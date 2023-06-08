- Home
- /
- Orangeburg
- /
- Rosalia's Orangeburg
Rosalia's Orangeburg
No reviews yet
1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Beef and Queso Dip
Ground beef & Queso
Cheese Dip large
Cheese Dip small
Chicken Wings
8 wings per order choose flavor
Chips & Salsa large
Chips & Salsa small
Chorizo Dip
Grilled Chorizo Sausauge & Queso
Guacamole Dip
Nachos
Big plate of our crispy chips covered with our delicious Queso. Select your choice!
Paquito Taquitos - FAVORITE!
Brisket or Chicken in a flour tortilla fried & served with cheese sauce and sour cream
Rice & Queso Dip
Spinach Dip
Super Quesadilla
Large Chicken & Beef quesadilla, served on lettuce, with sour cream and guacamole! Served with
Sweet Nachos
Our delicious queso and a sweet and spicy sauce. Choose your option!
Taquitos
Doritos-Flour Basket
Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl loaded with your choice of chicken or beef fajitas cooked with sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast served on a ved of lettuce and fresh veggies
Grilled Salmon Salad
Delicious grilled salmon layered on lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, peppers and broccoli. Served over lettuce and tomato. Served with
Gucamole Salad
Fresh lettuce, topped with our delicious homemade guac and shredded cheese
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Choose your favorite!
Tossed Salad
Soup 32 oz's
Bean Soup
More like Bean Stew, Hearty pinto beans stewed with beef and blended with every veggie in our kitchen to make a delicious filling soup that is our very own recipe.
Chicken Soup
No. ! BEST SELLER! A BIG, rustic bowl of delicious chicken stewed with veggies and garnished with fresh buttery avocado!
Soapa De Marisco
Crab, Tilapia and Shrimp simmered with veggies to create this savory Mexican Favorite.
Chicken
Chori Pollo
Spicy chorizo sausage and chopped chicken grillled and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Tender slicked chicken breast cooked with zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes, mixed win a cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour toritllas. Served with
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast under as canopy of sauteed bell peppers, onions and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice. Customer Favorite!
Pollo a la Parrilla
Premium chicken delicately seasoned and charbroiled with onions and peppers. Served on a hot skillet (in house only). Comes with lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice, beans and 3 four toritillas!
Rosalia's Yolandas
Three marinated chicken enchiladas! Topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with a guacamole salad and rice.
Beef
Carne Asada
8 oz of thinly sliced flank steak delicately grilled. Served wih rice, beans and lettuce. Toppef with guacamole and pico de gallo & 3 flour tortillas.
Mexican Stew
Chopped sirloin steak cooked and simmered in diced onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and an array of spices. Comes with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas
Rib-Eye Steak
10 oz ribe-eye topped with stir-fried shrimp. Fries and salad come with. Choose dressing.
Rosalias Special
10 oz rib-eye steak topped with six grilled shrimp,. Served with lettuce, guacammole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and three flour tortillas. VERY POPULAR
Tacos al Carbon
Specially marinated flank steak strips chargrilled and served between steaming soft flour tortillas. Rice, Beans and lettuce topped with guacamole and pico d gallo accompany this,.
Seafood
Bruschetta
Grilled shrimp and chicken served with rice, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Camarones al la diablo
Stir-fried shrimp sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mixed in our special El Diablo sauce.
Camarones con Arroz
Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, tom and zucchini. Served with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream.
El Acapulco-CUSTOMER FAVORITE!
Two perfectly seasoned, grilled tilapia topped with sauteed shrimp. Served with rice and grilled broccoli, and zucchini. Served with
Mexican Shrimp cocktail
7 oz of broiled shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocados and our unique tomato juice mix. Served Chilled or warm with saltines.
Mojarra-ENTIRE FISH!
A GREAT MEXICAN FAVORITE. Head and tail included seasopned and deep fried served with rice and beans and guacamole salad.
