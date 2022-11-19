  • Home
  Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
American

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

1,106 Reviews

$$

15 E Olentangy St

Powell, OH 43065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

*Pizza or Calzone
Local House Salad
A La Carte

*Appetizers

To Go Bruschetta

To Go Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella · Red & Yellow Grape Tomatoes Garlic Basil Pesto · Olive Oil · Balsamic Reduction

To Go Salsa Trio

$12.00

Chunky Guacamole · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Mango Habanero · White Corn Tortilla Chips

To Go Pretzel Rolls

To Go Pretzel Rolls

$10.00

Bacon & Scallion Cheese Dip

To Go Salsa Plate

To Go Salsa Plate

$12.00

Your choice of your favorite salsa from the Salsa Trio

Bread Service

Bread Service

$5.00

Shareable Loaf of Great Harvest Cheddar Bread.

3 Lamb Lollipops

3 Lamb Lollipops

$16.00

Smoked Bacon-Onion Jam · Bacon Poached Brussel Sprouts

6 Lamb Lollipops

6 Lamb Lollipops

$29.00

Smoked Bacon-Onion Jam · Bacon Poached Brussel Sprouts

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Served with celery. Vegan Buffalo Sauce Upon Request.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

White Corn Tortilla Chips · Celery Bleu Cheese Crumbles Gluten-free but not Celiac-friendly.

Wings

Wings

Gluten-free. Not celiac-friendly.

Chipotle Hummus

Chipotle Hummus

$11.00

Sweet with honey, yet spicy from the chipotle. Served with carrots, celery, pita Gluten-free without pita. Vegan-friendly**Includes honey**

1/2 Order Zucchini Fries

1/2 Order Zucchini Fries

$6.50

Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a side of Marinara.

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$11.00

Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a side of Marinara.

*Salads & Soups

Tomatoes · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Bleu Cheese Crumbles · Fried Onions Beef Tips · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

Cup Butternut

$4.50

Butternut Squash Soup with Candied Bacon.

Bowl Butternut

$6.50

Butternut Squash Soup with Candied Bacon.

1/2 Local House Salad

1/2 Local House Salad

$5.00

Half portion of our Local House Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar, candied walnuts, red onions, and croutons.

Local House Salad

Local House Salad

$10.00

Tomatoes · Cucumbers · White Cheddar · Candied Walnuts Red Onions · Croutons · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

1/2 Classic Caesar Salad

1/2 Classic Caesar Salad

$4.00

Half-sized caesar salad. Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Shaved Parmesan · Croutons · Chopped Romaine Lettuce · Caesar Dressing

1/2 Chopped-Up Salad

1/2 Chopped-Up Salad

$8.00

Turkey · Bacon · Avocado · Blue Cheese Crumbles · Toasted Almonds Fresh Apples · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

Chopped-Up Salad

Chopped-Up Salad

$15.00

Turkey · Bacon · Avocado · Blue Cheese Crumbles · Toasted Almonds Fresh Apples · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin

1/2 Spinach Salad

1/2 Spinach Salad

$7.00

Goat Cheese · Almonds · Avocado · Dried Cranberries · Mandarin Oranges · Citrus Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Goat Cheese · Almonds · Avocado · Dried Cranberries · Mandarin Oranges · Citrus Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$17.00

Tomatoes · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Bleu Cheese Crumbles · Fried Onions Beef Tips · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$14.00

Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Asparagus, Green Beans, Roasted Beets, Roasted Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Warm Mushroom Salad

Warm Mushroom Salad

$17.00

Roasted kale, WIld Mushrooms, Lentils, Shallots, Almonds and Balsamic Reduction.

*Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

All-Natural Turkey Breast · Bacon · Avocado Salsa · White Cheddar · Red Pepper Aioli · Lettuce · Tomato Great Harvest White Bread

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast · Avocado · Pepper Jack Cheese · Jalapeño · Sriracha Mayonnaise Great Harvest White Bread

Classic BLTC

Classic BLTC

$12.00

Bacon · Lettuce · Tomato · White Cheddar · Mayo · Great Harvest Wheat Bread

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beef · Swiss · Sauerkraut · 1000 Island Dressing · Great Harvest Rye Bread

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Ciabatta Bread.

