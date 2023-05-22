Rosalind Bakery
No reviews yet
450 Manor Plaza
Pacifica, CA 94044
Pastries
Pastries
Croissant
flaky buttery croissant
Chocolate Croissant
House-made whipped ganache
Almond Croissant
Frangipane filled croissant topped with sliced almonds
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Frangipane filled chocolate croissant topped with sliced almonds
Ham & Cheese Croissant
barrel-smoked ham / provolone cheese / mustard / everything spice
Hibiscus Bearclaw
hibiscus bearclaw with candied hibiscus flowers and
Almond Poppyseed Muffin
almond flour / poppy seed / lemon zest
Brown Sugar Millet Muffin
toasted millet / brown sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Topped with coarse salt
Morning Bun
cinnamon, sugar, and salt swirl
Seed Slice
A wheat-free and vegan option made with : oats, seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, chia, flax), millet, dried fruit (varies), fresh fruit (varies), psyllium husk, salt, olive oil, and maple syrup
Seed Loaf
A wheat-free and vegan option made with : oats, seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, chia, flax), millet, dried fruit (varies), fresh fruit (varies), psyllium husk, salt, olive oil, and maple syrup
Bostock
sliced almonds, frangipane, hibiscus syrup, cara cara orange on our dad's bread
Wild Blueberry Scone
Banana Chocolate Loaf
Yesterday's Pastries
Yest. Chocolate Chip Cookie
Yest. Almond Croissant
Yest. Chocolate Almond Croissant
Yest. Bearclaw
Yest. Seed Slice
Yest. Seed Loaf
Yest. Almond Poppy Muffin
Yest. Millet Muffin
Yest. Einkorn Muffin
Yest. Morning Bun
Yest. Sunflower Croissant
Yest. Cherry Cornmeal Scone
Yest.twice Baked
Yest. Hibiscus Poppy Bearclaw
Yest. Croissant
Seed Hunk
Bearclaws
Breads
Breads
Coastside Sourdough
Coastside Pan
Microdough
Baguette
sourdough
Hoagie Roll
italian roll with sesame seeds
60/40 Loaf
sourdough and whole wheat mix
Sesame Rye
sourdough, pumpernickel rye, toasted sesame seeds
Olive
classic sourdough, kalamata olives, citrus zest, fresh herbs
Walnut Rosemary
classic sourdough, toasted walnuts, candied oranges, rosemary
Dad's Organic
white sandwich loaf / egg free
Russell's Rye
Rye loaf with caraway seeds
Farmer's Market Special
spring onions, raddish, sage, lemon zest
Baker's Choice
spring onions, garlic, parsley infused with garlic & spring onion house made oil
Yesterday's Breads
Yest. Baguette (Single)
Yest. Baguette (Double)
Yest. Coastside
Yest. Microdough
Yest. Pan Loaf
Yest. Dad's
Yest. 60/40
Yest. Sesame Rye
Yest. Olive
Yest. Walnut Rosemary
Yest. Baker's Choice
Yest. Hoagie
Coffee Bar
Coffee
Americano
double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso over hot water
Double Espresso
double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso
Cafe au lait
Grand Coffee SF: Lights On drip coffee topped with steamed milk
Cappuccino
double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso with foamed milk
Latte
double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso with milk
Macchiato
double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso with a dash of milk (8oz)
Cortado
double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso and steamed milk (8oz)
Cold Brew
Grand Coffee SF Lights On Roast served over ice
Hot Cocoa
our own cocoa blend served with steamed milk
Mocha
double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso mixed with our made in house cocoa and milk
Tumeric Latte (non-caffeinated)
made in house turmeric blend with a dash of maple syrup for sweetness and milk
Matcha Latte
Culinary Reserve Matcha from Breakaway Matcha, made in house simple syrup, and milk
Chai Latte
house-made chai with milk, served hot or iced. Add a shot of espresso to make it dirty.
Milk
10oz of whole, 2%, or oat milk
Drip Coffee
Seasonal Specials
Everyday Kitchen
Kitchen
Breakfast Sandwich
farm fresh egg (any style), pimiento cheese, grilled sourdough
Mashed Avocado Toast
bread of the day with everything seasoning and radishes
Whipped Ricotta Toast
bread of the day with whipped ricotta, locally sourced honey, toasted sunflower & pumpkin seeds
Baguette Pizza
cheese, pepperoni on a half baguette made to order
Housemade Potato Chips
jerry's signature seasoning
Hot Bar
Meat Quiche
eggs, mortadella, onions, mushrooms, green bell pepper, cheddar cheese, parsley
Veggie Quiche
egg, sundried tomatoes, spinach, onions, mushrooms, ricotta Cheese
Bread Pudding
Banana chocolate chip
Grammas Pie Slice
Specialty Pizza
Pepperoni
Seasonal Soup
Roasted Red Bell Pepper and Lentil Soup: roasted red bell pepper, lentils, vegetable stock, purple cabbage, celery, onions, fresh herbs, salt/pepper & garnished with creme fraiche
Pigs in a Blanket
Cold Case
Food
Garlic Bread
Pastrami Sandwich
bread of the day with our house-smoked pastrami, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone
Turkey Sandwich
bread of the day with our house-smoked turkey, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise, provolone, pesto
Take & Bake Cheese Baguette Pizza
cheese Baguette Pizza to take home and bake
Take & Bake Pepperoni Baguette Pizza
pepperoni Baguette Pizza to take home and bake
Hard Boiled Eggs
Kale Caesar Salad
Kale from La Milpa Farm in Half Moon Bay, pink grapefruit, sliced almonds, candied hibiscus, caesar dressing, croutons
Reuben Sandwich
cornbeef, sauerkraut, provolone, letttuce, red onion, house-dressing on our coastside sourdough bread
Leccino Olives
Spreads
Cold Drinks
Dr. Browns - Cel-Rey Soda
Dr. Browns - Root Beer Soda
Dr. Browns - Black Cherry
Dr. Browns Ginger Ale
Mountain Valley Spring Water (750ml)
La Croix - Beach Plum
La Croix - Lime
La Croix - Lemon
La Croix - Grapefruit
San Pellegrino - Aranciata
San Pellegrino - Rossa
Moss Beach Kombucha - Meyer Lemon Ginger Cayenne
Moss Beach Kombucha - Hibiscus Lime
Moss Beach Kombucha - Tumeric Black Pepper
Moss Beach Kombucha - Celery Lavender
Minor Figures Matcha Oatmilk Latte
Sourdough Starter/Pizza Dough
Retail
Central Milling Flour 5# Bags
Grand Coffee SF
Wild Poppy Olive Oil
Croutons
Breadcrumbs
Old Dog Ranch
Homemade Chips
Super Bloom Lunch Box
450 Manor Plaza, Pacifica, CA 94044