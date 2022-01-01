Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
$
1040 Harrisburg Pike
Lancaster, PA 17603
Kinder
1 Scoop Gelato
2 Scoops Gelato
Pan Pizza
Fiorentina Pan Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Ranchero Pan Pizza
Chicken, bacon, ranch, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Rosa Rosa Pan Pizza
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, zucchini, pizza sauce, and mozzarella
Sicilian Pizza
Sicilian Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, bacon, and anchovies (optional)
Wood Burning Brick Oven Pizza
#1 Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and fresh basil
#2 Pizza Primavera Con Parmigiano
Tomato sauce topped with garden fresh vegetables, basil, and fresh mozzarella
#3 Pizza Di Enzo
A white pizza with ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, and house made bruschetta
#4 Pizza Puttanesca
Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella
#5 Pizza Ai Cinque Formaggi
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, American, provolone, and parmesan cheese
#6 Pizza Alla Bolognese
Tomato sauce, sliced Italian sausage, ground beef, basil, and fresh mozzarella
#7 Pizza Bianca Con Broccoli
Broccoli, tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh mozzarella
#8 Maradona
Tomato sauce, sliced Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, parmesan, and fresh mozzarella
#9 Pizza My Place
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, bacon, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella
Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Comes with tomato, onion, green pepper, pickles, and cucumbers
Small Caesar Salad
Tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and house made croutons
Large Tossed Salad
Comes with tomato, onion, green pepper, pickles, and cucumbers
Large Caesar Salad
Tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and house made croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tossed salad topped with fresh grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar salad topped with fresh grilled chicken
Chef Salad
Tossed salad with ham, turkey, and mozzarella cheese
Greek Salad With Salmon
Red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, and grilled salmon
Tuna Salad
Tossed salad with house made tuna
Greek Salad
Red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and fresh tomatoes
Salmon Salad
Tossed salad with grilled salmon
Shrimp Salad
Tossed salad with 5 jumbo shrimp
Antipasto Salad
With ham, salami, provolone, and giardiniera
Caprese Salad
4 slices of fresh mozzarella with tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Made with homemade Italian bread
Bruschetta
Toasted homemade Italian bread with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil
Antipasto Misto For One
Zucchini, eggplant, roasted red peppers, and a fresh mozzarella caprese
Antipasto Misto For Two
Eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, and a fresh mozzarella caprese
Chicken Fingers
Comes with BBQ sauce and French fries or onion rings
Boneless Wings (12)
Breaded Mushrooms
Comes with marinara
Mozzarella Sticks (4 Pieces)
Comes with marinara
French Fries
Onion Rings
Cheese Fries
Baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese
Calamari Fritti
Comes with lemon and marinara sauce
Desserts
Medium Strombolis
MED Regular Italian
Ham, Salami, and cheese
MED Special Italian
Ham, Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Cheese
MED Steak Boli
Onions optional
MED Vegetarian Boli
Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Sweet Peppers, Green Peppers, Olives, and cheese
MED Rosa Rosa Boli
Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella
MED Italian Calzone
Ham, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
Large Strombolis
Large Regular Italian Boli
Ham, Salami, and Cheese
Large Special Italian Boli
Ham, Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Cheese
Large Steak Boli
Onions Optional
Large Veggie Boli
Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Sweet peppers, Green peppers, Olives, and Cheese
Large Rosa Rosa Boli
Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, and Cheese
Large Italian Calzone
Ham, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
Hot Subs
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Delicious meatballs with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella toasted in the oven
Sausage Parmesan Sub
Mild Italian sausage baked in the oven with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded eggplant baked in the oven with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fried chicken tenderloin with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella baked in the oven
Cheeseburger Sub
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
Chicken Sub
Grilled or Fried Chicken sub. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
Rosa Rosa Sub
Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella toasted in the oven
Hamburger
A plain traditional hamburger
Cheeseburger Works
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
Cheeseburger Deluxe
