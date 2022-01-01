Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant

1,207 Reviews

$

1058 Russell Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Popular Items

Burrito Molete-CUSTOMER FAV
Paquito Taquitos
Cheese Dip (Queso)

Appetizers

Cheese Dip (Queso)

$4.99

Small

Cheese Dip (Queso)

$7.75

Large

Guacamole Dip

$6.00

Made FRESH DAILY

Bean & Cheese Dip

$6.75

Served with chips and salsa

Spinach & Cheese Dip

$7.95

Served with chips and salsa

Chorizo Dip

$8.00

Served with chips and salsa

Paquito Taquitos

$9.50

Beef brisket or chiken. served with a savory beefy,cheese sauce for dipping New FAV!

Super Quesadilla

$9.95

LARGE. Chicken or beef? Served with sour cream and guacamole!

Chicken Wings

$8.75

Flavor? Plain BBQ Honey Mustard Teriyaki Hot

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.95

Taquitos

$9.50

Chicken or Beef? Served with cheese sauce and sour cream

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Small

Chips and Salsa

$7.75

Large

Nachos

$7.95

Sweet Nachos

$8.95

Lunch

Speedy Rosalia

$6.95

Taco, Enchilada, Rice or Beans

Lunch 1

$7.95

Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad

Lunch 2

$6.00

Beef Burrito and taco

Lunch 3

$6.95

Tostada & Enchilada

Lunch 4

$6.50

Taco, Rice and Beans

Lunch 5

$7.75

Burrito, taco and beans

Lunch 6

$6.50

Beef burrito & Enchilada

Lunch 7

$7.50

Tostada, rice and beans

Lunch 8

$7.75

Burrito and chile relleno

Lunch 9

$9.50

Burrito, rice, beans and salad

Lunch 10

$6.75

Enchilada, rice and beans

Lunch 11

$8.25

Huevos Rancheros, two eggs cooked in ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and three tortillas

Lunch 12

$8.95

Pollo Ranchero- grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Lunch 13

$9.50

32oz. Chicken broth loaded with chicken , diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocados

Lunch 14

$8.75

TACO salad

Lunch 15

$8.00

32oz-Chili con Carne-Savory beef, beans and cheese in a delicious blend of chili spices

Lunch 16

$7.75

Chicken or Beef Quesadilla. Rice and Beans

Lunch 18

$11.25

FAJITA QUESADILLA. Choose chicken or Beef fajitas. Cooked withonions, peppers. Served with rice, beans adn lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Lunch 19

$7.75

Chile relleno, rice and beans

Lunch 20

$8.00

Burrito Supreme. Beef or Chicken? burrito topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Lunch 21

$8.00

Chicken or Beef? Quesadilla stuffed with melted cheese and served with rice and a guacamole salad

Lunch 22

$8.95

Flautas - 3 deep fried corn tortillas, Chicken or Beef? served with rice, beans, guacamole salad an sour cream.

Lunch 23

$7.95

Lunch Chimis, Chicken or Beef? chimichanga topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and salad

Lunch 26

$10.95

Chicken or Steak fajita wrapped in a large flour tortilla and filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream.

Lunch 27

$9.95

Grilled tilapia fillet served with rice, beans and avocado

Side Items

Acacado

$3.50

Burrito 1- Beef, Chicken or Bean

$4.00

Burrito-1 Shrimp

$6.00

Burrito-1 Steak, Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Burrito-2 Steak or Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Burritos 2- Beef, Chicken or Bean

$7.95

Burritos-2 Shrimp

$10.85

Chalupa 1

$3.50

Chalupas 2

$7.75

Chicken, marinated and shredded

$5.50

Chile Relleno 1

$3.50

Chile Relleno 3

$9.75

Cilantro

$1.75

Enchiladas 1- Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Bean

$2.95

Enchiladas 2-Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Bean

$5.50

Enchiladas 3-Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Bean

$7.75

French Fries

$3.00

Grilled Bell Peppers

$1.75

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Jalapeno Chiles

$2.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$5.50

Grilled Onions

$1.95

Grilled Onions and mushrooms

$5.75

Grilled Vegetables

$7.25

Ground Beef

$5.00

Jalapenos

$1.85

Lettuce

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Quesadilla 1 Spinach

$4.25

Quesadilla 1 Steak or Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Quesadilla 1-Cheese

$3.75

Quesadilla 1-Shrimp

$6.25

Quesadilla 2 Beef or Chicken or Bean

$7.75

Quesadilla 2 Shrimp

$10.75

Quesadilla 2- Spinach

$7.75

Quesadilla-1 Mushroom

$4.50

Quesadillas 1-Beef or Chicken or Bean

$4.00

Quesadillas 2 Steak or Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Quesadillas 2-Cheese

$6.00

Quesadillas 2-Mushroom

$7.75

Refried Beans

$2.75

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Rice & Beans

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Shrimp - Choose Amount

Side of Tortillas 3

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.75

Tacos 1- Soft Shell, Steak or Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Tacos 1-Hard Shell Beef, Chicken or Bean

