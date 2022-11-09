Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roquette Cafe

201 Sandpointe Avenue

Suite number 150

Santa Ana, CA 92707

Order Again

Bakery

Almond croissant

$5.00

Almond tuiles

$7.00
Apple cinnamon turnover

$3.50
Baguette

$3.50
Blueberry muffin

$4.00

Canneles

$3.00

Chicken friand

$7.00

Chocolate chip cookie

$3.00
Chocolate croissant

$4.00

Coconut rocher (gf)

$3.00
Croissant

$3.50
French roll

$1.00

Madeleine

$3.00

Mini chocolate croissant

$2.50

Mini croissant

$2.50
Multigrain baguette

$4.50

Mushroom friand (veg)

$6.50

Pochon bread

$4.50

Pork friand

$7.00

Sourdough bread

$6.00

Pastry

Apricot tart

$5.50

Assorted macarons

$18.00

Blueberry tart

$5.50

Chocolate choux

$2.50
Chocolate eclair

$5.50

Chocolate tart

$5.50

Coffee choux

$2.50

Coffee eclair

$5.50

Lemon tart

$5.50
Macaron coffee

$2.50
Macaron raspberry

$2.50
Macaron vanilla

$2.50
Mixed berry & vanilla tart

$5.50

Pear & almond tart

$5.50

Raspberry tart

$5.50

Raspberry vanilla passion cake

$6.50

Slice

Strawberry choux

$2.50

Strawberry eclair

$5.50
Strawberry passion tart

$5.50

Breakfast

Bacon egg bite

$3.00

With Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon

Veggie egg bite (veg)

$3.00

With spinach, jalapenos, mushroom, tomato, caramelized onion

Tomato mozzarella egg bite (veg)

$3.00

With sun-dried tomatoes, onion, basil, smoked mozzarella

Ham & cheese croissant

$7.00

With Parisian ham, Emmental cheese, bechamel sauce

Leek & cheese quiche (veg)

$7.00

With Swiss cheese, caramelized onions

Ham & cheese quiche

$7.00

With Parisian ham, Emmental cheese,

Salmon & spinach quiche

$7.00

With baked salmon, sauteed spinach, carmelized onions

Greek yogurt & granola (veg)

$5.00

With mixed berries, banana, homemade granola

Fruit salad (v)

$5.00

Seasonal fruit

Farmer boy omelette

$10.50

With bacon, potato, onion and cheese. Served with mixed green salad and balsamic dressing

Denver omelette

$10.50

With ham, onion, tomato, bell pepper and cheese. Served with mixed green salad and balsamic dressing

Veggie omelette (veg)

$9.50

With spinach, mushroom, onion, cheese, topped with avocado. Served with mixed green salad and balsamic dressing

Croque Monsieur

$10.50

Toasted bread with ham, Swiss cheese, bechamel sauce. With mixed green salad, balsamic dressing

Croque Madame

$11.50

Toasted bread with ham, Swiss cheese, bechamel sauce, topped with sunny-side egg. With mixed green salad, balsamic dressing

French toast

$10.50

With mixed berries, Canadian maple syrup

Vegan burrito (v)

$10.50

With Tofu scramble, spinach, mushroom, black beans, red pepper, avocado, onion, whole wheat tortilla

Turkey sausage burrito

$10.50

With eggs, turkey sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, potato, chipotle aioli, Monterrey Jack cheese, whole wheat tortilla

Avocado toast (v)

$9.00

On sourdough bread, tomato, espelette pepper, pea shoot

Cold Sandwiches

Ham & cheese

$10.50

With Parisian ham, Emmental cheese, butter lettuce, cornichon, butter, Dijon mustard on baguette

Wild albacore tuna

$11.50

With albacore tuna, black olive tapenade, roquette, lemon aioli on sourdough

CA BLT

$11.00

With applewood smoke bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, avocado on toasted bread

Turkey

$10.50

With sliced turkey, tomato, romaine lettuce, parmesan, avocado, cucumber, mayo on sourdough

Italian

$10.50

With heirloom tomatos, mozzarella, pesto, prosciutto, balsamic glaze on baguette

Vegan (v)

$11.00

With tomato, avocado, portobello mushroom, sprout, roquette, spicy pickle, vegan aioli, harissa on toasted bread