Includes French Fries or Onion Rings. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo optional
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken and provolone cheese
Veggie Wrap
Garden vegetables and provolone cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Chicken steak and American cheese
Cheesesteak Wrap
Steak meat and American cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese
Spicy Italian Wrap
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone
Cold Subs
Italian
Ham, salami, and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional
Ham
Ham and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional
Salami
Salami and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional
Combo
Ham, turkey, and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional
Turkey
Turkey and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional
Provolone
Provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional
Tuna
Tuna and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional
Special Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese toasted in the oven. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional
Hot Steaks
Plain Steak
No cheese. Sauce and Onions optional
Cheesesteak
Sauce and onions optional. Additional toppings extra
Cheesesteak Special
Includes Mushrooms, Onions, Green peppers, and Pepperoni. Sauce is optional
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
Pizza Steak
Cheesesteak topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, toasted in the oven
Chicken Cheesesteak
Sauce and Onions Optional. Additional toppings extra
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak mixed with Buffalo sauce. Additional toppings extra
Pasta Dinners
Side Of Spaghetti w/Marinara
Side Of Spaghetti w/Oil & Garlic
Side Of Spaghetti w/Butter
Side Of Spaghetti w/ Marinara and One Meatball
Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Baked Ziti
Ricotta, marinara, and Italian seasoning baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Lasagna
Homemade meat lasagna baked in the oven with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Penne Alla Vodka
With bacon and onion in a pink vodka sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Spaghetti Bolognese
Ground beef, onions, and carrots cooked into a bolognese sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Penne Arrabbiata
Pasta cooked in a spicy marinara sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Fettuccine Alfredo
Ham and mushrooms cooked in an alfredo sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed with ricotta and Italian herbs baked in the oven with marinara and mozzarella cheese on top. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Cheese Ravioli
Baked in the oven with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Chicken Marsala
Chicken and mushrooms cooked in a marsala wine sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Chicken Breast Parmigiana Dinner
Side of spaghetti and two pieces of chicken baked with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
A side of spaghetti and breaded eggplant baked in the oven with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, and Italian herbs. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Spaghetti and Marinara
Spaghetti in marinara with parmesan and parsley. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Seafood Dinners
Farfalle Ai Gamberi
Butterfly pasta with jumbo shrimp, garlic, and basil in a spicy pepperoncino laced white wine sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Spaghetti Alle Gamberi
Jumbo shrimp and chopped tomatoes in either a marinara or white wine sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Spaghetti Alle Vongole
Clams and chopped tomatoes in either a marinara or white wine sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Spaghetti Pescatora
A variety of seafood in a cherry tomato sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster filled ravioli, jumbo shrimp, and calamari in a pink sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Gelato
Piccolo Cup
Grande Cup
Quart
Market Cannoli
Market Choco Cannoli
Market Mini Cannoli
Market Tiramisu
Counter Candy - Kinder Cakes
Expresso
Counter Candy - Kinder Cereali
Bindi Chocolate Hazelnut
Bindi Lemoncello
Bindi Guava Mango
RaInbow Cookies
Sweets
Kinder Brioss Piu
Kinder Brioss Latte
Nutella Biscuits
Baci Candy
Gocciole Chocolate Cookies
Nutella Bulk Tub
Bianco Galletti
Torrone Chocolate
Torrone Pistachino
Torrone Classic
Balconi Rollino
Fiesta
Balconi Chocolatte
Mini Bag Cuoricini
Mini Chicche
Peach Crostaine
Macine Conpunia
Lemon Cookie
Pan Di Stelle Cookie
Plasmon Cookie
Kinder Cereali (Full Pack)
Cooking
Bread
Pasta
Sauces & Spreads
Hardware
Desserts
Cannoli Chips
Lobster Tail
Fruit Tart
2lb Cannoli
Baba W/ Rum
Butter Cookie
Cake Slices
Cheesecake
Choco Pb Explosion Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Tuxedo Bomb Cake
Red Candy Apple
Monster Apple
Pannatone Regular
Pannatone Box
Creampuff
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Delicious food in a friendly family owned atmosphere! Home of the Spaghetti Pizza!
1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603