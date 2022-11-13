- Home
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine
323 Reviews
$$
1420 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
Popular Items
Appetizers
Small Guacamole
Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro.
Large Guacamole
Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro.
Single Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Double Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, olives, guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Mexi Fries
French Fries topped with Asada or Chile Verde, Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, serranos and chipotle cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Guacamole Dip
Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, served with warm chips and melted cheese
Soups
Tortilla Soup
Spicy chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, potatoes, squash, celery & tortilla chips. Topped with melted cheese, guacamole & sour cream
Chicken Soup
Hearty soup with shredded chicken, carrots, potatoes, squash & celery topped with guacamole. Served with rice and choice of tortillas
Albondiga Soup
Ground beef meatballs in broth with fresh carrots, squash, potatoes & celery. Served with rice and choice of tortillas
Cocido
(WEEKENDS ONLY) Fresh vegetable beef soup served with rice & choice of tortillas (Selma & Clovis only)
Menudo
(WEEKENDS ONLY) Award winning hominy & tripe soup. Includes choice of tortillas
Salads & Tostadas
Taco Salad
Ground beef or shredded chicken served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, with olives, tomatoes, tortilla chips, melted cheese and taco dressing on the side. Served on a warm plate
Selma Super Salad
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, beets, tomatoes & olives. Topped with shredded chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and thousand island dressing
Tostada Compuesta
Flat, crispy corn tortilla filled with beans, rice, lettuce, olives & cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Concha
Flour tortilla shell filled with beans, rice, lettuce, olives & cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Fajita Caesar Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with mixed lettuce, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with Caesar dressing
House Specialties
Chimichanga
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada. Served with rice & beans
Street Tacos
3 mini corn tortillas topped with your choice of asada, shredded chicken, or shredded beef, topped with onions, cilantro, and cabbage. Served with rice & beans
Selma Special
Two grilled steak tacos, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Chile Rellenos
Two egg battered California long chile peppers stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with relleno sauce. Served with rice & beans
Tamales
2 Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice & beans
Jovani Special
Flour tortilla filled with fajita beef, rice, grilled onions, Tapatio sauce and cheese. Served with rice & beans
Flautas
2 rolled taquitos made with corn tortillas choice of meat (shredded beef or shredded chicken) topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice & beans
Single Quesadilla Meal
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +2.00. Served with rice & beans
Double Quesadilla Meal
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +2.00. Served with rice & beans
Machaca
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, bell pepper and onion. Served with rice & beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican pork sausage mixed with eggs. Served with rice & beans
Burrito Compuestos
Bean & Cheese Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Ground Beef Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Shredded Beef Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Shredded Chicken Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Grilled Vegetable Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Carne Asada Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Chile Verde Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Chile Colorado Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Shrimp Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Fajita Chicken Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Fajita Beef Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
Combination Plates
1 Item Combination Plate
Choice 1 item - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
2 Item Combination Plate
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
3 Item Combination Plate
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
Carnes
Chile Verde
Tender lean pork simmered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & beans
Chile Colorado
Tender cubed beef simmered in red chile sauce. Served with rice & beans
Steak Ranchero
Strip steak simmered in peppers, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and fresh spices. Served with rice & beans
Mole Poblano
Chicken breast in a spicy semi-sweet chocolate sauce, topped with sesame seeds and sliced onions. Served with rice & beans
Seafood
1 Shrimp Enchilada
Enchilada filled with spicy baby shrimp and cheese, covered with green sauce, topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & beans
2 Shrimp Enchiladas
Enchilada filled with spicy baby shrimp and cheese, covered with green sauce, topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & beans
1 Shrimp Taco
Warm soft corn tortilla, filled with spicy baby shrimp, cabbage, tomatoes & cheese. Served with rice & beans
2 Shrimp Tacos
Warm soft corn tortilla, filled with spicy baby shrimp, cabbage, tomatoes & cheese. Served with rice & beans
1 Baja Taco
Crispy fried fish taco, with mixed slaw topped off with chipotle cream. Served with rice & beans
2 Baja Tacos
Crispy fried fish taco, with mixed slaw topped off with chipotle cream. Served with rice & beans
Burrito De Camaron
Flour tortilla filled with baby shrimp, rice, cheese, topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & beans
Platos De Camaron
Large shrimp with choice of sauce & tortillas. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas
Vegetarian Fajita
Fresh zucchini, bell peppers & onions. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas de Pollo
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas de Carne
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas Mixta
Chicken & Beef, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas de Camaron
(8) large shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes with a light sauce. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas de Pollo + Camarones
Grilled Chicken with Shrimp (4), Bell Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes
Fajitas Deluxe
Combination of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp (3). Served with rice & beans
Fajitas de Carne + Camarones
Grilled Steak with Shrimp (4), Bell Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes
Side Orders
Add Grilled Veggies
Avocado Slices
Boiled Beans
Chile Serrano Torreados
Chips & Salsa
Large Chips
Side Beans
Side Beans No Cheese
Side Cheese 2oz
Side Chile Verde Sauce 2oz
Side French Fries
Side Guacamole 2oz
Side Onions 2oz
Side Rice
Side Salad
Side Sour Cream 2oz
Small Chips
Tortillas
Beverages
Beer
Salsa
Enchilada Sauce
Guacamole
Chile Rellenos
Enchiladas
Tamales
6 Tamales
Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese.
6 Tamales Mix & Match
Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese.
12 Tamales
Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese.
12 Mix & Match Tamales
Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese.
Extra Tamale Sauce 1/2 pint
Extra Tamale Sauce pint
Variety Platter
Variety Platter 30 Pieces (serves 10)
Includes an assortment of flautas, cheese quesadillas, and bean & cheese burritos.
Variety Platter 60 Pieces (serves 20)
Includes an assortment of flautas, cheese quesadillas, and bean & cheese burritos.
Variety Platter 80 Pieces (serves 26)
Includes an assortment of flautas, cheese quesadillas, and bean & cheese burritos.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
All of our locations feature a children's menu and a fun family atmosphere. Eat with us, pick up something to take home, or let us bring our Mexican food to you with our catering service. Enjoy the flavor and the atmosphere of the Mexican coast inside our dining room today!
1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612