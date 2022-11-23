- Home
- /
- Chambersburg
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Rosalies Grill
Rosalies Grill
117 Reviews
$$
1901 Scotland Ave
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
16" Large Build Your Own Pizza
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (8 slices)
14" Medium Build Your Own Pizza
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (6 slices)
12" Small Build Your Own Pizza
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (6 slices)
Pizza of the Month!
Soup & Salad
Italian Wedding Soup - 12 oz
12 oz Italian Wedding Soup. The soup includes Chicken, Italian Meatballs, Celery, Onion, Spinach, and Noodles.
Italian Wedding Soup - 16 oz
16 oz Italian Wedding Soup is served with our Rosalie's Bread. The soup includes Chicken, Italian Meatballs, Celery, Onion, Spinach, and Noodles.
Rosalie's Chicken Caesar
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce on Rosalie's Parmesan Shell served with Croutons & Parmesan cheese. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Rosalie's Shrimp Caesar
Classic Shrimp Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce on Rosalie's Parmesan Shell served with Croutons & Parmesan cheese. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Rosalie's Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce on Rosalie's Parmesan Shell served with Croutons & Parmesan cheese. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Amanda's Salad
Amanda Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Red Beets, Swiss Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion and served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Lump Crab Meat & Avocado Salad
Lump Crabmeat, Avocado, Tomatoes with Spring Mix. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Chicken & Artichoke Salad
Grilled Chicken & Artichoke Salad served with Spring Mix and Croutons. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Antipasto Salad
Anitpasto Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Onion, Tomatoes, Mushroom, Kalamata Olives, Sweet Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Roasted Red Peppers served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Rauhauser Salad
Rauhauser Salad with Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Onion, Celery, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Salt & Pepper. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Alessandra's Salad
Alessandra's Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Tuna, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Basil served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Connie's Salad
Connie's Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, and Feta Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Spinach Salad
Spinach Salad with Bacon, Boiled Egg, Roasted Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese with Baby Spinach. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Side Caesar
Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, served on Romaine lettuce
Side Salad
Carrots, Tomato, Onion, served on Iceberg Lettuce.
Large Side Salad
Carrots, Tomatoes, and Onions served on Iceberg lettuce
Tuna Salad (Onion, Tomatoes, and Roasted Red Peppers)
Onion, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg
Stromboli/Calzone
Large Regular Boli
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Small Regular Boli
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Large Steak Boli
Shaved Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Small Steak Boli
Shaved Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Large Sausage Boli
Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Small Sausage Boli
Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Large Ham Calzone
Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Small Ham Calzone
Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Large Chicken Boli
Rosalie's Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Small Chicken Boli
Rosalie's Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Large Meatball Calzone
Meatball Calzone with sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese.
Small Meatball Calzone
Meatball Calzone with sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese.
Large Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Small Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese. Rosalie's fresh dough.
Cold Subs
Rosalie's Italian Stallion Sub
Includes Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
Rosalie's Ham Sub
Build your own Ham on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
Rosalie's Turkey Sub
Build your own Turkey on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
Rosalie's "BLT" Sub
Made with hardwood smoked bacon and served on "Toasted" Rosalie's bread. Topped with fresh-sliced lettuce and tomato. Customize the way you like!
Rosalie's Tuna Salad Sub
A blend of tuna, carrots, and mayonnaise on our Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
Rosalie's Cheese Sub
Select your own Cheese on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
Hot Subs
Cheese Steak
Shaved Steak with American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Grilled Chicken Cheese Steak
Grilled Chicken & American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Joes Favorite Steak
Shaved Steak with Pepperoni, Fried Green Peppers, Fried Onions, Fried Mushrooms and American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Cheeseburger Sub
Two Hamburger patties with American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Sausage Sub
Mild Italian Sausage on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Meatball Sub with Cheese & Sauce
Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Pizza Steak
Shaved Steak with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Pizzaburger
Hamburger with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Two Eggplant patties with marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
"Toasted" Veggie Sub
Included grilled vegetables: Mushrooms, Carrots, Broccoli, Squash, Zucchini, Peppers, and Provolone Cheese served on Rosalie's Bread.
Specialty Pizza
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs, Hamburger, "Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, "Grande" mozzarella cheese on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Includes BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, "Grande" mozzarella cheese, and, Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).
16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh "Grande" Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Oregano, Salt & Pepper, tomato sauce on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).
16" Supreme Pizza
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, "Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).
16" White Pizza
Includes Rosalie's Pesto Sauce, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese "Grande" mozzarella cheese on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).
16" Veggie Pizza
Includes Ricotta Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, and "Grande" mozzarella cheese on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).
16" x 16" Sicilian Pizza
Rosalie's rectangle crust gives you 9 slices with one topping or choose half & half toppings for 12 slices. Comes with "Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you.
16" x 16" Sicilian Supreme
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, and "Grande" mozzarella cheese.
16" Stuffed Crust Buffalo Pizza
Includes Grilled Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Ranch with a Garlic & Oil Stuffed Cheese Crust with Sprinkled Parsley Parmesan. "Grande" mozzarella cheese on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Paris Dressing, and Grated Parmesan. and comes with Chips.
Steak Wrap
Grilled Steak, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Onions, Fried Green Peppers, and American Cheese. Comes with Chips.
Italian Wrap
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Lite Italian, and Mayo. Comes with Chips.
Tuna Wrap
A blend of tuna, carrots, and mayonnaise. and comes with Chips. Customize the way you like!
Turkey Wrap
Turkey & Provolone Cheese, and comes with Chips. Customize the way you like!
Veggie Wrap
Mushrooms, Carrots, Broccoli, Squash, Zucchini, Peppers and comes with Chips.
Appetizers
NEW! Breaded Mushrooms (1/2 Pound) & Side of Marinara
They're back by popular demand, you asked and we delivered! Enjoy these Breaded Mushrooms with your Pizza or pair it with our Signature Cheesesteaks. The options are endless here at Rosalie's.
Beer Battered Fries
Customize the way you like!
Fresh Cut Fries
Rosalie's fresh cut fries. Customize the way you like!
(6)Wings
6 wings. Customize the way you like!
(6) Mozzarella Sticks & Side of Marinara
6 Mozzarella Sticks. Customize the way you like!
Zucchini Sticks & Side of Marinara
4 oz Zucchini Sticks with Rosalie's Marinara.
Calamari
Rosalie's favorite Calamari
Onion Rings
4 oz. Customize the way you like!
Corn Fritters
4 oz Customize the way you like!
4 Chicken Tenders with Battered Fries
4 Chicken Tenders with Battered Fries. Customize the way you like!
5 Chicken Tenders Only
5 Chicken Tenders. Customize the way you like!
Mixed Appetizer Platter
A Chicken Tender, Mozzarella Sticks, Corn Fritters, French Fries, and Onion Rings
Bread
Rosalie's Fresh Homemade Bread.
Garlic Bread
Rosalie's Fresh Homemade Bread covered with Garlic spread. Customize the way you like!
Brushchetta
Slices of Toasted Bread with Diced Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil, Black Pepper and Parmesan Cheese
Lays Chips
Lays "Classic" Potato Chips
Doritos
Doritos "Red" Nacho Cheese
Pasta Dishes
Lasagna Dinner
Rosalie's Home made meat sauce. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Spaghetti Dinner
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Angel Hair Dinner
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Fettucini Dinner
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Penne Dinner
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Cheese Ravioli
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Two egg plants with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Sauce. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Gnocchi Marinara & Mozzarella
Italian Style Potato Dumplings in our Homemade Savory Marinara Sauce Mixed with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Manicotti
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Puttanesca
Made with a Rosalie's Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce, Black Olives, Capers, Anchovies over Spaghetti. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed Shells with our house blend of ricotta cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo
House Made Alfredo Sauce atop our signature fettuccine
Poultry
Rosalie Specialty
House special made by Scratch and made to order! 2 Sautéed Chicken Breast with Rosalie's Cognac Green Peppercorn Cream Sauce served on Fettuccine. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Chicken Parmigiana
2 Breaded Chicken with Mozzarella Cheese in Marinara Sauce on Spaghetti Pasta. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Chicken Marsala
2 Breaded Chicken with Rosalie's Marsala Sauce with Fresh Mushrooms on Angel Hair. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Chicken Piccata
2 Chicken Breast Sautéed with Fresh Lemon, Butter, Wine Sauce, and Garnished with Capers over Angel Hair. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Pesto Pollo
Homemade Basil & Walnut Pesto with Sautéed Chicken on Penne. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Chicken Alfredo
Rosalie's Marinated Chicken Breast Sauteed in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce over Fettucine. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Chicken Cacciatore
Grilled Chicken Sauteed in a Marinara Sauce with Fresh Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers over Spaghetti
From the Sea
Rosalies Tuttomare
Shrimp, Mussels, Chopped Clams, and Bay Scallops Sautéed with Spicy Crushed Tomatoes over Angel Hair Pasta. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Shrimp & Scallops Fravdiavolo
Shrimp, Bay Scallops Sauteed With Spicy Crushed Tomatoes over Angel Hair Pasta
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Chargrilled Atlantic Salmon served over Roasted Vegetables. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Crab Alfredo
Perfect for Seafood Fanatics, our Fettuccini Alfredo with Lump Crab meat is a fan Favorite! Served with a Side Salad and Rosalie's Homemade Bread! Try it today!
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp sauteed in our homemade alfredo sauce served over Fettucine. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Sautéed in a Lemon Garlic sauce served over Angel Hair. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Baby Clams in Red Sauce
Baby Clams with Red Sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Baby Clams in White sauce
Baby Clams served with White Sauce over spaghetti. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Side Dishes & Extras
6 Sautéed Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
6 Delicate Shrimp Sauteed and Served in our made from scratch Garlic Sauce.
Oven Roasted Veggies
Zucchini, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Yellow Peppers, Red Peppers
Side: Angel Hair with Marinara Sauce and Two Meatballs
Side portion of our classic Angel Hair with Marinara Sauce and 2 Italian Style Meatballs.
Side: Angel Hair with Marinara Sauce
Our Classic Angel Hair served with House Marinara Sauce.
Side: Angel Hair with Meatsauce
Our Classic Angel Hair served with our Meatsauce.
4 Meatballs with Marinara
4 Italian Style Meatballs served with our House Marinara Sauce.
4 Meatballs with Meatsauce
4 Italian Style Meatballs served with our House Meatsauce.
4 Meatballs with Marinara and Mozzarella
4 Italian Style Meatballs served with Sauce and Cheese.
Extra Salad Dressing/Dipping Sauces
Pick a Dipping Sauce or Extra Dressing to pair with your order!
Side of Pasta
Side of our Classic Pasta with your choice of pasta and sauce.
Desserts
Lemon Italian Creme Cake
A slice of delicate lemon cake, perfect to complement our pasta dinners!
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie
A slice of peanut butter and chocolate pie, a perfect sweet treat!
Cannoli
Fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling. Topped with powdered sugar.
Kids Menu
Kids: Chicken Tenders & Fries
2 Chicken Tenders with Battered Fries.
Kids: Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce & 2 Meatballs
Kids Portion of our Special Spaghetti with House Marinara and 2 Italian Style Meatballs.
Kids: Spaghetti & Sauce
Kids Spaghetti with Rosalie's Marinara Sauce.
Kids: Spaghetti & Meatsauce
Kids portion of Rosalie's House Meatsauce served over Spaghetti.
Kids: Cheeseburger & Battered Fries
Cheeseburger on a Kaiser roll with Battered Fries.
Kids: Cheese Ravioli
3 Ravioli with Rosalie's Marinara Sauce
Kids: Macaroni & Cheese
Home Made Macaroni & Cheese.
Kids: Slice of Cheese Pizza
Smaller Slice perfect for our youngest Rosalie's Fans!
Kids: Spaghetti with Butter Only
Spaghetti noodles with only butter.
Kids: Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Beer Battered Fries
Kids Cheeseburger served with a kids side of Beer Battered fries.
Kids: Penne Butter Only
Kids-sized Penne with Butter Only. Perfect for kids!
Kids Baby Bambino Pizza
Kids sized pizza with cheese or choose 1 topping for an extra charge
Kids Soda
Small 12oz soda for kids!
Fountain Drinks
Bottle Drinks 20 oz
Bottled Water 20 oz
Bottle Pepsi 20 oz
Bottle Diet Pepsi 20 oz
Bottle Mountain Dew 20 oz
Bottle 20 oz Rootbeer
Bottle 18.5 oz Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Bottle 18.5oz Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Bottle 20 oz Lemonade
Bottle 20 oz Strawberry Lemonade
Bottle 20 oz Grape Crush
Bottle 20 oz Orange Crush
Bottle 20 oz Dr. Pepper
2 Liter Bottle
Paninis
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled Chicken, Pesto-mayo, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and comes with Chips.
Steak Panini
Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Roasted Red peppers, Fried Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and comes with Chips.
Tuscan Turkey Panini
Smoked Turkey Breast, Pesto, Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, and comes with Chips.
Veggie Panini
Grilled Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and comes with Chips.
Turkey Panini
Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Italian, and comes with Chips.
Ham Panini
Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, and comes with Chips.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rosalie's Grill was founded in 1998. We are a local Italian eatery dedicated to providing our customers with a special culinary experience.
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201