

1304 Railroad Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

