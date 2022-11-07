Rosa Mexicano - Riverside Square
1,202 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.
Location
60 Riverside Square Mall, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Cucina Di Nava - 192A W Englewood Ave,
3.0 • 5
192A W Englewood Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hackensack
Paris Baguette - 1507-Hackensack
4.3 • 243
450 Hackensack Ave # 21 Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurant