Roquette Cafe
201 Sandpointe Avenue
Suite number 150
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Bakery
Almond croissant
Almond tuiles
Apple cinnamon turnover
Baguette
Blueberry muffin
Canneles
Chicken friand
Chocolate chip cookie
Chocolate croissant
Coconut rocher (gf)
Croissant
French roll
Madeleine
Mini chocolate croissant
Mini croissant
Multigrain baguette
Mushroom friand (veg)
Pochon bread
Pork friand
Sourdough bread
Pastry
Apricot tart
Assorted macarons
Blueberry tart
Chocolate choux
Chocolate eclair
Chocolate tart
Coffee choux
Coffee eclair
Lemon tart
Macaron coffee
Macaron raspberry
Macaron vanilla
Mixed berry & vanilla tart
Pear & almond tart
Raspberry tart
Raspberry vanilla passion cake
Slice
Strawberry choux
Strawberry eclair
Strawberry passion tart
Breakfast
Bacon egg bite
With Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon
Veggie egg bite (veg)
With spinach, jalapenos, mushroom, tomato, caramelized onion
Tomato mozzarella egg bite (veg)
With sun-dried tomatoes, onion, basil, smoked mozzarella
Ham & cheese croissant
With Parisian ham, Emmental cheese, bechamel sauce
Leek & cheese quiche (veg)
With Swiss cheese, caramelized onions
Ham & cheese quiche
With Parisian ham, Emmental cheese,
Salmon & spinach quiche
With baked salmon, sauteed spinach, carmelized onions
Greek yogurt & granola (veg)
With mixed berries, banana, homemade granola
Fruit salad (v)
Seasonal fruit
Farmer boy omelette
With bacon, potato, onion and cheese. Served with mixed green salad and balsamic dressing
Denver omelette
With ham, onion, tomato, bell pepper and cheese. Served with mixed green salad and balsamic dressing
Veggie omelette (veg)
With spinach, mushroom, onion, cheese, topped with avocado. Served with mixed green salad and balsamic dressing
Croque Monsieur
Toasted bread with ham, Swiss cheese, bechamel sauce. With mixed green salad, balsamic dressing
Croque Madame
Toasted bread with ham, Swiss cheese, bechamel sauce, topped with sunny-side egg. With mixed green salad, balsamic dressing
French toast
With mixed berries, Canadian maple syrup
Vegan burrito (v)
With Tofu scramble, spinach, mushroom, black beans, red pepper, avocado, onion, whole wheat tortilla
Turkey sausage burrito
With eggs, turkey sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, potato, chipotle aioli, Monterrey Jack cheese, whole wheat tortilla
Avocado toast (v)
On sourdough bread, tomato, espelette pepper, pea shoot
Cold Sandwiches
Ham & cheese
With Parisian ham, Emmental cheese, butter lettuce, cornichon, butter, Dijon mustard on baguette
Wild albacore tuna
With albacore tuna, black olive tapenade, roquette, lemon aioli on sourdough
CA BLT
With applewood smoke bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, avocado on toasted bread
Turkey
With sliced turkey, tomato, romaine lettuce, parmesan, avocado, cucumber, mayo on sourdough
Italian
With heirloom tomatos, mozzarella, pesto, prosciutto, balsamic glaze on baguette
Vegan (v)
With tomato, avocado, portobello mushroom, sprout, roquette, spicy pickle, vegan aioli, harissa on toasted bread
Salads
Kale, roquette & chicken
With kale, roquette, quinoa, chicken, black currant, fire roasted pepper, sunflower seed, blue cheese, Granny smith apple, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette
Caesar w/ chicken & kale
With kale, romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, homemade Casear dressing
Spinach, beet & goat cheese
With goat cheese, red & golden beets, hemp seeds, croutons, balsamic dressing
Thai coleslaw & spinach
With spinach, coleslaw, white & red cabbage, red onion, carrot, cilantro, seaweed, tortilla chips, cashew, spicy Asian dressing
Curry chicken & ckickpea
With curry chicken, chickpeas, shredded carrot, shredded cabbage, spinach, red grapes, cilantro, roasted almond, cilantro, lemon & thyme vinaigrette
Panzanella
With tomato, red onion, basil, artichoke heart, roquette, kalamata olive, cucumber, homemade croutons, sherry vinaigrette
Combo - soup & 1/2 salad
Hot Sandwiches
CA Philly
With pulled chile verde pork, grilled peppers, fries, cotija cheese, avocado, onion on baguette
Short rib
With braised short ribs, caramelized onions, roquette, blue cheese, horseradish sauce on baguette
Chicken pesto panini
With grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, smoked mozzarella, pesto on toasted bread
Grilled veggie panini (v)
With grilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, and red peppers, garlic romesco sauce, spinach on toasted bread
Soups
Sides
Smoothies
Green (v)
With spinach, kale, banana, avocado, mango, fresh squeezed orange juice
Skinny monkey (veg)
With banana, peanut butter, strawberry, whey chocolate protein, almond milk
Acai berry (veg)
With acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, mango, shredded coconut, almond milk, whey chocolate protein
Beverages
Americano
Aquafina
Café au lait
Cappuccino (12 oz.)
Cappuccino (16 oz.)
Chamomile tea
Coffee refill
Double Espresso
Earl Grey tea
English breakfast tea
Espresso
Fresh squeezed OJ
Green tea
Hot chocolate
House coffee
Iced coffee
Iced tea
Kombucha - Pink Apple
Latte (12 oz.)
Latte (16 oz.)
Lemon ginger tea
Mocha (12 oz.)
Mocha (16 oz.)