Salads

Kale, roquette & chicken

$9.50

With kale, roquette, quinoa, chicken, black currant, fire roasted pepper, sunflower seed, blue cheese, Granny smith apple, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette

Caesar w/ chicken & kale

$8.50

With kale, romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, homemade Casear dressing

Spinach, beet & goat cheese

$8.50

With goat cheese, red & golden beets, hemp seeds, croutons, balsamic dressing

Thai coleslaw & spinach

$8.50

With spinach, coleslaw, white & red cabbage, red onion, carrot, cilantro, seaweed, tortilla chips, cashew, spicy Asian dressing

Curry chicken & ckickpea

$9.50

With curry chicken, chickpeas, shredded carrot, shredded cabbage, spinach, red grapes, cilantro, roasted almond, cilantro, lemon & thyme vinaigrette

Panzanella

$9.00

With tomato, red onion, basil, artichoke heart, roquette, kalamata olive, cucumber, homemade croutons, sherry vinaigrette

Combo - soup & 1/2 salad

$11.50

Hot Sandwiches

CA Philly

$12.00

With pulled chile verde pork, grilled peppers, fries, cotija cheese, avocado, onion on baguette

Short rib

$14.00

With braised short ribs, caramelized onions, roquette, blue cheese, horseradish sauce on baguette

Chicken pesto panini

$11.00

With grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, smoked mozzarella, pesto on toasted bread

Grilled veggie panini (v)

$10.00

With grilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, and red peppers, garlic romesco sauce, spinach on toasted bread

Soups

Roasted tomato basil (veg)

$7.00

Topped with basil and crostini

Black bean (veg)

$6.50

Topped with cilantro and crostini

French onion (veg)

$9.00

With Emmental cheese, large crouton

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Smoothies

Green (v)

$8.25

With spinach, kale, banana, avocado, mango, fresh squeezed orange juice

Skinny monkey (veg)

$8.25

With banana, peanut butter, strawberry, whey chocolate protein, almond milk

Acai berry (veg)

$8.25

With acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, mango, shredded coconut, almond milk, whey chocolate protein

Beverages

Americano

$3.50

Aquafina

$3.50

Café au lait

$4.00

Cappuccino (12 oz.)

$4.50

Cappuccino (16 oz.)

$5.50

Chamomile tea

$3.50

Coffee refill

$0.92

Double Espresso

$4.50

Earl Grey tea

$3.50

English breakfast tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Fresh squeezed OJ

$6.00

Green tea

$3.50

Hot chocolate

$3.50

House coffee

$3.25

Iced coffee

$5.00

Iced tea

$3.50

Kombucha - Pink Apple

$6.50

Latte (12 oz.)

$4.50

Latte (16 oz.)

$5.50

Lemon ginger tea

$3.50

Mocha (12 oz.)

$5.00

Mocha (16 oz.)

$5.75

Orangina

$4.50

Perrier

$4.00

San Pellegrino (Large)

$7.00

San Pellegrino (Medium)

$5.50

San Pellegrino (Small)

$4.00

San Pellegrino - Lemon

$4.25

San Pellegrino - Lemon & Raspberry

$4.25

San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$4.25

Beverages

Espresso

$3.50

Iced coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino (12 oz.)

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Latte (12 oz.)

$4.50

Mocha (12 oz.)

$5.00

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Café au lait

$4.00

Green tea

$3.50

Earl Grey tea

$3.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Fresh squeezed OJ

$6.00

San Pellegrino (Small)

$4.00

San Pellegrino (Medium)

$5.50

San Pellegrino (Large)

$7.00

San Pellegrino - Lemon

$4.25

Orangina

$4.50

Kombucha - Pink Apple

$6.50

Champagne

$45.00Out of stock

750 mL

Mini Champagne

$12.00Out of stock

187mL

CA sparking wine

$30.00

750 mL

Mini CA sparking wine

$12.00

187mL

Prosecco

$25.00

750 mL

Stella Artois

$7.50

Corona

$7.50

Stone IPA

$8.50

Blue Moon

$8.00
Restaurant info

French inspired California healthy food.

Location

201 Sandpointe Avenue, Suite number 150, Santa Ana, CA 92707

Directions

