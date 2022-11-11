Rosa Mexicano Ardmore Ardmore, PA
105 Coulter Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
Guacamole Delivery
Made fresh to order with warm corn tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free
Guacamole Double Delivery
Double the Guacamole. Made fresh to order with double the warm corn tortilla chips and double the roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free
Guacamole Toppings Delivery
Top off any of your Guacamole orders with a little extra...
Chips & Salsa Delivery
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa Gluten-Free
Starters_
Black Bean and Cheese Empanadas
Chihuahua cheese and queso fresco, avocado leaf, pasilla Oaxaca chile. Four per order. Vegetarian Gluten-Free
Camarones Diablos
Crispy shrimp, fiery chile de árbol sauce, cool avocado ranch
Chicken Flautas
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order. Gluten-free
Queso
Three cheese blend, roasted tomato, pickled jalapeño. Served with warm corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo for added flavor (pictured)! Vegetarian Gluten-free
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco Gluten-free
Ceviche Tasting
Chopped Salad
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad w/ CAB NY Strip
Grilled CAB NY Strip, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Gluten-Free
Salmon Ceviche
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
Rosa's Own Caesar Salad
Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ CAB NY Strip
Grilled CAB NY Strip, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Shrimp Ceviche
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
Tuna Ceviche
Mango habanero salsa, scallion, serrano chiles, guacamole tostadita Gluten-free
Quesadilla
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip
Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ Red Chile Chicken
Red Chile Chicken, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Lunch Mains_
Torta w/ CAB NY Strip
Grilled CAB NY Strip a la Mexicana Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ Carnitas with Salsa Verde
Carnitas with salsa verde sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ Grilled Chicken Mole
Grilled Chicken in Mole Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Cheesburger Grande
9.5oz Certified Angus Beef® ground chuck, white American cheese, chipotle aïoli, pickled jalapeño escabeche. Served with waffle fries. Choice to add chorizo, guac, rajas, or all three.
Tacos Delivery_
Tacos Birria Quesatacos
Three per order. Queso Oaxaca, cilantro, onions, consommé dip, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
Tacos Chopped Cheese Alambre
Three per order. Certified Angus Beef® ground beef, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce, ketchup, charred jalapeño mayo, flour tortilla.
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Tacos Duck Carnitas
Three per order. Black beans, grilled pineapple-jicama salsa, queso fresco, mint, corn tortilla Gluten-free
Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
Tacos Pork Carnitas
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
Tacos Red Chili Chicken
Three per order. Avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
Tacos Roasted Mushroom
Three per order. Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, green apple slaw, sliced avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla Vegetarian Gluten-free
Enchiladas_
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice. Gluten-free
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice. Vegetarian
Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas_
Mole poblano, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, crema. Two per order served with rice.
Enchiladas - Pasilla Roasted Mushrooms_
Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice. Gluten-free
Enchilada Trio
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice. Choose Protein for each cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck Choose Sauce for each mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
Sides_
Mexican Rice
Gluten-free
Black Beans
Cotija cheese, crema, pico de gallo Gluten-free
Mexican Rice & Beans
Black beans and Mexican rice Gluten-free
Chile Roasted Potatoes
Fried Ripe Plantains and Crema
Vegetarian Gluten-free
Frijoles Borrachos
Bacon, tomato, onion, jalapeño and cilantro simmered in Mexican beer
Mac & Queso
Vegetarian
Mac & Queso w/ Chorizo
Mexican Fried Rice
Chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
Sauteed Spinach
Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds Gluten-free
$ Sweet Corn Esquites
Queso fresco, epazote Vegetarian Gluten-free
Side of Fries
Side half avocado
Desserts_
Churros
Dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces.
Flan
Margarita Tart
Corralejo Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, lime zest, baked in an árbol Graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream Vegetarian
Tres Leches
Great for sharing! This classic sponge cake is soaked in three different milks, topped with fresh berries - you might not want to share. Vegetarian
Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.
105 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003