Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant
$
1058 Russell Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Appetizers
Cheese Dip (Queso)
Small
Cheese Dip (Queso)
Large
Guacamole Dip
Made FRESH DAILY
Bean & Cheese Dip
Served with chips and salsa
Spinach & Cheese Dip
Served with chips and salsa
Chorizo Dip
Served with chips and salsa
Paquito Taquitos
Beef brisket or chiken. served with a savory beefy,cheese sauce for dipping New FAV!
Super Quesadilla
LARGE. Chicken or beef? Served with sour cream and guacamole!
Chicken Wings
Flavor? Plain BBQ Honey Mustard Teriyaki Hot
Stuffed Jalapenos
Taquitos
Chicken or Beef? Served with cheese sauce and sour cream
Chips and Salsa
Small
Chips and Salsa
Large
Nachos
Sweet Nachos
Lunch
Speedy Rosalia
Taco, Enchilada, Rice or Beans
Lunch 1
Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad
Lunch 2
Beef Burrito and taco
Lunch 3
Tostada & Enchilada
Lunch 4
Taco, Rice and Beans
Lunch 5
Burrito, taco and beans
Lunch 6
Beef burrito & Enchilada
Lunch 7
Tostada, rice and beans
Lunch 8
Burrito and chile relleno
Lunch 9
Burrito, rice, beans and salad
Lunch 10
Enchilada, rice and beans
Lunch 11
Huevos Rancheros, two eggs cooked in ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and three tortillas
Lunch 12
Pollo Ranchero- grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Lunch 13
32oz. Chicken broth loaded with chicken , diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocados
Lunch 14
TACO salad
Lunch 15
32oz-Chili con Carne-Savory beef, beans and cheese in a delicious blend of chili spices
Lunch 16
Chicken or Beef Quesadilla. Rice and Beans
Lunch 18
FAJITA QUESADILLA. Choose chicken or Beef fajitas. Cooked withonions, peppers. Served with rice, beans adn lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Lunch 19
Chile relleno, rice and beans
Lunch 20
Burrito Supreme. Beef or Chicken? burrito topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Lunch 21
Chicken or Beef? Quesadilla stuffed with melted cheese and served with rice and a guacamole salad
Lunch 22
Flautas - 3 deep fried corn tortillas, Chicken or Beef? served with rice, beans, guacamole salad an sour cream.
Lunch 23
Lunch Chimis, Chicken or Beef? chimichanga topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and salad
Lunch 26
Chicken or Steak fajita wrapped in a large flour tortilla and filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream.
Lunch 27
Grilled tilapia fillet served with rice, beans and avocado
Side Items
Acacado
Burrito 1- Beef, Chicken or Bean
Burrito-1 Shrimp
Burrito-1 Steak, Grilled Chicken
Burrito-2 Steak or Grilled Chicken
Burritos 2- Beef, Chicken or Bean
Burritos-2 Shrimp
Chalupa 1
Chalupas 2
Chicken, marinated and shredded
Chile Relleno 1
Chile Relleno 3
Cilantro
Enchiladas 1- Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Bean
Enchiladas 2-Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Bean
Enchiladas 3-Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Bean
French Fries
Grilled Bell Peppers
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Jalapeno Chiles
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Onions
Grilled Onions and mushrooms
Grilled Vegetables
Ground Beef
Jalapenos
Lettuce
Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla 1 Spinach
Quesadilla 1 Steak or Grilled Chicken
Quesadilla 1-Cheese
Quesadilla 1-Shrimp
Quesadilla 2 Beef or Chicken or Bean
Quesadilla 2 Shrimp
Quesadilla 2- Spinach
Quesadilla-1 Mushroom
Quesadillas 1-Beef or Chicken or Bean
Quesadillas 2 Steak or Grilled Chicken
Quesadillas 2-Cheese
Quesadillas 2-Mushroom
Refried Beans
Rice & Beans
Rice & Beans
Shredded Cheese
Shrimp - Choose Amount
Side of Tortillas 3
Sour Cream
Tacos 1- Soft Shell, Steak or Grilled Chicken
Tacos 1-Hard Shell Beef, Chicken or Bean
Tacos 1-Soft Shell Shrimp
Tacos 2-Hard Shell Beef, Chicken or Bean
Tacos 2-Soft Shell Steak or Grilled Chicken
Tacos 3-Hard Shell Beef, Chicken or Bean
Tacos 3-Soft Shell Shrimp
Tacos 3-Soft Shell Steak or Grilled Chicken
Tomato
Tostada 1 Beef, Chicken or Bean
Tostada 2 Beef, Chicken or Bean
Uncooked onions
House Specialties
Beef & Chicken Achiote
Grilled chicken and steak sauteed in achiote spice with bell pepper and onions. combined with rice. EXCLUSIVE Sanchez family recipe
Beef & Chicken Achiote add SHRIMP
Grilled chicken,Steak AND shrimp sauteed in achiote spice with bell pepper and onions. combined with rice. EXCLUSIVE Sanchez family recipe
Molcajete
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage and bacon sauteed with onions and bell pepper normally served in a hot stone mortar! NOT for togo service however . Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, a side of rice beans and three tortillas! Feeds plenty!
Chorizo con Huevos
Chorizo sausage cooked with eggs accompanied by rice, beans and tortillas
Chicken Cancun
A grilled chicken breast smothered in sauteed carrots, broccoli, and zucchini, all topped with cheese sauce. Served with Rice and beans
Milanesa
Breaded chicken or beef covered with cheese dip and served withone cheese quesadilla and rice
Enchiladas de Mole
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce. Served with rice and salad
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with marinated chicken and salsa ranchera. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Super Burrito
A DOUBLE-SIZED burrito stuffed with either marinated chicken or ground beef, topped with jalapenos cheese sauce and salsa ranchera
Burritos Mexicanos
One burrito stuffed with chicken, another stuffed with beef brisket, then deep-fried. toppeed with jalapeno cheese sauce and salsa ranchera. Served with guacamole salad.
Special Dinner
Chicken Chimichanga, chalupa, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, rice and beans. A lot of food!
Flautas
Three individually wrapped corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef brisket or marinated chicken and deep fried. Served with rice and salad.
Tex-Mex Quesadillas
Two quesadillas stuffed with creamed spinach and marinated chicken. Served with guacamole salad
The Alejandro
A GENEROUS plate layered with rice, chicken or grround beef, pico de gallo and cxovered with our cheese sauce...choose chicken or beef.
Mole
A traditional mexican dish! Chopped chicken marinated in a famous Mexican sauce known fo its sweet flavor. Served with rice, beans and three flour toritllas
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken and rice with broccoli served with salad and tortillas. A NEW FAVORITE
Burrito Molete-CUSTOMER FAV
A BIG BURRITO with chicken, beef, rice, beans, cheese, pico, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Toppped with more cheese and red sauce!
Chilaquiles
Steamed corn tortillas chips and chicken topped with melted cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas
Vegetarian
Veggie Fajitas
Zucchini, broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots and mushrooms cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, salad adn tortillas
Los Tres Amigos
A spinach burrito, cheese enchilada and soft bean taco
Spinach Quesadillas
Two flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with spinach and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Creamed Spinach Burritos
Two flour tortillas rolled around spinach and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Market Fresh Mushroom Quesadillas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with sauteed market fresh mushrooms and cheese. Served with fresh guacamole salad adn a side order of sour cream
Potato Dinner
Potato burrito and potato enchilada. Served with rice and beans
El Vegetarian
Includes a spinach burrito and cheese enchilada, both topped with our special sauce. Rice and beans included
Enchiladas Suizas
Three enchiladas, spinach cheese and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese and salssa rancherra
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and fried in egg batter, covered with salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans
Taco Loco
A crispy flour toritlla shell stuffed with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese above a bottom layer of spinach and jalapeno cheese sauce
Kids Menu
Fajitas
FAJITAS- Choose Chicken, Steak or Shrimp
Served with Three flour toritillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers
FAJITAS- MIXED (chicken and steak)
FAJITAS- TEXANAS (Chicken, steak and shrimp)
FAJITAS - TEXANAS FOR TWO
FAJITAS - GUERRERO (Chicken or beef)
Your choice of meat or shrimp. Served with Three flour toritillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers. Broccoli and mushrooms included on this one.
