Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza

352 Reviews

$$

225670 Rib Mountain Drive

Wausau, WI 54401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

18" BYO Pizza
Garlic Cheese Bread
14" BYO Pizza

BYO PIZZA

12" BYO Pizza

$12.95

14" BYO Pizza

$14.95

18" BYO Pizza

$18.95
14" BYO TAKE 'N BAKE Pizza

14" BYO TAKE 'N BAKE Pizza

$13.95

Ropa's Take 'N Bake Pizzas...you can now have Ropa's Pizza when it is convenient for you! 14" traditional thin-crust with your choice of toppings or a favorite Ropa's Classic or Combo.

12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

12" SAUSAGE CLASSIC

12" SAUSAGE CLASSIC

$15.95

Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

12" PEPPERONI CLASSIC

12" PEPPERONI CLASSIC

$15.95

Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

12" VEGETARIAN DELUXE

$15.95

Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes

12" Zesty BBQ Chicken

12" Zesty BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon

12" CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH

12" CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH

$15.95

Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon

12" Ropa's Special

12" Ropa's Special

$15.95

Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

12" Meat Lovers

$15.95

A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef

12" CHICKEN ALFREDO

12" CHICKEN ALFREDO

$15.95

Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo

12" Ropa's Cheesesteak

12" Ropa's Cheesesteak

$15.95

Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

12" Half & Half Specialty Pizza

12" Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$15.95

14" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

14" Sausage Classic

$18.95

Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

14" Pepperoni Classic

$18.95

Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

14" Vegetarian Deluxe

$18.95

Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes

14" Zesty BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon

14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$18.95

Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon

14" Ropa's Special

$18.95

Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

14" Meat Lovers

$18.95

A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef

14" Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo

14" Ropa's Cheesesteak

$18.95

Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

14" Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$18.95

18" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

18" Sausage Classic

$26.95

Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

18" Pepperoni Classic

$26.95

Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

18" Vegetarian Deluxe

$26.95

Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes

18" Zesty BBQ Chicken

$26.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon

18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$26.95

Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon

18" Ropa's Special

$26.95

Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

18" Meat Lovers

$26.95

A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef

18" Chicken Alfredo

$26.95

Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo

18" Ropa's Cheesesteak

$26.95

Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

18" Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$26.95

ROPA'S MONSTER PIZZA

18" thin crust has over 4 lbs. of toppings! Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives.(available in thin crust only)
12" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)

12" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)

$20.95

Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

14" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)

$23.95

Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

18" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)

$28.95

Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

CHICAGO STYLE DEEP DISH

A buttery crust filled with piles of cheese and topped with an authentic chunky tomato sauce. (allow extra preparation time)
12" BYO Pizza - Deep Dish

12" BYO Pizza - Deep Dish

$16.95

A buttery crust filled with piles of cheese and topped with an authentic chunky tomato sauce. (allow extra time for preparation)

14" BYO Pizza - Deep Dish

$19.95

12" Sausage Classic - Deep Dish

$20.95

A delicious blend of spicy Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

14" Sausage Classic - Deep Dish

$23.95

12" Pepperoni Classic - Deep Dish

$20.95

Zesty pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

14" Pepperoni Classic - Deep Dish

$23.95

12" Vegetarian Deluxe Classic - Deep Dish

$20.95

Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and sliced tomatoes

14" Vegetarian Deluxe Classic - Deep Dish

$23.95

12" Ropa's Special - Deep Dish

$20.95

A hearty combination of sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

14" Ropa's Special - Deep Dish

$23.95

12" Meat Lovers - Deep Dish

$20.95

A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

14" Meat Lovers - Deep Dish

$23.95

12" Cheese Pizza - Deep Dish

$16.95

Piles of freshly shredded mozzarella

14" Cheese Pizza - Deep Dish

$19.95

ROPA'S PIZZA FRIES

Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter and loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips - perfect for dipping in our amazing marinara! -served with a side of marinara
12" Pizza Fries

12" Pizza Fries

$14.95

Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter, loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips. Perfect for dipping in our made from scratch marinara.

14" Pizza Fries

$16.95

Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter, loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips. Perfect for dipping in our made from scratch marinara.

18" Pizza Fries

$20.95

Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter, loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips. Perfect for dipping in our made from scratch marinara.

TAKE 'N BAKE PIZZAS

14" Take 'n Bake Sausage Classic

$17.95

Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

14" Take 'n Bake Pepperoni Classic

14" Take 'n Bake Pepperoni Classic

$17.95

Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

14" Take 'n Bake Zesty BBQ Chicken

$17.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon

14" Take 'n Bake Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$17.95

Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon

14" Take 'n Bake Ropa's Special

$17.95

Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

14" Take 'n Bake Meat Lovers

$17.95

A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef

14" Take 'n Bake Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo

14" Take 'n Bake Ropa's Cheesesteak

$17.95

Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

APPETIZERS

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95

Hot, but not too hot...the perfect app to add to any order. Jalapeños filled with cream cheese and deep fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and perfectly melted through.

Garlic Breadsticks (5)

Garlic Breadsticks (5)

$4.95

Freshly baked breadsticks topped with Ropa's mix of Italian seasonings

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Garlic butter and Ropa's perfect blend of Italian seasoning

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

Freshly shredded mozzarella, garlic butter, and Ropa's special Italian seasoning blend

Naked Bone-In Wings (qty 6)

Naked Bone-In Wings (qty 6)

$7.95

Tasty, meaty wings that will satisfy any wing enthusiast.

Naked Bone-In Wings (qty 12)

$13.95

Tasty, meaty wings that will satisfy any wing enthusiast.

