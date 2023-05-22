Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosalind Bakery

No reviews yet

450 Manor Plaza

Pacifica, CA 94044

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

farm fresh egg (any style), pimiento cheese, grilled sourdough

Latte

$4.25

double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso with milk

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

House-made whipped ganache

Pastries

Pastries

Croissant

$5.00

flaky buttery croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

House-made whipped ganache

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Frangipane filled croissant topped with sliced almonds

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.25

Frangipane filled chocolate croissant topped with sliced almonds

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

barrel-smoked ham / provolone cheese / mustard / everything spice

Hibiscus Bearclaw

$7.00Out of stock

hibiscus bearclaw with candied hibiscus flowers and

Almond Poppyseed Muffin

$4.00

almond flour / poppy seed / lemon zest

Brown Sugar Millet Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

toasted millet / brown sugar

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Topped with coarse salt

Morning Bun

$5.00

cinnamon, sugar, and salt swirl

Seed Slice

$4.00Out of stock

A wheat-free and vegan option made with : oats, seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, chia, flax), millet, dried fruit (varies), fresh fruit (varies), psyllium husk, salt, olive oil, and maple syrup

Seed Loaf

$15.00Out of stock

A wheat-free and vegan option made with : oats, seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, chia, flax), millet, dried fruit (varies), fresh fruit (varies), psyllium husk, salt, olive oil, and maple syrup

Bostock

$12.00Out of stock

sliced almonds, frangipane, hibiscus syrup, cara cara orange on our dad's bread

Wild Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Banana Chocolate Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Yesterday's Pastries

Yest. Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Yest. Almond Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Yest. Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Yest. Bearclaw

$4.00Out of stock

Yest. Seed Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Yest. Seed Loaf

$11.00Out of stock

Yest. Almond Poppy Muffin

$3.00

Yest. Millet Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Yest. Einkorn Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Yest. Morning Bun

$3.00Out of stock

Yest. Sunflower Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Yest. Cherry Cornmeal Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Yest.twice Baked

$4.25Out of stock

Yest. Hibiscus Poppy Bearclaw

$4.00Out of stock

Yest. Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Croissants

Croissant

$5.00

flaky buttery croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

House-made whipped ganache

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.25Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

barrel-smoked ham / provolone cheese / mustard / everything spice

Chocolate Hazelnut Sunflower Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Twice Baked Banana Cream Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Savory Monkey Bread

$5.00Out of stock

croissant dough with garlic salt, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, and poppyseeds

Muffins

Almond Poppyseed Muffin

$4.00

almond flour / poppy seed / lemon zest

Brown Sugar Millet Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

toasted millet / brown sugar

Danishes

Tomato Bacon Jam

$7.00Out of stock

Scones

Wild Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Topped with coarse salt

Seed Hunk

Seed Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Seed Loaf

$15.00Out of stock

A wheat-free and vegan option made with : oats, seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, chia, flax), millet, dried fruit (varies), fresh fruit (varies), psyllium husk, salt, olive oil, and maple syrup

Bearclaws

Bearclaw

$6.00Out of stock

House-made almond creme / almond poppy glaze

Hibiscus Bearclaw

$7.00Out of stock

hibiscus bearclaw with candied hibiscus flowers and

Breads

Breads

Coastside Sourdough

$12.00

Coastside Pan

$12.00

Microdough

$8.00Out of stock

Baguette

$6.25

sourdough

Hoagie Roll

$6.25Out of stock

italian roll with sesame seeds

60/40 Loaf

$11.25Out of stock

sourdough and whole wheat mix

Sesame Rye

$11.25Out of stock

sourdough, pumpernickel rye, toasted sesame seeds

Olive

$13.00Out of stock

classic sourdough, kalamata olives, citrus zest, fresh herbs

Walnut Rosemary

$13.00Out of stock

classic sourdough, toasted walnuts, candied oranges, rosemary

Dad's Organic

$10.25Out of stock

white sandwich loaf / egg free

Russell's Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Rye loaf with caraway seeds

Farmer's Market Special

$15.00Out of stock

spring onions, raddish, sage, lemon zest

Baker's Choice

$15.00

spring onions, garlic, parsley infused with garlic & spring onion house made oil

Yesterday's Breads

Yest. Baguette (Single)

$3.00

Yest. Baguette (Double)

$5.00

Yest. Coastside

$8.00Out of stock

Yest. Microdough

$5.00

Yest. Pan Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

Yest. Dad's

$7.00Out of stock

Yest. 60/40

$8.00Out of stock

Yest. Sesame Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Yest. Olive

$10.00

Yest. Walnut Rosemary

$10.00Out of stock

Yest. Baker's Choice

$10.00Out of stock

Yest. Hoagie

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Bar

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso over hot water

Double Espresso

$2.00

double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso

Cafe au lait

$3.50

Grand Coffee SF: Lights On drip coffee topped with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso with foamed milk

Latte

$4.25

double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso with milk

Macchiato

$3.75

double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso with a dash of milk (8oz)

Cortado

$3.75

double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso and steamed milk (8oz)

Cold Brew

$4.00

Grand Coffee SF Lights On Roast served over ice

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

our own cocoa blend served with steamed milk

Mocha

$5.00

double shot of Grand Coffee SF Las Pilas Espresso mixed with our made in house cocoa and milk

Tumeric Latte (non-caffeinated)

$5.00

made in house turmeric blend with a dash of maple syrup for sweetness and milk

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Culinary Reserve Matcha from Breakaway Matcha, made in house simple syrup, and milk

Chai Latte

$5.00

house-made chai with milk, served hot or iced. Add a shot of espresso to make it dirty.

Milk

$2.50

10oz of whole, 2%, or oat milk

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Grand Coffee SF - Lights On Roast Origin: La Paz, Marcala, Honduras. Blend Roast: Dark

Seasonal Specials

Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$6.00

Organic dark brown sugar, our made in house cinnamon syrup, double espresso, your choice of milk, served over ice

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00

Tea

Black Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Rose

$3.00

Everyday Kitchen

Kitchen

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

farm fresh egg (any style), pimiento cheese, grilled sourdough

Mashed Avocado Toast

$10.25

bread of the day with everything seasoning and radishes

Whipped Ricotta Toast

$9.25

bread of the day with whipped ricotta, locally sourced honey, toasted sunflower & pumpkin seeds

Baguette Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

cheese, pepperoni on a half baguette made to order

Housemade Potato Chips

$7.00

jerry's signature seasoning

Sides

Eggs

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Mashed Avocado

$3.00

Toast w/ Butter

$3.50

Hot Bar

Meat Quiche

$9.00

eggs, mortadella, onions, mushrooms, green bell pepper, cheddar cheese, parsley

Veggie Quiche

$9.00

egg, sundried tomatoes, spinach, onions, mushrooms, ricotta Cheese

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Banana chocolate chip

Grammas Pie Slice

$7.00

Specialty Pizza

$9.00

Pepperoni

Seasonal Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Bell Pepper and Lentil Soup: roasted red bell pepper, lentils, vegetable stock, purple cabbage, celery, onions, fresh herbs, salt/pepper & garnished with creme fraiche

Pigs in a Blanket

$8.00Out of stock

Cold Case

Food

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

bread of the day with our house-smoked pastrami, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

bread of the day with our house-smoked turkey, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise, provolone, pesto

Take & Bake Cheese Baguette Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

cheese Baguette Pizza to take home and bake

Take & Bake Pepperoni Baguette Pizza

$14.00

pepperoni Baguette Pizza to take home and bake

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.50

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Kale from La Milpa Farm in Half Moon Bay, pink grapefruit, sliced almonds, candied hibiscus, caesar dressing, croutons

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

cornbeef, sauerkraut, provolone, letttuce, red onion, house-dressing on our coastside sourdough bread

Leccino Olives

$10.00

Spreads

Garlic Butter

$8.00

house made garlic butter

Pimiento Spread

$8.00Out of stock

Ricotta Cheese

$6.00

Cold Drinks

Dr. Browns - Cel-Rey Soda

$4.00

Dr. Browns - Root Beer Soda

$4.00

Dr. Browns - Black Cherry

$4.00

Dr. Browns Ginger Ale

$4.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water (750ml)

$9.00

La Croix - Beach Plum

$3.00

La Croix - Lime

$3.00

La Croix - Lemon

$3.00

La Croix - Grapefruit

$3.00

San Pellegrino - Aranciata

$4.50

San Pellegrino - Rossa

$4.50

Moss Beach Kombucha - Meyer Lemon Ginger Cayenne

$6.00

Moss Beach Kombucha - Hibiscus Lime

$6.00

Moss Beach Kombucha - Tumeric Black Pepper

$6.00

Moss Beach Kombucha - Celery Lavender

$6.00

Minor Figures Matcha Oatmilk Latte

$5.00

Sourdough Starter/Pizza Dough

Sourdough Starter

$5.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00Out of stock

Dranks

Red Drank

$6.00

black tea infused with hibiscus and lime

Yellow Drank

$6.00

ginger Mint Lemonade

Retail

Central Milling Flour 5# Bags

Pizza Flour

$10.00

Bread Flour

$10.00Out of stock

All Purpose Flour

$10.00Out of stock

Grand Coffee SF

La Llave

$20.00

Las Pilas Espresso

$19.00

Costa Rica

$29.00

Chipas Womens Harvest

$20.00

Guatamala Rosendo Domingo

$23.00Out of stock

Lights On

$18.00Out of stock

Wild Poppy Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250ml Taggiasca

$17.00

Croutons

Croutons

$6.00

Breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs

$5.00

Old Dog Ranch

Raw Organic Walnuts

$10.00

Homemade Chips

Chef Jerry's signature seasoning

Housemade Potato Chips

$7.00

Super Bloom Lunch Box

Super Bloom Lunch Box

$40.00

The Charcuterie box contains: Rosalind Bakery Butter Croissant, Calabrese & Finocchiona salami, Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese, Carmody, Old Dog Ranch Family Farms Walnuts Nor Cal Bees Local Honey, Fresh Grapes, Cara Cara Orange Pieces, Valrhona Dark and White Chocolate

