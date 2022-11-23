Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Italian

Rosalies Grill

117 Reviews

$$

1901 Scotland Ave

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Steak
Rosalie's Chicken Caesar

Pizza

16" Large Build Your Own Pizza

16" Large Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (8 slices)

14" Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (6 slices)

12" Small Build Your Own Pizza

12" Small Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (6 slices)

Pizza of the Month!

Here are our October/November Pizzas of the month! Get them before they are gone!
Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$18.00

Pizza made with Mild Sauce, Taco Seasoning, Ground Beef, and Mozzarella Cheese topped with a blend of Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

Pizza Made with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Ranch, and Bacon!

Soup & Salad

Italian Wedding Soup - 12 oz

Italian Wedding Soup - 12 oz

$4.00

12 oz Italian Wedding Soup. The soup includes Chicken, Italian Meatballs, Celery, Onion, Spinach, and Noodles.

Italian Wedding Soup - 16 oz

Italian Wedding Soup - 16 oz

$6.00

16 oz Italian Wedding Soup is served with our Rosalie's Bread. The soup includes Chicken, Italian Meatballs, Celery, Onion, Spinach, and Noodles.

Rosalie's Chicken Caesar

Rosalie's Chicken Caesar

$11.95

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce on Rosalie's Parmesan Shell served with Croutons & Parmesan cheese. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Rosalie's Shrimp Caesar

Rosalie's Shrimp Caesar

$15.95

Classic Shrimp Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce on Rosalie's Parmesan Shell served with Croutons & Parmesan cheese. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Rosalie's Caesar Salad

Rosalie's Caesar Salad

$9.50

Classic Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce on Rosalie's Parmesan Shell served with Croutons & Parmesan cheese. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Amanda's Salad

Amanda's Salad

$11.95

Amanda Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Red Beets, Swiss Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion and served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Lump Crab Meat & Avocado Salad

Lump Crab Meat & Avocado Salad

$15.95

Lump Crabmeat, Avocado, Tomatoes with Spring Mix. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Chicken & Artichoke Salad

Chicken & Artichoke Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken & Artichoke Salad served with Spring Mix and Croutons. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Anitpasto Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Onion, Tomatoes, Mushroom, Kalamata Olives, Sweet Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Roasted Red Peppers served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Rauhauser Salad

$11.95

Rauhauser Salad with Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Onion, Celery, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Salt & Pepper. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Alessandra's Salad

$11.95

Alessandra's Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Tuna, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Basil served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Connie's Salad

$11.95

Connie's Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, and Feta Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Spinach Salad with Bacon, Boiled Egg, Roasted Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese with Baby Spinach. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.00

Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, served on Romaine lettuce

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Carrots, Tomato, Onion, served on Iceberg Lettuce.

Large Side Salad

Large Side Salad

$6.95

Carrots, Tomatoes, and Onions served on Iceberg lettuce

Tuna Salad (Onion, Tomatoes, and Roasted Red Peppers)

$11.95

Onion, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg

Stromboli/Calzone

Large Regular Boli

Large Regular Boli

$16.50

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Small Regular Boli

$11.50

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Large Steak Boli

Large Steak Boli

$16.50

Shaved Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Small Steak Boli

$11.50

Shaved Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Large Sausage Boli

$16.50

Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Small Sausage Boli

$11.50

Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Large Ham Calzone

$16.50

Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Small Ham Calzone

$11.50

Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Large Chicken Boli

$16.50

Rosalie's Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Small Chicken Boli

$11.50

Rosalie's Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Large Meatball Calzone

$16.50

Meatball Calzone with sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese.

Small Meatball Calzone

$11.50

Meatball Calzone with sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese.

Large Veggie Calzone

$16.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Small Veggie Calzone

$11.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese. Rosalie's fresh dough.

Cold Subs

Rosalie's Italian Stallion Sub

Rosalie's Italian Stallion Sub

$9.50

Includes Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!

Rosalie's Ham Sub

$9.50

Build your own Ham on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!

Rosalie's Turkey Sub

$9.50

Build your own Turkey on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!

Rosalie's "BLT" Sub

$8.95

Made with hardwood smoked bacon and served on "Toasted" Rosalie's bread. Topped with fresh-sliced lettuce and tomato. Customize the way you like!

Rosalie's Tuna Salad Sub

$9.50

A blend of tuna, carrots, and mayonnaise on our Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!

Rosalie's Cheese Sub

$4.25

Select your own Cheese on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!

Hot Subs

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.95

Shaved Steak with American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Grilled Chicken Cheese Steak

Grilled Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

Grilled Chicken & American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Joes Favorite Steak

Joes Favorite Steak

$9.95

Shaved Steak with Pepperoni, Fried Green Peppers, Fried Onions, Fried Mushrooms and American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.95

Two Hamburger patties with American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Sausage Sub

$8.95

Mild Italian Sausage on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.95

Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Meatball Sub with Cheese & Sauce

$9.95

Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Pizza Steak

$9.95

Shaved Steak with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Pizzaburger

$9.95

Hamburger with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

Two Eggplant patties with marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!

"Toasted" Veggie Sub

$8.95

Included grilled vegetables: Mushrooms, Carrots, Broccoli, Squash, Zucchini, Peppers, and Provolone Cheese served on Rosalie's Bread.

Specialty Pizza

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs, Hamburger, "Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Includes Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, "Grande" mozzarella cheese on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Includes BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, "Grande" mozzarella cheese, and, Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Fresh "Grande" Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Oregano, Salt & Pepper, tomato sauce on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).

16" Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, "Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).

16" White Pizza

$18.00

Includes Rosalie's Pesto Sauce, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese "Grande" mozzarella cheese on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).

16" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Includes Ricotta Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, and "Grande" mozzarella cheese on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).

16" x 16" Sicilian Pizza

16" x 16" Sicilian Pizza

$18.00

Rosalie's rectangle crust gives you 9 slices with one topping or choose half & half toppings for 12 slices. Comes with "Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you.

16" x 16" Sicilian Supreme

$22.00

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, and "Grande" mozzarella cheese.

16" Stuffed Crust Buffalo Pizza

16" Stuffed Crust Buffalo Pizza

$22.99

Includes Grilled Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Ranch with a Garlic & Oil Stuffed Cheese Crust with Sprinkled Parsley Parmesan. "Grande" mozzarella cheese on Rosalie's fresh dough (8 slices).

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Paris Dressing, and Grated Parmesan. and comes with Chips.

Steak Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Steak, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Onions, Fried Green Peppers, and American Cheese. Comes with Chips.

Italian Wrap

$9.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Lite Italian, and Mayo. Comes with Chips.

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$9.95

A blend of tuna, carrots, and mayonnaise. and comes with Chips. Customize the way you like!

Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Turkey & Provolone Cheese, and comes with Chips. Customize the way you like!

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Mushrooms, Carrots, Broccoli, Squash, Zucchini, Peppers and comes with Chips.

Appetizers

NEW! Breaded Mushrooms (1/2 Pound) & Side of Marinara

$7.95

They're back by popular demand, you asked and we delivered! Enjoy these Breaded Mushrooms with your Pizza or pair it with our Signature Cheesesteaks. The options are endless here at Rosalie's.

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$4.95

Customize the way you like!

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.95

Rosalie's fresh cut fries. Customize the way you like!

(6)Wings

(6)Wings

$9.75

6 wings. Customize the way you like!

(6) Mozzarella Sticks & Side of Marinara

(6) Mozzarella Sticks & Side of Marinara

$7.95

6 Mozzarella Sticks. Customize the way you like!

Zucchini Sticks & Side of Marinara

$6.50

4 oz Zucchini Sticks with Rosalie's Marinara.

Calamari

$9.50

Rosalie's favorite Calamari

Onion Rings

$4.95Out of stock

4 oz. Customize the way you like!

Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$6.95

4 oz Customize the way you like!

4 Chicken Tenders with Battered Fries

4 Chicken Tenders with Battered Fries

$9.95

4 Chicken Tenders with Battered Fries. Customize the way you like!

5 Chicken Tenders Only

$6.95

5 Chicken Tenders. Customize the way you like!

Mixed Appetizer Platter

$9.95

A Chicken Tender, Mozzarella Sticks, Corn Fritters, French Fries, and Onion Rings

Bread

Bread

$2.00

Rosalie's Fresh Homemade Bread.

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Rosalie's Fresh Homemade Bread covered with Garlic spread. Customize the way you like!

Brushchetta

Brushchetta

$6.95

Slices of Toasted Bread with Diced Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil, Black Pepper and Parmesan Cheese

Lays Chips

$1.85

Lays "Classic" Potato Chips

Doritos

$1.85

Doritos "Red" Nacho Cheese

Slices

Slice Cheese

Slice Cheese

$2.50

Customize the way you like!

Sicilian

$3.00

Customize the way you like!

Pasta Dishes

Lasagna Dinner

$14.95

Rosalie's Home made meat sauce. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Spaghetti Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

$14.95

Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Angel Hair Dinner

Angel Hair Dinner

$14.95

Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Fettucini Dinner

$14.95

Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Penne Dinner

$14.95

Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Cheese Ravioli

$14.95

Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Two egg plants with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Sauce. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Gnocchi Marinara & Mozzarella

Gnocchi Marinara & Mozzarella

$14.95

Italian Style Potato Dumplings in our Homemade Savory Marinara Sauce Mixed with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$14.95

Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Puttanesca

$14.95

Made with a Rosalie's Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce, Black Olives, Capers, Anchovies over Spaghetti. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Stuffed Shells with our house blend of ricotta cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

House Made Alfredo Sauce atop our signature fettuccine

Poultry

Rosalie Specialty

$18.95

House special made by Scratch and made to order! 2 Sautéed Chicken Breast with Rosalie's Cognac Green Peppercorn Cream Sauce served on Fettuccine. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

2 Breaded Chicken with Mozzarella Cheese in Marinara Sauce on Spaghetti Pasta. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

2 Breaded Chicken with Rosalie's Marsala Sauce with Fresh Mushrooms on Angel Hair. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

2 Chicken Breast Sautéed with Fresh Lemon, Butter, Wine Sauce, and Garnished with Capers over Angel Hair. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Pesto Pollo

Pesto Pollo

$16.95

Homemade Basil & Walnut Pesto with Sautéed Chicken on Penne. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Rosalie's Marinated Chicken Breast Sauteed in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce over Fettucine. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Sauteed in a Marinara Sauce with Fresh Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers over Spaghetti

From the Sea

Rosalies Tuttomare

$23.50

Shrimp, Mussels, Chopped Clams, and Bay Scallops Sautéed with Spicy Crushed Tomatoes over Angel Hair Pasta. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Shrimp & Scallops Fravdiavolo

$23.50

Shrimp, Bay Scallops Sauteed With Spicy Crushed Tomatoes over Angel Hair Pasta

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$21.95

Chargrilled Atlantic Salmon served over Roasted Vegetables. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Crab Alfredo

$21.50

Perfect for Seafood Fanatics, our Fettuccini Alfredo with Lump Crab meat is a fan Favorite! Served with a Side Salad and Rosalie's Homemade Bread! Try it today!

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.50

Shrimp sauteed in our homemade alfredo sauce served over Fettucine. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

Shrimp Sautéed in a Lemon Garlic sauce served over Angel Hair. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Baby Clams in Red Sauce

$14.95

Baby Clams with Red Sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Baby Clams in White sauce

Baby Clams in White sauce

$14.95

Baby Clams served with White Sauce over spaghetti. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.

Side Dishes & Extras

6 Sautéed Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$9.95

6 Delicate Shrimp Sauteed and Served in our made from scratch Garlic Sauce.

Oven Roasted Veggies

Oven Roasted Veggies

$6.95

Zucchini, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Yellow Peppers, Red Peppers

Side: Angel Hair with Marinara Sauce and Two Meatballs

$7.95

Side portion of our classic Angel Hair with Marinara Sauce and 2 Italian Style Meatballs.

Side: Angel Hair with Marinara Sauce

$6.95

Our Classic Angel Hair served with House Marinara Sauce.

Side: Angel Hair with Meatsauce

$7.95

Our Classic Angel Hair served with our Meatsauce.

4 Meatballs with Marinara

$4.00

4 Italian Style Meatballs served with our House Marinara Sauce.

4 Meatballs with Meatsauce

$5.00

4 Italian Style Meatballs served with our House Meatsauce.

4 Meatballs with Marinara and Mozzarella

4 Meatballs with Marinara and Mozzarella

$6.00

4 Italian Style Meatballs served with Sauce and Cheese.

Extra Salad Dressing/Dipping Sauces

Pick a Dipping Sauce or Extra Dressing to pair with your order!

Side of Pasta

$6.95

Side of our Classic Pasta with your choice of pasta and sauce.

Desserts

Lemon Italian Creme Cake

Lemon Italian Creme Cake

$5.00

A slice of delicate lemon cake, perfect to complement our pasta dinners!

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$3.75

A slice of peanut butter and chocolate pie, a perfect sweet treat!

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.50

Fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling. Topped with powdered sugar.

Kids Menu

Kids: Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

2 Chicken Tenders with Battered Fries.

Kids: Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce & 2 Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Portion of our Special Spaghetti with House Marinara and 2 Italian Style Meatballs.

Kids: Spaghetti & Sauce

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti with Rosalie's Marinara Sauce.

Kids: Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$7.95

Kids portion of Rosalie's House Meatsauce served over Spaghetti.

Kids: Cheeseburger & Battered Fries

$7.95

Cheeseburger on a Kaiser roll with Battered Fries.

Kids: Cheese Ravioli

$6.95

3 Ravioli with Rosalie's Marinara Sauce

Kids: Macaroni & Cheese

Kids: Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

Home Made Macaroni & Cheese.

Kids: Slice of Cheese Pizza

$2.25

Smaller Slice perfect for our youngest Rosalie's Fans!

Kids: Spaghetti with Butter Only

$6.00

Spaghetti noodles with only butter.

Kids: Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Beer Battered Fries

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger served with a kids side of Beer Battered fries.

Kids: Penne Butter Only

$6.00

Kids-sized Penne with Butter Only. Perfect for kids!

Kids Baby Bambino Pizza

$5.00

Kids sized pizza with cheese or choose 1 topping for an extra charge

Kids Soda

$1.00

Small 12oz soda for kids!

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Coke

$2.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Sprite

$2.00

Fountain Cherry Coke

$2.00

Fountain Pibb Extra

$2.00

Fountain Barq's Rootbeer

$2.00

Fountain Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Fountain Hi-C

$2.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Rosalie's Fresh Brewed Unsweetned Ice Tea

$2.00

Bottle Drinks 20 oz

Bottled Water 20 oz

$2.00

Bottle Pepsi 20 oz

$2.00

Bottle Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.00

Bottle Mountain Dew 20 oz

$2.00

Bottle 20 oz Rootbeer

$2.00

Bottle 18.5 oz Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle 18.5oz Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Bottle 20 oz Lemonade

$2.25

Bottle 20 oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Bottle 20 oz Grape Crush

$2.00

Bottle 20 oz Orange Crush

$2.00

Bottle 20 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

2 Liter Bottle

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.00

2 Liter Root beer

$3.00

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Paninis

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Pesto-mayo, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and comes with Chips.

Steak Panini

$9.00

Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Roasted Red peppers, Fried Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and comes with Chips.

Tuscan Turkey Panini

$9.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, Pesto, Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, and comes with Chips.

Veggie Panini

$9.00

Grilled Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and comes with Chips.

Turkey Panini

$9.00

Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Italian, and comes with Chips.

Ham Panini

Ham Panini

$9.00

Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, and comes with Chips.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rosalie's Grill was founded in 1998. We are a local Italian eatery dedicated to providing our customers with a special culinary experience.

Website

Location

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Directions

Gallery
Rosalies Grill image
Banner pic
BG pic
Rosalies Grill image

Map
