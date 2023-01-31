- Home
Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
10,809 Reviews
$$
61 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10023
SUPER BOWL
Guacamole & Chips Kit
Double the Guacamole and double the chips! Made fresh to order with double the warm corn tortilla chips and double the roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free
Rosa's Signature Nachos Kit
Nacho Kits serve 4-6 people. Includes Chips & Queso, Salsa Norteña, Refried Black Beans, Pico de gallo, Crema,, Guacamole and Jalapeños
Taco Kit
Each kit serves 4-6 people. Includes Guacamole, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja and 24 tortillas. Choose your protein from the options below!
Guacamole Delivery
Made fresh to order with warm corn tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free
Guacamole Double Delivery
Double the Guacamole. Made fresh to order with double the warm corn tortilla chips and double the roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free
Guacamole Toppings Delivery
Top off any of your Guacamole orders with a little extra...
Chips & Salsa Delivery
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa Gluten-Free
Starters_
Black Bean and Cheese Empanadas
Chihuahua cheese and queso fresco, avocado leaf, pasilla Oaxaca chile. Four per order. Vegetarian Gluten-Free
Camarones Diablos
Crispy shrimp, fiery chile de árbol sauce, cool avocado ranch
Chicken Flautas
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order. Gluten-free
Queso
Three cheese blend, roasted tomato, pickled jalapeño. Served with warm corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo for added flavor (pictured)! Vegetarian Gluten-free
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco Gluten-free
Ceviche Tasting
Chopped Salad
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad w/ CAB NY Strip
Grilled CAB NY Strip, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Gluten-Free
Salmon Ceviche
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
Rosa's Own Caesar Salad
Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ CAB NY Strip
Grilled CAB NY Strip, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Shrimp Ceviche
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
Tuna Ceviche
Mango habanero salsa, scallion, serrano chiles, guacamole tostadita Gluten-free
Quesadilla
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip
Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ Red Chile Chicken
Red Chile Chicken, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Mains_
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Jumbo shrimp, chorizo, fideo noodles, avocado, chile guajillo-lobster butter sauce.
Cheesburger Grande
9.5oz Certified Angus Beef® ground chuck, white American cheese, chipotle aïoli, pickled jalapeño escabeche. Served with waffle fries. Choice to add chorizo, guac, rajas, or all three.
Chile Relleno
Great for Sharing! Black bean, quinoa, roasted corn, watercress, roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Mexican or white rice Vegetarian Gluten-free
Pork Carnitas de Cazuela
Habanero-pickled red onions, shaved cabbage, avocado, tomatillo salsa flight (roasted tomatillo chipotle, salsa cruda, tomatillo avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo), corn tortillas Gluten-free
Roasted Half Chicken
Mole poblano, sautéed spinach, sweet plantains, white rice, corn tortillas
Salmon Pipian
Tampiqueña
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY strip steak, cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans, queso fresco, guacamole, corn tortillas Gluten-free
CAB® NY Strip Steak
Certified Angus Beef® NY strip steak from the grill. Accompanied by warm corn tortillas, a roasted onion, cheese-stuffed jalapeño.
Grilled Chorizo
Grilled chorizo from the grill. Accompanied by warm corn tortillas, a roasted onion, cheese-stuffed jalapeño.