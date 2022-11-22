Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2057 W. Bullard Ave.

Fresno, CA 93711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Item Combination Plate
Albondiga Soup
1 Item Combination Plate

Appetizers

Small Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$5.99

Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro.

Large Guacamole

Large Guacamole

$9.99

Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro.

Single Quesadilla

Single Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00

Double Quesadilla

Double Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, olives, guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00

Mexi Fries

Mexi Fries

$11.99

French Fries topped with Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, serranos and chipotle cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$12.99

Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, served with warm chips and melted cheese

Soups

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$11.99+

Spicy chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, potatoes, squash, celery & tortilla chips. Topped with melted cheese, guacamole & sour cream

Chicken Soup

$11.99+

Hearty soup with shredded chicken, carrots, potatoes, squash & celery topped with guacamole. Served with rice and choice of tortillas

Albondiga Soup

Albondiga Soup

$11.99+

Ground beef meatballs in broth with fresh carrots, squash, potatoes & celery. Served with rice and choice of tortillas

Menudo

Menudo

$12.99+

(WEEKENDS ONLY) Award winning hominy & tripe soup. Includes choice of tortillas

Salads & Tostadas

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, with olives, tomatoes, tortilla chips, melted cheese and taco dressing on the side. Served on a warm plate

Selma Super Salad

Selma Super Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, beets, tomatoes & olives. Topped with shredded chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and thousand island dressing

Tostada Compuesta

Tostada Compuesta

$12.99

Flat, crispy corn tortilla filled with beans, rice, lettuce, olives & cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +2.00

Concha

Concha

$13.99

Flour tortilla shell filled with beans, rice, lettuce, olives & cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +2.00

Fajita Caesar Salad

Fajita Caesar Salad

$14.99

Flour tortilla bowl filled with mixed lettuce, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with Caesar dressing

House Specialties

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$15.99

Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.99

3 mini corn tortillas topped with your choice of asada, shredded chicken, or shredded beef, topped with onions, cilantro, and cabbage. Served with rice & beans

Selma Special

$16.99

Two grilled steak tacos, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, tomatoes

Chile Rellenos

Chile Rellenos

$16.99

Two egg battered California long chile peppers stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with relleno sauce

Tamales

Tamales

$16.99

2 Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese

Jovani Special

Jovani Special

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with fajita beef, rice, grilled onions, Tapatio sauce and cheese

Flautas

Flautas

$16.99

2 rolled taquitos made with corn tortillas choice of meat (shredded beef or shredded chicken) topped with guacamole and sour cream

Single Quesadilla Meal

$12.99

Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00. Served with rice & beans

Double Quesadilla Meal

$14.99

Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00. Served with rice & beans

Machaca

Machaca

$13.99

Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, bell pepper and onion

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.99

Mexican pork sausage mixed with eggs

Burrito Compuestos

Bean & Cheese Burrito Compuesto

$9.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Ground Beef Burrito Compuesto

$9.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Shredded Beef Burrito Compuesto

Shredded Beef Burrito Compuesto

$9.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Shredded Chicken Burrito Compuesto

$9.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Grilled Vegetable Burrito Compuesto

$9.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Carne Asada Burrito Compuesto

$10.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Chile Verde Burrito Compuesto

Chile Verde Burrito Compuesto

$10.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Chile Colorado Burrito Compuesto

$10.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Shrimp Burrito Compuesto

$10.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Fajita Chicken Burrito Compuesto

$10.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Fajita Beef Burrito Compuesto

$10.95+

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side

Combination Plates

1 Item Combination Plate

1 Item Combination Plate

$14.99

Choice 1 item - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans

2 Item Combination Plate

2 Item Combination Plate

$16.99

Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans

3 Item Combination Plate

3 Item Combination Plate

$17.99

Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans

Carnes

Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$16.99

Tender lean pork simmered in green tomatillo sauce

Chile Colorado

Chile Colorado

$16.99

Tender cubed beef simmered in red chile sauce

Steak Ranchero

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Strip steak simmered in peppers, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and fresh spices

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$16.99

Chicken breast in a spicy semi-sweet chocolate sauce, topped with sesame seeds and sliced onions

Seafood

1 Shrimp Enchilada

1 Shrimp Enchilada

$15.99

Enchilada filled with spicy baby shrimp and cheese, covered with green sauce, topped with guacamole & sour cream

2 Shrimp Enchiladas

2 Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.99

Enchilada filled with spicy baby shrimp and cheese, covered with green sauce, topped with guacamole & sour cream

1 Shrimp Taco

1 Shrimp Taco

$15.99

Warm soft corn tortilla, filled with spicy baby shrimp, cabbage, tomatoes & cheese

2 Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Warm soft corn tortilla, filled with spicy baby shrimp, cabbage, tomatoes & cheese

1 Baja Taco

$15.99

Crispy fried fish taco, with mixed slaw topped off with chipotle cream

2 Baja Tacos

2 Baja Tacos

$18.99

Crispy fried fish taco, with mixed slaw topped off with chipotle cream

Burrito De Camaron

Burrito De Camaron

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with baby shrimp, rice, cheese, topped with green tomatillo sauce

Platos De Camaron

Platos De Camaron

$20.99

Large shrimp with choice of sauce & tortillas

Fajitas

Vegetarian Fajita

Vegetarian Fajita

$15.99

Fresh zucchini, bell peppers & onions

Fajitas de Pollo

Fajitas de Pollo

$18.99

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes

Fajitas de Carne

Fajitas de Carne

$19.99

Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes

Fajitas Mixta

$20.99

Chicken & Beef, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes

Fajitas de Camaron

Fajitas de Camaron

$22.99

(8) large shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes with a light sauce

Fajitas de Pollo + Camarones

$21.99

Grilled Chicken with Shrimp (4), Bell Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes

Fajitas Deluxe

Fajitas Deluxe

$23.99

Combination of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp (3)

Fajitas de Carne + Camarones

$22.99

Grilled Steak with Shrimp (4), Bell Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes

Side Orders

Add Grilled Veggies

$2.00

Avocado Slices

$1.50

Boiled Beans

$3.00

Chile Serrano Torreados

$2.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Large Chips

$5.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Beans No Cheese

$3.00

Side Cheese 2oz

$1.75

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Guacamole 2oz

$2.50

Side Onions 2oz

$0.75

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Sour Cream 2oz

$1.75

Small Chips

$3.50

Tortillas

$2.00

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$4.95

Sweetened egg custard with a caramel topping

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.49

Cherry Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Milk

$3.25+

Salsa

Salsa Fresca Half Pint

$4.50

Salsa Fresca Pint

$8.00

Salsa Fresca Gallon

$30.00

Green Hot Sauce Half Pint

$4.50

Green Hot Sauce Pint

$8.00

Green Hot Sauce Gallon

$25.00

Red Hot Sauce Half Pint

$4.50

Red Hot Sauce Pint

$8.00

Red Hot Sauce Gallon

$25.00

Enchilada Sauce

Red Enchilada Sauce Half Pint

$4.50

Red Enchilada Sauce Pint

$8.00

Green Enchilada Sauce Half Pint

$4.50

Green Enchilada Sauce Pint

$8.00

Mole Enchilada Sauce Half Pint

$4.50

Mole Enchilada Sauce Pint

$8.00

Guacamole

Guacamole Half Pint

$8.50

Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro.

Guacamole Pint

$15.00

Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro.

Chille Rellenos

6 Chile Rellenos

$30.00

Egg battered California long chile peppers stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with relleno sauce.

12 Chile Rellenos

$60.00

Egg battered California long chile peppers stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with relleno sauce.

Enchiladas

Enchilada Tray (20)

$70.00

20 enchiladas (choice of cheese, ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken)

Enchilada Tray Mix & Match (20)

$70.00

Mix & Match 20 enchiladas (choice of cheese, ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken)

Tamales

6 Tamales

$17.50

Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese.

6 Tamales Mix & Match

$17.50

Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese.

12 Tamales

$32.50

Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese.

12 Tamales Mix & Match

$32.50

Fresh corn masa wrapped in corn husk, filled with choice of Pork, Chicken or Beef covered with enchilada sauce and cheese.

Extra Tamale Sauce 1/2 pint

$3.50

Extra Tamale Sauce pint

$7.00

Variety Platter

Includes an assortment of flautas, cheese quesadillas, and bean & cheese burritos.

Variety Platter 30 Pieces (serves 10)

$45.00

Includes an assortment of flautas, cheese quesadillas, and bean & cheese burritos.

Variety Platter 60 Pieces (serves 20)

Variety Platter 60 Pieces (serves 20)

$55.00

Includes an assortment of flautas, cheese quesadillas, and bean & cheese burritos.

Variety Platter 80 Pieces (serves 26)

$75.00

Includes an assortment of flautas, cheese quesadillas, and bean & cheese burritos.

Trays

Small Rice Tray (Serves 20)

$30.00

Large Rice Tray (serves 40)

$60.00

Small Bean Tray (serves 20)

$30.00

Large Bean Tray (serves 40)

$60.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

All of our locations feature a children's menu and a fun family atmosphere. Eat with us, pick up something to take home, or let us bring our Mexican food to you with our catering service. Enjoy the flavor and the atmosphere of the Mexican coast inside our dining room today!

Location

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, CA 93711

Directions

Gallery
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno image
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno image
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno image
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno image

Map
