Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor

1,588 Reviews

$$

153 Waterfront St

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Order Again

Guacamole Delivery

Guacamole Delivery

Guacamole Delivery

$15.00

Made fresh to order with warm corn tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free

Guacamole Double Delivery

Guacamole Double Delivery

$28.00

Double the Guacamole. Made fresh to order with double the warm corn tortilla chips and double the roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free

Guacamole Toppings Delivery

Top off any of your Guacamole orders with a little extra...

Chips & Salsa Delivery

Chips & Salsa Delivery

$4.00

Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa Gluten-Free

Starters_

Depending on the time of day, see our Dinner Menu or Lunch Menu for more options.
Black Bean and Cheese Empanadas

Black Bean and Cheese Empanadas

$9.00

Chihuahua cheese and queso fresco, avocado leaf, pasilla Oaxaca chile. Four per order. Vegetarian Gluten-Free

Camarones Diablos

$16.00

Crispy shrimp, fiery chile de árbol sauce, cool avocado ranch

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.00

Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order. Gluten-free

Queso

Queso

$10.00

Three cheese blend, roasted tomato, pickled jalapeño. Served with warm corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo for added flavor (pictured)! Vegetarian Gluten-free

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco Gluten-free

Ceviche Tasting

$24.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Chopped Salad w/ CAB NY Strip

$25.00

Grilled CAB NY Strip, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$23.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Gluten-Free

Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken

$18.00

Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing. Gluten-Free

Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$14.00

Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies

Rosa's Own Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.

Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ CAB NY Strip

$21.00

Grilled CAB NY Strip, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.

Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.

Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken

$14.00

Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$16.00

Mango habanero salsa, scallion, serrano chiles, guacamole tostadita Gluten-free

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla

Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip

Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip

$22.00

Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla

Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla

Quesadilla w/ Red Chile Chicken

Quesadilla w/ Red Chile Chicken

$15.00

Red Chile Chicken, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese. Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla

Enchiladas_

Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_

$23.00

Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice. Gluten-free

Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_

Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_

$17.00

Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice. Vegetarian

Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas_

Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas_

$24.00

Mole poblano, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, crema. Two per order served with rice.

Enchiladas - Pasilla Roasted Mushrooms_

$19.00

Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.

Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_

Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_

$21.00

Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice. Gluten-free

Enchilada Trio

Enchilada Trio

$29.00

Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice. Choose Protein for each cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck Choose Sauce for each mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde

Sides_

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Gluten-free

Black Beans

$6.00

Cotija cheese, crema, pico de gallo Gluten-free

Mexican Rice & Beans

$5.00

Black beans and Mexican rice Gluten-free

Chile Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Fried Ripe Plantains and Crema

$6.00

Vegetarian Gluten-free

Frijoles Borrachos

$7.00

Bacon, tomato, onion, jalapeño and cilantro simmered in Mexican beer

Mac & Queso

$8.00

Vegetarian

Mac & Queso w/ Chorizo

$11.00
Mexican Fried Rice

Mexican Fried Rice

$9.00

Chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados

Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip

$21.00

Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados

Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados

Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat

$23.00

Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds Gluten-free

$ Sweet Corn Esquites

$6.00

Queso fresco, epazote Vegetarian Gluten-free

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side half avocado

$4.00

Desserts_

Churros

Churros

$10.00

Dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces.

Flan

$6.00

Margarita Tart

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, lime zest, baked in an árbol Graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream Vegetarian

Tres Leches

$10.00

Great for sharing! This classic sponge cake is soaked in three different milks, topped with fresh berries - you might not want to share. Vegetarian

NA Bevs Delivery

Bottled Sparkling

$4.00

Bottled Still

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50Out of stock

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.

Website

Location

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

Rosa Mexicano image
Rosa Mexicano image

Map
