Rootz Juice Bar 4250 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Unit 6
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We provide all fresh pressed juices, wellness shots and smoothies to help our customers lead a healthy life.
Location
4250 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Unit 6, Pembroke Park, FL 33023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tropical Oasis Express - Pick up at Pop Up Location
No Reviews
20737 Northwest 2nd Avenue Miami Gardens, FL 33127
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pembroke Park
More near Pembroke Park