FAJITAS - GUERRERO MIXED(Chicken and beef)
FAJITAS - GUERRERO TEXANAS(Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
FAJITAS - GUERRERO MIXED (Chicken and Steak)
FAJITAS - GUERRERO ( Shrimp)
FAJITAS- A-la-DIABLA (Chicken or beef)
Your choice of meat or shrimp marianted in our spicy Diablo seasoning. Served with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
FAJITAS- A-la-DIABLA (TEXANAS-chicken, steak and shrimp)
FAJITAS- A-la-DIABLA (MIXED -chicken and steak)
FAJITAS- A-la-DIABLA (SHRIMP)
FAJITA BURRITO GRANDE
Chicken or beef. Salad and rice
FAJITA NACHOS-(Chicken, steak or mixed)
FAJITA NACHOS-(TEXANAS or Shrimp)
SUPER FAJITA QUESADILLA (Chicken or steak)
SUPER FAJITA QUESADILLA (TEXANAS-chicken, steak or shrimp)
SUPER FAJITA QUESADILLA (Mixed- chcken and steak)
Supremes
Nacho Supremos
Crispy corn toritlla chips covered in jalapeno cheese sauce, bean and your choice of marinated chicken or ground beef,. Topped with diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Also makes a GREAT appetizer!
Quesadillas Supremas
One beef and one marinated chicken quesadilla, grilled ans stuffed with melted cheese. Served with lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Supremas
One ground beef and one marinated chicken burrito topped with melted cheese, salsa ranchera, lettuce sour cream and tomatoes
Taco Supremos
Two chicken and two beef tacos served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Seafood
Pecadillas (Fish Tacos)
Hard or Soft shell. Four tilapia filled soft tacos, deep-fried. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced lime. Served with chips and salsa
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
7 oz. broiled shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocados and our unique tomato juice. Served chilled or warm with saltine crackers. Great with freshly squeezed lime juice.
Platillo Sureno
Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, tom and zucchin. Served with rice, salad guacamole and sour cream
Camarones con Arroz
Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, tom and zucchini. Served with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream.
Camarones a la Diabla
Stir-fried sauteed wtih onions, bell peppers and mixed in our special el Diablo sauce
El Acapulco
Two perfectly seasoned and grilled tilapia topped with sauteed shrimp. Served with rice and grilled broccoli, and zucchini
Bruschetta
Grilled shrimp and chicken served with rice, guacamole salad and sour cream
Crab Quesadilla
Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with crab and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Mojarra
Another great Mexican Favorite! WHOLE tilapia, seasoned and deep fried served with rice and beans and guacamole salad
Beef
Rosalias Special
10oz. rib-eye steak topped with six grilled shrimp, Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico di gallo, rice beans and three flour tortillas
Carne Asada
8 oz. thinly sliced flank steak delicately grilled. Served with rice, beans and lettuce and 3 flour toritillas. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Tacos al Carbon
Specially marinated flank steak strips chargrilled adn served between steaming soft flour toritllas. Served with rice, beans and lettuce topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Rib-Eye Steak
10 oz. Topped with stir-fried shrimp. Served with fries and tossed salad. Your choice of dressing
Mexican BEEF STEW
Chopped sirloin steak cooked aand simmered in diced onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and an array of spices. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas
Pork
Chicken
Chori Pollo
Spicy chorizo sausage and chopped chicken grilled together and served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pollo Loco
Tender sliced chicken breast cooked with zucchini, broccoli, and tomatoes, mixed in a cream sauce. Rice, Beans and three flour toritllas
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast under a canopy of sauteed bell peppers, onions and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.
Pollo a la Parrila
Premium chicken delicately seasoned and charbroiled with onions and peppers. Served on a hot skillet. Comes with lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, bean and three flour tortillas
Yolandas
Three marinated chicken enchiladas topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with a guacamole salad and rice
Salad
Bottled Beer
Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1058 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115