Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Roots To Rise

30 Reviews

$

75 3rd Ave

Waltham, MA 02451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

It's All Greek to Me
Cobbfather
Berry Blast Acai Bowl

Seasonal & New

Pesto Chicken w Roasted Peppers Panini

$12.19

grilled pesto chicken, provolone cheese and roasted peppers pressed on an artisan, locally sourced ciabatta bread

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.99

swiss, american, provolone and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our thick cut multi grain bread - a must try!

Soups of The Day - Click for Today's Choices

$9.99

several house-made soups offered daily. click for today's choices.

Pumpkin Bread

$4.39

locally sourced artisan pumpkin bread - delivered fresh daily

All Day Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.79

a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, bacon and cheddar cheese you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white wrap, whole wheat wrap or gluten free wrap

Garden & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Garden & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$8.89

a delicious sandwich made to order - you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white, whole wheat or gluten free wrap we add avocado, spinach and tomatoes along with a locally sourced cage free fried egg and cheddar cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$9.49

a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, ham and cheddar cheese you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white wrap, whole wheat wrap or gluten free wrap

Breakfast Power Bowl

Breakfast Power Bowl

$10.49

sweet potatoes and a fried egg, topped with red peppers, red onions, bacon and avocado

Breakfast Power Burrito

Breakfast Power Burrito

$11.09

sweet potatoes and a fried egg, topped with red peppers, red onions, bacon and avocado - pick from a gluten free, white or wheat wrap

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

$7.29

gluten-free overnight oats mixed with dairy-free oat milk, crisp cinnamon apples, sweetened with local maple syrup (GF, DF)

Almond Butter Overnight Oats

Almond Butter Overnight Oats

$7.29

gluten free overnight oats mixed with dairy free oat milk, topped with almond butter, potassium packed bananas and cinnamon

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$9.99

local all natural probiotic plain yogurt, house made gluten free granola, topped with antioxidant rich blueberries contains dairy and tree nuts

Yogurt and Strawberries

Yogurt and Strawberries

$9.99

local all natural probiotic plain yogurt, house made gluten free granola, topped with organic strawberries

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.29

tasty combination of watermelon, pineapple, grapes and bluberries

Blueberry Chia Pudding

Blueberry Chia Pudding

$11.09

energy-packed chia pudding, topped with antioxidant rich blueberries, sweetened with dates, cinnamon, dairy free coconut milk and a sprinkle of sea salt (V, GF, DF)

Acai Superfood

Acai Superfood

$12.19

acai Superfood mixed with bananas, blueberries, dates, and cashews topped with our homemade gluten-free granola and almond butter.

Acai Bowls

Berry Blast Acai Bowl

Berry Blast Acai Bowl

$14.29

acai, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas (V,DF,GF)

PB&J Acai Bowl

PB&J Acai Bowl

$14.29

acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)

Banana Split Acai Bowl

Banana Split Acai Bowl

$14.29

acai, granola, Teddies peanut butter, chocolate chips, and bananas (V)

Almond Joy Acai Bowl

Almond Joy Acai Bowl

$14.29

acai, granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, and bananas (V, DF, GF)

Smoothies

Large Antioxidant

Large Antioxidant

$11.09

fresh and healthy blended with almond milk, greek yogurt, blueberries, banana, spinach and kale - make it a small for $2 less

Large Chocolate Peanut Butter

Large Chocolate Peanut Butter

$13.89

dessert has never felt so healthy and tasted so good contains an all natural peanut butter, greek yogurt, almond milk and chocolate chips and syrup - make it a small for $2 less

Large Very Berry Acai

Large Very Berry Acai

$14.39

a refreshing & delicious smoothie packed with greek yogurt, acai, strawberries, blueberries and apple juice - make it a small for $2 less

Large Strawberry Banana

Large Strawberry Banana

$15.49

a highly requested and extremely delicious smoothie made with almond milk, organic strawberries and bananas, coconut flakes and honey - make it a small for $2 less

Large Tropical Acai

Large Tropical Acai

$13.89

refresher & summery all in one tropical acai smoothie contains acai, greek yogurt, banana, pineapple juice and coconut flakes - make it a small for $2 less

Large Apple Butter

Large Apple Butter

$11.69

taste of apple pie in a smoothie blended with greek yogurt, apple juice, almond butter and banana - make it a small for $2 less

Avocado Toasts

The Basic Avocado Toast

The Basic Avocado Toast

$8.89

avocado, sliced tomato, and everything seasoning on artisan bread

The Feta Avocado Toast

The Feta Avocado Toast

$11.09

avocado, dried cucumber, diced tomato, and feta cheese on artisan bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Avocado Toast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Avocado Toast

$12.09

avocado, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and bacon on artisan bread

Salads

It's All Greek to Me

It's All Greek to Me

$14.39

chopped romaine, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives paired with our house-made greek dressing (gf)

Cobbfather

Cobbfather

$14.39

chopped romaine, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hardboiled egg paired with our house-made honey dijon dressing

New England Harvest

New England Harvest

$13.29

chopped kale, farro, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries paired with our house-made balsamic dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$12.19

chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic rosemary breadcrumbs paired with our house-made caesar dressing

Asian Chop

Asian Chop

$13.29

chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, almonds paired with our house-made soy ginger dressing (v, gf, df)

Southwestern Sunshine

Southwestern Sunshine

$14.39

chopped romaine, black beans, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cilantro paired with our house-made lime cilantro dressing (gf)

Berry Salad

Berry Salad

$12.19

a salad that screams summer. organic romaine lettuce, strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers, carrots, topped with feta cheese and our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$16.59

chopped romaine, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hardboiled egg paired with our house-made balsamic dressing (contains dairy and eggs)

Soups

Soups of the Day - Click for Today's Choices

$9.99

several house-made soups offered daily. click for today's choices.

