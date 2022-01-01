Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria

332 Reviews

$

1040 Harrisburg Pike

Lancaster, PA 17603

Kinder

Small Cheese

$10.99

SM Buffalo

$13.99

SM Hawaiian

$13.99
SM Meatlovers

$13.99
SM Supreme

$15.99
SM Taco

$13.99

SM Tuscan

$13.99

SM Hawaiian

$13.99

SM White Tomatoe

$10.99

1 Scoop Gelato

Med Cheese

$11.50

Med Buffalo Chicken

$15.99
Med Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Med Hawaiian

$15.99
Med Meatlovers

$15.99

Med Spaghetti

$19.99
Med Supreme

$18.99
Med Taco

$15.99

Med Tuscan

$15.99

Med Veggie

$17.99

Med White Tomatoe

$12.99

2 Scoops Gelato

LG Cheese

$13.99

LG Buffalo Chicken

$21.99
LG Chicken Parm

$21.99

LG Hawaiian

$17.99
LG Meat Lovers

$21.99

Lg Rosa Rosa Thin Crust Pizza

$20.99
LG Spaghetti

$25.99
LG Supreme

$21.99
Lg Taco

$21.99

LG Veggie

$20.99

LG White Tomato

$16.99

Pan Pizza

Fiorentina Pan Pizza

$18.99

Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Ranchero Pan Pizza

$21.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Rosa Rosa Pan Pizza

$21.99

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, zucchini, pizza sauce, and mozzarella

Sicilian Pizza

$20.99

Sicilian Special Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, bacon, and anchovies (optional)

Wood Burning Brick Oven Pizza

#1 Pizza Margherita

$11.50

Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and fresh basil

#2 Pizza Primavera Con Parmigiano

$14.50

Tomato sauce topped with garden fresh vegetables, basil, and fresh mozzarella

#3 Pizza Di Enzo

$13.50

A white pizza with ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, and house made bruschetta

#4 Pizza Puttanesca

$13.50

Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella

#5 Pizza Ai Cinque Formaggi

$14.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, American, provolone, and parmesan cheese

#6 Pizza Alla Bolognese

$13.50

Tomato sauce, sliced Italian sausage, ground beef, basil, and fresh mozzarella

#7 Pizza Bianca Con Broccoli

$13.50

Broccoli, tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh mozzarella

#8 Maradona

$14.50

Tomato sauce, sliced Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, parmesan, and fresh mozzarella

#9 Pizza My Place

$14.50

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, bacon, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$5.50

Comes with tomato, onion, green pepper, pickles, and cucumbers

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and house made croutons

Large Tossed Salad

$7.00

Comes with tomato, onion, green pepper, pickles, and cucumbers

Large Caesar Salad

$7.00

Tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and house made croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Tossed salad topped with fresh grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Caesar salad topped with fresh grilled chicken

Chef Salad

$8.50

Tossed salad with ham, turkey, and mozzarella cheese

Greek Salad With Salmon

$11.50

Red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, and grilled salmon

Tuna Salad

$8.50

Tossed salad with house made tuna

Greek Salad

$8.50

Red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and fresh tomatoes

Salmon Salad

$11.50

Tossed salad with grilled salmon

Shrimp Salad

$10.00

Tossed salad with 5 jumbo shrimp

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

With ham, salami, provolone, and giardiniera

Caprese Salad

$10.50

4 slices of fresh mozzarella with tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Made with homemade Italian bread

Bruschetta

$8.99

Toasted homemade Italian bread with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

Antipasto Misto For One

$8.00

Zucchini, eggplant, roasted red peppers, and a fresh mozzarella caprese

Antipasto Misto For Two

$14.00

Eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, and a fresh mozzarella caprese

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Comes with BBQ sauce and French fries or onion rings

Boneless Wings (12)

$10.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Comes with marinara

Mozzarella Sticks (4 Pieces)

$5.50

Comes with marinara

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese

Calamari Fritti

$11.00

Comes with lemon and marinara sauce

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.00

Filled with house made cannoli cream and topped with powdered sugar

Tiramisu

$5.00

Espresso and cocoa flavored cake with a mascarpone cream

Mini cannoli

$1.25

Filled with house made cannoli cream and topped with powdered sugar

Medium Strombolis

MED Regular Italian

$11.00

Ham, Salami, and cheese

MED Special Italian

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Cheese

MED Steak Boli

$13.00

Onions optional

MED Vegetarian Boli

$12.00

Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Sweet Peppers, Green Peppers, Olives, and cheese

MED Rosa Rosa Boli

$12.00

Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella

MED Italian Calzone

$12.00

Ham, Mozzarella, and Ricotta

Large Strombolis

Large Regular Italian Boli

$16.99

Ham, Salami, and Cheese

Large Special Italian Boli

$18.99

Ham, Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Cheese

Large Steak Boli

$19.99

Onions Optional

Large Veggie Boli

$18.99

Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Sweet peppers, Green peppers, Olives, and Cheese

Large Rosa Rosa Boli

$18.99

Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, and Cheese

Large Italian Calzone

$18.99

Ham, Mozzarella, and Ricotta

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.50

Delicious meatballs with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella toasted in the oven

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$10.50

Mild Italian sausage baked in the oven with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.50

Breaded eggplant baked in the oven with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.50

Fried chicken tenderloin with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella baked in the oven

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional

Chicken Sub

$10.50

Grilled or Fried Chicken sub. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional

Rosa Rosa Sub

$10.50

Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella toasted in the oven

Hamburger

$5.00

A plain traditional hamburger

Cheeseburger Works

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.50

Includes French Fries or Onion Rings. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo optional

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Grilled chicken and provolone cheese

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Garden vegetables and provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$8.50

Chicken steak and American cheese

Cheesesteak Wrap

$8.50

Steak meat and American cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Grilled chicken in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese

Turkey Bacon Club Wrap

$8.50

Turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese

Spicy Italian Wrap

$8.50

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone

Cold Subs

Italian

$9.99

Ham, salami, and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional

Ham

$9.99

Ham and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional

Salami

$9.99

Salami and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional

Combo

$9.99

Ham, turkey, and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional

Turkey

$9.99

Turkey and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional

Provolone

$9.99

Provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional

Tuna

$9.99

Tuna and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional

Special Sub

$7.00

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese toasted in the oven. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil/vinegar optional

Hot Steaks

Plain Steak

$9.00

No cheese. Sauce and Onions optional

Cheesesteak

$10.99

Sauce and onions optional. Additional toppings extra

Cheesesteak Special

$11.99

Includes Mushrooms, Onions, Green peppers, and Pepperoni. Sauce is optional

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional

Pizza Steak

$10.99

Cheesesteak topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, toasted in the oven

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Sauce and Onions Optional. Additional toppings extra

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.00

Chicken Cheesesteak mixed with Buffalo sauce. Additional toppings extra

Pasta Dinners

All dinners come with garlic bread and a tossed or caesar salad (Not included with sides)

Side Of Spaghetti w/Marinara

$5.00

Side Of Spaghetti w/Oil & Garlic

$5.00

Side Of Spaghetti w/Butter

$5.00

Side Of Spaghetti w/ Marinara and One Meatball

$5.50

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$13.99

Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Ricotta, marinara, and Italian seasoning baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Lasagna

$12.99

Homemade meat lasagna baked in the oven with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.99

With bacon and onion in a pink vodka sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Spaghetti Bolognese

$15.99

Ground beef, onions, and carrots cooked into a bolognese sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Penne Arrabbiata

$12.99

Pasta cooked in a spicy marinara sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Ham and mushrooms cooked in an alfredo sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Stuffed with ricotta and Italian herbs baked in the oven with marinara and mozzarella cheese on top. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Baked in the oven with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Chicken Marsala

$16.99Out of stock

Chicken and mushrooms cooked in a marsala wine sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Chicken Breast Parmigiana Dinner

$16.99

Side of spaghetti and two pieces of chicken baked with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$15.99

A side of spaghetti and breaded eggplant baked in the oven with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, and Italian herbs. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Spaghetti and Marinara

$10.99

Spaghetti in marinara with parmesan and parsley. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Seafood Dinners

