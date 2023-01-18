Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

ROOTS SALAD KITCHEN

review star

No reviews yet

403 Blue Star

San Antonio, TX 78210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your Own Salad
Southwest Jerk Salad
Build your Own Wrap

“NEW” PROTEIN BOWL

STEAK BOWL

STEAK BOWL

$9.00
CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$8.00
TOFU BOWL

TOFU BOWL

$7.00
NO PROTEIN BOWL

NO PROTEIN BOWL

$5.50

Roots Signature Salads

Grilled Portobella Salad

Grilled Portobella Salad

$11.74

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Portobello mushroom, drizzled with champagne vinaigrette, with thinly sliced bruschetta bread

Greek Salad Tabbouleh

Greek Salad Tabbouleh

$11.74

Bulgur, freshly chopped mint and parsley, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, topped with lemon juice and olive oil

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$15.25

Iceberg lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, shredded carrots, cucumber, boiled egg, peas, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onion, drizzled with avocado ranch

Tex-Mex

Tex-Mex

$16.25

Arugula lettuce topped with sliced flat iron steak, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted corn, green onions, crumbled cojita cheese, topped with chimichurri

Shrimp Salad with Green Apples

Shrimp Salad with Green Apples

$15.25

Cooked shelled shrimp, shaved English cucumber, granny smith apples, pine nuts on a bed of bibb lettuce with a citrus orange dressing

Southwest Jerk Salad

Southwest Jerk Salad

$16.25

Jerk Chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce Topped with chipotle ranch

Grilled Salmon Summer Salad

Grilled Salmon Summer Salad

$17.25

Grilled Salmon, spring mix lettuce, red onion, apples, oranges, candied pecans, FETA cheese with Honey Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette

Build Your Own Salad

Build your Own Salad

$10.00

Build Your Own Wrap

Build your Own Wrap

Build your Own Wrap

$9.00

Soup

16oz Bowl
Tomato Bisque w/Basil

Tomato Bisque w/Basil

$5.05+

A signature twist on traditional tomato soup, this delicious vegetarian bisque is made with cream and butter, seasoned with onions, and finished with a hint of basil for a premium flavor experience.

Clam Chowder with Bacon

Clam Chowder with Bacon

$7.00+

Acai Bowls

"Warning" When ordering online, this may be melted if delivery takes to long. Best to eat right after made.
Acai Bowls

Acai Bowls

$10.25

Bottled Drinks

Brain enhancing hemp drink, elderflower rose,BlackBerry tea,,strawberry lemonade, Ginger lemonade

Roots Alkaline Water 9.5 pH

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Unity

$6.50

Smoothies

Energizer

$8.00

Watermelon, cucumber, strawberries, almond milk, chia seeds

Green Machine

$8.00

Coconut Water, baby spinach, kale, apple, banana, fresh squeezed lemon,honey

Post Workout

$8.00

Banana, Strawberries, Pineapple, Chia Seeds, Coconut water

Strawberry Watermelon

$8.00

Watermelon, Strawberries, Hemp Seeds, Yogurt, Coconut Water

Build Your Own Smoothie

BANANAS

$8.00

BLUEBERRIES

$8.00

PINEAPPLE

$8.00

STRAWBERRIES

$8.00

WATERMELON

$8.00

Tea

CEYLON ICED TEA

CEYLON ICED TEA

$2.75
LAVENDER LEMON ICED TEA

LAVENDER LEMON ICED TEA

$3.25
MANGO MADNESS REFESHER

MANGO MADNESS REFESHER

$3.25
PEACH PUNCH

PEACH PUNCH

$3.25
POMEGRANATE PLEASURE

POMEGRANATE PLEASURE

$3.25
STRAWBERRY ROSE

STRAWBERRY ROSE

$3.25

GALLON OF TEA

$10.95

Coffee

PURA VIDA BREWED COFFEE

$3.25

ICED COFFEE

$3.25

COLD BREW

$3.25

LATTE

$3.75

ICED LATTE

$3.75

ESPRESSO

$2.75

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Extra dressing

Extra dressing

$0.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:29 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:29 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:29 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:29 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:29 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:29 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

403 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78210

Directions

Gallery
Roots Salad Kitchen image
Roots Salad Kitchen image
Roots Salad Kitchen image
Roots Salad Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Camp Outpost Co.
orange star4.7 • 278
1811 S Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
Revolución Downtown SA - Houston St.
orange starNo Reviews
300 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Urth Juice Bar - 5317 McCullough
orange star4.8 • 272
5317 McCullough San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris - La Cantera
orange starNo Reviews
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160 San Antonio, TX 78256
View restaurantnext
Revolucion Coffee and Juice @ The Rim
orange starNo Reviews
5846 Worth Parkway San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 057 - Quarry Village
orange star4.7 • 1,645
250 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

Little Em's Oyster Bar - 1001 S Alamo Street
orange star4.0 • 103
1001 S Alamo Street San Antonio, TX 78210
View restaurantnext
Mixtli - 812 S Alamo Suite 103
orange star5.0 • 94
812 S Alamo Suite 101 San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Bruno’s Dive - 1004 S Alamo St
orange star4.9 • 10
1004 S Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston