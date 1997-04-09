Rosalu - Clinton Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rosalu is modern take on a classic diner, located in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. We use market fresh and organic ingredients. . Come in and enjoy!! Please wear a mask!
Location
274 Hall St, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dinner Party - 86 South Portland Avenue
No Reviews
86 South Portland Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurant