Roots. Seasonal Cuisine

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

940 Northwest Pryor Road

Suite M

Lees Summit, MO 64081

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Btl Sparkling Water

$10.00

Coke

$3.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Elderflower Tonic

$5.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
American seasonal scratch kitchen

940 Northwest Pryor Road, Suite M, Lees Summit, MO 64081