Orangina
Perrier
San Pellegrino (Large)
San Pellegrino (Medium)
San Pellegrino (Small)
San Pellegrino - Lemon
San Pellegrino - Lemon & Raspberry
San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa
Breakfast & Lunch Catering
Kale & roquette
With kale, roquette, quinoa, chicken, black currant, fire roasted pepper, sunflower seed, blue cheese, Granny smith apple, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette
Caesar
With kale, romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, homemade Casear dressing
Spinach (veg)
With goat cheese, red & golden beets, hemp seeds, croutons, balsamic dressing
Thai (veg)
With spinach, coleslaw, white & red cabbage, red onion, carrot, cilantro, seaweed, tortilla chips, cashew, spicy Asian dressing
Curry chicken
With curry chicken, chickpeas, shredded carrot, shredded cabbage, spinach, red grapes, cilantro, roasted almond, cilantro, lemon & thyme vinaigrette
Panzanella (v)
With tomato, red onion, basil, artichoke heart, roquette, kalamata olive, cucumber, homemade croutons, sherry vinaigrette
Ham & cheese
With Parisian ham, Emmental cheese, butter lettuce, cornichon, butter, Dijon mustard on baguette
Wild albacore tuna
With albacore tuna, black olive tapenade, roquette, lemon aioli on sourdough
CA BLT
With applewood smoke bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, avocado on toasted bread
Turkey
With sliced turkey, tomato, romaine lettuce, parmesan, avocado, cucumber, mayo on sourdough
Italian
With heirloom tomatos, mozzarella, pesto, prosciutto, balsamic glaze on baguette
Vegan (v)
With tomato, avocado, portobello mushroom, sprout, roquette, spicy pickle, vegan aioli, harissa on toasted bread
Roasted tomato basil (veg)
Topped with basil and crostini
Black bean (veg)
Topped with cilantro and crostini
French onion (veg)
With Emmental cheese, large crouton
Buffet Catering - Salad
Macaroni & chicken
With tomato, basil pesto
Potato & Dijon mustard
With onion, cornichon, ham, hard boiled eggs, red bell pepper, mayo, tomato, parsley
Celery remoulande
With green apple, walnuts, topped with pea shoots
Buffet Catering - Entree
Grilled summer vegetable lasagna (veg)
With basil and mozzarella. Price per person.
Scottish salmon
With citrus sauce with caper, tomato, red onion, orange dice. Price per person.
Lemon chicken leg
With Moroccan spices. Price per person.
Mary’s chicken breast
With mashed potatoes, French green beans, whole grain mustard sauce. Price per person.
Vegan meatballs (v)
With basil, avocado, chickpea, tomatoes, red pepper sauce, kale. Price per person.
Braised short rib
with pinot noir sauce caramelized baby onion, baby carrot, cremini mushroom, pancetta. Price per person.
Braised beef bourguignon
With caramelized baby onion, baby carrot, cremini mushroom, pancetta. Price per person.
Buffet Catering - Side
Provençale vegetable ratatouille
Price per person
Potato gratin
Price per person
Mashed potatoes
Price per person
Grilled summer vegetables
With asparagus, basil. Price per person.
Creamed spinach
Price per person
Spanish long rice
With peppers. Price per person.
Green beans
With chopped garlic and parsley. Price per person.
Macaroni and cheese
Price per person
Buffet Catering - Carving Station
Cocktail Party Catering - Savory
Quail devil egg, caviar, crouton
Iron steak teriyaki skewer (gf)
Shrimp, watermelon ceviche in a shot glass (gf)
Spicy ahi tuna, mango salad on taro chips (gf)
Beet, seaweed, avocado in a shot glass (gf)
Goat cheese nougat on toast point
Tomato tart, truffle cream cheese, prosciutto
Mini vegan burger (v)
Grilled vegetable tart, olive, goat cheese basil mousse
Smoked salmon roulade, herb, lemon whipped cream, pea shoot, toast point
Short ribs cromesqui, smoked paprika harissa
Mushroom vol au vent, shaved parmesan
Duck liver mousse, cornichon, duck prosciutto on crispy wonton
Fig, blue cheese, honey, balsamic on crostini
Cheese puff
Chicken skewer laquer (gf)
Croque monsieur
Zucchini, black olive tart
Marinara mozzarella pizette, micro basil (gf)
Merguez sausage feuillete
Cucumber, feta, watermelon, mint (gf)
Mini quiche salmon, spinach
Mini quiche bacon, gruyere, leek
Mini hot dog bite
Cocktail Party Catering - Sweet
Tiramisu in a shot glass
Rum & caramelized vanilla choux
Paris brest (Praline puff)
Raspberry lemon mini tart
Apricot almond mini tart
Date and almond square
Coconut rocher
Passion curd strawberry mini tart
Vanilla strawberry puff
Chocolate passion truffle
White chocolate coconut truffle
Apple crumble tart
Lemon curd meringue mini tart
Pear almond mini tart candied pecan
Chocolate mousse in a shot glass
Macaron vanilla
Macaron raspberry
Macaron coffee
Trifle in a shot glass
Chocolate tart
Coffee puff
Pastry Catering
Strawberry eclair
Chocolate eclair
Coffee eclair
Strawberry choux
Chocolate choux
Coffee choux
Key lime tart
Strawberry passion tart
Mixed berry & vanilla tart
Lemon tart
Pear & almond tart
Pineapple coconut tart
Raspberry vanilla passion cake
Slice
Tiramisu
Macaron vanilla
Macaron raspberry
Macaron coffee
Chocolate Royale cake
Raspberry vanilla passion cake
Beverages
Champagne
750 mL
Mini Champagne
187mL
CA sparking wine
750 mL
Mini CA sparking wine
187mL
Prosecco
750 mL
Stella Artois
Corona
Stone IPA
Blue Moon
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 9:00 pm
French inspired California healthy food.
201 Sandpointe Avenue, Suite number 150, Santa Ana, CA 92707