Pescadillas Fish Tacos
Four tilapia filled soft tacos, deep-fried. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and lime
Rosalia's Quesadilla
A quesadilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, broccoli, tomato, zucchini,. Served with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream.
Pork
Chimichangas
Make Your Own Combination
House Specialties
Birria Taco-CUSTOMER REQUEST!
4 Birria tacos(Beef stewed in spices and deep fried) with Dipping sauce
Street Tacos-CUSTOMER REQUEST!
3 Grilled STEAK tacos in a tortillas of your choice filled with raw savory onion and cilantro.
Burrito Molote
BIG burrito with EVERYTHING! Chicken, beef, rice, beans, cheese, pico, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauce!
ACP (Chicken, Rice and Cheese) Customer Request!
CUSTOMER REQUEST. Just what it says!
Beef & Chicken Achiote-EXCLUSIVE SANCHEZ FAMILY RECIPE
Grilled chicken and steak sauted in achiote spice with bell pepper and onions C0mbined with rice for an outstanding flavor profile.
Molcajete
Steak, Chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sausage and bacon sauteed in onion and bell pepper served in a traditional hot stone mortar! Comes with guac Salad, pico, sour cream., rice, beans and three tortillas! will feed two or more!
Chicken Cancun
A grilled chicken breast smothered in sauteed carrots, broccoli and zucchini, Topped with cheese sauce. Served with R&B
Milanesa
Breaded chicken or beef covered with cheese sauce and served with one cheese quesadilla and Rice.
Enchilada de Mole
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce. Served with R&B
Enchilada Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with marinated chicken and salsa ranchera. Served with R&B and guacamole salad
Super Burritos
A double sized burrito stuffed with your choice :marinated chicken or ground beef. Topped with Jalapeno cheese sauce and salsa ranchera
Burritos Mexicanos
One burrito stuffed with chicken, another stuffed with beef brisket then deep-fried. Topped with jalapeno cheese sauce and salsa ranchera. Served with a guacamoel salad.
Special Dinner! BIG!
Chicken chimichanga, chalupa, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, rice and beans
Flautas
Three individually wrapped corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef brisket or marinated chicken and deep fried. Served with rice and salad.
Tex-Mex Quesadillas
Two quesadillas stuffed with creamed spinach and marinated chicken. Served with a guacamole salad.
The Alejandro
A generous plate layered with rice, chicken or ground beef, Pico de gallo and covered with our cheese sauce.
Mole
A traditional Mexican dish. Chopped chicken marinated in a famous Mexican sauce known for its sweet flavor. Served with rice, beans and threef flour tortrillas!
Arroz con Pollo
Customer Favorite! Chicken and rice with broccoli. served with salad and tortillas. Served with
Chillaquilles
Steamed corn tortillas chips and chicken topped with melted cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Chorizo con Huevos
Chorizo sausage cooked with eggs accompanied by rice, beans and tortillas
Supremes
Nacho Supreme
Crispy corn tortilla chips covered in jalapeno cheese sauce, beans and your choice of marinated chicken or ground beef. Topped with diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Supremas
One beef and one marinated chicken quesadilla, grilled and stuffed with melted cheese. Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes.
Enchilada Supremas
FOUR enchiladas, ground beef, marinated chicken, bean and cheese. Topped with salsa ranchera, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Burritos Supremeos
One ground beef, one marinated chcken burrito topped with melted cvheese, salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Taco Supremos
Two chicken and two beef tacos served with lettuce, to9mato, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Burrito Suprmema
Vegetarian
Veggie Fajita
Zucchini, broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots and mushrooms grilled to perfection and served wirth rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Los Tres AMigos
A spinach burrito, cheese enchilada, bean soft taco
Creamed Spinach Quesadillas
Two flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with spinach and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Mushroom Quesadillas
Market Fresh! Stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese. Served with fresh guacamole salad and a side of sour cream.
