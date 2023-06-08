Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosalia's Orangeburg

1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Food

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$7.25

Beef and Queso Dip

$8.95

Ground beef & Queso

Cheese Dip large

$8.50
Cheese Dip small

$5.99

$5.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95

8 wings per order choose flavor

Chips & Salsa large

$7.75

Chips & Salsa small

$4.99
Chorizo Dip

Chorizo Dip

$9.25

Grilled Chorizo Sausauge & Queso

Guacamole Dip

$6.75

Nachos

Big plate of our crispy chips covered with our delicious Queso. Select your choice!

Paquito Taquitos - FAVORITE!

$12.99

Brisket or Chicken in a flour tortilla fried & served with cheese sauce and sour cream

Rice & Queso Dip

$8.95

Spinach Dip

$8.50

Super Quesadilla

$14.50

Large Chicken & Beef quesadilla, served on lettuce, with sour cream and guacamole! Served with

Sweet Nachos

$13.75

$13.75

Our delicious queso and a sweet and spicy sauce. Choose your option!

Taquitos

$12.95

Doritos-Flour Basket

$3.00

Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

Crispy flour tortilla bowl loaded with your choice of chicken or beef fajitas cooked with sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.25

Grilled chicken breast served on a ved of lettuce and fresh veggies

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.50

Delicious grilled salmon layered on lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, peppers and broccoli. Served over lettuce and tomato. Served with

Gucamole Salad

$7.75

Fresh lettuce, topped with our delicious homemade guac and shredded cheese

Taco Salad

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Choose your favorite!

Tossed Salad

$5.50

Soup 32 oz's

Bean Soup

$12.95

More like Bean Stew, Hearty pinto beans stewed with beef and blended with every veggie in our kitchen to make a delicious filling soup that is our very own recipe.

Chicken Soup

$13.50

No. ! BEST SELLER! A BIG, rustic bowl of delicious chicken stewed with veggies and garnished with fresh buttery avocado!

Soapa De Marisco

$16.75

Crab, Tilapia and Shrimp simmered with veggies to create this savory Mexican Favorite.

Chicken

Chori Pollo

$16.95

$16.95

Spicy chorizo sausage and chopped chicken grillled and served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$17.95

Tender slicked chicken breast cooked with zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes, mixed win a cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour toritllas. Served with

Pollo Fundido

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast under as canopy of sauteed bell peppers, onions and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice. Customer Favorite!

Pollo a la Parrilla

$18.95

Premium chicken delicately seasoned and charbroiled with onions and peppers. Served on a hot skillet (in house only). Comes with lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice, beans and 3 four toritillas!

Rosalia's Yolandas

$17.50

Three marinated chicken enchiladas! Topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with a guacamole salad and rice.

Beef

Carne Asada

$16.50

8 oz of thinly sliced flank steak delicately grilled. Served wih rice, beans and lettuce. Toppef with guacamole and pico de gallo & 3 flour tortillas.

Mexican Stew

$16.50

Chopped sirloin steak cooked and simmered in diced onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and an array of spices. Comes with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas

Rib-Eye Steak

$18.50

$18.50

10 oz ribe-eye topped with stir-fried shrimp. Fries and salad come with. Choose dressing.

Rosalias Special

$18.25

10 oz rib-eye steak topped with six grilled shrimp,. Served with lettuce, guacammole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and three flour tortillas. VERY POPULAR

Tacos al Carbon

$15.95

Specially marinated flank steak strips chargrilled and served between steaming soft flour tortillas. Rice, Beans and lettuce topped with guacamole and pico d gallo accompany this,.

Seafood

The entire FISH , head to tail. Served with just about everything! BIG HIT with customers

Bruschetta

$16.99

Grilled shrimp and chicken served with rice, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Camarones al la diablo

$16.50

Stir-fried shrimp sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mixed in our special El Diablo sauce.

Camarones con Arroz

$18.50

Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, tom and zucchini. Served with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream.

El Acapulco-CUSTOMER FAVORITE!

$19.95

$19.95

Two perfectly seasoned, grilled tilapia topped with sauteed shrimp. Served with rice and grilled broccoli, and zucchini. Served with

Mexican Shrimp cocktail

$17.95

7 oz of broiled shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocados and our unique tomato juice mix. Served Chilled or warm with saltines.

Mojarra-ENTIRE FISH!

$18.95

A GREAT MEXICAN FAVORITE. Head and tail included seasopned and deep fried served with rice and beans and guacamole salad.

Pescadillas Fish Tacos

$14.50

Four tilapia filled soft tacos, deep-fried. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and lime

Rosalia's Quesadilla

$18.95

A quesadilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, broccoli, tomato, zucchini,. Served with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream.

Pork

Chuletas (Pork Chops)

$15.95

Two seasoned pork chops topped with sauteed onions. Served with beans, rice and salad tht includes fresh acocado.

Chimichangas

Beef Chimichangas

$15.95

Two deep-fried stuffed flour tortillas. Topped with jalapeno cheese sauce and baked. Served with rice and salad.

Chicken Chimichangas

$15.95

Steak Chimichangas

$15.95

Make Your Own Combination

Make Your Own Combination

$16.95

Select three items from list. Specify Chicken or beef. Grilledf Steak. Chicken or shrimp NOT INCLUDED. FOR EXTRAS, SEE SIDE ITEMS.

House Specialties

Birria Taco-CUSTOMER REQUEST!

$12.99

4 Birria tacos(Beef stewed in spices and deep fried) with Dipping sauce

Street Tacos-CUSTOMER REQUEST!

$11.25

3 Grilled STEAK tacos in a tortillas of your choice filled with raw savory onion and cilantro.

Burrito Molote

$16.95

BIG burrito with EVERYTHING! Chicken, beef, rice, beans, cheese, pico, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauce!

ACP (Chicken, Rice and Cheese) Customer Request!

$15.25

CUSTOMER REQUEST. Just what it says!

Beef & Chicken Achiote-EXCLUSIVE SANCHEZ FAMILY RECIPE

$17.95

Grilled chicken and steak sauted in achiote spice with bell pepper and onions C0mbined with rice for an outstanding flavor profile.

Molcajete

$25.99

Steak, Chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sausage and bacon sauteed in onion and bell pepper served in a traditional hot stone mortar! Comes with guac Salad, pico, sour cream., rice, beans and three tortillas! will feed two or more!

Chicken Cancun

$17.95

A grilled chicken breast smothered in sauteed carrots, broccoli and zucchini, Topped with cheese sauce. Served with R&B

Milanesa

$16.95

Breaded chicken or beef covered with cheese sauce and served with one cheese quesadilla and Rice.

Enchilada de Mole

$16.95

Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce. Served with R&B

Enchilada Rancheras

$15.50

Two cheese enchiladas topped with marinated chicken and salsa ranchera. Served with R&B and guacamole salad

Super Burritos

$15.75

A double sized burrito stuffed with your choice :marinated chicken or ground beef. Topped with Jalapeno cheese sauce and salsa ranchera

Burritos Mexicanos

$16.95

One burrito stuffed with chicken, another stuffed with beef brisket then deep-fried. Topped with jalapeno cheese sauce and salsa ranchera. Served with a guacamoel salad.

Special Dinner! BIG!

$26.99

Chicken chimichanga, chalupa, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, rice and beans

Flautas

$16.25

Three individually wrapped corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef brisket or marinated chicken and deep fried. Served with rice and salad.

Tex-Mex Quesadillas

$15.95

Two quesadillas stuffed with creamed spinach and marinated chicken. Served with a guacamole salad.

The Alejandro

$15.95

A generous plate layered with rice, chicken or ground beef, Pico de gallo and covered with our cheese sauce.

Mole

$15.25

A traditional Mexican dish. Chopped chicken marinated in a famous Mexican sauce known for its sweet flavor. Served with rice, beans and threef flour tortrillas!

Arroz con Pollo

$16.95

Customer Favorite! Chicken and rice with broccoli. served with salad and tortillas. Served with

Chillaquilles

$12.75

Steamed corn tortillas chips and chicken topped with melted cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Chorizo con Huevos

$14.50

Chorizo sausage cooked with eggs accompanied by rice, beans and tortillas

Supremes

Nacho Supreme

Crispy corn tortilla chips covered in jalapeno cheese sauce, beans and your choice of marinated chicken or ground beef. Topped with diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Supremas

$16.95

One beef and one marinated chicken quesadilla, grilled and stuffed with melted cheese. Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes.

Enchilada Supremas

$17.99

FOUR enchiladas, ground beef, marinated chicken, bean and cheese. Topped with salsa ranchera, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Burritos Supremeos

$16.99

One ground beef, one marinated chcken burrito topped with melted cvheese, salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Taco Supremos

$14.95

Two chicken and two beef tacos served with lettuce, to9mato, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito Suprmema

$12.95

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajita

$16.95

Zucchini, broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots and mushrooms grilled to perfection and served wirth rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Los Tres AMigos

$13.95

A spinach burrito, cheese enchilada, bean soft taco

Creamed Spinach Quesadillas

$13.95

Two flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with spinach and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Mushroom Quesadillas

$14.25

Market Fresh! Stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese. Served with fresh guacamole salad and a side of sour cream.

Potato Dinner

$12.50

A potato burito and a potato enchilada served with rice and beans.

El Vegetarian

$13.95

Spinach Burrito, cheese enchilada, topped with special sauce. Served with R&B

Fajitas

Fajitas

All fajitas are served with three flour tortillas, Rice and Beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, Choice of meat is sauteed in onion and peppers (except Guerrero plate. All shrimp dishes contain over 6.5 oz of shrimp! These are generous portions.

Fajita Burrito Grande

$15.95

Chicken or Beef. Served with rice.

Fajita Nachos

$15.95

Steak, Mixed, Texanas or Shrimp

Rosalias Super Fajita Quesadilla

$15.50

Chicken, Steak, Mixed, Texanas or Shrimp

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.99

Cheeseburger & fries

$5.99

Corn Dog & Fries

$5.99

Taco & Fries

$5.99

Bean Burrito, Rice & fries

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla, R&B

$5.99

Enchilada, R&B

$5.99

Side Items

Avocado

$3.00

Beans

$3.50

Burritos

Make your selection

Cilantro

$1.50

Enchiladas

Make your selection

Grilled Bell PPepper

$2.25

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Grilled Onions & Mushrooms

$6.99

Jalapenos Pickled

$1.75

Jalepenos Grilled

$2.50

Lettuce

$2.00

Lime

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Proteins

Make your selection

Quesadillas

Make your selection

Raw Onions

$1.25

Rice

$3.50

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.75

Sour Cream

$1.75

Tacos

Make your selection

Tortillas

$1.50

3 tortillas per order

Tostada

Make your selection

French Fries

$3.25

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Grilled Vegatables

$7.50

Chile Rellenos

Chalupas

$3.75+

Desserts

Churros

$6.50

Flan

$6.50

Lunch 11am - 3pm

Speedy

$8.95

1 taco, 1 enchilada, R&B

Lunch 1

$11.25

Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad

Lunch 2

$7.25

Beef burrito and 1 taco

Lunch 3

$8.95

Tostada and enchilada

Lunch 4

$8.95

Taco, R&B

Lunch 5

$8.25

Burrito, taco and beans

Lunch 6

$8.95

Beef Burrito and enchilada

Lunch 7

$9.95

Tostada R&B

Lunch 8

$9.95

Burrito and Chile relleno

Lunch 9

$11.50

Burrito, R&B, Tossed Salad

Lunch 10

$8.75

Enchilada, R&B

Lunch 11

$12.95

Huevos Rancheros, eggs cooked in a ranchero sauce, Served with R&B, Tortillas

Lunch 12

$14.50

Pollo Ranchero, Grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce. Served with Rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

Lunch 13

$13.50

HUGE bowl of chicken broth loaded with marinated chicken, diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, avocado BEST SELLER

Lunch 14

$12.25

Taco Salad-Chicken or beef

Lunch 15

$12.25

Chili con Queso. A big savory bowl of beef, beans and cheese in a delicious blend of chili spices.

Lunch 16

$10.95

Quesadilla served with R&B

Lunch 17

$14.75

Fajita Quesadilla-1 Cheese quesadilla (chicken or beef)fajitas cooked with onions, peppers, Served with R&B, Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Lunch 18

$11.25

Chili Relleno, R&B

Lunch 19

$11.75

Burrito Supreme, Beef or Chicken topped with with ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Lunch 20

$11.25

Chicken or beef quesadilla stuffed with melted cheese and served with R&B and a guacamole salad. Served with

Lunch 21

$13.75

Flautas-3 deep fried corn tortillas, choose chicken or beef, served with R&B, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Lunch 22

$13.75

Lunch chimis. Chicken or beef. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and salad.

Lunch 23

$9.50

Fajita Wrap! Your choice of chicken or steak Fajita wrapped in a large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream.

Lunch 24

$14.75

Grilled Tilapia fillet served with R&B and avocado

Drinks

Sodas/Tea/Aqua Frescas

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Limeade

$2.99

Agua Fresca- Horchata

$3.50

Agua Fresca-Mango

$3.50

Agua Fresca-Passionfruit

$3.50

Agua Fresca-Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$3.50

Agua Fresca Peach

$3.50

Agua Fresca Strawberry

$3.50

Agua Fresca Pineapple

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Virgin Daiquiri 1 SIZE MEDIUM

$6.00

Agua Fresca Tamarindo

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Rosalia’s Mexican Restaurant is our favorite restaurant in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Here, you can always expect to find a variety of the tastiest Mexican dishes, a lively atmosphere, and a vibrant, colorful décor. Rosalia’s is also known for its great selection of tequilas, wine, and drinks. It is an ideal place to bring your friends for that special fiesta. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