All seafood dinners come with garlic bread and a caesar or tossed salad

Farfalle Ai Gamberi

$17.99

Butterfly pasta with jumbo shrimp, garlic, and basil in a spicy pepperoncino laced white wine sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Spaghetti Alle Gamberi

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp and chopped tomatoes in either a marinara or white wine sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Spaghetti Alle Vongole

$17.99

Clams and chopped tomatoes in either a marinara or white wine sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Spaghetti Pescatora

$18.99

A variety of seafood in a cherry tomato sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Lobster Ravioli

$18.99

Lobster filled ravioli, jumbo shrimp, and calamari in a pink sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad

Gelato

Piccolo Cup

$3.00

Grande Cup

$5.00

Quart

$16.50

Market Cannoli

$3.00

Market Choco Cannoli

$3.50

Market Mini Cannoli

$1.25

Market Tiramisu

$5.00

Counter Candy - Kinder Cakes

$1.00

Expresso

$1.50

Counter Candy - Kinder Cereali

$0.75

Bindi Chocolate Hazelnut

$7.00

Bindi Lemoncello

$7.00

Bindi Guava Mango

$7.00

RaInbow Cookies

$5.00

Sweets

Kinder Brioss Piu

$12.50

Kinder Brioss Latte

$12.50

Nutella Biscuits

$12.00

Baci Candy

$7.00

Gocciole Chocolate Cookies

$5.00

Nutella Bulk Tub

$30.00

Bianco Galletti

$4.00

Torrone Chocolate

$9.00

Torrone Pistachino

$12.00

Torrone Classic

$9.00

Balconi Rollino

$2.99

Fiesta

$12.99

Balconi Chocolatte

$4.99

Mini Bag Cuoricini

$3.49

Mini Chicche

$4.25

Peach Crostaine

$3.99

Macine Conpunia

$4.99

Lemon Cookie

$2.59

Pan Di Stelle Cookie

$8.25

Plasmon Cookie

$7.00

Kinder Cereali (Full Pack)

$8.50

Cooking

Italian Tuna

$8.00

Calabria

$11.50

Capers

$10.00

Evoo Al Limone

$8.50

Onion Jar

$6.70

Hot Pepper Oil

$5.20

Chili Oil

$5.90

Bergam Olio

$9.90

Migliarese Green Gold Oil

$5.70

Migliarese Evoo

$3.80

Beans

$2.60

Mixed Mushrooms

$5.80

Veggie Mix-in Buire

$3.49

Pickled mixed Veggies

$3.99

Crushed Olives

$7.00

Dry Mushrooms

$7.48

Bread

Treccine Oil & Peperoncin

$8.00

Della Nonna Alianice

$8.00

Frese Di Grano Round

$6.00

Frese Di Grano Bianchi

$4.50

Crustini Bread Pack

$8.99

Pasta

Colacchio Pasta Linguine

$9.00

Tricolore Pasta

$10.00

Pennoni Pasta

$2.60

Tagliatelle (Squid Ink)

$5.00

Sauces & Spreads

Pandi Stella Crema

$8.00

Vegetable Spread

$4.50

Balsamic Vin Pearls

$15.00

Balsamic Calamaios 4yrs

$18.00

Pistachio Butter

$17.95

Peach Balsamic

$5.70

Di Mare Di Gelso

$4.80

Drinks

Yoga Nectar Apricot

$5.50

Panna Water

$4.50

Italian Soda

$2.00

Hardware

Small Espresso Machina

$9.50

Large Espresso Machina

$14.00

Mozz Di Bufala

$10.00

Salami

$16.00

Charcuterie

$11.00

Salami & Cheese

$9.00

Kinder Cakes

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli Chips

$8.00

Lobster Tail

$5.00

Fruit Tart

$5.00

2lb Cannoli

$18.00

Baba W/ Rum

$6.50

Butter Cookie

$2.00

Cake Slices

$2.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Choco Pb Explosion Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Tuxedo Bomb Cake

$5.00

Red Candy Apple

$3.50

Monster Apple

$14.00

Pannatone Regular

$17.99

Pannatone Box

$42.99

Creampuff

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious food in a friendly family owned atmosphere! Home of the Spaghetti Pizza!

Location

1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

