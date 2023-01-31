Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center

61 Columbus Ave

New York, NY 10023

Chicken Flautas

SUPER BOWL

Guacamole & Chips Kit

$34.00

Double the Guacamole and double the chips! Made fresh to order with double the warm corn tortilla chips and double the roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free

$48.00

Nacho Kits serve 4-6 people. Includes Chips & Queso, Salsa Norteña, Refried Black Beans, Pico de gallo, Crema,, Guacamole and Jalapeños

$60.00

Each kit serves 4-6 people. Includes Guacamole, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja and 24 tortillas. Choose your protein from the options below!

$16.00

Made fresh to order with warm corn tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free

$29.00

Double the Guacamole. Made fresh to order with double the warm corn tortilla chips and double the roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free

Guacamole Toppings Delivery

Top off any of your Guacamole orders with a little extra...

$4.00

Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa Gluten-Free

Starters_

$12.00

Chihuahua cheese and queso fresco, avocado leaf, pasilla Oaxaca chile. Four per order. Vegetarian Gluten-Free

Camarones Diablos

$18.00

Crispy shrimp, fiery chile de árbol sauce, cool avocado ranch

$12.00

Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order. Gluten-free

$12.00

Three cheese blend, roasted tomato, pickled jalapeño. Served with warm corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo for added flavor (pictured)! Vegetarian Gluten-free

$11.00

Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco Gluten-free

Ceviche Tasting

$24.00

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Chopped Salad w/ CAB NY Strip

$29.00

Grilled CAB NY Strip, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$27.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Gluten-Free

Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken

$22.00

Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Gluten-Free

$15.00

Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies

Rosa's Own Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.

Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ CAB NY Strip

$24.00

Grilled CAB NY Strip, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.

Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.

Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken

$17.00

Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.

$16.00

Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce

$17.00

Mango habanero salsa, scallion, serrano chiles, guacamole tostadita Gluten-free

$12.00

Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla

$27.00

Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla

$24.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla

$19.00

Red Chile Chicken, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla

Mains_

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp, chorizo, fideo noodles, avocado, chile guajillo-lobster butter sauce.

$19.00

9.5oz Certified Angus Beef® ground chuck, white American cheese, chipotle aïoli, pickled jalapeño escabeche. Served with waffle fries. Choice to add chorizo, guac, rajas, or all three.

Chile Relleno

$20.00

Great for Sharing! Black bean, quinoa, roasted corn, watercress, roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Mexican or white rice Vegetarian Gluten-free

$23.00

Habanero-pickled red onions, shaved cabbage, avocado, tomatillo salsa flight (roasted tomatillo chipotle, salsa cruda, tomatillo avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo), corn tortillas Gluten-free

Roasted Half Chicken

$28.00

Mole poblano, sautéed spinach, sweet plantains, white rice, corn tortillas

Salmon Pipian

$28.00
$29.00

Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY strip steak, cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans, queso fresco, guacamole, corn tortillas Gluten-free

CAB® NY Strip Steak

$29.00

Certified Angus Beef® NY strip steak from the grill. Accompanied by warm corn tortillas, a roasted onion, cheese-stuffed jalapeño.

Grilled Chorizo

$10.00

Grilled chorizo from the grill. Accompanied by warm corn tortillas, a roasted onion, cheese-stuffed jalapeño.