$1.95

Tacos 1-Soft Shell Shrimp

$3.75

Tacos 2-Hard Shell Beef, Chicken or Bean

$3.75

Tacos 2-Soft Shell Steak or Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Tacos 3-Hard Shell Beef, Chicken or Bean

$5.85

Tacos 3-Soft Shell Shrimp

$9.75

Tacos 3-Soft Shell Steak or Grilled Chicken

$9.25

Tomato

$1.50

Tostada 1 Beef, Chicken or Bean

$4.00

Tostada 2 Beef, Chicken or Bean

$7.50

Uncooked onions

$0.85

House Specialties

Beef & Chicken Achiote

$14.50

Grilled chicken and steak sauteed in achiote spice with bell pepper and onions. combined with rice. EXCLUSIVE Sanchez family recipe

Beef & Chicken Achiote add SHRIMP

$18.50

Grilled chicken,Steak AND shrimp sauteed in achiote spice with bell pepper and onions. combined with rice. EXCLUSIVE Sanchez family recipe

Molcajete

$24.95

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage and bacon sauteed with onions and bell pepper normally served in a hot stone mortar! NOT for togo service however . Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, a side of rice beans and three tortillas! Feeds plenty!

Chorizo con Huevos

$10.95

Chorizo sausage cooked with eggs accompanied by rice, beans and tortillas

Chicken Cancun

$14.50

A grilled chicken breast smothered in sauteed carrots, broccoli, and zucchini, all topped with cheese sauce. Served with Rice and beans

Milanesa

$14.00

Breaded chicken or beef covered with cheese dip and served withone cheese quesadilla and rice

Enchiladas de Mole

$11.75

Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce. Served with rice and salad

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.50

Two cheese enchiladas topped with marinated chicken and salsa ranchera. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Super Burrito

$9.00

A DOUBLE-SIZED burrito stuffed with either marinated chicken or ground beef, topped with jalapenos cheese sauce and salsa ranchera

Burritos Mexicanos

$10.75

One burrito stuffed with chicken, another stuffed with beef brisket, then deep-fried. toppeed with jalapeno cheese sauce and salsa ranchera. Served with guacamole salad.

Special Dinner

$16.95

Chicken Chimichanga, chalupa, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, rice and beans. A lot of food!

Flautas

$10.95

Three individually wrapped corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef brisket or marinated chicken and deep fried. Served with rice and salad.

Tex-Mex Quesadillas

$10.75

Two quesadillas stuffed with creamed spinach and marinated chicken. Served with guacamole salad

The Alejandro

$12.95

A GENEROUS plate layered with rice, chicken or grround beef, pico de gallo and cxovered with our cheese sauce...choose chicken or beef.

Mole

$10.75

A traditional mexican dish! Chopped chicken marinated in a famous Mexican sauce known fo its sweet flavor. Served with rice, beans and three flour toritllas

Arroz con Pollo

$13.50

Chicken and rice with broccoli served with salad and tortillas. A NEW FAVORITE

Burrito Molete-CUSTOMER FAV

$11.50

A BIG BURRITO with chicken, beef, rice, beans, cheese, pico, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Toppped with more cheese and red sauce!

Chilaquiles

$11.75

Steamed corn tortillas chips and chicken topped with melted cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$10.50

Choose Beef or Chicken. Topped with jalapeno cheese sauce and baked. Served with rice and salad

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$14.50

Zucchini, broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots and mushrooms cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, salad adn tortillas

Los Tres Amigos

$10.75

A spinach burrito, cheese enchilada and soft bean taco

Spinach Quesadillas

$10.50

Two flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with spinach and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Creamed Spinach Burritos

$10.50

Two flour tortillas rolled around spinach and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Market Fresh Mushroom Quesadillas

$10.75

Two flour tortillas stuffed with sauteed market fresh mushrooms and cheese. Served with fresh guacamole salad adn a side order of sour cream

Potato Dinner

$10.50

Potato burrito and potato enchilada. Served with rice and beans

El Vegetarian

$10.50

Includes a spinach burrito and cheese enchilada, both topped with our special sauce. Rice and beans included

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.50

Three enchiladas, spinach cheese and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese and salssa rancherra

Chiles Poblanos

$12.75

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and fried in egg batter, covered with salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans

Taco Loco

$8.95

A crispy flour toritlla shell stuffed with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese above a bottom layer of spinach and jalapeno cheese sauce

Kids Menu

Chciken nuggets and fries

$4.99

Cheeseburger and fries

$4.99

Corn Dog and fries

$4.99

Taco and fries

$4.99

Bean Burrito, rice and fries

$4.99

Cheese quesadilla dn rice or beans

$4.99

Enchilada, Rice and Beans

$4.99

Fajitas

FAJITAS- Choose Chicken, Steak or Shrimp

$16.50

Served with Three flour toritillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers

FAJITAS- MIXED (chicken and steak)

$16.95

FAJITAS- TEXANAS (Chicken, steak and shrimp)

$16.95

FAJITAS - TEXANAS FOR TWO

$25.90

FAJITAS - GUERRERO (Chicken or beef)

$15.95

Your choice of meat or shrimp. Served with Three flour toritillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers. Broccoli and mushrooms included on this one.

FAJITAS - GUERRERO MIXED(Chicken and beef)

$15.95

FAJITAS - GUERRERO TEXANAS(Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

$16.75

FAJITAS - GUERRERO MIXED (Chicken and Steak)

$16.50

FAJITAS - GUERRERO ( Shrimp)

$16.95

FAJITAS- A-la-DIABLA (Chicken or beef)

$15.95

Your choice of meat or shrimp marianted in our spicy Diablo seasoning. Served with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

FAJITAS- A-la-DIABLA (TEXANAS-chicken, steak and shrimp)

$16.25

FAJITAS- A-la-DIABLA (MIXED -chicken and steak)

$16.75

FAJITAS- A-la-DIABLA (SHRIMP)

$16.95

FAJITA BURRITO GRANDE

$13.95

Chicken or beef. Salad and rice

FAJITA NACHOS-(Chicken, steak or mixed)

$14.50

FAJITA NACHOS-(TEXANAS or Shrimp)

$14.50

SUPER FAJITA QUESADILLA (Chicken or steak)

$13.50

SUPER FAJITA QUESADILLA (TEXANAS-chicken, steak or shrimp)

$14.00

SUPER FAJITA QUESADILLA (Mixed- chcken and steak)

$13.75

Supremes

Nacho Supremos

$10.75

Crispy corn toritlla chips covered in jalapeno cheese sauce, bean and your choice of marinated chicken or ground beef,. Topped with diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Also makes a GREAT appetizer!

Quesadillas Supremas

$10.50

One beef and one marinated chicken quesadilla, grilled ans stuffed with melted cheese. Served with lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.50

One ground beef and one marinated chicken burrito topped with melted cheese, salsa ranchera, lettuce sour cream and tomatoes

Taco Supremos

$10.50

Two chicken and two beef tacos served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Seafood

Pecadillas (Fish Tacos)

$11.00

Hard or Soft shell. Four tilapia filled soft tacos, deep-fried. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced lime. Served with chips and salsa

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$14.75

7 oz. broiled shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocados and our unique tomato juice. Served chilled or warm with saltine crackers. Great with freshly squeezed lime juice.

Platillo Sureno

$14.75

Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, tom and zucchin. Served with rice, salad guacamole and sour cream

Camarones con Arroz

$14.50

Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, tom and zucchini. Served with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.50

Stir-fried sauteed wtih onions, bell peppers and mixed in our special el Diablo sauce

El Acapulco

$15.25

Two perfectly seasoned and grilled tilapia topped with sauteed shrimp. Served with rice and grilled broccoli, and zucchini

Bruschetta

$14.50

Grilled shrimp and chicken served with rice, guacamole salad and sour cream

Crab Quesadilla

$10.25

Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with crab and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Mojarra

$13.50

Another great Mexican Favorite! WHOLE tilapia, seasoned and deep fried served with rice and beans and guacamole salad

Beef

Rosalias Special

$16.95

10oz. rib-eye steak topped with six grilled shrimp, Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico di gallo, rice beans and three flour tortillas

Carne Asada

$14.50

8 oz. thinly sliced flank steak delicately grilled. Served with rice, beans and lettuce and 3 flour toritillas. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Tacos al Carbon

$14.50

Specially marinated flank steak strips chargrilled adn served between steaming soft flour toritllas. Served with rice, beans and lettuce topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Rib-Eye Steak

$16.95

10 oz. Topped with stir-fried shrimp. Served with fries and tossed salad. Your choice of dressing

Mexican BEEF STEW

$14.95

Chopped sirloin steak cooked aand simmered in diced onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and an array of spices. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas

Pork

CHULETAS

$13.95

Two perfectly seasoned port chops topped with sauteed onions. Served with refried beans, rice, salad, avocado and three flour toritllas.

Chicken

Chori Pollo

$13.95

Spicy chorizo sausage and chopped chicken grilled together and served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pollo Loco

$13.95

Tender sliced chicken breast cooked with zucchini, broccoli, and tomatoes, mixed in a cream sauce. Rice, Beans and three flour toritllas

Pollo Fundido

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast under a canopy of sauteed bell peppers, onions and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.

Pollo a la Parrila

$14.95

Premium chicken delicately seasoned and charbroiled with onions and peppers. Served on a hot skillet. Comes with lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, bean and three flour tortillas

Yolandas

$10.95

Three marinated chicken enchiladas topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with a guacamole salad and rice

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Strips of chicken breast served on a bed of ffresh veggies.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.50

Grilled salmon served on a top of baby spinach and greens, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with our lemon honey-mustard dressing.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.95

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.00

BIG 32 oz.

Tropical Drinks

$3.50

Big 32oz

Bottled Beer

Bottled Beer

$3.25

Bottled COLD

Wine

Wine

$5.50

8oz

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1058 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Directions

Gallery
Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant image
Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant image