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$10.49

savory mix of turkey, onions, red beans, green peppers, green chilies, tomatoes, garlic, spices, sea salt and red pepper flakes

Sandwiches or Wraps

California

California

$12.19

roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, onion on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.19

roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, tomato on a bed of lettuce drizzled with our house-made buttermilk dill dressing, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$12.19

romaine, multigrain croutons, hormone free chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, house- made caesar dressing, cam be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Supreme Turkey BLT

Supreme Turkey BLT

$11.09

roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.19

roasted chicken, walnuts, raisins, apples, onion, romaine, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Southwest

Southwest

$12.19

roasted chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black bean salsa on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$14.39

tuna, mayo, lemon, dill, celery, onion on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

The Waltham

The Waltham

$12.19

roasted turkey breast, smoked ham, sharp cheddar cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, house-made herb mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$12.19

lettuce, squash, onions, peppers, mushrooms, sweet potato on a bed of spinach, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Greek

Greek

$16.59

lemon garlic shrimp, kalamata olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, house-made greek dressing on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Tomatoes and Cukes

Tomatoes and Cukes

$7.79

Inspired by the owners mom - fresh lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes - garnished with our house made herb mayonnaise - this is a GREAT sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.79

house-made peanut butter with an all natural raspberry preserve, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Smoked Ham

Smoked Ham

$11.09

Naturally smoked ham, sharp white cheddar cheese with house-made apple mustard, pickles, romaine, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Veggie

Veggie

$11.09

seasoned tofu, avocado, grape tomatoes, red pepper, red onion, spinach, edamame, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap

Paninis and Grilled Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto w Roasted Peppers Panini

$12.19

grilled pesto chicken, provolone cheese and roasted peppers pressed on an artisan, locally sourced ciabatta bread

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.99

swiss, american, provolone and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our thick cut multi grain bread - a must try!

Warm Bowls

Organic marinara sauced mixed with elbow macaroni, mozzarella balls, hormone free chicken and spinach, topped with fresh shaved parmesan cheese
Thai Peanut

Thai Peanut

$14.39

This item requires an additional 15 minutes of prep time - contains egg noodles, bell peppers, carrots, edamame, red cabbage, cilantro, peanuts and crunchy noodles, tossed in our house-made thai peanut sauce

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$17.69

elbow noodles, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, chicken, shaved parmesan, rosemary garlic, breadcrumbs

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$14.39

elbow noodles, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, spinach tossed in our house-made greek dressing

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$14.89

elbow noodles, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan

Shrimp & Quinoa

Shrimp & Quinoa

$17.69

shrimp, quinoa, chopped romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado with a side of lemon vinagrette

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$14.39

This item requires an additional 15 Minutes of prep time - contains egg noodles, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, red onion, scallions, tossed in our house-made soy ginger dressing (contains egg, soy)

Sides

Organic Free Range Chicken Breast

Organic Free Range Chicken Breast

$4.39

organic free-range antibiotic and hormone free chicken breast with our house made seasoning

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

$5.59

grilled lemon garlic shrimp - perfect topping for a salad or a warm bowl

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.09

our special blend of albacore tuna, diced onions, tomatoes and celery tossed with mayo, salt and pepper contains fish, egg yolks and soy

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$4.39

house made chicken salad mixed with our house-made maple cinnamon mayo, chopped walnuts, onion, fresh crisp apples and raisins

Organic Seasoned Grilled Tofu

Organic Seasoned Grilled Tofu

$3.39

local organic tofu with our house made seasoning

Organic Hard Boiled Eggs

Organic Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.39

organic cage free hard boiled eggs

Snacks & Desserts

Multigrain Tortilla Chips

$3.39

"Food Should Taste Good" chips. Great snack option that provides an all natural and healthier replacement for potato chips. Gluten free, no trans fat, no cholesterol, no MSG

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

$3.39

"Food Should Taste Good" chips. Great snack option that provides an all natural and healthier replacement for potato chips. Gluten free, no trans fat, no cholesterol, no MSG

Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips

$3.39

"Food Should Taste Good" chips. Great snack option that provides an all natural and healthier replacement for potato chips. Gluten free, no trans fat, no cholesterol, no MSG

Caramel Swoffle

$3.39

Locally sourced healthy and delicious treat. Gluten Free - Certified Organic - NON GMO

French Vanilla Swoffle

$3.39

Locally sourced healthy and delicious treat. Gluten Free - Certified Organic - NON GMO

Dark Chocolate Dipped Swoffle

$3.39

Locally sourced healthy and delicious treat. Gluten Free - Certified Organic - NON GMO

Dark Chocolate Granola Squares

$5.09

gluten free oats, pecans, protein-packed almonds, diced cranberries, sweetened with local honey, cinnamon, sea salt, and drenched in dark chocolate made without gluten, contains tree-nuts, chocolate may contain dairy

Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$4.19

local, sharp white cheddar cheese cubes - a great, tasty snack!

