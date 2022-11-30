Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots Restaurant 1200 Miramonte St

1200 Miramonte St

Broomfield, CO 80020

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
NEW MENU with monthly rotating menu items!

1200 Miramonte St, Broomfield, CO 80020

