Roots To Rise

Popular Items
Seasonal & New
Pesto Chicken w Roasted Peppers Panini
grilled pesto chicken, provolone cheese and roasted peppers pressed on an artisan, locally sourced ciabatta bread
4 Cheese Grilled Cheese
swiss, american, provolone and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our thick cut multi grain bread - a must try!
Soups of The Day - Click for Today's Choices
several house-made soups offered daily. click for today's choices.
Pumpkin Bread
locally sourced artisan pumpkin bread - delivered fresh daily
All Day Breakfast
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, bacon and cheddar cheese you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white wrap, whole wheat wrap or gluten free wrap
Garden & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
a delicious sandwich made to order - you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white, whole wheat or gluten free wrap we add avocado, spinach and tomatoes along with a locally sourced cage free fried egg and cheddar cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, ham and cheddar cheese you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white wrap, whole wheat wrap or gluten free wrap
Breakfast Power Bowl
sweet potatoes and a fried egg, topped with red peppers, red onions, bacon and avocado
Breakfast Power Burrito
sweet potatoes and a fried egg, topped with red peppers, red onions, bacon and avocado - pick from a gluten free, white or wheat wrap
Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
gluten-free overnight oats mixed with dairy-free oat milk, crisp cinnamon apples, sweetened with local maple syrup (GF, DF)
Almond Butter Overnight Oats
gluten free overnight oats mixed with dairy free oat milk, topped with almond butter, potassium packed bananas and cinnamon
Yogurt & Granola
local all natural probiotic plain yogurt, house made gluten free granola, topped with antioxidant rich blueberries contains dairy and tree nuts
Yogurt and Strawberries
local all natural probiotic plain yogurt, house made gluten free granola, topped with organic strawberries
Fresh Fruit Bowl
tasty combination of watermelon, pineapple, grapes and bluberries
Blueberry Chia Pudding
energy-packed chia pudding, topped with antioxidant rich blueberries, sweetened with dates, cinnamon, dairy free coconut milk and a sprinkle of sea salt (V, GF, DF)
Acai Superfood
acai Superfood mixed with bananas, blueberries, dates, and cashews topped with our homemade gluten-free granola and almond butter.
Acai Bowls
Berry Blast Acai Bowl
acai, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas (V,DF,GF)
PB&J Acai Bowl
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
Banana Split Acai Bowl
acai, granola, Teddies peanut butter, chocolate chips, and bananas (V)
Almond Joy Acai Bowl
acai, granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, and bananas (V, DF, GF)
Smoothies
Large Antioxidant
fresh and healthy blended with almond milk, greek yogurt, blueberries, banana, spinach and kale - make it a small for $2 less
Large Chocolate Peanut Butter
dessert has never felt so healthy and tasted so good contains an all natural peanut butter, greek yogurt, almond milk and chocolate chips and syrup - make it a small for $2 less
Large Very Berry Acai
a refreshing & delicious smoothie packed with greek yogurt, acai, strawberries, blueberries and apple juice - make it a small for $2 less
Large Strawberry Banana
a highly requested and extremely delicious smoothie made with almond milk, organic strawberries and bananas, coconut flakes and honey - make it a small for $2 less
Large Tropical Acai
refresher & summery all in one tropical acai smoothie contains acai, greek yogurt, banana, pineapple juice and coconut flakes - make it a small for $2 less
Large Apple Butter
taste of apple pie in a smoothie blended with greek yogurt, apple juice, almond butter and banana - make it a small for $2 less
Avocado Toasts
Salads
It's All Greek to Me
chopped romaine, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives paired with our house-made greek dressing (gf)
Cobbfather
chopped romaine, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hardboiled egg paired with our house-made honey dijon dressing
New England Harvest
chopped kale, farro, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries paired with our house-made balsamic dressing
Caesar
chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic rosemary breadcrumbs paired with our house-made caesar dressing
Asian Chop
chopped romaine, edamame, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, almonds paired with our house-made soy ginger dressing (v, gf, df)
Southwestern Sunshine
chopped romaine, black beans, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cilantro paired with our house-made lime cilantro dressing (gf)
Berry Salad
a salad that screams summer. organic romaine lettuce, strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers, carrots, topped with feta cheese and our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chef's Salad
chopped romaine, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hardboiled egg paired with our house-made balsamic dressing (contains dairy and eggs)
Soups
Sandwiches or Wraps
California
roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, onion on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Buffalo Chicken
roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, tomato on a bed of lettuce drizzled with our house-made buttermilk dill dressing, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Chicken Caesar
romaine, multigrain croutons, hormone free chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, house- made caesar dressing, cam be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Supreme Turkey BLT
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Chicken Salad
roasted chicken, walnuts, raisins, apples, onion, romaine, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Southwest
roasted chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black bean salsa on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Tuna Salad
tuna, mayo, lemon, dill, celery, onion on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
The Waltham
roasted turkey breast, smoked ham, sharp cheddar cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, house-made herb mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Roasted Vegetables
lettuce, squash, onions, peppers, mushrooms, sweet potato on a bed of spinach, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Greek
lemon garlic shrimp, kalamata olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, house-made greek dressing on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Tomatoes and Cukes
Inspired by the owners mom - fresh lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes - garnished with our house made herb mayonnaise - this is a GREAT sandwich
Peanut Butter & Jelly
house-made peanut butter with an all natural raspberry preserve, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Smoked Ham
Naturally smoked ham, sharp white cheddar cheese with house-made apple mustard, pickles, romaine, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Veggie
seasoned tofu, avocado, grape tomatoes, red pepper, red onion, spinach, edamame, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Paninis and Grilled Sandwiches
Chicken Pesto w Roasted Peppers Panini
grilled pesto chicken, provolone cheese and roasted peppers pressed on an artisan, locally sourced ciabatta bread
4 Cheese Grilled Cheese
swiss, american, provolone and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our thick cut multi grain bread - a must try!
Warm Bowls
Thai Peanut
This item requires an additional 15 minutes of prep time - contains egg noodles, bell peppers, carrots, edamame, red cabbage, cilantro, peanuts and crunchy noodles, tossed in our house-made thai peanut sauce
Chicken Parm
elbow noodles, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, chicken, shaved parmesan, rosemary garlic, breadcrumbs
Mediterranean
elbow noodles, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, spinach tossed in our house-made greek dressing
Pesto Pasta
elbow noodles, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan
Shrimp & Quinoa
shrimp, quinoa, chopped romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado with a side of lemon vinagrette
Lo Mein
This item requires an additional 15 Minutes of prep time - contains egg noodles, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, red onion, scallions, tossed in our house-made soy ginger dressing (contains egg, soy)
Sides
Organic Free Range Chicken Breast
organic free-range antibiotic and hormone free chicken breast with our house made seasoning
Lemon Garlic Shrimp
grilled lemon garlic shrimp - perfect topping for a salad or a warm bowl
Tuna Salad
our special blend of albacore tuna, diced onions, tomatoes and celery tossed with mayo, salt and pepper contains fish, egg yolks and soy
Chicken Salad
house made chicken salad mixed with our house-made maple cinnamon mayo, chopped walnuts, onion, fresh crisp apples and raisins
Organic Seasoned Grilled Tofu
local organic tofu with our house made seasoning
Organic Hard Boiled Eggs
organic cage free hard boiled eggs
Snacks & Desserts
Multigrain Tortilla Chips
"Food Should Taste Good" chips. Great snack option that provides an all natural and healthier replacement for potato chips. Gluten free, no trans fat, no cholesterol, no MSG
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
"Food Should Taste Good" chips. Great snack option that provides an all natural and healthier replacement for potato chips. Gluten free, no trans fat, no cholesterol, no MSG
Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips
"Food Should Taste Good" chips. Great snack option that provides an all natural and healthier replacement for potato chips. Gluten free, no trans fat, no cholesterol, no MSG
Caramel Swoffle
Locally sourced healthy and delicious treat. Gluten Free - Certified Organic - NON GMO
French Vanilla Swoffle
Locally sourced healthy and delicious treat. Gluten Free - Certified Organic - NON GMO
Dark Chocolate Dipped Swoffle
Locally sourced healthy and delicious treat. Gluten Free - Certified Organic - NON GMO
Dark Chocolate Granola Squares
gluten free oats, pecans, protein-packed almonds, diced cranberries, sweetened with local honey, cinnamon, sea salt, and drenched in dark chocolate made without gluten, contains tree-nuts, chocolate may contain dairy
Cheddar Cheese Cubes
local, sharp white cheddar cheese cubes - a great, tasty snack!