Jalapeno Black Bean Burger

Jalapeno Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Homemade Black Bean Burger · Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Red Pepper Aioli · Toasted Brioche Bun

Lean Green Bison Burger

Lean Green Bison Burger

$21.00

Avocado Salsa · Jalapeños · Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Toasted Brioche Bun Classic Bison Burger | 16

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.00

Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Toasted Brioche Bun

Loaded Local Burger

Loaded Local Burger

$17.00

Bacon-Onion Jam · Fresh Goat Cheese · Fried Onions · Lettuce · Tomato · Toasted Brioche Bun

Local Burger

Local Burger

$14.00

Lettuce · Tomato · Toasted Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Herb-Marinated Cod Loin · Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Homemade Tartar · Toasted Brioche Bun

*Kids

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$7.00

Creamy Mac-N-Cheese with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Choice of Pasta (GF Penne, Cavatappi, Linguini) Choice of Sauce (Marinara, Butter or Alfredo) with your choice of 2 Sides

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00

4oz Beef Patty, with or without Cheese, Bun and Choice of 2 Sides

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Cod

Kids Cod

$7.00

Fried or Grilled with choice of 2 sides

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

White or Wheat and your choice of cheese with choice of 2 sides

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

All Natural and Hormone Free Hotdog with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Pita Pizza

Kids Pita Pizza

$7.00

Choice of Pepperoni or Cheese Pita Pizza with your choice of 2 sides.

Kids Ribs

Kids Ribs

$10.00

1/4 Slab of Ribs with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Salmon

Kids Salmon

$13.00

6oz Salmon cooked to order with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Steak Bites

Kids Steak Bites

$9.00

4oz Steak Bites made to order your with choice of 2 Sides.

*Entrees

*1/2 Baby Back Ribs

*1/2 Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Homemade BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese-Bacon Hash, French Green Beans.

*Full Baby Back Ribs

*Full Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

Homemade BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese-Bacon Hash, French Green Beans.

*Atlantic Cod

*Atlantic Cod

$21.00

Herb-Marinated Cod Loins · Broccoli · Garlic Roasted Potatoes · Homemade Tarter Baked or Fried

*Lemon Chicken

*Lemon Chicken

$22.00

Roasted Potatoes · Asparagus · Lemon Cream Sauce · Parmesan

*Salmon

*Salmon

$24.00

Baby Kale · Roasted Beets · Corn · Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

*Chipotle Honey Pork Chop

*Chipotle Honey Pork Chop

$25.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Chipotle Honey Glaze, Green Beans

*N.Y. Strip Steak

*N.Y. Strip Steak

$35.00

10 oz N.Y. Strip, Green Chimichurri, Roasted Potatoes, Roasted Wild Mushrooms and Demi-Glace

*Sweet Potato Pasta

*Sweet Potato Pasta

$17.00

Chili-Spiced Sweet Potato Noodles · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Avocado · Micro Cilantro · Tomatoes · Grilled Limes

*Vegetable Curry

*Vegetable Curry

$16.00

Thai-Coconut Curry · White Rice · Red Peppers · Green Peppers · Corn · Mushroom · Tomatoes · Jalapeños · Chilis · Vegan · Gluten Free

*Mushroom Ravioli

*Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

Broccolini · Spinach · Corn · Alfredo Sauce · Parmesan Cheese · Red Chili Flakes

*BYO Pasta

*BYO Pasta

$12.00

Choice of Pasta: Linguini, Cavatappi or Gluten Free Penne. Choice of Sauce: Alfredo, Marinara, Cheese Sauce or Butter.

*Adult Mac-n-Cheese

*Adult Mac-n-Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Tomatoes, Herb Bread Crumbs

*Pizza or Calzones

*Pizza or Calzone

*Pizza or Calzone

Click Here to Order a Pizza or Calzone. All Pizzas & Calzones come with House Cheese. Calzones come with a side of Marinara.

*Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

House-made Carrot Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.00

House-made Triple Chocolate Cake

Cookie a la Mode

Cookie a la Mode

$7.00

House-made Chocolate Chip Cookie with Vanilla Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

House-made Peanut Butter Pie

Ice Cream *GF

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Pecan Pie *GF

Pecan Pie *GF

$7.00

House-made Pecan Pie

*Cheesecakes GF

*Cheesecakes GF

Gluten Free Cheesecakes! Out of stock items will be coming soon!

*Birdie’s Gluten Free Baked Goods

*Birdie’s Gluten Free Baked Goods

Birdies Gluten Free Desserts! Out of stock items will be coming soon!

*A La Carte

A La Carte

A La Carte

Click Here to See Today's Offerings

L.R. Marketplace

When you bring your old mason or honey jars back you will receive a $1.00 recycling credit per jar with lid.
L.R Farms Eggs - 1/2 Dozen

L.R Farms Eggs - 1/2 Dozen

$3.00Out of stock

Eggs from OUR Farm

L.R. Coffee Mug

L.R. Coffee Mug

$20.00

Local Roots Coffee Mug

L.R. Farms Eggs - 1 Dozen

L.R. Farms Eggs - 1 Dozen

$5.00

Eggs from OUR Farm

Florin Coffee Company

Florin Coffee Company

$12.00

Buckeye Breakfast Buzz

Trisha's Elderberry Syrup

$29.00

Trisha's ElderBalm

$15.00

L.R. Prepared Foods

Pint of Candied Walnuts

Pint of Candied Walnuts

$9.00

Pint of our House-made Candied Walnuts

Pint of Bacon Onion Jam

Pint of Bacon Onion Jam

$18.00Out of stock

Pint of our House-made Bacon Onion Jam

Pint of Dressing

Pint of Dressing

$9.00

Pint of our House-made Dressings

Quart of Soup

Quart of Soup

$17.00

Quart of our House-made Soups. Options: Butternut Squash Soup

Pint of Jalapeno Infused Pickles

Pint of Jalapeno Infused Pickles

$6.00

Pint of our Jalapeño Infused Pickles

Quart of Jalapeno Infused Pickles

Quart of Jalapeno Infused Pickles

$9.00

Quart of our Jalapeño Infused Pickles

Pint of Apple Sauce

Pint of Apple Sauce

$7.00

Pint of our House-made Apple Sauce

Pint of Candied Bacon

Pint of Candied Bacon

$9.00

Pint of our House-made Candied Bacon

L.R. Honey

11oz Bear - Hive

11oz Bear - Hive

$10.00

Fresh Honey from Local Roots Farm

6oz of L.R. Farms Honey

$6.00

Fresh Honey from Local Roots Farm

1 Pound of L.R. Farms Honey

1 Pound of L.R. Farms Honey

$12.00

Fresh Honey from Local Roots Farm

2 Pounds of L.R. Farms Honey

$21.00Out of stock

Fresh Honey from Local Roots Farm

Honey Dipper

Honey Dipper

$2.00

Honey Dipper

Honey Comb

Honey Comb

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Honey Comb from Local Roots Farm

$250 Banquet Room Deposit

Booking an event with Local Roots? Pay your deposit online! NOTE: Please do not pay deposit before receiving instructions to do so from our Event Coordinator! We cannot guarantee a date be available without confirmation from our Event Coordinator.
Banquet Room Deposit

Banquet Room Deposit

$250.00

Booking an event with Local Roots? Pay your deposit online! NOTE: Please do not pay deposit before receiving instructions to do so from our Event Coordinator! We cannot guarantee a date be available without confirmation from our Event Coordinator.

*Appetizers

3 Lamb Lollipops

3 Lamb Lollipops

$16.00

Smoked Bacon-Onion Jam · Bacon Poached Brussel Sprouts

6 Lamb Lollipops

6 Lamb Lollipops

$29.00

Smoked Bacon-Onion Jam · Bacon Poached Brussel Sprouts

Salsa Trio

$12.00

PLEASE NOTE: Our White Corn Tortilla Chips are fried in shared oil with other glutenous items. As a result, they may experience cross-contact with gluten. They are NOT Celiac Friendly. Chunky Guacamole, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Mango Habanero and White Corn Tortilla Chips.

Salsa Plate

Salsa Plate

$12.00

PLEASE NOTE: Our White Corn Tortilla Chips are fried in shared oil with other glutenous items. As a result, they may experience cross-contact with gluten. They are NOT Celiac Friendly. Chunky Guacamole, Corn & Black Bean Salsa OR Mango Habanero Served with White Corn Tortilla Chips

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Served with Celery.

Wings

Wings

$6.00+

PLEASE NOTE: Our Wings are fried in shared oil with other glutenous items. As a result, they may experience cross-contact with gluten. They are NOT Celiac Friendly.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

PLEASE NOTE: Our White Corn Tortilla Chips are fried in shared oil with other glutenous items. As a result, they may experience cross-contact with gluten. They are NOT Celiac Friendly. Celery, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Chipotle Hummus

Chipotle Hummus

$10.00

Served with Carrots, Celery and Pita Gluten-free without Pita. Vegan-friendly **Includes honey**

*Salads & Soups

Cup Butternut Squash Soup

$4.50

Butternut Squash Soup with Candied Bacon.

Bowl Butternut Squash Soup

$6.50

Butternut Squash Soup with Candied Bacon.

1/2 Local House Salad

1/2 Local House Salad

$4.50

Half portion of our Local House Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar, candied walnuts, red onions, and croutons.

Local House Salad

Local House Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes · Cucumbers · White Cheddar · Candied Walnuts Red Onions · Croutons · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

1/2 Classic Caesar Salad

1/2 Classic Caesar Salad

$4.00

Half-sized caesar salad. Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Shaved Parmesan · Croutons · Chopped Romaine Lettuce · Caesar Dressing

1/2 Chopped-Up Salad

1/2 Chopped-Up Salad

$8.00

Turkey · Bacon · Avocado · Blue Cheese Crumbles · Toasted Almonds Fresh Apples · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

Chopped-Up Salad

Chopped-Up Salad

$15.00

Turkey · Bacon · Avocado · Blue Cheese Crumbles · Toasted Almonds Fresh Apples · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

1/2 Spinach Salad

1/2 Spinach Salad

$7.00

Goat Cheese · Almonds · Avocado · Strawberries · Mandarin Oranges · Citrus Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Goat Cheese · Almonds · Avocado · Strawberries · Mandarin Oranges · Citrus Vinaigrette

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

$8.50

Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$17.00

Tomatoes · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Bleu Cheese Crumbles · Fried Onions Beef Tips · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$14.00

Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Asparagus, Green Beans, Roasted Beets, Roasted Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Warm Mushroom Salad

Warm Mushroom Salad

$17.00

Roasted kale, WIld Mushrooms, Lentils, Shallots, Almonds and Balsamic Reduction.

*Sandwiches

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo sauce

California Chicken Sandwiches

California Chicken Sandwiches

$15.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Sriracha Mayonnaise, Great Harvest White Bread

Classic BLTC

Classic BLTC

$12.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, White Cheddar, Mayo

Lean Green Bison Burger

Lean Green Bison Burger

$21.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Avocado Salsa, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Loaded Local Burger

Loaded Local Burger

$17.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Please request NO Friend Onion Strings if Gluten Free / Celiac. Bacon-Onion Jam, Fresh Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion Strings

Local Burger

Local Burger

$14.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Dressing

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$14.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! All-Natural Turkey Breast · Bacon · Avocado Salsa · White Cheddar · Red Pepper Aioli · Lettuce · Tomato · Great Harvest White Bread

Cuban

Cuban

$16.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard

*Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread! 4oz Beef Patty, with or without Cheese, Bun and your choice of 2 Sides

Kids Chicken (Grilled)

Kids Chicken (Grilled)

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE Chicken Fingers are served as GRILLED Chicken! Grilled Chicken with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Cod (Baked)

Kids Cod (Baked)

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE Chicken Fingers are served as GRILLED Chicken! Baked Chicken served with Tartar Sauce and your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Hot Dog (No Bun)

Kids Hot Dog (No Bun)

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE Hotdogs are served with NO Bread! All Natural and Hormone Free Hotdog with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Ribs

Kids Ribs

$10.00

1/4 Slab of Ribs with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Salmon

Kids Salmon

$13.00

6oz Salmon cooked to order with your choice of 2 Sides.

