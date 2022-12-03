Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots Natural Kitchen 9444 Fairfax Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

9444 Fairfax Boulevard

Fairfax, VA 22031

Signature Grain Bowls

El Jefe

El Jefe

$16.00

Brown Rice with kale, black beans, charred corn, red onion, feta, pita chips, and avocado. Cilantro Lime dressing with the Works (lime squeeze & dash of tabasco), and Grilled Chicken.

The Balboa

The Balboa

$17.00

Brown Rice with roasted sweet potatoes, charred corn, feta, pita chips, lime-pickled onions, and avocado; Lemon Tahini & Caesar dressing with a dash of frank's red hot; 1.5 servings of Grilled Chicken!

Southern

Southern

$15.25

Roots Rice with Kale, chickpeas, roasted broccoli, charred corn, lime-pickled onions, and white cheddar. Lemon Tahini dressing and Grilled BBQ Tofu.

Apollo

Apollo

$15.25

Brown Rice with spinach, chickpeas, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta, and pita chips. Lemon Za'atar dressing, and Grilled Chicken.

Mad Bowl

Mad Bowl

$14.85

Brown Rice with spinach, cannellini beans, roasted broccoli, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, and shaved parmesan; Pesto Vinaigrette & Basil Balsamic dressing; Grilled Chimichurri Mushrooms

Roots Bowl

Roots Bowl

$14.85

Roots Rice with spinach, 2x roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, goat cheese, pita chips, and dried cranberries; Lemon Tahini dressing. (Optional: Add a Grilled Item)

Signature Salads

Pesto Caesar Salad

Pesto Caesar Salad

$15.25

Kale with bulgur (G), grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lime pickled onions, and pita chips; Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar dressing, with a kick of Sriracha; Grilled Chicken

Mayweather Salad

Mayweather Salad

$16.00

Kale with bulgur (G), roasted beets, roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, goat cheese, and avocado; Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing; Grilled Chicken.

Corner Cobb Salad

Corner Cobb Salad

$16.00

Arcadian Mix, with kale, roots rice, roasted sweet potatoes, charred corn, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, and hard-boiled egg; Greek Feta dressing and Grilled Chicken

Tamari Salad

Tamari Salad

$16.00

Kale and Brown Rice with roasted broccoli, red onions, pickled carrots, purple cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and toasted almonds. Miso Ginger dressing and Grilled Red Chili Miso Tofu

Signature Wraps

El Jefe Wrap

El Jefe Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Kale, Black beans, Red onions, Corn, Feta, Pita chips, Avocado; Cilantro Lime dressing & Grilled Chicken

Pesto Caesar Wrap

Pesto Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Kale, with Bulgur, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Lime-Pickled Onions, Pita Chips; Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar Dressing and Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Balboa Wrap

Balboa Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Feta, Pita chips, Avocado, Lime-Pickled Onions; Lemon Tahini & Caesar dressing with a dash of Frank's Red Hot; & 1.5x Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mayweather Wrap

Mayweather Wrap

$12.95

Kale, with bulgur, Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Avocado; Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing & Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Southern Wrap

Southern Wrap

$12.95

Roots Rice, with Kale, Chickpeas, Roasted Broccoli, Corn, Cheddar, Lim-Pickled Onions; Lemon Tahini dressing & Grilled BBQ Tofu -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Apollo Wrap

Apollo Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Spinach, Chickpeas, Red onions, Cucumber, Feta, Pita chips; Lemon Za'atar dressing & Grilled Chicken-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Roots Wrap

Roots Wrap

$12.95

Roots Rice, with Spinach, 2x Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Pita Chips, Dried Cranberries; Lemon Tahini Dressing -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Comes with no grill item (optional: add chicken, tofu, or mushrooms).

Mad Wrap

Mad Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Spinach, Cannellini beans, Roasted Broccoli,Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Red Onion; Basil Balsamic & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing & Grilled Mushrooms-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Tamari Wrap

Tamari Wrap

$12.95

Kale & Brown Rice, with Roasted Broccoli, Carrots, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapeños, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds; Miso Ginger Dressing & Red Chili Miso Tofu-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cobb Wrap

Cobb Wrap

$12.95

Arcadian Mix, with Kale, Roots Rice, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Hard-boiled egg; Greek Feta dressing & Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Create Your Own

Create your own bowl! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing, and a grill item if you'd like.
Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$13.25
Create Your Own Wrap

Create Your Own Wrap

$10.95

Create Your Own Wrap! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing and an item from the grill. Mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Drinks

Lemon Seltzer

Lemon Seltzer

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

$3.50

Our newest drink! We now make and bottle our own tea at Roots. Refreshing and naturally sweetened. • Blackberry Black Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Hibiscus Green Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Half Tea / Half Lemonade - 55 cal, 13g sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Choose from our 10 signature grain bowls and salads - make it your own with any substitutions you like! OR build your own bowl - choose your bases, ingredients, dressings and top it off with a grill item.

Location

9444 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