Chocolate Banana Chips
milk chocolate covered banana chips. a great combination of bananas and chocolate!
Energy Trail Mix
a satisfying mix of dry roast peanuts, chocolate gems, Thompson raisins, peanut butter chips and pineapple contains milk, peanuts and soy
Hot Cajun Snack Mix
mouth watering mix of cajun corn sticks, seasoned dry roasted peanuts, pepitas, cajun devil peanuts, chilli bits and spices
Banana
one of the most popular fruits worldwide. they contain essential nutrients that can have a protective impact on health.
Apple
nutritious fruit that promote weight loss, reduce the risk of diabetes and good for your heart
Bakery - Fresh Daily
Pumpkin Bread - NEW!
locally sourced artisan pumpkin bread - delivered fresh daily
Banana Bread
locally sourced artisan banana bread - delivered fresh daily
Carrot Cake
baked and delivered fresh daily - give it a try - you will not be disappointed!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
locally sourced and extra large artisan cookie - delivered fresh daily
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
locally sourced and extra large artisan cookie - delivered fresh daily
Blueberry Muffin
locally sourced artisan muffin - delivered fresh daily
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
locally sourced artisan muffin - delivered fresh daily
Whole Wheat Bagel
locally sourced whole wheat bagel - delivered fresh daily
Croissant
local sourced artisan croissant - delivered fresh daily
Whole Wheat English Muffin
locally sourced artisan whole wheat english muffin - delivered fresh daily
Bottled Drinks
Honest Tea - Honey Green
real-brewed green tea leaves with organic cane sugar and a touch of organic honey
Honest Tea - Just Black
smooth black tea brew with a Fair Trade certification
Bodyarmor - Strawberry Banana
coconut water, b vitamins, antioxidants and potassium packed electrolytes
Bodyarmor - Lyte Peach Mango
coconut water, antioxidants, b vitamins and potassium packed electrolytes
Natalie's Orange Juice
handcrafted orange juice - made in small batches using only the finest fruits
Fairlife 2% Milk
2% reduced fat milk with 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk
Spindrift Raspberry Lime
sparkling water and real squeezed fruit
Spindrift Lemon
sparkling water and real squeezed fruit
Orange Sparkling San Pellegrino
taste of ripe oranges punctuated by cool, crisp bubbles
Red Raspberry Kombucha
Organic Red Raspberry Kombucha by Thirster made with a blend of black and green tea, fruit juice and ginger
Dasani Water
100 % spring water.
Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle
original in 20 oz bottle
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle
diet in a 20 oz bottle
Coffees & Teas - NEW Lower Prices!
LARGE Hot Coffee
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.
LARGE Iced Coffee
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.
LARGE Latte
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.
LARGE Cappuccino
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.
LARGE Mocha
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.
LARGE Chai
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every cup is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.
DOUBLE Espresso
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every espresso is brewed fresh for you! Price quoted is for a double - make it a single on the ordering page for less.
LARGE Hot Tea
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every hot tea is brewed fresh for you! Make it a small on the ordering page.
LARGE Hot Chocolate
With our new Bean to Cup Brewer every hot chocolate is brewed fresh for you! Order yours today! Price shown is for a 16 ounce large - you can switch to a small at the order page if you prefer.
We’re planting our roots to grow healthier, happier communities through our positively delicious healthy foods.