Kids Steak Bites

Kids Steak Bites

$9.00

4oz Steak Bites made to order your with choice of 2 Sides.

Kid's GF Pasta

Kid's GF Pasta

$7.00

GF Penne Choice of Sauce (Marinara, Butter or Alfredo) with your choice of 2 Sides

Kid's GF Mac-n-Cheese

Kid's GF Mac-n-Cheese

$7.00

Creamy Mac-N-Cheese (GF Penne) with your choice of 2 Sides.

*Entrees

*Atlantic Cod (Baked)

*Atlantic Cod (Baked)

$17.00

GLUTEN FREE Cod is served as BAKED Cod! Herb-Marinated Cod Loins served with Broccoli, Garlic Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Homemade Tartar and Thyme.

*BYO Pasta (GF Penne)

*BYO Pasta (GF Penne)

$12.00

GLUTEN FREE BYO Pasta is served with GLUTEN FREE PENNE. Choice of Sauce: Alfredo, Marinara, Cheese Sauce or Butter.

*Lemon Chicken

*Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Roasted Potatoes · Asparagus · Lemon Cream Sauce · Parmesan

*Salmon

*Salmon

$24.00

Baby Kale · Roasted Beets · Corn · Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

*Vegetable Curry

*Vegetable Curry

$16.00

Thai-Coconut Curry · White Rice · Red Peppers · Green Peppers · Corn · Mushroom · Tomatoes · Jalapeños · Chilis · Vegan · Gluten Free

*Sweet Potato Pasta

*Sweet Potato Pasta

$17.00

Chili-Spiced Sweet Potato Noodles · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Avocado · Micro Cilantro · Tomatoes · Grilled Limes

*1/2 Baby Back Ribs

*1/2 Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

*** Bleu Cheese Bacon Hash is NOT Celiac Friendly! *** Homemade BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese-Bacon Hash, French Green Beans.

*Full Baby Back Ribs

*Full Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

*** Bleu Cheese Bacon Hash is NOT Celiac Friendly! *** Homemade BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese-Bacon Hash, French Green Beans.

*Adult Mac-N-Cheese (GF Penne)

*Adult Mac-N-Cheese (GF Penne)

$13.00

GF Penne Mac-n-Cheese served with Tomatoes and Gluten Free Bread Crumbs.

*Chipotle Honey Pork Chop

*Chipotle Honey Pork Chop

$25.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Chipotle Honey Glaze, Green Beans

*N.Y. Strip Steak

*N.Y. Strip Steak

$35.00

10 oz N.Y. Strip, Green Chimichurri, Roasted Potatoes, Roasted Wild Mushrooms and Demi-Glace

*Pizza or Calzones

*Pizza or Calzone

*Pizza or Calzone

Click Here to Order a Pizza or Calzone. All Pizzas & Calzones come with House Cheese. Calzones come with a side of Marinara.

*Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

House-made Carrot Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.00

House-made Triple Chocolate Cake

Cookie a la Mode

Cookie a la Mode

$7.00

House-made Chocolate Chip Cookie with Vanilla Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

House-made Peanut Butter Pie

Ice Cream *GF

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Pecan Pie *GF

Pecan Pie *GF

$7.00

House-made Pecan Pie

*Cheesecakes GF

*Cheesecakes GF

Gluten Free Cheesecakes! Out of stock items will be coming soon!

*Birdie’s Gluten Free Baked Goods

*Birdie’s Gluten Free Baked Goods

Birdies Gluten Free Desserts! Out of stock items will be coming soon!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are excited to prepare you a delectiable meal. We are a farm to table restaurant located in charming Historic Powell. We offer two patio with differing experiences; a nice place to relax and dine or a fun upbeat patio with live music.

Website

Location

15 E Olentangy St, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

Gallery
Local Roots image
Local Roots image
Local Roots image
Local Roots image

Map