Boneless Chicken Wings 1/2 lb

Boneless Chicken Wings 1/2 lb

$6.95

Meaty, crispy and full of flavor!

Boneless Chicken Wings 1 lb

$12.95

Meaty, crispy and full of flavor!

SM Thunder Crunch French Fries

$2.95

French fries with an extra crunchy batter! YUM!

FAMILY Thunder Crunch French Fries

$5.95

Gelato Dish Single

$3.95

SALADS

Heritage Romaine

Heritage Romaine

$5.95

Crisp lettuce mix, tomatoes, green peppers and onions

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$7.95

Heritage romaine lettuce mix, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers, and feta

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad

$7.95

Layers of grilled chicken, smoky bacon, and mozzarella, on a bed of fresh greens topped off with a side of ranch

Heritage Romaine - Family Sized Salad

$15.95

Perfect for a group gathering or family dinner (feeds approx. 4-6).

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Fresh romaine with a side of creamy Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, and shredded parmesan.

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Caesar - Family Sized Salad

$20.95

PASTA

A generous serving of pasta made fresh to order! Includes freshly baked garlic breadsticks.
BYO Pasta

BYO Pasta

$9.95

A generous serving of fresh pasta made to order! Also includes two freshly baked garlic breadsticks.

Lasagna Rolls

$9.95

A new twist on a classic! Ricotta and mozzarella cheeses rolled in a lasagna noodle and baked with your choice of sauce, add build-it toppings to give it your own twist!

CALZONES

Our made from scratch 12" traditional thin crust filled with freshly shredded mozzarella and authentic sauce
Traditional Calzone

Traditional Calzone

$9.95

Our made from scratch 12" crust filled with Italian cheeses and our delicious marinara sauce.

HOT SANDWICHES

All served on wonderful, fresh French rolls and includes an individual bag of kettle chips.

Ropa’s Hot Italian Beef

$8.95

Enjoy it plain, as is or add your favorite toppings piled high on our amazing slow roasted tender Italian beef

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$9.95

Tender beef, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and topped with mozzarella

The Italiano

$9.95

Tender beef, melted mozzarella and your choice of hot giardiniera or sweet bell peppers then baked to perfection in a crusty Alpine sub roll

Cheesy Garlic Bread Meatball Sub

Cheesy Garlic Bread Meatball Sub

$9.95

Our amazing garlic bread, topped with authentic marinara, zesty meatballs, and freshly shredded mozzarella...baked to perfection!

DESSERT

Cookies

Cookies

$3.95

6 chocolate chip cookies, warm and baked to order - YUM!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.95

A classic Italian dessert...creamy custard, lady finger cookies soaked in espresso and coffee liqueur and a dusting of cocoa powder to finish it off!

SIDES/MISC.

Add a menu with the order

Add a printed menu along with the order

ropas pizza bag

ropas pizza bag

$30.00

The same warming bag our delivery drivers use...keep your order hot and fresh each and every time you pick-up an order to go. Or give as a gift with a Ropa's gift card...can't get any better than that! ;)

Ranch

$1.00

Marinara Sauce (side)

$1.00

Crushed Pepper Packs (5)

$0.75

Parmesan Packs (5)

$0.75

Alfredo (side)

$1.00

Bbq Sauce (side)

$1.00

Hot sauce (side)

$1.00

Pizza sauce (side)

$1.00

Garlic butter Sauce (side)

$1.00

Hot giardiniera (side)

$1.00

Jalopenos (side)

$1.00

Blue Cheese (Side)

$1.00

Beverages

16.9oz Bottle

$1.95

2 Liter Bottle

$3.95

Point Root Beer

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.55

Pastas

SGL Marinara

$40.50

SGL Marinara w/ Meatballs (10)

$50.50

DBL Marinara

$70.50

DBL Marinara w/ Meatballs

$80.50

SGL Alfredo

$55.50

SGL Alfredo w/ Chx

$65.50

DBL Alfredo

$95.50

DBL Alfredo w/ Chx

$105.50

12 Garlic Breadsticks

$8.95

Italian Beef

2.5lbs Italian Beef

$45.50

Slow roasted Italian beef served in au jus. *includes 10 Alpine sub rolls

5lbs Italian Beef

$85.50

Slow roasted Italian beef served in au jus. *includes 20 Alpine sub rolls

Side of Giardiniera

$4.50

Salads

SGL Garden Salad

$20.50

DBL Garden Salad

$35.50

SGL Caesar Salad

$30.50

DBL Caesar Salad

$55.50

Pizza

5 - 18" serves approx. 25 10 - 18" serves approx. 50

5 - 18" Ropa's Specialty Thin Crust

$125.50

5 - 18" Cheese Only

$85.50

10 - 18" Ropa's Specialty Thin Crust

$235.50

10 - 18" Cheese Only

$165.50

Pizza Fries

5-18" Pizza Fries

$95.50

10-18" Pizza Fries

$180.50

Wings

20 Naked Bone-In Wings

$24.50

40 Naked Bone-In Wings

$48.50

4 lbs Boneless Wings

$45.50

8 lbs Boneless Wings

$90.50

Dessert

2 Dozen Cookies

$14.50

4 Dozen Cookies

$25.50

Tiramisu Sheet Cake

$65.00

Serves 24

Catering Extras

Utensil/paper goods

$4.50

12 individually wrapped cutlery sets, napkins, season packets and plates

Serving Utensils

$2.00

2 tongs and 2 serving spoons

Catering delivery fee

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated for over 25 years! We pride ourselves on serving only the freshest ingredients...from the freshly shredded cheese to the made from scratch dough and sauce.

Website

Location

225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI 54401

Directions

