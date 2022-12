Rootstalk Breck

Roadhouse Pilsner

$7.00

VON PILSNER Keller Pilsner Combining our brewery's super soft water, traditional floor malted barley and the finest German hops, this unfiltered keller pilsner is crushable. Brewed as a traditional European pilsner, this is what beer tastes like pouring from the wooden vats used to make lager beer for centuries. Beer Specs Serving Temperature: 46° - 54° F Alc/Vol: 5.0% Cultured in Yeast