Potato Dinner
A potato burito and a potato enchilada served with rice and beans.
El Vegetarian
Spinach Burrito, cheese enchilada, topped with special sauce. Served with R&B
Fajitas
Fajitas
All fajitas are served with three flour tortillas, Rice and Beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, Choice of meat is sauteed in onion and peppers (except Guerrero plate. All shrimp dishes contain over 6.5 oz of shrimp! These are generous portions.
Fajita Burrito Grande
Chicken or Beef. Served with rice.
Fajita Nachos
Steak, Mixed, Texanas or Shrimp
Rosalias Super Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken, Steak, Mixed, Texanas or Shrimp
Kid's Menu
Side Items
Avocado
Beans
Burritos
Make your selection
Cilantro
Enchiladas
Make your selection
Grilled Bell PPepper
Grilled Onions
Grilled Onions & Mushrooms
Jalapenos Pickled
Jalepenos Grilled
Lettuce
Lime
Pico de Gallo
Proteins
Make your selection
Quesadillas
Make your selection
Raw Onions
Rice
Rice & Beans
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Tacos
Make your selection
Tortillas
3 tortillas per order
Tostada
Make your selection
French Fries
Extra Dressing
Grilled Vegatables
Chile Rellenos
Chalupas
Desserts
Lunch 11am - 3pm
Speedy
1 taco, 1 enchilada, R&B
Lunch 1
Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad
Lunch 2
Beef burrito and 1 taco
Lunch 3
Tostada and enchilada
Lunch 4
Taco, R&B
Lunch 5
Burrito, taco and beans
Lunch 6
Beef Burrito and enchilada
Lunch 7
Tostada R&B
Lunch 8
Burrito and Chile relleno
Lunch 9
Burrito, R&B, Tossed Salad
Lunch 10
Enchilada, R&B
Lunch 11
Huevos Rancheros, eggs cooked in a ranchero sauce, Served with R&B, Tortillas
Lunch 12
Pollo Ranchero, Grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce. Served with Rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Lunch 13
HUGE bowl of chicken broth loaded with marinated chicken, diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, avocado BEST SELLER
Lunch 14
Taco Salad-Chicken or beef
Lunch 15
Chili con Queso. A big savory bowl of beef, beans and cheese in a delicious blend of chili spices.
Lunch 16
Quesadilla served with R&B
Lunch 17
Fajita Quesadilla-1 Cheese quesadilla (chicken or beef)fajitas cooked with onions, peppers, Served with R&B, Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Lunch 18
Chili Relleno, R&B
Lunch 19
Burrito Supreme, Beef or Chicken topped with with ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Lunch 20
Chicken or beef quesadilla stuffed with melted cheese and served with R&B and a guacamole salad. Served with
Lunch 21
Flautas-3 deep fried corn tortillas, choose chicken or beef, served with R&B, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Lunch 22
Lunch chimis. Chicken or beef. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and salad.
Lunch 23
Fajita Wrap! Your choice of chicken or steak Fajita wrapped in a large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream.
Lunch 24
Grilled Tilapia fillet served with R&B and avocado
Drinks
Sodas/Tea/Aqua Frescas
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Pink Lemonade
Limeade
Agua Fresca- Horchata
Agua Fresca-Mango
Agua Fresca-Passionfruit
Agua Fresca-Jamaica (Hibiscus)
Agua Fresca Peach
Agua Fresca Strawberry
Agua Fresca Pineapple
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Arnold Palmer
Virgin Daiquiri 1 SIZE MEDIUM
Agua Fresca Tamarindo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Rosalia’s Mexican Restaurant is our favorite restaurant in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Here, you can always expect to find a variety of the tastiest Mexican dishes, a lively atmosphere, and a vibrant, colorful décor. Rosalia’s is also known for its great selection of tequilas, wine, and drinks. It is an ideal place to bring your friends for that special fiesta. Come in and enjoy!
1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg, SC 29115