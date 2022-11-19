Local Roots - Powell, Ohio **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
15 E Olentangy St
Powell, OH 43065
Popular Items
*Appetizers
To Go Bruschetta
Fresh Mozzarella · Red & Yellow Grape Tomatoes Garlic Basil Pesto · Olive Oil · Balsamic Reduction
To Go Salsa Trio
Chunky Guacamole · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Mango Habanero · White Corn Tortilla Chips
To Go Pretzel Rolls
Bacon & Scallion Cheese Dip
To Go Salsa Plate
Your choice of your favorite salsa from the Salsa Trio
Bread Service
Shareable Loaf of Great Harvest Cheddar Bread.
3 Lamb Lollipops
Smoked Bacon-Onion Jam · Bacon Poached Brussel Sprouts
6 Lamb Lollipops
Smoked Bacon-Onion Jam · Bacon Poached Brussel Sprouts
Buffalo Cauliflower
Served with celery. Vegan Buffalo Sauce Upon Request.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
White Corn Tortilla Chips · Celery Bleu Cheese Crumbles Gluten-free but not Celiac-friendly.
Wings
Gluten-free. Not celiac-friendly.
Chipotle Hummus
Sweet with honey, yet spicy from the chipotle. Served with carrots, celery, pita Gluten-free without pita. Vegan-friendly**Includes honey**
1/2 Order Zucchini Fries
Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a side of Marinara.
Zucchini Fries
Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a side of Marinara.
*Salads & Soups
Cup Butternut
Butternut Squash Soup with Candied Bacon.
Bowl Butternut
Butternut Squash Soup with Candied Bacon.
1/2 Local House Salad
Half portion of our Local House Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar, candied walnuts, red onions, and croutons.
Local House Salad
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · White Cheddar · Candied Walnuts Red Onions · Croutons · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
1/2 Classic Caesar Salad
Half-sized caesar salad. Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Shaved Parmesan · Croutons · Chopped Romaine Lettuce · Caesar Dressing
1/2 Chopped-Up Salad
Turkey · Bacon · Avocado · Blue Cheese Crumbles · Toasted Almonds Fresh Apples · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
Chopped-Up Salad
Turkey · Bacon · Avocado · Blue Cheese Crumbles · Toasted Almonds Fresh Apples · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
1/2 Mediterranean Salad
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin
Mediterranean Salad
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin
1/2 Spinach Salad
Goat Cheese · Almonds · Avocado · Dried Cranberries · Mandarin Oranges · Citrus Vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Goat Cheese · Almonds · Avocado · Dried Cranberries · Mandarin Oranges · Citrus Vinaigrette
Steak Salad
Tomatoes · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Bleu Cheese Crumbles · Fried Onions Beef Tips · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
Nicoise Salad
Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Asparagus, Green Beans, Roasted Beets, Roasted Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Warm Mushroom Salad
Roasted kale, WIld Mushrooms, Lentils, Shallots, Almonds and Balsamic Reduction.
*Sandwiches
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
All-Natural Turkey Breast · Bacon · Avocado Salsa · White Cheddar · Red Pepper Aioli · Lettuce · Tomato Great Harvest White Bread
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast · Avocado · Pepper Jack Cheese · Jalapeño · Sriracha Mayonnaise Great Harvest White Bread
Classic BLTC
Bacon · Lettuce · Tomato · White Cheddar · Mayo · Great Harvest Wheat Bread
Reuben
Corned Beef · Swiss · Sauerkraut · 1000 Island Dressing · Great Harvest Rye Bread
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Ciabatta Bread.
Jalapeno Black Bean Burger
Homemade Black Bean Burger · Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Red Pepper Aioli · Toasted Brioche Bun
Lean Green Bison Burger
Avocado Salsa · Jalapeños · Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Toasted Brioche Bun Classic Bison Burger | 16
Bison Burger
Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Toasted Brioche Bun
Loaded Local Burger
Bacon-Onion Jam · Fresh Goat Cheese · Fried Onions · Lettuce · Tomato · Toasted Brioche Bun
Local Burger
Lettuce · Tomato · Toasted Brioche Bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.
Cod Sandwich
Fried Herb-Marinated Cod Loin · Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Homemade Tartar · Toasted Brioche Bun
*Kids
Kid's Mac-n-Cheese
Creamy Mac-N-Cheese with your choice of 2 Sides.