Chocolate Banana Chips

$3.89

milk chocolate covered banana chips. a great combination of bananas and chocolate!

Energy Trail Mix

$3.89

a satisfying mix of dry roast peanuts, chocolate gems, Thompson raisins, peanut butter chips and pineapple contains milk, peanuts and soy

Hot Cajun Snack Mix

$3.89

mouth watering mix of cajun corn sticks, seasoned dry roasted peanuts, pepitas, cajun devil peanuts, chilli bits and spices

Banana

$1.19

one of the most popular fruits worldwide. they contain essential nutrients that can have a protective impact on health.

Apple

$1.49

nutritious fruit that promote weight loss, reduce the risk of diabetes and good for your heart

Bakery - Fresh Daily

Pumpkin Bread - NEW!

$4.39Out of stock

locally sourced artisan pumpkin bread - delivered fresh daily

Banana Bread

$4.39

locally sourced artisan banana bread - delivered fresh daily

Carrot Cake

$4.39

baked and delivered fresh daily - give it a try - you will not be disappointed!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.39

locally sourced and extra large artisan cookie - delivered fresh daily

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.39

locally sourced and extra large artisan cookie - delivered fresh daily

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.39

locally sourced artisan muffin - delivered fresh daily

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.39

locally sourced artisan muffin - delivered fresh daily

Whole Wheat Bagel

$2.19

locally sourced whole wheat bagel - delivered fresh daily

Croissant

$3.39

local sourced artisan croissant - delivered fresh daily

Whole Wheat English Muffin

$2.19

locally sourced artisan whole wheat english muffin - delivered fresh daily

Bottled Drinks

Honest Tea - Honey Green

$4.09

real-brewed green tea leaves with organic cane sugar and a touch of organic honey

Honest Tea - Just Black

$4.09

smooth black tea brew with a Fair Trade certification

Bodyarmor - Strawberry Banana

$4.79

coconut water, b vitamins, antioxidants and potassium packed electrolytes

Bodyarmor - Lyte Peach Mango

$4.79

coconut water, antioxidants, b vitamins and potassium packed electrolytes

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.39

handcrafted orange juice - made in small batches using only the finest fruits

Fairlife 2% Milk

$4.79

2% reduced fat milk with 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.09

sparkling water and real squeezed fruit

Spindrift Lemon

$3.09

sparkling water and real squeezed fruit

Orange Sparkling San Pellegrino

$3.09

taste of ripe oranges punctuated by cool, crisp bubbles

Red Raspberry Kombucha

$5.09

Organic Red Raspberry Kombucha by Thirster made with a blend of black and green tea, fruit juice and ginger

Dasani Water

$2.09

100 % spring water.

Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle

$3.09

original in 20 oz bottle

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$3.09

diet in a 20 oz bottle

Coffees & Teas - NEW Lower Prices!

LARGE Hot Coffee

$1.99

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.

LARGE Iced Coffee

$2.29

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.

LARGE Latte

$1.99

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.

LARGE Cappuccino

$1.99

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.

LARGE Mocha

$1.99

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.

LARGE Chai

$1.99

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.

DOUBLE Espresso

$1.99

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every espresso is brewed fresh for you! Price quoted is for a double - make it a single on the ordering page for less.

LARGE Hot Tea

$1.99

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every hot tea is brewed fresh for you! Make it a small on the ordering page.

LARGE Hot Chocolate

$1.99

With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every hot chocolate is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We’re planting our roots to grow healthier, happier communities through our positively delicious healthy foods.

Website

Location

75 3rd Ave, Waltham, MA 02451

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Roots to Rise Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft Food Hall Project - CityPoint
orange starNo Reviews
200 5th Ave Waltham, MA 02452
View restaurantnext
Leo's Place Diner
orange star4.4 • 786
655 Main Street Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Pizza Co.
orange star4.7 • 91
129 Waltham St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Twisted Tree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 123
145 Lincoln Rd Lincoln, MA 01773
View restaurantnext
Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant - 743 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
743 Washington St Newton, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont
orange starNo Reviews
19 Leonard Street Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waltham

Tempo - Waltham
orange star4.2 • 1,326
474 Moody St Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
In A Pickle Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,084
265 Moody Street Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
Leo's Place Diner
orange star4.4 • 786
655 Main Street Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Shopper's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 617
731 Moody st Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
The Federal
orange star4.4 • 496
74 Tower Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1095 - Waltham
orange star4.2 • 381
1018 Lexington Street Waltham, MA 02452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waltham
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston