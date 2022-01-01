Roots Raw Juice Bar imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Roots Raw Juice Bar

145 Reviews

$$

134 N 4th St

Suite #1220

Lake Mary, FL 32746

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz Açaí Bowl
24oz Açaí Bowl
Coffee Express

16oz Bowls

16oz Açaí Bowl

$13.50

16oz Pitaya Bowl

$13.50

16oz Matcha Bowl

$13.50

16oz Blue Base Bowl

$13.50

16oz Chia Bowl

$8.50

16oz Pumpkin Bowl

$13.50

24oz Bowls

24oz Açaí Bowl

$15.50

24oz Pitaya Bowl

$15.50

24oz Matcha Bowl

$15.50

24oz Blue Base Bowl

$15.50

24oz Pumpkin Bowl

$15.50

Smoothies

Blue Monster

Blue Monster

$8.25+
Tropical Blast

Tropical Blast

$8.25+
Purple Power

Purple Power

$8.25+

Go Bananas!

$8.25+
Feelin' Green

Feelin' Green

$8.25+
BYO - Smoothie

BYO - Smoothie

$8.25+
Matcha Madness

Matcha Madness

$8.25+
Coffee Express

Coffee Express

$8.25+

Spirulina Life

$8.24+

Triple Berry 20oz

$10.99

Apple Pickin 16oz

$8.25

Apple pickin 20oz

$10.99

Cooler

12oz Cold Press Juice Bottle (Good for 3days)

12oz Cold Press Juice Bottle (Good for 3days)

$9.00

6 pack 12oz

$53.00
Elderberry 12oz

Elderberry 12oz

$19.99

Miracle Juice

$21.99

Elderberry Shots

$4.50
Lemon-turmeric Shot

Lemon-turmeric Shot

$4.50
Lemon-ginger Shot

Lemon-ginger Shot

$4.50

Mini Miracle

$4.99
Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$3.95
Power Balls

Power Balls

$6.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Life Water

$2.99
Kombucha can

Kombucha can

$3.25

Power Bars (NEW)

$3.50

Vegan Fudge

$5.99

B221 Kombucha

$4.25

Juices

Sunburst

$8.50+

Beet Me Up

$8.50+

Green Juice

$8.50+

Vegan Vampire

$8.50+

Good Vibes

$8.50+

BYO - Juice

$8.50+

Grape Goddess

$8.50+

Golden Carrot

$8.50+

Super Greens

$8.50+

Apple Kale

$Extra - All

Extra

Sandwiches

Peanut Butter Bliss Sandwich

$10.00

Curry Me

$10.00

Italian

$10.00

Salads

Apple Chutney Salad

$9.00

Italian Salad

$9.00

Curry Me Salad

$9.00

Juice for combo

Sunburst

Beet Me Up

Green Juice

Vegan Vampire

Good Vibes

BYO - Juice

Grape Goddess

Golden Carrot

Super Greens

Apple Kale

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

134 N 4th St, Suite #1220, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Directions

Gallery
Roots Raw Juice Bar image