Kid's Pasta
Choice of Pasta (GF Penne, Cavatappi, Linguini) Choice of Sauce (Marinara, Butter or Alfredo) with your choice of 2 Sides
Kids Burger
4oz Beef Patty, with or without Cheese, Bun and Choice of 2 Sides
Kids Chicken
Fried or Grilled Chicken with your choice of 2 Sides.
Kids Cod
Fried or Grilled with choice of 2 sides
Kids Grilled Cheese
White or Wheat and your choice of cheese with choice of 2 sides
Kids Hot Dog
All Natural and Hormone Free Hotdog with your choice of 2 Sides.
Kids Pita Pizza
Choice of Pepperoni or Cheese Pita Pizza with your choice of 2 sides.
Kids Ribs
1/4 Slab of Ribs with your choice of 2 Sides.
Kids Salmon
6oz Salmon cooked to order with your choice of 2 Sides.
Kids Steak Bites
4oz Steak Bites made to order your with choice of 2 Sides.
*Entrees
*1/2 Baby Back Ribs
Homemade BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese-Bacon Hash, French Green Beans.
*Full Baby Back Ribs
Homemade BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese-Bacon Hash, French Green Beans.
*Atlantic Cod
Herb-Marinated Cod Loins · Broccoli · Garlic Roasted Potatoes · Homemade Tarter Baked or Fried
*Lemon Chicken
Roasted Potatoes · Asparagus · Lemon Cream Sauce · Parmesan
*Salmon
Baby Kale · Roasted Beets · Corn · Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
*Chipotle Honey Pork Chop
Sweet Potato Puree, Chipotle Honey Glaze, Green Beans
*N.Y. Strip Steak
10 oz N.Y. Strip, Green Chimichurri, Roasted Potatoes, Roasted Wild Mushrooms and Demi-Glace
*Sweet Potato Pasta
Chili-Spiced Sweet Potato Noodles · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Avocado · Micro Cilantro · Tomatoes · Grilled Limes
*Vegetable Curry
Thai-Coconut Curry · White Rice · Red Peppers · Green Peppers · Corn · Mushroom · Tomatoes · Jalapeños · Chilis · Vegan · Gluten Free
*Mushroom Ravioli
Broccolini · Spinach · Corn · Alfredo Sauce · Parmesan Cheese · Red Chili Flakes
*BYO Pasta
Choice of Pasta: Linguini, Cavatappi or Gluten Free Penne. Choice of Sauce: Alfredo, Marinara, Cheese Sauce or Butter.
*Adult Mac-n-Cheese
Cavatappi, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Tomatoes, Herb Bread Crumbs
*Pizza or Calzones
*Desserts
Carrot Cake
House-made Carrot Cake
Triple Chocolate Cake
House-made Triple Chocolate Cake
Cookie a la Mode
House-made Chocolate Chip Cookie with Vanilla Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Pie
House-made Peanut Butter Pie
Ice Cream *GF
Vanilla Ice Cream
Pecan Pie *GF
House-made Pecan Pie
*Cheesecakes GF
Gluten Free Cheesecakes! Out of stock items will be coming soon!
*Birdie’s Gluten Free Baked Goods
Birdies Gluten Free Desserts! Out of stock items will be coming soon!
L.R. Marketplace
L.R. Prepared Foods
Pint of Candied Walnuts
Pint of our House-made Candied Walnuts
Pint of Bacon Onion Jam
Pint of our House-made Bacon Onion Jam
Pint of Dressing
Pint of our House-made Dressings
Quart of Soup
Quart of our House-made Soups. Options: Butternut Squash Soup
Pint of Jalapeno Infused Pickles
Pint of our Jalapeño Infused Pickles
Quart of Jalapeno Infused Pickles
Quart of our Jalapeño Infused Pickles
Pint of Apple Sauce
Pint of our House-made Apple Sauce
Pint of Candied Bacon
Pint of our House-made Candied Bacon
L.R. Honey
11oz Bear - Hive
Fresh Honey from Local Roots Farm
6oz of L.R. Farms Honey
Fresh Honey from Local Roots Farm
1 Pound of L.R. Farms Honey
Fresh Honey from Local Roots Farm
2 Pounds of L.R. Farms Honey
Fresh Honey from Local Roots Farm
Honey Dipper
Honey Dipper
Honey Comb
Fresh Honey Comb from Local Roots Farm
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are excited to prepare you a delectiable meal. We are a farm to table restaurant located in charming Historic Powell. We offer two patio with differing experiences; a nice place to relax and dine or a fun upbeat patio with live music.
15 E Olentangy St, Powell, OH 43065